The right kind of growth needs the right kind of freedoms

Getting the growth rate up to 2.5% a year is a bold ambition. It must be about increasing average income per head by that amount, not about inviting even more people to swell GDP but not average incomes. The right kind of growth means more better paid jobs for people already settled here. That means working smarter with more investment per employee to generate the higher incomes. It may well entail more people of working age being in employment. Getting it up to 2.5% is not going to be easy. Stopping some tax rises is a good start but there now needs to be a concerted effort to make, grow and produce more at home to replace imports. It will take all of the below
1. More self employed. Rolling back IR 35 as set out on friday will help. Buttressing training courses for everything from plumbing to baking and from building to gardening will help. Teaching self employment as a careers option would help. Benefits that are more flexible when someone out of work tries to start a business would help.
2. More small businesses. More generous rates relief, exemption from more regulations, break out of public sector contracts to manageable sizes for smaller firms to bid, mentoring, finance for growth. More generous enterprise investment relief.
3. National resilience policies to support self sufficiency in energy, a greater U.K. presence in strategic minerals, more support for domestic fishing and farming
4. Attracting more overseas investment. The new top rate of income tax of 40% helps as it is more internationally competitive. The return to 19% corporation tax rates helps, to be allied to generous investment allowances.
5. Encouraging more home grown entrepreneurs. Extend the CGT allowance for creating a successful business. Offer favourable terms on start up properties in the new Enterprise zones. Work with them over workforce recruitment and training.
6. Faster improvements in infrastructure to provide broadband, affordable energy and water. Remove the carbon tax on high energy using industries as this leads to UK closures and more imports, not less global CO2. Have sufficient gas powered generating capacity for the transition whilst awaiting battery and or hydrogen storage solutions to intermittent wind. Put in new reservoirs.
7. Cut the traffic jams to allow easier and safer deliveries and work journeys. A national strategic motorway network and strategic local networks of A roads where action is taken to improve flows and vehicle safety by junction changes, road widening, by passes and other improvements. We need more capacity which will lead to less wasted time and less CO2 from sitting in traffic jams.
8. Faster decisions on licences and planning permissions to reduce the costs of both successful and unsuccessful applications, with simpler limited criteria for rejection based mainly on safety or on local community compatibility.
9. Encouraging more people into the workforce. The government has announced some plans to do this. They need to include assistance with training, mentoring and demonstrating to people how they will be better off in work rather than on benefits.
September 25, 2022
Good morning
All well and good. But we have almost maxed out on our credit card and the markets are not too sure we can pay our debts. Again and again I say, we need to make ‘strategic’ cuts. Get rid of overseas aid. This will be both a vote winner and save us money. Get rid of of ENIC, or at least work towards getting rid of it. Restrict the buying of property below £500k to UK citizens only. THis will stop foreign speculators driving up the prices of so called affordable homes. Stop health tourism. This will save both money a free up resources. No longer make private health insurance a taxable benefit. Those with disposable will be able to go private and help reduce the waiting times and pressures on the NHS.
There is so much you can do and it is not that difficult and can be done BEFORE the next GE.
Get too it !!
September 25, 2022
MB,
Lot of good suggestions, these can be activated right away.
The currency problem. The mrkets see the £ as a soft target, there will be a run unless action is taken very soon and very aggressively, 1% per month from now till January, and announce it first. You’ve done the fiscal stimulus, now you have to balance it by monetary tightening to protect £. A recession is already baked in, so lets make it hard and fast and over with.
PS, don’t you love the arrogance of the leader of the EU Politbureau; if they don’t like the way a nation votes, then measures will be taken. So much for respecting democracy in the Peoples Republic of Euroland.
September 25, 2022
The EU Politbureau is much more honest than our own Parliament. We were ‘allowed’ to vote to leave the EU, but our undemocratic politicians in Parliament (and some wealthy people) did their best to scrap it, and failing that, gave the EU the upper hand in negotiations and sabotaged the UK, making Brexit as painful as it could possibly be. At least everyone is well aware that the EU works in the EU’s best interests (not its members), which is more than could be said for many of our own politicians who think the UK is just a cash cow for their EU sycophancy, virtue signalling and back scratching … and we wonder why the UK is in such a mess! It may well be irreversible unless the politicians start putting UK interests first, just for a change!
September 25, 2022
This is correct. Though our host argues for not increasing rates on the basis that low rates aren’t causing inflation, that just leaves us exposed to market sentiment which would rapidly change with a couple of 1-2% rises. The cost x time element can be relatively low if action is taken quickly.
