The message of Conservatism

This was an article commissioned by the Telegraph on Wednesday
Conservatives believe people should keep more of their own money to spend on themselves and their families. We want to help people on their individual journeys to success and greater prosperity. We want government to make life easier for all those who can make their own way in the world, with lower tax rates and sensible rules. We want to live in a successful economy where low tax rates generate more tax revenue from the extra incomes and business they bring. Then we can be generous to those who need help and cannot earn their own living and we can afford great quality public services. We want everyone to have the opportunity to own their own home. We would like many to own a share in the business they work for or be able to set up a business of their own. Government should not tell people how to live their lives, but should help people with great education and with public order.
It was refreshing, exciting to hear the new Prime Minister put all this across in the language of today’s age and for today’s challenges. How right she was to draw the stark contrast between those who glue themselves to the roads to stop people getting to work or to prevent ambulances getting to patients, and those who leave home early in the dark to ensure the rest of us have milk, bread and emergency services that morning. How correct to contrast the politicians who want to prevent us getting out more of our own gas with the needs of the rest of us who have gas boilers and want to keep our families warm over the winter.
There is indeed an anti growth coalition. It is a coalition which despises all those who go out to work in the private sector to make and deliver life’s necessities and to keep our utilities running. It sees the businesses that supply us with clean water, heating fuels and broadband as the enemies that should be taxed more then nationalised. When they were nationalised they were starved of investment as it all had to compete with the cash demands of the NHS. The anti growth protesters seek to impede or prevent new homes, new factories and above all new energy supplies , whilst backing ever more illegal economic migrants who of course will need new homes, and more utility supply to have a decent life here.
The protesters who try to disrupt the lives of those who work hard to keep our society functioning are backed by an army of left wing party politicians. They include the nationalists that want to bust our country apart. They use devolved government not to help their electors but to grandstand against the national government. They include the Lib Dems who do not ever want us to get out more of our own oil, gas or coal. They blocked more nuclear power as well when in government . They would leave us without heating or hot water on days when the wind does not blow. They of course include the Labour party, bound to the Trade Unions who think now is a good time to engineer as many strikes as possible. These strikes on the railways threaten their own members jobs. The railway needs more passengers, not less, to generate the extra fare revenue to be able to pay their wages. Striking means more people do without the trains so more trains run empty yet the Unions expect yet more subsidy for a service people do not want to use or are prevented from using
To Liz Truss Conservatism is allied to freedom and fairness. She is right that we need a new balance in policy between those who do and those who complain. We need to let all those who turn up for work, undertake the training and look for promotion to keep more of what they earn. We need to say No, not give in, to all those who want to block every new private sector idea, impede the new investments, the new mines and gas wells, the new fields of food and new factories to make products for the NHS and other customers. The world does not owe the UK a living. We are too dependent on imports and therefore on the goodwill and loans of foreigners. The new UK can be a shining example of enterprise and freedom, where people will want to invest more and create more jobs, because we have a government that believes in the power of enterprise to help people to more prosperous lives.
F
67 Comments
October 7, 2022
Good morning.
Anyone who believes that work should always be made to pay gets my vote. But words are just words. What we need now are deeds. Apart from the non-story over the %45 tax rate and the governments embarrassing climb down due to non-conservatives in the your party Sir John, it seems to be trying.
And neither does the UK own it anything. Hence why I believe we need to end, or massively revise, Overseas Development.
Your fighting the good fight, Sir John. It is just such a shame that it has taken 12 years and 4 PM’s for it to finally permeate most, but alas not all (see above) of those in your party.
Let us hope it is not too late.
October 7, 2022
Work does indeed need to pay and by a decent margin over benefits. Why work 40 hours a week only to be 50p per hour better off after tax, NI, commuting, work clothes, lunches, student loans, pension contributions and child care costs…many might as well not bother and spend more quality time with your children perhaps have another couple too. Many are behaving quite rationally given the idiotic system government has put in place.
