An answer to the green lobbyists

I am receiving several copies of a lobbying letter condemning fracking in particular and the new government’s approach to energy and the road to net zero. The general complaint is we should not extract any more fossil fuel at home, run down our oil and gas industry quickly and accelerate renewable electricity.
I disagree with these emails. Let me begin by explaining they are wrong in their own terms. Substituting imported gas for home produced gas increases the amount of CO 2 produced globally. LNG in particular requires substantial energy use to liquefy, transport and convert back the gas compared to pipeline gas from the North Sea. Importing energy intensive products similarly entails more global CO 2 whilst cutting U.K. output of energy intensive products. The net zero movement must look at global impact, not just national generation. Every extra amount of home produced gas eases the global shortage a little, and cuts the overall output of CO2 by saving on LNG volumes.
The pressure to go faster with expanding renewable electricity comes up against the inconvenient fact that most U.K. people heat their homes and water with gas or other fossil fuels, and most drive petrol or diesel vehicles. All the time this is true we need fossil fuels to live. If we accelerated the rate of converting our vehicle fleet to electric it would raise CO2 output from the scrappage processing and from the manufacture of new electric vehicles. You need to drive a lot more miles than most car owners to make the switch favourable on CO2 accounting instead of running your older vehicle for its full useful life. The CO 2 accounting for replacing good functioning gas boilers with electric heat pumps is also problematic. Anyway governments cannot make people rip out their gas boilers or replace their cars, especially at a time of income squeeze when most cannot afford to do so.
Meanwhile government has a duty to ensure there is sufficient energy at affordable prices to keep us warm, provide necessary supplies and buttress jobs at home. On any analysis the next few years will see the need for plenty of gas, whether from home or foreign sources and whether used to make things here or imported things from overseas. Indeed if we import more from places like China and Germany more will be made with coal based power, producing more emissions than using gas. The greens say there will be new jobs making wind turbines. There will not be enough to offset the big hit to jobs if we fail to keep enough sensibly priced hydrocarbons for the period of transition. The West is already too dependent on China and her satellites for raw materials and products required in wind farm and battery production. We also need to consider the environmental impact of mining the materials and handling the waste from battery and other electrical products.
September 28, 2022
It think it is time we started to look into who funds these pressure groups. Apart from our own government that is. 😉
There also needs to be a detailed audit over each and every means of energy production, covering its extraction of raw materials to make and power it. Its manufacture, running and decommissioning. The audit should also cover reliability, security of supply, cost, and the environmental impact taking in all the aforementioned into consideration.
We need to be honest. For example, let us take wind turbines as a hypothetical case. We need to determine how much energy we will need for a given period and how many turbines that would take to meet said demand. The we need to look at how and where the raw materials are sourced from. The we need to look at the manufacture. All need energy in order to bring to market. The there is their use and decommissioning. As the wind turbines are only produce energy when the wind is blowing we need to consider what alternatives there are for producing energy and include all its environmental costs.
You can see even by what I hoped was going to be a short post that this is a deep, deep subject and, I believe that those pushing the green agenda have really not thought all this through and a largely going on emotion rather than science, engineering and good old fashioned common sense.
I think it is time the grown ups started to take back control before anymore harm is done.
September 28, 2022
Absolutely spot on.
Most of the pressure groups/charities who have so much sway and say are of the hard left persuasion.
As with most things always follow the money to find the source of the problem.
Much is dressed up as being for the common good, when in fact there is a hard line political goal behind it.
September 28, 2022
Mark B,
I question the crazy push for electric vehicles! Has anyone built an electric HGV which will work? The diesel emissions from them as they carry heavy loads around the country will continue for decades, so why bother trying to impose electric cars for personal use.
September 28, 2022
DHL, DPS and Amazon now have some EV delivery vans in the Reading-Wokingham area. They are not properly speaking HGVs but they seem well adapted to the task.
September 28, 2022
Mark, agree we need to understand who funds the Green pressure groups. There is strong evidence Russia has promoted Western European anti-fuel groups.
Ther is also a need to know your opponent. Sir J’s arguments are logical, valid and balanced. Sir J’s arguments will fail to change the views of a single green zealot.
I see scientists were rubbishing Rees-Mogg’s proposal to use green hydrogen for heating, saying energy conversion is inefficient (true) and it is more effective to use green electricity directly in heat pumps. Those same scientists skipped the problem of the energy storage required for those same heat pumps.
September 28, 2022
Mark B: I could not agree more. There seems to be a determined blur between caring for the environment (good) and CO2 hysteria (bad).
Sir John: keep up the good fight!
