Cheap labour from abroad is not cheap for taxpayers

The government is right to discourage economic migrants coming in to keep wages low and fill low skilled jobs. A points based quota system can let us recruit talent and qualified people for higher paid roles. Whilst some firms and farms would like to have the benefit of more cheap labour we need to consider the strains this places on taxpayers. It also serves to keep low end wages down, hitting the incomes of those already settled here or born here in low paid jobs.
The EU once said that it costs a country about 250,000 Euros to provide all the capital it needs to welcome a new migrant. There is the cost of providing them with a home. There is the need for health capacity. If they have children we need extra school places. As numbers increase we need more transport capacity, more road space, more pipes and cables for utility supplies. It all comes to a big bill as we are all supported by huge sunk capital investment in an advanced country.
The best way of considering it is to see that if we invite in an additional 250,000 a year, each year we need to build the equivalent of an important new city to house them and support them. A new city costs many billions. Those are billions the employer of cheap labour does not have to take into account.
Rapid rates of inward migration also makes CO2 reduction much more difficult to achieve.
91 Comments
October 2, 2022
Good morning.
And what government would that be ?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liz-trusss-plan-for-more-migrants-to-boost-growth-j2bl2lsnz
Please, stop insulting us. Despite all that you and others in your party say, ‘you are’ the party of MASS IMMIGRATION.
Why ?
Because you are clueless and do not know what else to do when it comes to the economy. You cannot have a free at the point of use public services and MASS IMMIGRATION, only one or the other, but NOT both ! As the latter will always outperform the former. But you would not know about this as MP’s, including Labour ones, can send their kids to private schools and all MP’s have BUPA membership. And I bet none of you live in a sink-estate ?
So stop urinating on our backs and telling us it is just raining OK.
October 2, 2022
What Government indeed? Hopefully this Truss one will finally get real – we shall soon see.
As to Bupa – Insurance is nearly always a bad idea unless you are a higher risk than average but can get a normal premium. It is a bet with poor odds and nearly all the cards in the Insurance Companies Hands. This as much of your premium goes in admin costs, overheads, others fraudulent claims, insurance company profits and Osborne/Hammond/Sunak’s 12% insurance premium tax. Far better on average to save up and pay directly for private procedures if and when needed. Most operations cost rather less than a new EV car so just keep your old banger it is prob. a better car anyway and use that money. Paying say £150 for a consultancy to you NHS consultant privately can often speed up the NHS process too.
October 2, 2022
This is one if Johns most perverse posts. Immigration has been running at half a million for the past 12 years and last year over a million.
The channel invasion is costing us 2 billion annually and rising.
Forgive me if I don’t clap when the home office manages to remove 450 Albanian crooks last month.
Immigration alone will lose you the next election as a new right wing party will emerge.
Watch the rest of Europe.
October 2, 2022
+1, it could well lose them the election, that and their moronic war on plant, crop and tree food and their subsidised intermittent, expensive energy lunacy.
October 2, 2022
Ian Wragg
Well said Ian.
Has anybody stopped to think of the long term effects not just for a few years but decades.
This uncontrolled wayward on the back of a fag packet immigration stance will result in the total destruction of this country as we pride ourselves in what it stands for. These people do not and will not change their beliefs and convictions to suit our way of life which eventually will impact on our society.
All these people having a go about saving the country for their children’s children had better wake up and smell the coffee.
October 2, 2022
Yes, I have. I find it extremely difficult to locate meat produced to UK Animal Welfare Laws. I do not want meat that relies on the religious exemption, but there is no guaranteed way of identifying it, and we all end up buying or eating the produce of religious slaughter even though the majority are not of those religions. Why are we not allowed a choice by labelling? We label food for everything else under the sun, and it wouldn’t stop those religions enjoying their sacrificial meat.
You’d think politicians would want to promote UK Animal Welfare Standards, wouldn’t you? Why did they bother with these laws when they are so blatantly disregarded?
October 2, 2022
+1
October 2, 2022
Indeed. This has been going on for many,many, years. The Conservatives have been in power for 12 years, and nothing has been done. Plenty has been said, about our ‘moral responsibility’, but nothing at all has been done.
We all know that the Rwanda scheme will not work, as other schemes have not, and as we speak , hundreds are coming over the Channel every day. No wonder the Government don’t publish daily figures any more!
