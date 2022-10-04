Conservative economic policy

Yesterday we heard the Chancellor defend his tax cuts and explain the need for more supply side measures.

He is right to want to boost the growth rate, and right to fight the recession the Bank is forecasting. He needs to make numerous changes in a wide range of sectors to boost the growth rate to his target and keep it there.

During our years in the single market we accepted a major decline in home grown food, home energy production, home produced energy intensive manufactures from steel and glass to building materials and aluminium. Reversing these trends has to start with supplying more energy,more affordable domestic gas, oil and electricity. Grant regimes for farming, fishing, green energy and much else need reviewing to see what works and what is necessary.

I would be interested in your views on the Chancellors speech and economic plan.