September 25, 2022
Mark B
It all comes under the W word. It might be in different guises but it is waste.
If money is not being used efficiently and effectively it is being wasted.
The state of the country at the moment demands the real management of resources is paramount.
September 25, 2022
Mark B
Plus 1
September 25, 2022
Sorry John but your last suggestion made me chuckle. Don’t you think most people on benefits have already worked out that they are a lot better off on benefits already? They get hand outs all over the place, a nice house thrown in if they have kids, a bigger house when they produce more kids with more money thrown in and many work on the side while claiming to be unemployed. They get many other perks on top. We know people who are juggling work and the cost of child care and travel to work who look at these people and see that life on benefits actually isn’t that bad today and you can practically have a life on benefits as many do. There are so many job vacancies now but the money and perks on benefits mean the jobs aren’t worth the bother.
I see illegal immigration is costing well over a billion a year now and overseas aid hasn’t been cut even though the country is going down the route of debt. You couldn’t make it up. It’s all been brought about by the shortsighted thinking of governments who continue to virtue signal over net zero which has been responsible for much of the crap we find ourselves in now. Do our politicians realise how much damage they’ve done and continue to do when they and yourself John continue to talk about this energy transition to renewables? Really?
September 25, 2022
F U S
Brilliant interpretation of the situation.
Overseas aid is nothing more than a bribe, if we help you please do business with us in the future. Or, we give you money to enable you to buy from us if we are lucky in the future that never comes.
September 25, 2022
It’s time you got a grip on the channel invasion. That alone will cost you the next election.
Farage is watching in the wings ready to pounce.
The chancellor has done good, now it’s Bravermans turn to show what she’s made of.
September 25, 2022
Clever cookie is Farage. Two weeks off of the GBNews and he is in Australia and within hours he has a letter published about the state of our energy crisis on the STT web site.
Love him or hate him. Is it not time to consider bringing him into the tent?
It is far better to have him in pissing out, than outside pissing in.
Once a lone voice over the illegal migrants and dingy invaders but people are sure listening now. Take away the 50 odd MPs that are worthy of their
place in parliament and it is easy to understand how and why Farage gets his supporters.
September 25, 2022
Yes Farage is a clever cookie. Which is precisely why he won’t “come inside the CONs big tent” and effectively be neutralised. The time when they could have done that is long gone.
September 25, 2022
Correct – its an invasion
September 25, 2022
There’s an easy solution to the Channel crossing issue. Under the current rules someone has to be on UK soil to be able to make an asylum claim. The government could instead choose to permit claims for asylum to be made at any UK embassy or consulate anywhere in the world.
Not doing this is a political choice made by this government.
If someone has a legitimate claim for asylum and they can walk into a building and lodge that claim, I see little reason why they would pay significant amounts of money to criminal gangs to be smuggled across the busiest shipping lane in the world in ways which are unsafe.
Making this simple change would likely cause a massive drop in the number of people attempting to cross the Channel.
September 25, 2022
Just a thought John despite all these measures to alleviate the energy crisis the 5% vat continues to be charged on bills.
Is this because of some agreement with Brussels and the level playing field which it definitely isn’t.
I think k we have a right to k ow.
September 25, 2022
Fed up Southerner:
You are quite correct. Its people already on benefits who are getting the biggest energy hand out, whether they need it our not, while highly paid Charities, are always saying ‘ more needs to be done’.
I personally know some people who are in perfect health, but haven’t worked for years, and get the full raft of benefits., to which they think they are fully entitled.
You are correct about illegal immigration too. It continues to rise every day, and the Government never addresses it. Taxpayers must be fuming – I know I am.
September 25, 2022
I think the point is that removing those benefits and putting in place an obligation to work/community service might kill two birds with one stone.
September 25, 2022
Indeed the people on benefits are often behaving rationally given the system that pertains. Why work if you only end up only a tiny bit better off? Plus you have commuting costs etc, and far less time to diy or do illegal cash in hand work. Another reason for far lower taxes.
“Getting it up to 2.5% is not going to be easy”. Why on earth not? Just fire about half of the state sector (most of whom produce almost nothing of any value and often do much harm to productivity) and release them to get a productive job. That alone should give about a 10% increase. Then cut out all the duff university degree loans so that about 130k PA fewer go to university thus releasing them for work (and giving them no student debt) also releasing lots of university staff to produce something more useful than duff graduates in grievance or media studies or similar. A vast bonfire of red tape could give another 10%, scrapping net zero and HS2 another 10%, then get real and fair competition in healthcare, banking, transport, housing, education…then stop the government’s idiotic wars on landlords, tenants, motorists, the self employed, small business and the religious war on CO2 – tree, crop and plant food.