There doesn’t seem to be a Party to vote for, who will do anything about this, Labour is every bit as bad, if not worse. The problem is totally out of control, and the taxpayer is forced to pay for it.
I am really worried about what is going to happen to this Country in the future, as many others must be, Some of the immigrants are already bringing their country’s battles into this, once peaceful, Country. I don’t like saying this, but I sometimes think I would vote for The Devil himself, if he would do something about this.
October 2, 2022
You beat me to it, Mark B. This government (and all the other political parties) cannot pack them in quick enough. NONE of you care about the Brits and the consequences to us all.
It isn’t just wages that suffer. We taxpayers are propping up the profits of companies that want masses of low paid employees. We get pushed down the queue for housing, medical care, and as you say … the infrastructure for power, water and sewage is never upgraded to accommodate the millions of immigrants we have taken in the last few decades. 6m from the EU alone!
Apart from the financial aspects, the dinghy people are so disrespectful of UK law and genuine refugees. They know this before they set foot on our shores. WHY do you think they will be good citizens? They know from day one that they can ignore UK law entirely and be rewarded in return with 4* hotels and all the trimmings.
October 2, 2022
Also Sir John, why are political parties such as yours so eager to be pro-diversity but in reality are anti-white? What is wrong with equality, for all? WHY must whites be legally discriminated against? Positive discrimination is still discrimination, but discrimination appears to be ok when discriminating against whites. Appeasement of non-whites and vocal minorities leads to more and more demands, ALL at the expense of the peaceful and majority. You are storing up one great big heap of trouble! Leicester is just the first warning signs.
I doubt this post will be published, but I do hope you ask yourself, and your party, why you think this blatant discrimination is ‘good’ discrimination and how you can possibly believe it will not build resentment and conflict among the population.
October 2, 2022
MB,
Agreed. This government is NOT discouraging economic migrants.
Or any other sort of migrants including illegal entrants.
Migration will continue to be ignored. Politicians do not care about their voters. They look to please the wealthy globalists who call all the shots.
October 2, 2022
Seems so, as with the moronic net zero agenda and the pushing of ineffective and dangerous net harm vaccines (these even to Children and the young who were never at any risk). Mrs Truss if you want to be on the right side of this debate then ditch the vaccines now at the very least for under 60s. As Denmark has done (under 50). It is worse than the blood scandal. Sir Chris Whitty was a fool to overrule JCVI on vaccination of children. The net harm figures are very clear.
October 2, 2022
+many
Very well put. I am sure you are right.
However, old “conspiracy” theories from the early days of the internet keep echoing in my ears.
Like…in order to impose Marxism govts want civil upset.
Looks to be working in some U.K. cities?
October 2, 2022
Somewhat intemperate but totally agree and reflects the anger, certainly I feel and many people I know.
We have a million plus illegals in this country, I suspect you have zero idea where many are and a pathetic budget to find and repatriate them. Truss has already said she will open the gates. The points based system is a political con trick to confer legitimacy on even more people being allowed in
Yes Mark B, they are clueless, rewarded for failure with honours, sinecures, inflation proof pensions looking after themselves. Pay rises, little transparency on expenses protected by IPSA.
We are truly peed upon. Where’s my application to be a tumbril driver?
October 2, 2022
+1. Italy gets Georgia Meloni, we get Liz Truss.
October 2, 2022
We deserve better but until the voters wake up and stop voting for more of the same we are stuck with the same useless governments we’ve had for too long now. There are better alternatives out there and I will be voting for them. Nothing regarding immigration or net zero will change with Labour. If anything it will be worse.
October 2, 2022
What is the point of being abusive and insulting to one of the very few politicians who understands? The one politician who allows and encourages discussion to all at his own expense? It isn’t just disagreeable for him, it is disagreeable for us too. You can say what you like about the subject without being coarse and offensive. And if you leave out the coarseness, you won’t distract attention from the subject.
October 2, 2022
Complete nonsense from you MarkB, and from J Redwood too. Immigration is the way to grow the economy, which then increases the tax take and so allows improvement to public services. It is really that simple. Bring in hard workers from outside the UK, and let them get on with it
October 2, 2022
Indeed. All the facts and history show the Torys are a mass immigration party. No debate is needed, just another right of centre party to reduce it to zero and get rid of the illegals.
