Inflation and debts

The recent decision by the Bank to raise interest rates by another 0.5% to 2.25% has done enough to slow the inflation the Bank had allowed to build over the last year. According to the Bank’s own forecasts inflation will now subside to the 2% target over the next two years as the economy slows and as world commodity prices and energy prices come under control, whether from market forces or government intervention. The danger is the Bank will do too much by way of rate rises, withdrawing too much money and credit from the system, creating a nasty recession. Their own estimates already show the UK in recession as we enter next year on their current policy.
The Bank of England carried on creating money and buying up bonds for too long and on too vast a scale last year. An inflation was well set by early 2022 when the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted energy markets and added to the inflationary pressures with a surge in gas and electricity prices. Whilst this energy price shock had as its first impact a boost to inflation, if left untreated it would also bring about a recession. Large sums are removed from people and companies to pay the sky high bills, with much of that money sent abroad to pay foreign suppliers and pay the elevated energy supply tax bills of foreign governments. None of this money remains in the UK to pay wages and buy goods. It created a nasty double problem for both the Bank and the government.
The Bank was right to correct its past monetary excesses. It had bought too many bonds to keep the longer term interest rates too low for too long. In the process it allowed a bubble in the money supply to develop. At first the excess money simply created an inflation in the prices of the bonds the Bank bought and in shares and properties which the sellers of those bonds bought with the proceeds. It then started to seep out into the world of consumption, bidding up the costs and prices of a wider range of goods and services. This is now being adjusted sharply by a major change of money policy and by the inflation robber coming in the night to depress the real incomes of all energy buyers.
The Bank needs to be careful from here. The government is providing considerable assistance to people and companies through the energy support measures and through reversing or cancelling inherited and future tax increases. These are needed and are not in themselves inflationary if borrowed through issuing new debt to savers. The much tighter money will slow the economy, and as the Fed brakes the US economy violently so there will be reduced price pressures from global commodity prices, from international transport rates and from internationally traded goods. Nor need we worry unduly about the level of UK debt. At an official 96% of our national income it is way below Japan, and below Italy, the USA and various other advanced countries. As a substantial proportion of the debt is owned by the Bank of England and all is repayable in local currency the state should be able to roll over the bonds as they fall due without too much problem. The official figures and commentary spreads alarm about the current high level of debt interest. This is a distortion of the position. The cash sums the state has to pay to cover the interest bill on the debt are at quite modest levels because so much of the debt has been financed at the very low interest rates or recent years. Of the £8.2bn of stated interest in August only £3.5bn were cash payments. The rest is the increased eventual repayment cost of the indexed debt, which will simply be refinanced when it falls due.
Of course I would like borrowing to fall and the budget to move closer to balance. The truth is there are no options to let that happen easily. Were the government to refuse to offset some of the energy damage we would have a deeper and longer recession. That would mean much less revenue and more costs from higher levels of benefit expenditure to compensate people for loss of some or all of their work incomes. If the government seeks to stop the recession then that entails in the first instance borrowing more to allow the tax cuts and subsidies to sustain more activity. The second round effects should mean the state borrows less if it stops a recession now than if it opted for austerity and a longer recession. The government needs to get more people off benefit into work, find ways of working smarter in crucial public services, and cutting out things the state does not need to do in order to control public spending . Getting a better grip on numbers of illegal and low paid economic migrants would also make a welcome saving.
15 Comments
September 26, 2022
Good Morning,
”The recent decision by the Bank to raise interest rates by another 0.5% to 2.25% has done enough to slow the inflation”
REALLY? Core inflation is 6.3% and we’re running a £40-50 Billion trade deficit. I don’t think 2.25% is going to make the slightest difference. We need to get interest rates up near to core inflation.
We ARE seeing a run on £, does the government/Bank want that to continue?
Sir J, you lived through the sterling crisis years, with interest rates at 15%, surely you can see we are in a WORSE condition now?
September 26, 2022
This idea that the Pound can fall without consequence as implied by this morning’s post is ridiculous. Anything imported will obviously be more expensive, and cause core inflation to rise with all the knock on effects of pay demands. We clearly need to flex the interest rate up to 6-7% if only temporarily. There is nothing wrong with this in tandem with tax cuts which will help folk with the extra mortgage interest.
September 26, 2022
It is all about getting re-elected now, winning back support lost by May and then Johnson.
Keir Starmer’s latest words on Net Zero and green issues will be very helpful indeed for Conservative prospects. Labour gain green party voters and some Lib Dems but lose a huge number concerned about cost of living increases.
The blame game continues as others point out. Delivery will be the key issue. Promises of what could be done have little credibility after 12 years. This cabinet agreed to the damaging policies of Johnson and Sunak after all.