September 25, 2022
Stop pushing expensive, ineffective and often rather dangerous Covid vaccines – especially at the young. Denmark have already sensibly stopped them for under 50s. This as they seem to be doing sig, net harm.
September 25, 2022
We limit the number of doctors being trained in the UK due the high costs of training. Yet we still train some doctors who are middle aged and might only have a few years of working life life after qualifying while turning away 18 year olds. Bonkers yet again.
We should train some doctors only for certain specific medical jobs directly in perhaps two to three years not 5-10! Engineers do not need to know everything about an aircraft to replace an engine turbine or change a tyre. They can consult others when other skills are needed.
September 25, 2022
Indeed and for people working it is often hard to get them to do overtime. You might pay them perhaps an extra £200 for a Saturday but they only get to keep perhaps £30 after tax, NI, pension, travel costs, loss of benefits… and so prefer to have the time. Cut taxes hugely as tax (of itself) kills productivity and sort out the benefit system.
“I am in favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible. Milton Friedman. From the current hugely overtaxed UK position it is vital to cut taxes and halve the size of largely parasitic and hugely misdirect government.
I see halfwit Kier Starmer is launching a “green growth plan” – translation “an expensive and intermittent energy lets kill growth plan”. So rather a contradiction in terms Kier. With the government picking winners (picking the wrong ones as usual).
September 25, 2022
100% and more. Well done! You pull no punches.
I think that our politicians are stuck in a Dickensian fantasy land.
But they spare not a kind thought for those who, under duress, struggle to fund the whole shebang.
September 25, 2022
Sir John obviously believes we have a completely different cohort of MPs, Civil Servants, Quangocrats and Lawyers to those we had only 10 weeks ago: we suddenly have a whole raft of new people who are not ideologically left-wing, authoritarian and anti-British.
The Government may have changed …. but apart from the senior Mandarin at the Treasury, no-one else has. We still have the same 357 CONservative MPs, most of whom supported Socialist Sunak, the green lunacy and remaining in the EU.
The idea that they will do a volte face on all the lefty policies they’ve been supporting for the past 12 years of “Conservative” Government is for the birds.
Reply Important to try to change things
September 25, 2022
reply to reply …Sir John you may honestly try to change things, but enormous numbers of people, voters by the way, don’t believe ‘a change is gonna come’ as Sam Cooke sang. We look at the benches in the House and conclude bums sit tight on seats, nobody rocks the boat – even the illegals know that!
September 25, 2022
Reply to reply
When you have the founder of the WEF openly talking about the number of world leaders and their ministers are all signed up to his teaching and ideals, change is not going to happen.
We the people haven’t got a snowball in hells chance to see real change.
Like CC&NZ it has become like a religious sect controlling the masses.
We need a Farage type figure to drag it out into the open and start a real sensible debate. Then you will get real change.
September 25, 2022
So who is going to have the cash to employ any of these tradesfolk, now that many have to choose between heating and eating, thanks to about the most expensive energy in Europe?
September 25, 2022
Themselves. People making new stuff employing people doing stuff employing people doing more stuff. It’s how it works.
September 25, 2022
Gas and electricity prices have been capped (at enormous cost to future taxpayers) so that business and the relative poor will suffer no further rises, and business will notice a cut.
Do keep up. The choice for the relative poor on benefits is as it always has been, Sky subscription in the home or a new mobile phone.
September 25, 2022
Never a truer comment made.
September 25, 2022
No idea of economics but GDP based on incomers as units of what? Output? (Where? How?) Or maybe units of consumption, is surely notional?
If you had a melon and two people …you’d each get half. Invite more to share and the portion for each rapidly decreases with the number partaking.
September 25, 2022
Cuibono. Correct. I’d like to know what’s happening to all these illegals once they’ve gone from the free hotels? Are they then housed with us footing the bill for ever because I can’t see that all of them are getting jobs so how much is it adding to the welfare bill while at the same time their places in the hotels are being filled with more illegals for us to fund. We are on a hiding to nothing. Does anyone know the TRUE cost when they are in a position to invite granny etc over? It is an illegal invasion and I wonder how much better it would all be monitored if they were all carrying kalashnicovs?
September 25, 2022
I’ve always thought that economic freedom = cutting sandwiches in your kitchen and selling them in the street.
No regs…no inspections…just sandwiches exchanged for cash!