October 2, 2022
What Government indeed? Hopefully this Truss one will finally get real – we shall soon see.
As to Insurance it is nearly always a bad idea unless you are a higher risk than average but can get a normal premium. It is a bet with poor odds and nearly all the cards in the Insurance Companies Hands. This as much of your premium goes in admin costs, overheads, others fraudulent claims, insurance company profits and Osborne/Hammond/Sunak’s 12% insurance premium tax. Far better on average to save up and pay directly for private procedures if and when needed. Most operations cost rather less than a new EV car so just keep your old banger it is prob. a better car anyway and use that money. Paying say £150 for a consultancy to you NHS consultant privately can often speed up the NHS process too.
October 2, 2022
+1 so King Charles wanted to make a speech at Cop27 in Egypt but was advised not to by the Government. So much for keeping out of politics (as he indicated he would only a few days back). I assume he would have gone by private jet and helicopter to rub salt in the wound of all those unable to pay heat their homes or pay their energy bills.
But why is our government having anything to do with this bogus religious festival and even sending the dope Alok Sharma with many of his deluded entourage?
October 2, 2022
“Tory MP Tobias Ellwood (v. unhelpfully) said the King should reconsider and go anyway to the event Cop27” well yes if you want to damage the monarchy even further you do that King Charles. You take your private jets, helicopters, Astons & team and give another of your scientifically illiterate speeches like the:- “Just 96 months to save world, says Prince Charles” ( in July 2009 about 158 months back). Perhaps inform them on organic foods, talking to plants and quack medicines on the NHS while you are at it!
Should go down very well with the shivering pensioners this winter especially. Finish with “do as I say not as I do you stupid plebs & citizens” It should go down a storm your majesty!
October 2, 2022
Australia has a failing “points based quota system” that admits people mismatched to its economic needs and that has fostered the creation of an under-class. Clearly, such an outcome is not inevitable but it shows points based systems need to be well-devised to produce optimal outcomes. Ours is unlikely to be, conflicting as a good system would with commitments recklessly given for political expediency to India and other Commonwealth states.
October 2, 2022
One of the biggest problens is that we haven’t a clue who these people are because they come here with no paperwork. Many are now Albanians and already many have been found to have criminal records before they arrive. The drug trafficking is out of control in many areas and a big percentage of those involved are Albanian. As far as I’m concerned anyone arriving on our shores without a passport is a criminal. Try doing it yourself and see where it gets you. Immigration levels under your governments watch is shocking.
October 2, 2022
We may as well declare open house for foreign criminals. They know our prisons are much nicer than their own (should they be unlucky enough to get caught and/or prosecuted instead of a slap on the hand) and there is virtually no risk of them being deported, even if they commit violent and sadistic acts upon the population. In the event of deportation being threatened, they can call upon UK taxpayers to fund their HR defence of owning a cat!
October 2, 2022
All the while the people here who cannot, will not seek to come off of a benefit subsidised life have even less chance of being encouraged to go and find a job and improve their lives as the incomers have already taken the vacant positions.
October 2, 2022
Your party has promised to reduce the levels of immigration for years yet things have got much worse. How can you continue to lie to the public? I have no confidence in this government and this issue will see you out of office after the next general election.
Your points based system isn’t fit for purpose and just allows businesses to import workers for lower costs than training a British person at the expense of the UK taxpayer.
October 2, 2022
Sir John correctly targets employers as the problem here. When Theresa May tried to restrict low-skill migration, they were up in arms: The government’s proposals for a post-Brexit immigration system ‘will deal a sucker punch to the economy, leaving industry short of the migrant workforce they rely on’, according to the CBI in December 2018. Same objection from the Federation of Small Businesses, which said seven in 10 small employers relied on mid- or low-skilled staff. Until the costs to society of our low-wage low productivity culture are addressed by a part in government not reliant on donations from businesses, nothing will be done, I’m afraid.
October 2, 2022
That’s right; encouraging business’s to grow in other countries , pushing in low paid workers into the country to keep their profits high , ensuring that the trillionares keep their luxury mansions whilst we struggle. Management only go on what they are told. Do you really believe what is published?. All institutions work with the figures they are given. We have already seen how data is collected in tick boxes which omit or send information on a schizophrenic excursion. This grows and grows in the wrong direction . People parrot the same information as years go on written and perpetuated by Universities.
