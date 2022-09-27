My Interview with Mike Graham on Talk TV/Radio September 27, 2022 12 Comments Yesterday I did an extensive interview with Mike Graham at Talk TV/Radio. You can watch it at: September 27, 2022 12 Comments
Well the cancellation of Sunak’s vast, serial manifesto ratting, tax grabs on NICs and Corp. Tax were not “tax cuts” at all just cancellation of appalling, Tory proposed, tax increases. I note Kwasi retains Sunak’s other huge tax grab – the many frozen allowances at a time of very high inflation. Inflation causes by Sunak’s deliberate currency debasing.
Also energy crisis was mainly causes by the mad war on plant, tree amd crop food not by the war. Indeed the mad energy agenda almost certainly helped encourage the war.
Green or grey hydrogen are generally daft ideas outside of a few very specific areas. Wastes vast amounts of energy and costs a fortune with no real upside on using methane or coal and only generating electricity when it is actually needed.
September 27, 2022
I disagree. We have just heard a politician talk about all the things that NEED to be done, growing more of what we eat, making more of what we consume and producing more of what we need to cook and keep us warm. HOWEVER, his government has not brought forward policies to make these things happen! Why not?
Sir J admits that we import a lot of what we consume, for which we pay in foreign currency, much in US$. The fall in the £ puts up the costs we pay in the shops. Oh, that’s just market players doing what they do and we can’t do anything about it. YES you can, you can return confidence and value in £ by increasing interest rates.
Sir J thinks we’re not heading for a recession, lets remind him of this over the next 6 months. Many of us have been here before, in the 70’s; through incompetence and this type of indifference to the errors made over 12 years, we’re here again.
September 27, 2022
I’ve never really seen or listened to any of these Talk Radio interviews. How refreshing for the guest to be listened to, not constantly interrupted and politely asked questions, not aggressive interrogation style.
The former being the usual BBC style when interviewing anyone not in the Labour party!! Hopefully people listened and learned from Sir John’s common sense views on rush to renewable without back up.
The need to bring people in with talent is the same old same old we’ve been hearing for far too long.
We’ve had millions come here using the same excuse, yet somehow there seems to be this continuous shortage.
It also shows how our own people have been let down with training, medical student shortages being one, and education.
We have too many people here already, none of which has been done by a democratic process. That puts pressure on everything making it look as if we have shortages.
We never hear of a trade deal with immigration thrown in from places such as Australia, Canada so I fail to see why we should have a huge influx from India which appears to be the desire from Truss as it was from Patel.
Is this all about the Britain Unchained book and an Asian economy?
Well, Truss & Co. you’ve no mandate for this from the public and as I read around I see it is hugely unpopular.
We are not a business to be remodelled.
September 27, 2022
Indeed Mike Graham is very good too as is GB news too. Especially Dan Wooton, Mark Steyn, Neil Oliver. They all show just how appalling and biased the dire BBC is.
The “vaccines” are being shown (as more and more statistics come out as these people report) to be rather ineffective and rather too dangerous. Why have we not stopped using them yet not even for the young as they have done already in Denmark.
September 27, 2022
271726Z
Might not conform to the station’s format but would have been useful to put up a chart of the DXY — the USD against other currencies — which helps to explain Sterling’s so called slump. Sterling hasn’t moved very much at all, given the amount of chatter about it; what has been happening for some time now is that, in an environment of near blind panic, funds have fled to the usual safe haven, the U.S. Dollar.
Naturally as that doesn’t match the usual left-wing story of the media — any comment at the Labour conference illustrates this — it’s not mentioned.
ΠΞ
September 27, 2022
John,
Great interview, thanks.
Your “compromise” on immigration wont work for a number of reasons
1 the “qualifications” some of the entrants have come from corrupt colleges where plagiarism and favouritism for some families & religions is massive. and the CV’s they come with are full of lies too.
2 the state is very poor and figuring out what genuine “shortage occupations” are, indeed it often manipulates training of locals to force shortages and an excuse to let more immigrants in.
3 pay too is poor measure, especially as many are getting big tax perks here to undercut locals.
4 for many countries its far harder for a Brit to get a work visa to that country, than it is for a national of that country to get one here
5 when I work abroad I dont expect to pick up local citizenship, many we give work visas to end up here forever
6 too many bringing in family with expensive pre existing medical conditions which are a burden on the NHS, and large numbers of kids who cost a lot for school places (none of this would be reciprocal for Brits working in their home country)
et blomming cetera
September 27, 2022
Very encouraging. Thank you.
September 27, 2022
‘Asia overnight it was $1.03, when I checked my TV in the morning it was $1.08’
Indeed it was Sir John, and yes the market had rallied, but what was £:$ rate Friday last (23rd) at 9am?!
Our hosts blames the markets for doing what the markets always do, as if he was surprised!
For pity sake, why didn’t some senior Tory PM with the ear of Truss or Kwarteng remember Black Wednesday (30 years ago, almost to the week) and say; ‘hang on, not so hasty, not so rash, if you do the markets will go very short on us and the GBP will tank’…
September 27, 2022
Amen! Time British people understood that giving our jobs away also gives our comforts away, our solvency away, our country away.
Time to start dropping taxes, lifting thresholds and index linking. Then see what the State income is and cut their cloth accordingly.
If this crisis brings reality home to the dreamers – worth every shiver.
September 27, 2022
All very well said. Just wish it had a wider audience.
September 27, 2022
The DT reports that the IMF has said:
“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy.”
I’d be interested to hear from our host as to his opinion about whether or not fiscal and monetary policies are working at cross purposes in this country.
September 27, 2022
Watched, nodding in agreement throughout, enjoyed.
The Government needs more cogent advocacy in its favour like this you provide. The prospects for the 45 per cent. tax rate cut to 40 per cent. actually yielding more tax revenue has not cut through to public consciousness, for example.