September 28, 2022
I’ve been picking up on the environmental cost of mining raw materials for battery production. Someone said it means more mining in the next few years than has been taking place since the dawn on man.
If those mines were set up in the UK (not that we have deposits of rare earth elements, lithium or cobalt), I’m sure the environmentalists would be up in arms about it.
Has someone told Greta the battery for her electric car required mining that’s now polluting the Yellow River?
September 28, 2022
@Mark B; “it is time we started to look into who funds these pressure groups ..//.. I think it is time the grown ups started to take back control before anymore harm is done.”
Indeed, and some have been saying that since the early 1980s, when no doubt you and others on this site were championing the eco cause in pursuit of your own party political ideals, now you bleat others have used the same weapons against you and want them investigated. Be very careful of what you wish for…
September 28, 2022
It seems the Bank of England has heard your message and is now buying bonds.
September 28, 2022
The founder of Cuadrilla himself has said that fracking is absolutely not the answer to the UK’s energy needs.
You can read what he said in the Guardian.
September 28, 2022
Good Morning,
This needs a few numbers to show the size of the problem. From your own government document dated March this yeae, there is the reality
Currently, fossil fuels make up three-quarters of the UK’s energy mix, with oil and gas being used to generate electricity, heat our homes and fuel our vehicles.
AND
there is the political stupidity:
As a result of international agreements and domestic legislation on meeting net zero, the UK has been pressing ahead with its renewable energy ambitions. In the light of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in oil and gas prices, there is renewed focus on how the UK can improve its energy security and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
THREEQUARTERS of our energy needs comes from fossil fuels, it’s going to take a hell-of-a-lot of windfarms and solar panels to get that down to zero.
Meanwhile CO2, represents 0.04% of the atmosphere that we breath,
September 28, 2022
In the face of it all I was very pleased with some solar torches/lanterns I bought.
Sun willing, they give out light for a while.
BUT bl**dy H*ll!! What am I thinking….I have WONDERFUL light ( albeit somewhat ruined by loony bulbs) and heat at the touch of a switch.
But our leaders seem to think they have the right to deny us the very basics of life.
Freedom. Food. Heat. Light.
September 28, 2022
Basically they are denying God and the dominion over the earth and all its wonders that he gave us.
September 28, 2022
And the UK contributes 1% of that 0.04% Perhaps the UK is the wrong target for the green fanatics??
September 28, 2022
Environmentalism, public health and racial issues. Three issues that are now being invoked as weapons of political, economic and social warfare. This weaponisation of reality is ripping apart this nation. Some Tory MPs recognise this trend, most couldn’t give a fig. It is a sinister development being pushed by Labour and its supporters who under the radar seek to divide and conquer (intersectionality, diversity agenda) as we saw with the utterly shameful and disgusting ‘vaccinated v unvaccinated’ political strategy no doubt dreamt up by the Tory appointed Marxist, Michie who excel at such unBritish tactics.
Under the guise of academia Labour try to justify its resentment and will invoke social studies to justify laws that actively discriminate against those Labour find contemptible. It is NOT equality Labour seek but supremacy and control over those they despise.
The Tory party is not doing enough borne from understandable fear to expose Labour’s sinister agenda. Labour’s free-lunch mantra could deceive them back into power. If they achieve power they will embed race into the British constitution as Labour are now doing in Australia
September 28, 2022
They will also change the means by which we elect MP’s so that that governments will be forever be coalitions. ir Labour and the LibDems. They will also reduce the voting age to 16 just for good measure.
September 28, 2022
Fully agree. I think many in the Conservative party have either come from ‘the dark side’ or are more than willing to go over to it, it seems.
September 28, 2022
Just imagine if Johnson, he of the wasted 80 seat majority, had opened factories and coal mines instead of “investing” in bogus plague hospitals and ludicrous and dangerous quasi medical procedures.
September 28, 2022
I agree, Dom. So much is being used as a weapon.
I don’t know that Tory MPs don’t care, I think it’s more likely they haven’t twigged as to what’s being done or why. or are frankly too scared to speak out. The left are very forceful at discrediting people for having a view.
I hear that NASA took a recent photo from space showing the earth to be more green than ever. That nasty CO2!
September 28, 2022
I fear you are correct Dom.
I have noticed that, in the media, anyone who is not staunchly modern socialist with a liking for the EU, support of net zero and all the other race, gender fashionable views etc. You will be attacked constantly.
Examples include President Trump, Nigel Farage, the New Italian PM and now Liz Truss. Although our host is featured on Sky News this morning, he too seems to be ignored by much of the media and even today they hark back to when he was Welsh Secretary in Mrs Thatcher’s government.