No one cares .. full stop. Its about sucking up to the (some) callous rich . I personally don’t want the 100 million mansions in Palm Springs . I simply want good health and to enjoy the air I breathe in the presence of nature.I don’t want grossly offensive criminals to be allowed into the country to break down the ordered and sensible ways of life we hard 4 decades ago.
October 2, 2022
100 million dollar mansions.
October 2, 2022
Given that all the negatives in the article are absolutely spot on….what is the govt. going to actually DO about the 1,000+ folk arriving each day?
Any plans?
October 2, 2022
The RNLI are now going into French territorial waters to “save” the criminal migrants and instead of taking them to safety in France are bringing them from French territorial waters across the channel and into the UK.
The Government has no plans to stop the invasion. They refuse to do what is necessary, which is to leave the ECHR and scrap the Human Rights Act.
October 2, 2022
+1 – The government make illegal immigration as easy and attractive as possible. They may as well send out gold edged invitations.
October 2, 2022
You are preaching to the choir John.
Perhaps if there was also general recognition by the “consumer” of the true costs to the country of their “cheap” goods and our industries being given away by government and the City then we might get sustainable prosperity for more of our people.
October 2, 2022
Sir John seems to think too much inward migration is just inconvenient.
October 2, 2022
“Dulce et decorum est to imprison, track, deny food and warmth to one’s old, spent population and then, as a final humiliation, force it under threat of the law, to welcome its pampered replacement.
Will the newcomers proves as amenable as the old plodders though?
October 2, 2022
The “Cinderellaisation” of an entire population.
No wonder the left hates fairytales.
They are full of warnings!
October 2, 2022
“The government is right to discourage economic migrants coming in”
When did that happen? I seem to have missed it ……………..
October 2, 2022
+1
That’s exactly what I thought!
All I see is the flower-strewn, red carpet leading to the warm embrace of a 4**** hotel.
October 2, 2022
+1
October 2, 2022
Only 250,000? About 1,000,000 visas issued last year!
What about the illegals being escorted across the channel daily, currently at the rate of 500 to 1,000 a day? Free money, free phone and free hotel accommodation!
Now we have religious and racial tensions causing violence between different groups from the sub continent due to mass migration imposed on us by successive governments. Another huge cost in policing.
I fully expect mass migration to continue until we achieve third world status.
The CO2 is irrelevant. Just observe the climate alarmists as they make their way to the Cairo COP jamboree in private jets to cook up more misery for the masses.
October 2, 2022
CO2 is smoke & mirrors ….we’re being invaded, plain & simple, and our culture is being eroded
October 2, 2022
BOF
it is being reported on FB. Farage man of the people blog a headline from rmx news that 12 out of 16 German states are refusing to take in anymore immigrants at all. Not only us in that line of thinking then? If they can do it why can’t we?
October 2, 2022
Clearly, it is because our politicians WANT mass immigration. They just pretend otherwise.
October 2, 2022
How can you write this insulting nonsense? Every day you ‘welcome’ thousands of legal and illegal immigrants. You must think we’re all really stupid.
October 2, 2022
+1
October 2, 2022
+++Over 1,000 per day!
Apparently now ( because of complaints re 4**** accommodation) to be silently and swiftly, with no local consultation, distributed to empty buildings around the country. Mainly the North allegedly.
October 2, 2022
“ The EU once said that it costs a country about 250,000 Euros to provide all the capital it needs to welcome a new migrant. ”
Er….! Why?
My son’s fiancée, from SA was sponsored by the firm of accountants she works for, but she paid her own rent! My nephews mother-in-law, from Spain rented then bought with her English husband. My daughter moved to Australia to be with her Australian husband, and her visa stated that he had to support her if she wasn’t working.
So why should the UK EXPECT to pay to house a migrant???? That is bang out of order.
And as for the CO2, that’s absurd! They also breathe oxygen and drink water, which they’d do wherever they settle/live! We don’t need to reduce CO2 levels- that’s just propaganda being used to achieve an outcome. Control.
October 2, 2022
Doesn’t matter anymore. The Tories seem to have pushed the self destruct button yet again. Oust a Boris. Not satisfied, Oust Liz. Keep stabbing. Labour don’t need to win the next election. The Tories will lose it for them. At least give Liz a chance.