September 25, 2022
Correct – this and other governments even stopped scout doing ‘bob-a-job’
September 25, 2022
I thought the Chancellor’s package was a good start. The Conservatives have left it very late in the day to implement Conservative polices. But without measures such as these Brexit makes no sense. We will need a fair wind and a bit of luck for conditions to be right to show clear benefits by the next election, but it’s absolutely fight to try.
But what was missing was cutting waste. We wouldn’t be seeing such a crash in £ if the govt had shown some direction over costs. Why is hs2 still going ahead? it’s clearly only there now because it’s there, it’s supposed business case has been comprehensively debunked not least by post pandemic working practices. We have 100,000 more civil servants than we had in 2016. Why? Were people crying out for more civil servants in 2016, i don’t remember that? It’s good the chancellor closed a quango, the office for tax simplification. It doesn’t seem to have worked and all treasury officials should be working to simplify taxes. There are loads of other quangos which should simply be closed. The more people employed in quangos the more rules and regs there will be, as the bureaucrats whose salaries they pay will think of more and more justifications for their existence. The FCA is a good example of this. A lot of de-regulation can be achieved simply by cutting the number of regulators.
September 25, 2022
Suelle Braverman made a start on the waste by telling the police to concentrate on catching criminals not diversity. So much time, money and effort goes into unnecessary diversity initiatives to look good. Most people treat others fairly, why do we have to have initiatives for those that don’t, just call them out.
September 25, 2022
A huge reduction of benefits might get more into work and make the Channel hop less appealing.
September 25, 2022
Not necessarily a reduction in benefits but definitely a reduction in the longevity of the awards. It should be a reasonable safety net to get those who lose their jobs or become unwell through the transition until they are able to re-enter work.
It should also be the same for all, why should the prudent spend their savings during the transition while the reckless don’t.
September 25, 2022
We also need Corporation tax reductions to encourage larger companies here. US companies should be lining up to set up here, given the dollar strength and attitude to business on home territory. Perhaps a plan to reduce to the Irish level of 12.5% over 3-4 years would help this happen?
September 25, 2022
Good morning and thank-you for your efforts
Our generous host chooses to focus exclusively on economy and finance and generally avoids contentious equally important social and cultural developments but understandably he is nobbled by his status as a party politician which I believe most of us take into consideration. Such issues need airing
Reply I write and intervene about things I research and study, or in response to constituents views and complaints. I cannot intervene on all the things you think are wrong. I know about the economy but I do not have special knowledge of cultural and identity issues.
September 25, 2022
Reply to reply
You just crack on doing what you do the way you do it. That will be fine with the vast majority of us. It is amazing you manage to do everything that you get involved with. Really appreciated.
September 25, 2022
I see that the government is going to release more work visas to Indian nationals to come in and undercut locals in the IT business. The political class showing once again how little it understands about what is really going on.
Shame as I would like to have a political party I could support.
September 25, 2022
+1 they respond to big business “lobbying” (or often worse bribes) to undercut wages.
September 25, 2022
Correct the amount of airtime the Indian outsourcers get with senior politicians is ridiculous. About time the politicians listened to people with a clue who actually have the UK’s best interests at heart.
September 25, 2022
Unbelieveable
September 25, 2022
Apprenticeships! That might deincentivise 16 yo lads from puffing on very fragrant baccy in their gardens at 3pm. No proper jobs for them. No proper life. No culture of their own. Utterly shameful and all bestowed upon them by lunatic lefty government.
September 25, 2022
** disincentivise
September 25, 2022
A very good wish list Sir John.
Regarding number four…. It will be difficult to attract oversea’s investment whilst you have politicians and the media pushing for windfall taxes if a business does well or has some good fortune. The same applies to all of these so called record fines so many regulators seem to like to issue. These fines are little more than an extra tax and by using the justice system as an extension to the tax system bring both into disrepute.
Having had a relative of mine enter the social security system due to the covid pandemic, I can honestly say working age people can’t languish on handouts because they are hounded by the job centre staff to get work, unless it’s different in less well off areas.
September 25, 2022
Cliff. It’s not difficult for many to evade the job seeking criteria in many cases. We have 3 families in our street alone who have lived for years off the state and our street is a mixture of self employed, well paid employed and retired so not poor at all. The long term unemployed learn from each other how to use the system to their advantage.
September 25, 2022
FUS
Interesting observation… Perhaps they just hound first timers so they don’t get used to handouts and learn how to manipulate the system to their own advantage.
September 25, 2022
F U S
Well said, not just your street it is in every street.