October 7, 2022
I do believe you are a true conservative, Sir John. Unfortunately, I also believe that the majority of your MP’s are not! Experience of your government, and the actions of the last 12 years prove me right. The majority of your party is anti-UK, anti-white, anti-conservative, pro-EU, pro-green, pro-socialist and too eager to appease every other country and every minority in existence, and please everyone but the Brits. We are just the cash cows to fund the largesse spent on everyone else. If we do finally have a genuine conservative for PM, will she be held back by the undemocratic non-conservative betrayers of the UK in your party. Will the benefit recipients gain more money from the government than the taxpayers who fund those benefits? Those in the private sector won’t be getting rises in line with inflation but will be expected to fund it for everyone else.
I also suspect there are some in your party/NHS management that are willing to sacrifice the elderly in our society to save money for and make room for the immigrants. Was it really an accident that covid sufferers were sent to care homes. Was it really necessary to impoverish pensioners while hurling vast amounts of money at dinghy ‘passengers’? I have direct experience of the NHS in our area ‘encouraging’ the elderly to refuse life saving and life extending treatment.
I wish I didn’t have to be so scathing and pessimistic about your party and your government, but you know to fix that, don’t you! Unfortunately, I doubt your party will even try!
October 7, 2022
Do they even have time to turn the tanker round before 2024? This even if they tried. Do we really have to the appalling policies of a Starmer/Sturgeon/Ed Davey Gov.?
Ed Davey, Cameron’s appalling energy minister whose policies are very much responsible for the current huge energy problems – far more so than Putin.
October 7, 2022
Well said.
The last people on earth they care about are the “hard-working British families” they so like to patronise on the run-up to every General Election.
October 7, 2022
Will the benefit recipients gain more money from the government than the taxpayers who fund those benefits? Those in the private sector won’t be getting rises in line with inflation but will be expected to fund it for everyone else.
This, Sir John is the messaging your party must adopt on benefits. Why should benefits recipients become relatively better than the non-benefit population? (the extra £1,200 should be deducted from any percentage).
October 7, 2022
I have to agree, and I believe the majority of people do to! Somehow the vast range of destroyers get their view extolled by media and allowed centre stage. ‘The majority of your party is anti-UK, anti-white, anti-conservative, pro-EU, pro-green, pro-socialist and too eager to appease every other country and every minority in existence, and please everyone but the Brits.’
How has this statement come to reflect your party so accurately Sir John?
There are terrible mistakes being made in Central Office, and within constituency member organisations when these fifth columnists are allowed to work their damage.
October 7, 2022
Shirley M
I can confirm your final point about encouraging elderly people to.refuse life extending treatment etc. Out of the blue, just after the start of the covid era, I had a phone call from my gp practice who asked me about my wishes if I should catch covid. Bearing in mind that I had no prior warning of this call, I was asked to decide if I want to be put on a ventilator if I needed one or if I wanted to be resuscitated if my heart stopped. I definitely got the impression I should say no to both as I am older and have a medical condition which means I am immunosuppressed. In my view, this kind of decision should not be an instant snap decision.
Sir John
Sadly, this morning the climate minister on Sky News stated that the government are strongly committed to net zero and are looking to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. He also said that The UK has a strong and diverse supply of energy. This rather destroys the notion of sensible government.
October 7, 2022
What good does a ‘Climate Minister’ do? We might just as well have a ‘Tides Minister’ to stand at the seashore like King Canute and tell the sea to go back.
October 7, 2022
This should indeed be the message of Conservatism but in their actions the Conservatives (under Major, Cameron, May and Boris with their appalling Chancellors) have endlessly increased taxes, borrowed and wasted money hand of fist, debased the currency, wasted billions, vastly increased misguided red tape & regulations, hugely increased the size of the largely unproductive (counter productive often) state sector, had daft employment laws and run an expensive, intermittent energy policy driven by a misguided unscientific religion.