October 2, 2022
MW,
“How can you write this insulting nonsense? ”
Maybe it is written to provoke the type of replies already posted.
I note the article is couched in purely economic terms too. Any discussion of the impact on the fabric of our nation and the social consequences of migration is entirely absent.
October 2, 2022
The Tories have totally failed the people of this country on illegal immigration. 12 years. And much of that post-EU.
Georgia Meloni was elected a few days ago. She’s an electrifying speaker and says what the majority think on the illegal migrant issue. She’s not afraid to call out fellow EU leaders, either. Here she tells Macron a few home truths: https://youtu.be/k2_zDVi48Yw
If she is able to deliver to the Italians on this issue it will truly expose our ruling class for what they are. No wonder they want her to fail!
October 2, 2022
Wow. The first time I have seen such anger and pushback against one of your posts. In other news I read the One Nation Tory Group (not one nation of course) are going bt push back against Truss’ 5% tax cut, conveniently forgetting Laffer. We need reminding this is the same group determined to accept a sell out Brexit keeping us in the EU in all but name.
And motor mouth ‘the snake’ Gove thinks his views are of interest/value. He, May, the One Nation Group are all complicit in the mess we are in with their vanity an affront to the people they have affected.
Your party’s only chance in the election is a United front. Some hope, turkeys voting for Christmas.
October 2, 2022
How else are we to fill the jobs British people don’t want to do, and support the State including the pension benefits all those who have worked all their lives demand?
We advertised an electronic engineer job earlier in the year amongst British universities. All but one of the applicants were foreign students, and even he was the son of Indian parents.
October 2, 2022
Do we actually train enough UK people? Foreign students are more lucrative for the universities so I assume they get priority.
October 2, 2022
What starting salary were you offering for that job, Dave, and what part of the country was it in, if I may ask? It does matter.
October 2, 2022
In my previous business I remember one self employed lady complaining that she couldn’t get staff since we left the EU. Upon further enquiry I discovered she wanted a fully qualified person to manage a new shop, without additional staff, and she wanted to pay minimum wage! Minimum wage has become maximum wage among many employers since mass immigration began while in the EU.
October 2, 2022
We had it good before brexit – we had the right balance with seasonal workers – but you blockheads thought we could do better by ourselves ‘”taking back control” that and with all of the old sloganeering and insults thrown to the European Parliament you made the mess of the economy that we have now. ‘ERG’ blockheads that’s all I can say and you JR are one of the worst because you are an educated type and have had access to thd media but alas delusional as well about how things should be – so you see it hasn’t worked out – what a mess and all on the Tory watch. Jeez
October 2, 2022
The dynamics of the market – nearly every business in the local retail park has a banner out saying ‘we are recruiting’. Local farms and abattoirs could not function without workers from Eastern Europe who are prepared to get their hands dirty. There’s a crisis of educational values in our culture that has led to this. Also, our country is the best in the world to come to. Is the problem solvable? Where there’s a will, there’s a way! Give Liz time and constructive support to get this done, too. Last week’s onslaught against her was hateful and destructive. Interesting to see the BBC rowed back a bit later – perhaps the hierarchy realized it might affect their future.
October 2, 2022
She’s still on about our troubles – they are all global and all the fault of Putin.. then she goes on about how she understands about the worries of the mortgages holders.. UK high borrowing rates dismissed – it’s also global but Laura has her tied down – what a liar
October 2, 2022
I see in her interview today she has chucked Kamikwasi under the bus, saying the tax cut for billionaires is his idea. Be prepared for a Chancellor sacking to save her skin. She may just last until Christmas. She makes Labour look believable. Her constant waving of her left hand is very off putting and she needs tv training urgently.
October 2, 2022
There hasn’t been a single post WW2 Government which has discouraged economic migrants. Since 1997 the borders have basically been dismantled so that virtually anyone can enter the UK and take advantage of British taxpayers.
10 million have done so over the past 25 years. One million in the last year alone. Plus 50,000 criminal migrants who have been given a free ferry ride and “free everything else” on arrival.
At the moment “ethnic minorities” make up around 15% of the population. In 30 years time, when the pre-mass immigration generations born in the ’40s and 50s have passed on, over 50% of the population will be “ethnic minorities.”
The native peoples of these islands have been dispossessed by the Globalists and THEIR politicians.
