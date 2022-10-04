Conservative economic policy

Yesterday we heard the Chancellor defend his tax cuts and explain the need for more supply side measures.
He is right to want to boost the growth rate, and right to fight the recession the Bank is forecasting. He needs to make numerous changes in a wide range of sectors to boost the growth rate to his target and keep it there.
During our years in the single market we accepted a major decline in home grown food, home energy production, home produced energy intensive manufactures from steel and glass to building materials and aluminium. Reversing these trends has to start with supplying more energy,more affordable domestic gas, oil and electricity. Grant regimes for farming, fishing, green energy and much else need reviewing to see what works and what is necessary.
I would be interested in your views on the Chancellors speech and economic plan.
13 Comments
October 4, 2022
All this terror over funding tax cuts with borrowed money!
Funding everything else with borrowed and non existent money for years.
Who is playing Principal Boy in this new charade?
October 4, 2022
The plan – including the five percent tax reduction on high earners = all makes sense if it is backed up by spending cuts. There must be an urgent assessment of where money can be saved especially where social concepts have driven spending upwards. One has to question HS2 but I do not know enough about the data to support either way, Cutting spending must be the Treasury aim.
October 4, 2022
Sorry John. I didn’t listen to it. Your party is disappointing as it is. The Conservative party is fractured and unless you all get together and start making some radical but sensible choices to reverse the damage that woke policy, immigration and net zero have done so far then you are definitely toast leaving us with a bigger disaster called the Labour party.
October 4, 2022
“This government will always be on the side of those who need help the most.”
For goodness sake!
Enough! Don’t we already have an out of control welfare state?
He’s the CHANCELLOR not a charity awash with OTHER PEOPLE’S money!!
And HOW DARE all the so called conservatives allow the police to bloody well LOCK DOWN the conference. Is that REALLY the way they want things to go. They really need to get a grip and quickly!
October 4, 2022
Sir John, the views on this subject of those reading your blog are probably irrelevant. It seems very much that your party has decided to continue along the same path in terms of economic policy. If you can’t push unpopular choices through with a majority of nearly 80, it won’t happen at all. I note one of your leading members has already noted that major spending cuts would seem “very difficult”. Kwasi made two U turns yesterday under pressure from his own MPs. Truss must already know that any idea of not uprating benefits in line with inflation rather than wages is dead. Apart from the NI decrease, further tax cuts are unlikely. I don’t agree with much of the proposed new economic policy but remain a bit disillusioned that your party has decided to stick with the old one
October 4, 2022
Did anyone watch Panorama on BBC last night? £6b in subsidies!!!? It’s ludicrous and disgusting that our money is funding the destruction of our natural world in such a blatant fashion only to produce more emissions than coal. Only the brain dead would think this is a good way to run an economy. No surprises there then.
October 4, 2022
Nightmare interviews for Truss this morning, she’s like a ‘puppet on a string’ controlled by your cloth eared self important centre. A Party eating itself, not a pretty sight.
October 4, 2022
If your party does not have any strong, inalienable principles, you end up with a “broad church” of MPs. That’s what you’ve got now.
A broad church incapable of uniting behind any leader. As exemplified by the likes of Gove.
A broad church, without a creed, undeserving of electoral support.
October 4, 2022
His words attempted to inspire by using references to the past. Making hollow claims of desperate intent lacks substance. Can he show any version of his so-called 23 Nov plan in evidence today?
“Yes we have challenges to face.” … Walter Mitty could be our Chancellor.
October 4, 2022
All good stuff but will it happen
October 4, 2022
The government have shown that they are easily pressured into surrendering. They will now be lucky to get any radical changes through.
October 4, 2022
A good speech, misreported and misrepresented as usual. The Labour Party activists at the BBC are only able to defend an unfair and unproductive tax system by paying themselves ten times more than they otherwise would, in compensation. Compensation others don’t necessarily get, though the big, woke, corporate boys do. Overcompensating BBC salaries should be on your list of economies.
October 4, 2022
“I would be interested in your views on the Chancellors speech and economic plan”
Muddled.