There is indeed an anti-growth coalition but the Conservative party is one of the main drivers of this. Truss and Kwasi do say a few sensible things occasionally but no real action as yet to cut out any of this waste, deregulate or ditch the insanely damaging net zero agenda. We could easily have on demand electricity from coal at less than 10p a KWH even at current coal prices but Truss/Kwasi prefers to ban, tax, blow up power stations and rig the energy markets to kill this possibility and have unreliable energy at circa five times this figure. This exporting whole industries, jobs and increasing worldwide CO2 in the process (should that quite wrongly concern you)
I mentioned mortgage rates doubling yesterday. A couple of month back 10 year fixed mortgages were slightly under 2% now they are over 6% so actually over three times the rate not just double! So well done Sunak and Andrew Bailey with your vast currency debasing and gross economic incompetence. A £500k mortgage now costs you £200k more over five years £20,000 extra per year (or £55 every day). This will further push up rents too. Average take home pay for a day’s work is only double this £110.
Expensive money is hugely anti-growth and deters investment as does expensive energy.
October 7, 2022
+ 100
October 7, 2022
There is no anti-growth coalition, there are just self interested parties permitted to promote their own agenda.
With an 80 seat majority and after 12 years in government this should not be so. If our new PM wishes to change the status quo she should just get on with it over the next two years instead of making vacuous statements about enemies within. We can say that, she should just do something about it.
October 7, 2022
The £55 is also charged at weekends and the £110 take home is only earned on weekday days! So even worse!
October 7, 2022
Where could you get ten years fixed for 2%? All three of my children could only get five years fixed.
October 7, 2022
“We want government to make life easier for all those who can make their own way in the world, with lower tax rates and sensible rules”.
Sir John , can’t see how increasing the state pension age makes my life or many other peoples lives any easier.
I’m guessing you had the opportunity to retire and draw your pension at 65 should you wanted.Something you had, but deny others from doing.
Reply An MP cannot retire and cause a by election just because they have reached 65
October 7, 2022
Wasn’t my point, it was you had the opportunity to retire at 65 and take your pension, something you deny others.
Reply I made a promise to serve a 5 year Term so I could not retire at 65
October 7, 2022
reply to reply ….but the men in our age group did indeed have the option to retire at 65, although surviving on the state pension is a dire choice and always has been.
October 7, 2022
The previous retirement age and pension was based on average life expectancy in the 1940s, and was anyway faulty, in that women tend to live longer than men.
In the C21st, we can all expect to live far longer, but frequently at a very high cost to the State/taxpayer, not just in terms of pensions, but also medical and social care.
Society needs to look again not just at the finances but also at the ethics of keeping alive, at huge expense, the growing number of us who are unproductive but voracious consumers.
October 7, 2022
‘ . . . the growing number of us who are unproductive but voracious consumers.’
Goodness, SM. That’s straight out of the WEF playbook (‘useless eaters’). Next thing you’ll be advising will be ‘Build Back Better’.
Great article, by the way, Sir John. And Ben Habib in an interview with Lawrence Fox on GB News last night described so accurately what the anti-growth coalition within the Government was all about. Ben Habib is very supportive of what Liz Truss is trying to do.
October 7, 2022
So you would abandon the elderly who have (most of them) paid into the system for 53 years, as I have, but do you have qualms about keeping disadvantaged babies/young people alive for maybe 50-60 years who have zero potential for working and/or living a self sufficient life, and will rely on care and medicines for the WHOLE of their lives, and their parents won’t be around long enough to care for them (if you had your way).
October 7, 2022
As I believe you only get one go on this planet and then there is nothing I will be hanging on to every minute as a voracious but unproductive consumer. My family have been told that if my bottom needs wiping and my drool needs moping then that is what they shall do.
But then I have no assets so there is no benefit to them in me dying.
The ethics of keeping people alive are a different discussion if you believe there is a better place afterwards or you think you will come back as an oligarch.
October 7, 2022
Quite so. The state pension age was a con. It was never meant to cost anything, it was set at 65 because, actuarialy, men died at 65.
October 7, 2022
@ Stephen Reay – the state pension age changes were prompted by the desire for gender equality and then took recognition of changes in life expectancy, all against a background of what was affordable.
Opting to acknowledge changes in facts and circumstances but to allow consequences only if they give rise to more largesse from the State does not seem sensible and will eventually see the perpetrators run out of other people’s money.
October 7, 2022
Gender equality was the ruse they just wanted to save money in effect another tax increase. You paid your NI and Tax in good faith but we now give you up to seven years less state pension back.
October 7, 2022
Nor can the country afford for one of the very few sensible and rational MPs, such as yourself, to retire before about 90.