I am sick to death of being lied to by so-called Conservative politicians who say they will reduce immigration and then do the exact opposite.
October 2, 2022
Thank you for sticking your head above the parapet in highlighting this disgraceful situation which needs to be most urgently rectified.
It won’t be, and will lose the conservatives the next election, a triviality in the context of the irreversible harm inflicted on our country.
October 2, 2022
The invasion ( an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain) across the channel won’t be fixed while we are signatories to the UN 1951 Refugee Convention, the ECHR, and have the Human Rights Act on the books , and won’t be removed for our Political class are more wedded to internationalist obligations than doing what is right by our country, even when they are destroying it.
As for immigration, our economy has been so distorted by it we have become mass immigration junkies, with no Government prepared to get us off this exponentially rising demand for more low wage immigrants to support the previous low wage immigrants , all bank rolled by Government largesse, which is now bank rolled by the funny money tree of QE. The Government issued 1.1 MILLION visas last year, strewth this is unbelievable , and they are still saying we don’t have enough immigration , with Truss saying she wants more immigration. Tell you what, why don’t we short circuit the British establishment’s agenda, let’s just torch the country, let’s burn the country to the ground right now, after all the British establishment’s agenda is to destroy it.
October 2, 2022
This is quite a puzzling post, it has been widely briefed to the media by the government that they are intending to increase immigration of those with particular skills (I suppose partly in pursuit of a trade deal with India ?) as a means to boost growth but also increase unskilled immigration to work in the agricultural sector. Are you saying they’ve changed their minds ? On illegal cross-channel immigration we’ve heard nothing at all so it is unclear if the new government intend to do anything about it or not.
October 2, 2022
I think I need to research if there is a legal (and practical?) difference between immigration and temporary work visas?
October 2, 2022
We all know immigration is assisted by globalist leaders and an act of ideological and electoral politics not an act of economic necessity. The aim is to destroy borders and create instability and tease social tension. It is deliberate
October 2, 2022
« We are getting instances where convicted paedophiles, convicted drug dealers, convicted murderers, who served their sentences in English jails — at the end of their sentence, we want to deport them because they are considered to be foreign national offenders. “What do they do? They claim modern slavery« Braverman today in the Express.
We are being tied up in knots by the UN, ECHR, 20 year rules on immigration, 10 year rules on immigration. France can just ignore them, Italy will ignore them. The whole thing is about to go pop. Anyone saying this will sink the Tories at the next election, what do they honestly think Labour or the Lib Dems or the SNP would do any different, in fact Sturgeon welcomes immigration and wants more. The Labour Party MPs campaign against restrictions, returns, and any attempt to sort this out, before the UK even tries it.
John this is a light blue touch paper moment. Until we remove the legislation that holds us up your party and no other can do anything. The Lords stop any reasonable response, we are tied up in knots and the people feel helpless against the minority, often led by foreign immigrants in the UK that want a free for all. STOP giving housing, medical without medical travel insurance and contributions to their own care. If you do allow all this immigration allow it without financial benefits just do a France.
October 2, 2022
Each immigrant is a potential voter. Each immigrant also provides the diversity zealots with raw material to pursue their agenda that revolves around racial identity and power. We can see this in action in the US today on the southern borders.
Shame. Blame. Demonisation. Power. Identity. Criminalisation. Denunciation. All parts of the Left’s authoritarian crusade that is now flowing through the veins of our beloved public sector
Apparently we are now all to blame. I like to apologise for existing and breathing
October 2, 2022
Is the UK the only nation that allows economic immigrants and foreign students to free health care, housing, other benefits and tax credit ….and to bring in their families ….with a high percentage overstaying their visa, often claiming ECHRs to continued family life – I’d like to know the full numbers both legal and illegal immigration
October 2, 2022
Utter rubbish. You and Labour are the parties of mass 3rd world immigration.
October 2, 2022
In the current febrile atmosphere surrounding the prime minister and her policies, it has been proposed that selection of leaders should be confined to the Parliamentary Conservative Party, removing the voting rights of the membership.
This would erode the influence of ordinary voters on MPs and damage UK democracy.
October 2, 2022
Start getting the excuses ready “we lost the election because – pick any two of three.