We do indeed need to talk about the reality of net zero. We also need to separate environmentalism and the climate change agenda because they are two different things. What’s the chance of getting that done? Almost zero in the current time.
September 28, 2022
+1 A big BBC segment on the Cost of Living Crisis today without mention of Greenism (which they supported) War in Ukraine (which they supported) and Covid lockdowns (which they supported.)
Mr Starmer would still have us in lockdown btw.
PS
The Labour party has failed to provide a single woman PM yet alone a major black minister and so Mr Kwarteng isn’t a real black man according to them. Just like Margaret Thatcher wasn’t a real woman to them.
WHY am I defending the Tories !!!
September 28, 2022
Exactly. The policy is insane even if you do, quite wrongly, believe in the devil gas, plant food, climate emergcncy, exaggeration religion.
Keeping your old car, rather than causing s new EV to be built, saves more CO2 and cost about £1 per mile less (in depreciation and financing costs). This is even if it is charged entirely on low carben electricity and it will not be as we have none spare and it is not on demand. Gas extraction in the UK is far preferable and cheaper and causes less greenhouse emissionsc than importing it liquified on ships. Far more environmental too.
Stop blocking the roads too, that would help both emissions and productivity.
September 28, 2022
Also note that most electric cars will cost you circa £1 a mile more (unless it is a very cheap electric car and more if it is an upmarket one with a decent range – in financing and depreciation costs) and this is after (& despite) the fact that the ICE car driver pays far more in fuel, congestions and road taxes to the Gov..
Keeping your old ICE car save CO2 too. If you do go electric expect the range quoted to be “optimistic” much lower if icy and using lights, battery, wipers, hilly… and to decline sig. as the car ages. Plus then you need new batteries after 6-10 years. So will probably need replacing and recycling as it will prob. be more economic than changing the batteries. Perhaps keep some games, knitting and movies in the back of the car to watch or do while you wait for the car charge point and charging.
September 28, 2022
Had a fully electric courtesy car, £30,000 new, with a range of 124 miles and could be fully charged with a three pin plug in as little as 14 hours! It also seems that car manufacturers are considering using the battery as a structural member of the car in a similar manner to the engine in F1 cars.
September 28, 2022
The main thing to remember is that “GREEN” was NEVER MEANT to work.
The proponents always knew it was a scam!
September 28, 2022
A few may have but many do actually believe they are saving the World.
September 28, 2022
Labour Party “A Greener Fairer Future”. In other words “A Colder Poorer Future”.
September 28, 2022
What you say Sir John makes good sense to me.
Is it a case of can’t see or won’t see something that is surely just plain common sense.
I don’t think anyone could ever really be against progress in energy to a more cleaner and sustainable form, but it can’t be done overnight and can’t be achieved for ordinary folk at such high costs.
I truly don’t think this is particularly about renewable/green energy but something else.
September 28, 2022
Dear Sir John, this post reads as if you are trying to persuade the eco-zealots to become rational. If so it’s a waste of effort, as they seek to gain power over our lives by political lobbying and institutional capture, not by rational argument. If the target audience is your party in government, I fear it’s again a waste of effort, as this government seems to be serving globalist 4th industrial revolution interests, not this country’s. If the intended audience is the wider BBC-watching or social media-enslaved public…, I wish you well.
September 28, 2022
‘Anyway governments can’t make people…….’
Who are you trying to fool, including yourself. Of they can and will, just look at your leaders setting eco-loon targets to get rid of our freedoms to manufacture and buy what we wish.
September 28, 2022
It was your government (Boris) with the supine acquiescence of his MPs because electorally he was gold dust including some now making the panic changes we are now seeing, that was a major cause of the strength of the green lobby.
Yet another narrative lost with Starmer pouncing on your failures announcing the setting up of a state owned green energy company. It is so riddled with holes as to make it not believable but the absence of the Minister responsible to be all over the media to instantly rebut/shred his proposal indicates how weak you are.
September 28, 2022
With ref to articles of the last few days I was amazed to see that a former rate setter had actually told his Twitter followers to short the pound…because he disagreed with Truss’s “gaga” policies!
September 28, 2022
Rupa Huq it seems was a university lecturer for several years doubtless pushing her fairly evil lefty agenda to indoctrinate hundreds of young minds – another good reason to ditch the many duff degrees that government foolishly fund with tax payers money soft “loans” that so often end up as grants. About 75% surely are almost worthless or actually damaging and also result in three years+ loss of earnings.
September 28, 2022
Afraid the Zero/Green Zealots only have a one track mind, the real problem is that so many MP’s have also the same problem, and have not only bought into it, but swallowed the argument hook, line, and sinker.