October 7, 2022
however, I’d like to forcibly retire large numbers of existing Tory MPs.
October 7, 2022
If you can find any.
October 7, 2022
We cannot afford to support the number of people in this country retiring at 65.
I want to be supported by the state as early as possible by retiring (I will be claiming pension credits too) but I also appreciate that the country can afford what it can afford and people are living much longer (surely something to celebrate unless you need social care of some sort).
October 7, 2022
The pension was set up as a financial cushion to help when people were no longer able to work. Life expectancy has now increased dramatically as has a persons working life so why should the State pay you for a state assisted ‘holiday’?
In any event you could structure a private pension to pay out at the age of 65 or earlier.
October 7, 2022
Agree with all of this but I am just a bit concerned to read that she will :
1: Block an information campaign on saving energy ( which sames the country money?)
2: Cancels the obesity reducing measures which help the health of the nation and the NHS
3: Cancel the freeze on Civil Service recruitment ( it is overmanned already )
October 7, 2022
David Peddy
Only a bit concerned?
Not sending the right signals at all, bordering on frightening to where we might be really heading.
October 7, 2022
Just being polite !
October 7, 2022
If people want to save energy there are lots of sources of information. Get led lighting, switch things off, heat only one room, wear more clothes… It you want to lose weight just eat half as much as you do now until you have done. Yes the civil service is hugely overmanned (mainly overwomanned) and hugely over paid, misdirected and over pensioned too.
October 7, 2022
Intelligent people like you know about LED, heat one room etc . about reducing portion size ( worked for me !) but not all the public are *(self evidently ) as intelligent as you ( or we would not have these problems and be talking about it here ! )
At least we are on the same page with the Civil Service !
October 7, 2022
LL,
” If you want to lose weight just eat half as much as you do now until you have done.”
How did you come up with this one. Viz Top Tips?
October 7, 2022
D P
Indeed not only do we not have enough real conservatives in the Party, as many others have outlined, they also have a huge problem with communication and the promotion of their polices.
For more than a decade the Conservatives have lacked a real and sensible communicator of their polices for the future.
We do not want modern spin doctors and policies made up in panic on the back of a fag packet, we need properly thought out policies, which are simple to understand, which show direction, political savvy in its presentation, and encourages work and it’s rewards.
October 7, 2022
David, wouldn’t ‘an information campaign on saving energy’ be free on the BBC/C4 anyway? I thought both had a social remit to fulfil.
October 7, 2022
What we want is not always what we get. The vast majority of the present term of politicians leave a lot to desire.
For a lot of us the old school, statesman type politician you can count on one hand. Far too many sucked into the big picture of STW religious sect and totally adrift from what is really needed and essential for this country to be really successful again.
The fault has to lie with central office as they I assume dictate the criteria for the selection process. Too much useless talk, not enough action and commitment to the peoples real problems just endless sticking plaster solutions.
It’s not your beliefs or policies that really count. It’s having the people dedicated to living by and implementing them, with no quarter given.
October 7, 2022
All well meaning but in the real world the party in government died in 1990 and now longer exists. The party today is a woke movement that works with Labour and its unionised and ideological public sector to impose totalitarian progressive ideology to reshape this nation and its people. In effect Neo-Marxism whose purpose is to remodel our world, our minds and destroy our freedoms
Voting Tory is an act of self-harm and merely endorses the cancer of Labour’s identity politics ideology. Both parties are deliberately and perniciously strangling our freedoms to preserve their political fortunes. They’re working together. It’s a game to them that is having terrible consequences in the real world across all areas of life
The Tories aren’t even competent on the economy and the promotion of the private sphere which was always their trump card
So John can argue all he likes but he knows in his heart that he represents a party that has through appeasing the powerful Left totally undermined our freedoms, our morality and our future and condemned us all to collectivist, Maoist infused environment
October 7, 2022
Yes DOM, I too, see it that way.
October 7, 2022
The Anti-Growth Coalition is bigger than you think
Green NGOs, academia, ESG corporations and the IFS – Liz Truss left critical parts of it out of her speech
Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph today.