October 2, 2022
Food processing plants, corner shops, car washes, nail polishing outlets, food takeaways, office cleaning, food delivery scooters etc etc
All foreign cheap labour …but more worrying they’re often a front to bring in families, rotate foreign students in shops, establish a vehicle for fraud and criminal activity and forced to work in prostitution and the drug trade
And yet this government keeps diluting the financial threshold on who can come here and use our services free …this government needs to rise the bar and ensure that every immigrant has health insurance, places in private schools for children and pays full tax
October 2, 2022
As a country we permitted 6m+ EU nationals to settle here. They were the ones said to be willing to do the jobs our own supposedly wouldn’t do. Once here, with us having no contributory benefits system, they too become the unwilling and lazy, presumably.
Even if a case could be made to import low-paid no/low skilled workers – on temporary visas? – how would we ensure they leave at the end of their term? How are those people currently working 9 – 12 hours a week going to expand their hours if we flood the country with workers?
Lastly, a third children at a primary school of our acquaintance were Polish. At the nearest school to where we lived, 84% had English as a second language. We moved house.
It’s obvious that immigration impacts schools, healthcare, housing, sewerage, water supply, demand for electricity and food, vehicular traffic – and state (taxpayer) subsidy, all the while displacing our own. The current situation is not sustainable.
October 2, 2022
The two Polish familes we know are hard working and very good parents. Some Poles have now returned home (I understand wages have improved there) but those that stayed seem to be intergrating well. If you are going to have immigration, then you could do a great deal worse than the Polish!
October 2, 2022
“The government is right to discourage economic migrants coming in to keep wages low and fill low skilled jobs.” – JR
They would be right to, but that is certainly not what they are doing! (And then they say that they won’t provide wage support to UK individuals who take such low skilled and low paid jobs, leaving only undocumented immigrants willing to take those jobs while the government fosters benefits dependency and close a route into employment…)
October 2, 2022
“The government is right to discourage economic migrants coming in to keep wages low and fill low skilled jobs.”
Are you sure, Sir John, that the Government wishes to discourage economic migrants, particularly those with little or no skills?
I definitely have the impression that the Government, and indeed the majority of Parliament, are very keen on such mass immigration, many even calling for completely open borders.
The Government even encourages illegal immigration of unidentified young men of fighting age by giving them free accommodation, £40/week pocket money and the complete freedom to roam our streets enabling them to take low wage black market jobs or engage in illegal activities. The Cabinet Office and the Home Office are even funding the organisations taking them to court over their Rwanda plan.
October 2, 2022
“Rapid rates of inward migration also makes CO2 reduction much more difficult to achieve.”
The Government’s Net Zero Strategy aims for a 30% reduction in total energy used by 2050 despite an expected population increase of at least 10 million people.
[NGESO FES 2050 Customer Transformation]
Not forgetting that the CO2 reduction aim is not only economically unachievable but is actually harmful to life on this planet. CO2, plant food, is at almost its lowest level for the last 500 million years, the start of the Cambrian explosion, and at the last ice age maximum, just 22,000 years ago, dropped to 180 ppm just 30 ppm above the level below which plants cannot survive. We need to increase atmospheric CO2 to green the planet and grow more food.
October 2, 2022
In other news – I see today I’m being bombarded on social media to ‘black history month’
Black history month is an USA invention and observance, so why does the UK government feel the need to endorse this movement which is just a woke tick in the box …why doesn’t the UK observe the differing race, creed & colours every day equally
October 2, 2022
A “points based system” is ony as good as the points it doles out.
In a country overrun by immigrants, we need to stingy. It seems the wonderful new system gives points out for spelling your name correctly judging by the net inflows figure, which is all that matters.
They set the salary bar so low for “skilled workers” that we are overrun – and then their extended families still get to come here.
WORK VISAS – are for people who come here to work, not immigration.
REMOTE WORKING – from their own country for white collar office-based work, not a permanent right to reside.
Please don’t tell us about the wonderful points system – it’s not working. Tighten it up and get the net figures in negative territory.
October 2, 2022
The Reform Party are more likely to remedy what is so wrong.
October 2, 2022
Bloje. Not just more likely but definitely if Farage has anything to do with the party. Bring it on.
October 2, 2022
I agree with this article. But politics / economic policy isn’t enough.