Time for some simple facts, physics, science, and mathematics to be put forward to counter these claims.
September 28, 2022
I would prefer you to preface all mentions of net zero with “If you believe that carbon reduction rather than general pollution is the priority then…..”.
Your piece today skewers the dogmatic idealism of the “Net-zero for UK” brigade. I hope they feel good about themselves while their actions have negative impact on global CO2 production.
It is also worth highlighting that our existing renewable capacity is not fully utilised, so how is increasing that capacity going to improve matters? Renewables are not consistent so can never be the full answer to our electricity generating needs nor that of hearing our homes.
September 28, 2022
The virtue signalling delegates who flew into Glasgow in private jets for the Cop 26 climate nonsense were helpful in telling everyone else to be careful about their ‘carbon footprints’. It served to remind us that our freedoms need to be protected, and that the rights we take for granted shouldn’t be taken for granted.
September 28, 2022
They even shipped up loads of large diesel generators & EV car chargers so they could charge up their Tesla’s to drive them to and from their private jets!
September 28, 2022
It is more green pie in the sky that there will be many ‘green’ jobs generated from the massive expansion of wind and solar as most of the components are made in countries where there is availailable, cheap abundant energy generated mostly by coal fired power stations.
This is why most current installations are foreign owned. Why are our MP’s taken in by the green lobby and why do they not act in the interest of their own country?
September 28, 2022
Chris Skidmore. I’ll say no more about the two faced deceit of this Tory party and its embrace of all things progressive
Maybe honourable politicians like Mr Redwood and other MPs whose beliefs are grounded in reality should condemn the trendy, left metropolitan bullshit that has infected their party’s soul.
What hope is there for the UK when the final bulwark (the tory party) against the left has also been consumed by the left and now controls it output using threats and denunciation with the usual accusations of ‘Climate change denier’ etc etc etc?
September 28, 2022
Sir John,
Natural gas is a wonderful fuel. It is low carbon, and when used as a vehicle fuel is astonishingly low in NOX and particulate emissions. We’ve trillions of cubic metres beneath our feet.
Mr Rees-Mogg has claimed that the anti-shale gas lobby has been aided by foreign subsidy for obvious reasons. There’s a surprise. We need an emergency programme to produce our own gas in the quickest possible way which is onshore fracking. Reward the communities that encourage the first ten acre frack pad that goes into production with a thousand pounds for every resident, organise days out to Wych Farm to show journalists what a fracking site looks like… etc, etc, etc. Where’s the sense of urgency?
We, the UK, are still making the same errors that have plagued our industry for twenty years, expensive energy while e. g. Germany sold out to Russian suppliers. We have the means to correct that. Has our political class the will?
If we get a hard winter there will be an unholy scrabble for warmth – the current languid response will then be exposed as the betrayal it is.
September 28, 2022
Methane is a far better fuel than Hydrogen in general. Easier and safer to store and transport and anyway we have no hydrogen mines and it cost a fortune to manufacture in wasted energy and plant.
September 28, 2022
Sir JR
I disagree with your approach of interference with how high the BoE should set interest rates. Your assumption that inflation will be much lower next year with a weak pound and high fiscal spending is guess work and not certain in any shape or form.
Reply I am supporting the Bank of England inflation forecast!
September 28, 2022
You say we need our home produced gas for our needs, but if Europe is offering a higher price for it, then it gets shipped across in the pipelines and the UK goes without.
We also need restrictions on UK mined gas to say UK needs are to be met before it can be exported.
September 28, 2022
No new wind generated supply should be approved except if it includes the construction of battery backup for a weeks supply at the projects nameplate capacity.
September 28, 2022
Sir John,
Your Diary highlights a big flaw in UK Democracy, Lobby Groups get to speak and try to influence MP’s ahead of those that elected them.
Then given these Lobby Groups are in the main created or controlled by Foreign BIG Business whom also have their own Embassies lobbying on their behalf. Thier access to Government is out of step with Democracy.
September 28, 2022
The selection of economy destroying, low energy density, expensive, intermittent wind energy coupled with the impractical electrification of heating and transport, rather than nuclear and green methane is proof that CAGW is a scam.
September 28, 2022
The government needs to spell it out that fossil fuels are essential for the foreseeable future. The Tories need to back Labour into a corner over this so that there is clear water between them before the next election if Labour insist that electricity is the only way to go. If you are not careful Labour will steal your clothes after you have put in the hard work of getting more home-produced fossil fuels. By the end of the next election cycle the cars we currently run will be virtually banned resulting in people unable to get to work and cycle will be the operative word and for most homes electric heating is a joke.
