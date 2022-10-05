Bring on the extra energy

The Regulator’s announcement that they are seeking more gas supplies for the winter seems late when it has been obvious for a long time that we could be short of energy . There was a similar delay in coming to the late conclusion we needed to keep some coal fired power stations instead of demolishing them all, given the need for back up power for cold days with no wind. As it has turned out they have been running coal stations on and off throughout the summer on low wind days as well.
The best answer is still to get more UK gas out of the ground. The government changed policy some time ago to urge more UK production. The Chancellor’s Financial Statement included some energy projects without time frames or details of how much extra production they could release. There were several potential prospects that we know about missing from the list. The Energy Ministers need to push hard to get the licencing authorities to expedite additional production on fields already producing, and speed the link in of fields discovered close to existing production capacity and pipelines to be tied into those facilities. None of this need take too long, and the sooner we have more domestic production the better.
This should not be contentious. Home production means the big tax revenues on such activities goes to the UK Treasury, not to a foreign government. It means more better paid jobs here in the the UK rather than abroad. It means less CO2 is generated than if we imported LNG, which creates more than twice as much CO2 as domestic pipelines gas. It takes a lot of energy to compress, cool, transport and convert the gas back which you do not need to do with gas flowing down a domestic pipe. It means more gas delivered to home customers with secure supply.
5 Comments
October 5, 2022
Is it any wonder the Regulator is late, Government policy under Mr Johnson was to stop using ANY fossil fuel, so who’d say otherwise if he want’s to keep his job. Has that policy changed yet?
Don’t you love Germany’s respect and support for all the other, junior, members of the EU; ‘we’re borrowing Euro 200 Billion, mostly from the ECB, and that’s all going to save Germany, and to hell with the rest of you!’ Seems like the other countries’ EU ministers are quietly saying that they think that might be strong and give Germany an advantage. Who’d have guessed it!
October 5, 2022
An excellent post John. The government needs to treat this issue as an emergency and by pass all the existing planning laws to enable fracking to begin. The eco loons have been applying pressure to local people in an effort to stop this. If the planning rules for onshore wind can be removed then they can do the same for fracking. Energy supply is vital especially in light of Putins antics. Everything you state in your post today is common sense.
October 5, 2022
It is early October and the leaves are falling. Winter will soon be upon us. All these plans for more gas and, hopefully electricity, will they come in time ? I do not think so and, if the National Grid cannot supply enough energy I think the dream of an all electric future will be dashed.
Remove our gas boilers and ICE cars at your peril.
October 5, 2022
I agree. Furthermore it makes one despair that the people in charge do not do the obvious to help us.
The blame lies squarely with the establishment elites. They don’t care about the rest of us, in large part because we are not yet a threat to them and their privileged lifestyles.
October 5, 2022
When the certainty of coal-power and gas is now being used as a backup fuel to the uncertainty of wind-power and solar then one is forced to ask if the authorities are deliberately invoking systemic tension to generate uncertainty and stoke fear
Energy supply is another issue in a now long line of issues that have become politicised and weaponised. The ideological capture of Tory MPs by Labour and the Left across all issues is a real concern for the nation
Labour’s ‘green growth’ tosh is Socialism writ large and will bankrupt the UK more than it already is. I have no doubt if Labour gain power they will weaponise and politicise all areas of life and the Tories will accept that state of affairs