Still no progress on Northern Ireland but kicking it further into the long grass is now being spun as ‘helpful’.
September 26, 2022
The solution is simple but the Tories will appease and pander until this nation is bankrupt. This party’s been taking us down this Socialist road to ruin since they brought MT to her knees
You cannot circumvent the fundamental laws of finance no matter what party politicians say.
Truss is just another leader who is using debt to finance party political vested interest and this form of politics will bankrupt this nation
Public spending rules must equate with the fundamental laws of finance not with the laws of politics
September 26, 2022
viz far higher interest rates. It’s the right thing to do. It will cool the ridiculous housing market and prices and soak back the tax reductions rather than funnelling it into the market for goods increasing inflation.
September 26, 2022
Good morning
In contrast to the economic hysteria gripping the press and by all account many Tory backbenchers regarding the recent government mini budget, this column provides much needed calm and rational analysis.
Thank you, it is much appreciated.
September 26, 2022
If the pound stops too low for too long this could keep inflation high , I don’t think it will , and should return to some sort of normally shortly.
September 26, 2022
I too think the market has over reacted. But the government urgently needs to get on with cutting out the vast government waste, starting the bonfire of red tape, abandoning net zero and Gummer’s deluded Committee for Climate Change, starting fracking, mining, drilling, nuclear getting the work benefit incentives right, building more houses, ditch the circa 75% of worthless degree and let them get jobs and go to night school or day release. We need a state sector that spends no more that about 50% of current levels.
September 26, 2022
This daily buck-passing looks ever more silly. The Tories have been in for twelve years now.
The budget was a final admission though, of what that party have always been, however phoney their post-war affectations that they shared a goal with other parties of making the country a pleasanter, more civilised place.
Plenty of their new voters – and they have always been there – never wanted that anyway. They wanted a place where the snarling mob would hold sway.
Well, the village green preservation societies and Anglican congregations have surely noticed that, and do not want to be associated with the thuggish bar room loudmouth, the speeder-through-residential streets, or the tax-dodging, cash-in-hand, fly-tipping trader.
September 26, 2022
You need the people you are describing to vote Labour like they used to NHL
You hilariously forget that fact.
September 26, 2022
If I could work out what point you are trying to make I could perhaps reply.
September 26, 2022
“The government needs to get more people off benefit into work, find ways of working smarter in crucial public services, and cutting out things the state does not need to do in order to control public spending.”
Indeed but they cannot even bring themselves to cancel HS2, the ineffective and dangerous vaccines for younger people, the worthless degree subsidies, net zero, the better off on benefits politcy…not have they done anything much on the bonfire of red tape. Nor are the incentives to work over living off benefits sufficient.
“Getting a better grip on numbers of illegal and low paid economic migrants would also make a welcome saving.” A better grip? They not only have no grip at all they are actively assisting their passage and encouraging even more legal but low paid migrants.
Many industries have little chance of competing based in the UK with energy cost up to four times higher than they are in the US and other places – farming, hospitality, fertiliser, chemicals, food processing, manufacturing, fishing, construction…
September 26, 2022
When I mentioned all the many vast tax rises and new taxes we have suffered since Mrs Thatcher left office I missed off the cancellation of child benefits (for people on more than £50k) and loss of personal allowances (when you earn £100k+) both huge tax rises grabs. Where is all this money going? It certsinly does not seem to be providing any improved public services of much much real value?
I also mentioned the loss of 3-8 years of state pensions with the increase in starting ages. JR said this was government expenditure that I wanted to be reduced – well yes but it can perhaps be better considered as finally getting some of your paid in tax and NI back after years of paying in. So getting perhaps up to £76,000 less back in pension is really another tax rise in effect.
I also read that the police are also cutting the margin on speeding fines by 1mph so 24+ in a 20 limit area will now get you cash cow mugged (as the cyclists overtake you). Yet another back door motorist mugging tax grab.
Might it not be safer for drivers to watch the road rather than stare at your speedometer and the speed limit signs all the time?
September 26, 2022
So it is OK to print money to pay people’s gas and electricity bills to stave off a recession but it was also OK to cause the same monthly increases in cost of living payments by inflating the housing market for the last 10+ years with money printing (by retail banks) and government support packages.
My rent has increase in some years by the same amount as the “catastrophic” increases in gas and electricity prices that we are being protected against.
No outcry then because those on housing benefit were protected against those increases. Now the relative poor must be protected again but once more the outcry is that the people who pay for everything get to keep more of their own money.
Ever since George Osborne attacked those with the broadest shoulders your government has groomed and abused the taxpayer as though we were young girls in northern towns. Time to radically cut spending.
September 26, 2022
It looks like £ will take another pounding today. Many experts are predicting a rate rise this week.
Reply No MPC meeting scheduled and pound rallied from Asian lows