September 28, 2022
It is an iron law of modern mainstream media that no-one advocating ‘green’ policies is actually interviewed properly and challenged on basic assumptions. So we will not hear eg a BBC interviewer ask sir keir Starmer what his jolly green energy company will do that isn’t now being done. We won’t hear him challenged as to how it is that after £10 billions of subsidies we still only have 4% of our primary energy needs supplied by renewables, how he is to increase that by 25x in the next 8 years so as to get to ‘net zero’ by 2030 and what the plan is for when it isn’t windy or sunny.
We just have to keep focusing on the numbers. When the wind doesn’t blow (solar is pretty much irrelevant in the U.K.) there needs to be backup power if we want to eat cooked food, heat our homes or find hospitals open when needed. If we want long haul trucks, aeroplanes and 95%+ cars to be able to run we still need fossil fuels. Etc. if Labour want 25x the number of windmills – taking us I suppose to about 250,000 across the U.K., – where are they all going to go, and what happens when it isn’t windy? Simple questions but they must be repeated as long as needed for the message to sink home.
September 28, 2022
Correct any BBC debate start with “how to we get to net zero by X” (as we have to by law). Not “why on earth have we passed these bonkers, totally irrational net zero and climate change laws?”
September 28, 2022
The Labour Party put it on record yesterday at conference that their green energy plan would cost £28bn of barrowing every year….that’s jobs and buying wind-turbines from Demark and Germany ,,,get fracking today
September 28, 2022
Like the united nations WEF and united nations net-zero, we’re now being told what to do by the united nations IMF….good policy is to always do the opposite of what the UN agencies suggest
September 28, 2022
Yet again eco zealots call for measures which clearly increase global CO2 emissions, while destroying british industry.
They need to be challenged at every opportunity along with their propagandists in the media. Why aren’t the media challenging this nonsense?
September 28, 2022
Why aren’t the media challenging it, Pat? Fear sells newspapers. Surely we haven’t forgotten Covid.
September 28, 2022
well said john
over priced power here just forces companies to move their work to India & China, where they use cheaper power, made with less expensive anti pollution kit than equivalent power stations here, and increases net world pollution as we inevitably import their output
that is not “green”
September 28, 2022
Greens don’t live in the real world. Labour don’t live in the real world. Greens don’t understand their own world that they’ve constructed in their own heads. Similarly, Labour come crashing upon the rocks in their own realities when human nature rears its ugly head, like the despicable Huq, with her racist slurs. The Left, basking in their own righteousness occasionally let the mask slip and their bitterness and envy are on display.
The Tories are the nations’ only hope and I’m glad Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have exhibited some realism in their excellent budget which has annoyed all the right people,
Excellent start!
September 28, 2022
SJR. Are you disappointed that the first thing Liz Truss has done with respect to decarbonisation and it’s costs and practicality is to appoint a 40 year old innumerable green zealot to review the policy that he helped create and is now a total disaster?
September 28, 2022
I can see sense in her decision, Stred. But that’s only if the intention was to get Skidmore to take a close look at the horrible mess he and his like have created, which he now has to ‘review’ – and then make him rub his nose in it.
September 28, 2022
Basically agree with you Sir John, but do wonder how many of these lobbying letters are sent to others besides yourself from Tory voting NIMBYs. If the Tory party pats the sleeping dog don’t be surprised if it wakes up and bites! Time that the Tory party nailed both the net zero and AGW lie, not pander to it, if you actually want to take the economy forward.
Nothing to do with CO2, but I do wonder given the UK has likely reached peak with regards our own natural gas production, should we not be moving towards electric boilers/heating (not heat pumps), it might be easier to upgrade household power supplies (from single to 3phase) than say move towards distributed Hydrogen? Of course if we were to revive our coal industry and make coal gas… 😉
September 28, 2022
All these green initiatives and nobody on their side ever considers the natural environment with sustainable habitat.
Not a short term solution but with all the money wasted on renewables why the government’s from years ago push for the panacea for the problems they have caused for themselves, Nuclear Fusion?
September 28, 2022
It seems bad planning for the IMF and the Labour Party to have attacked the Chancellor on the same day. Surely they will combine to produce a sympathy effect?
September 28, 2022
Gov needs send task force to protect oil & gas rigs in the north sea after attack on gas pipeline.
September 28, 2022
Sir JR
The BoE forecast will have to change with the fiscal changes implemented
September 28, 2022
Back on QE already john while putting up rates at the same time, LOL.
September 28, 2022
We need to encourage more of the young men who get jobs in the City in London to go into the high tech industry instead to create the great British High tech companies / brands of the future: British versions of Apple and IBM and BMW and satellites and electric cars and space travel and so on.