However, more needs to be done in terms of soft support to help many people in this country who have underlying psychological problems (mainly from childhood) / psychological imbalance that leads to people being work shy / low in terms of productivity / poor work ethic and so on and so why some feel compelled to invite economic migrants into the country.
By soft support, I don’t mean throwing lots of money at the problem (this is a socialist idea) but of Tories (in particular the retired: 65+ of age) to learn skills to talk to and help people with life problems, to help steer them in a more positive direction, encourage them to take more responsibility for themselves.
The Tories (in particular retried ones and members of The House of Lords) could do this by setting up a special charity or foundation to accomplish this and tied in with the churches and people in the arts, media, education and so on.
October 2, 2022
A min wage migrant pays £900 a year in tax. A migrant dependent pays no tax.
John Redwood and co in Westminster spend £17,000 a year per had.
Who pays the difference? It’s not corporates. It’s the plebs who are forced to pay
October 2, 2022
I have no problem with a properly controlled points based immigration system, providing it has been well thought out, proves fit for purpose, and is revised every year.
Unfortunately that is not what we have is it !
We do not even seem to have control of so called legal entries to our Country, or their relatives who follow on.
We are so dumb, we do not even count them properly, we do an estimate from a random count, at random points of entry.
Those who enter illegally are not turned away immediately, but are supported for many months with Health care, food, board, lodging in good quality establishments, which are often much better than some of our own Nationals can afford, and who may have paid into the system for decades.
For goodness sake they are even given some spending Money !
No wonder we have a pull factor and more and more take the MICKEY out of our completely failed system.
You suggests it costs £250,000 per immigrant, let us not forget that is taxpayers money !
Our so called immigration system is a FARCE, but only you and few other MP”s will admit it, you have all been saying you will do something about it for more than a decade, you have all failed and failed miserably,
For goodness sake get your act together.
October 2, 2022
No, it doesn’t matter how skilled the immigrant is if we have, or could easily have enough with a bit of training, of similar skills already then we don’t need them.
Politicians should learn this quickly.
October 2, 2022
“The government
is right*begin* to discourage economic migrants coming in…”
But of course no Tory government never does.
Just on the point of ‘the need for health capacity’ – the number of patients per GP practice has risen by nearly 22% since 2016. My local practice manager told me five years ago that they had more than 14,000 patients. God knows how many it is now. I have witnessed myself how patients are simply allowed to sign on with the practice, obviously new in the country, little or no English, and no checks at all made on their ID or right to remain.
My (quite young) GP now works a small number of hours on three days a week.
October 2, 2022
The control off illegal immigration is shocking. Once the government does away with the human rights act things will be easier to send illegal immigrates back. I for one and many others will not vote for Conservatives with Liz at the helmn. We will remember that she nearly tanked our defined benefit pensions, we will remember, we will remember.
October 2, 2022
I think that your contributors have caught up with you and now realise exactly what you’re doing
Time to end the farce?
Reply If you do like what I write you do not have to read it.
October 2, 2022
I have noticed over the last 20 odd years that banks hate to lend to the real economy and to have people deposits to deal with, they like world markets and housing at the short end, they do not have the infrastructure now to deal with the public, the idea of setting up new banks in 2009 was good one but never really happened as it should done and that idea should be bought forward in small steps by starting in areas like the south west, the south and south east and work there way up the east coast, business loan deposits government debt and long end of housings market 15 to 30 years, it best to make a start, you should at least act like your there for the plebs.
October 2, 2022
On a general point, Sir John, you seem to so often portray a version of the Conservative Party that was already obsolete by the inter-war period, when it was infiltrated by ‘ex’-Liberals. The so-called One-Nation group (they might as well be open about it and call themselves the Common Purpose group) which mysteriously evades press scrutiny has its sights set on overthrowing the Conservative government and then of either crossing the floor and becoming Labour MPs, or of sitting out their days in comfort as well-paid but inactive ‘Tory’ opposition MPs.
The intermediary 45% tax abolition is a mere pretext: what they aim at is rejoining the EU and getting their revenge on the democratic vote. The talk of economy, ‘Sunak good, Truss bad’, ‘unfunded tax reductions’ (it is the state that is unfunded – individual taxpayers are pretty well funded until they have to pay tax) and mythical voter resentment is all just a fraudulent pretext.
Your personal stance of ‘see no evil’ cannot be sustained. Dissent is healthy: anti-democratic subversion is not.