September 25, 2022
Why does this Tory government and its party approve of Maoist indoctrination (remoulding and thought reform using propaganda, rituals and humiliation) using product advertising and cultural output ie diversity training in the workplace
Has the Tory government endorsed this filthy ideology to appease a certain section of the international community?
This isn’t Tory party politics but it is Labour politics and if these reprobates do come to power the majority pop. will be exposed to the barbarity of this unremitting propaganda
September 25, 2022
I wonder whether the great brains in the world have considered how much power they would lose if everyone became self sufficient?
How would taxation be implemented?
Sheriff of Nottingham-style officials on horseback demanding a chicken?
September 25, 2022
That why they seized the commons.
September 25, 2022
Will these changes take place immediately or need parliamentary approval. If the latter, it needs a finance bill that you will struggle to get through.
Overall once again politicians asking for our support on putting right the problems that themselves have caused over the last 12 years by supporting policies diametrically opposed to the ones now being suggested. Risible.
And in other news Rachel Reeves showing far more leadership on the need for fundamental reform of the NHS than ever said by this risk averse weak conservative administration.
The best Coffey can come up with us a doctors appointment in 2 weeks. Wow. Perhaps she might speak to families with young children or those where both have to work. Totally out of touch.
September 25, 2022
2.5% a year would be nothing special, it would just be following the average growth pattern since the war.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/07/16/the-debate-last-night/#comment-1329606
“Background noise apart, UK GNP since 1949 has grown at about 2.5 per cent per annum, irrespective of the party in office, regardless of geopolitical events.”
Don’t ask me why, it is just an empirical fact.
September 25, 2022
Could someone please explain why Ms Truss wants to fling wide the immigration doors even further, when we already have a tsunami of undesirables coming across the waters every day from France? these parasites are filling hotels and other accommodation blocks costing us enormous sums of money; and still they come, seemingly unstoppable, courtesy of the RNLI; but hey let’s have even more to “boost” the economy. Where exactly does she think these people are going to be put? No-one I know wants this invasion to continue. Most of them go straight on benefits, someone has to pay for that and once again it’s the taxpayer. Stop the immigration. Stop it now. Sort out what messes we already have, for God’s sake, deport the useless; put the British first. But I know the government won’t because they don’t care.
September 25, 2022
I grew up not being able to rely on my parents and realised very quickly that you had to rely on yourself instead. Every one has a brain, in fact 2 but never use them fully. The Japanese noted everyone has this “Gold” as they noted that inspired their post war miracle training all employees around that and other business principles.
Margaret Thatcher was the only PM – IMHO who recognised the importance of SME and self employed with her economic strategy. I was lucky to become self employed after working for poor managers for many years in 1988.
Fortunately we have JRM as Business Secretary after years of New Labour’s IR35 disastrous legacy and Sir John keeping up the good fight for this too. Thank you very much indeed SJR.
September 25, 2022
6.8 million on the waiting lists for NHS elective procedures & probably more like 10 million if you include those on waiting lists for the waiting list. Numbers waiting more than 4 hours at A&E rises from 10% to 30%.
The envy of the world as the BBC lefties and similar endlessly like to say.
We need to charge everyone who can afford to pay and lower taxes to compensate. Get some real and fair competition going. I never have to wait to get my dog seen, x-rayed or even MRI scanned by a vet.
September 25, 2022
Lifelogic
Fair play, how can anyone argue with your comment.
A fellow dog walker is paying £12k for his wife to have a replacement hip as she is in too much pain to wait the three years for the system to work. Both have worked all their days and it comes to this, no wonder he has lost faith in politicians.
September 25, 2022
You’ve mentioned reducing CO2 twice…sounds like a convert to the net-zero programme
September 25, 2022
The CLIMATE COMPATIBILITY CHECKPOINT aims to ensure that before a new oil and gas licensing round is offered, the compatibility of future licensing with the UK’s climate objectives is evaluated https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/climate-compatibility-checkpoint-design
This isn’t a new growth – it’s a new restriction
September 25, 2022
Is that real Growth of 2.5%. How can that be when inflation is 12%?
That’s not GDP per capita either. I suppose spending 40k per head for hotel stays etc might push up GDP per capita. What a wheeze.
Success being defined as spending money!
September 25, 2022
50 years ago. Barber budget loosening policy, inflation, people employed by the state striking, house prices at highest ever level with a virtual halt to building at the end of 1973, bank rate 6% in June 1972 and 12% in April 1974, power cuts, and would you believe it – the Tories lost the February 1974 election. Then Labour worsened the situation.