The Tories have been in power for twelve years. They have surely been the biggest and most damaging driver of the Anti-Growth Coalition. It is actions the count Ms Truss & not hollow words. You still cling to the insanity net zero, taxes are still increasing, interest rates and gilt yields have tripled, government waste is huge and appalling. The Covid lockdowns were idiotic and counter productive. Yet despite all this taxation these public “services” are generally dreadful and incompetent – the NHS kill tens of thousands, transport, education, the criminal justice system, our joke police force…all are, in general, dire and misdirected.
October 7, 2022
The pension was set up as a financial cushion to help when people were no longer able to work. Life expectancy has now increased dramatically as has a persons working life so why should the State pay you for a state assisted ‘holiday’?
In any event you could structure a private pension to pay out at the age of 65 or earlier.
October 7, 2022
So you’re saying we haven’t had a Conservative Government for the past decade.
October 7, 2022
Not since Thatcher and even she made huge errors.
A workforce of over 27,000 are now supporting HS2’s construction, spread across 350 sites between London, the Midlands and the North West.
So that is 27,000 builders, engineers, project managers, lawyers etc. who could be doing something productive instead of building this pointless white elephant and doing economic and environmental net harm. Well done Cameron, May, Boris, Truss(?)…
October 7, 2022
Not since John Major and the party ditched Mrs Thatcher in 1990 and even she made huge errors. Appointing the dope Major as Chancellor and letting him join the ERM, closing many Grammar schools, the EU treaties without even any referendums…
October 7, 2022
I see that Macron is back in the friend category according to the media.
The jury is out on that one. Let’s wait and see if he can have an impact on the dingy invasion. That’s what friends do they support one another.
His past performance is nothing to go by
October 7, 2022
@ turboterrier – Macron’s redesignation, inappropriate and dangerous, was made by L. Truss herself.
What outrageous concessions has Macron been given for him to agree to act on the dinghy invasion? Fishing licences in perpetuity, massive subsidy for French-built nuclear power stations, compliance with his European Political Community aims, capitulation to the Evil Empire over Northern Ireland? Perhaps not, as he may have been getting all those anyway.
October 7, 2022
He could stop it overnight if he accepted the migrants immediate return but he chooses to use it as a political bargaining chip. France is no friend to the UK and never will be.
October 7, 2022
You say “we have a government that believes in the power of enterprise to help people to more prosperous lives”. Do they actually believe in this? ” Well perhaps, but a belief of itself does nothing. Sensible actions are what is needed. Half the size of the state, ditch net zero, cut taxes, make work pay, a bonfire of red tape, cut out the vast government waste, get real and fair competition in energy, healthcare, transport, broadcasting, banking, housing, education… relax planning, cull the pointless degrees and soft loans for them, stop the duff and dangerous vaccinations…
October 7, 2022
All good ideas LL, falling on deaf ears, unfortunately.
October 7, 2022
Hundreds and hundreds of repetitive posts zero solutions and no political antennae plus as we see today, misogyny.
For all your ranting about PPE degrees etc, maybe you should have learned ‘the art of the achievable’
October 7, 2022
I wonder how many of your fellow Conservative politicians would agree with this? Sadly, I don’t think it’s enough to carry much of this through under this Parliament.
October 7, 2022
Good article. Meanwhile Ms Truss has been talking to Macron.
More talk of reducing the illegals crossing the channel! How many times have we heard that! How much have we already paid the French? The result? More boats with more illegals.
Still talk of limiting temperature to 1.5 degrees, in other words, more NZ fantasy. More wind turbines in the N Sea, so compounding the already failed policy.
When the last Brit leaves, there will be no lights to turn off!
October 7, 2022
Sir John, your Party abandoned the message of Conservatism decades ago. A minority of so-called Conservative MPs believe in the principles you set out; the majority are LibCONs and GreenCONs who support the lefty policies and green lunacy we’ve had thrust down our throats for the past 12 years of supposedly Conservative Governments.
The last people on earth whose lives you seek to improve are the native peoples of these islands. You’d rather shovel our money at foreign nations run by corrupt people who refuse to use their own money for the betterment of their own people. Or at corrupt foreign and/or Globalist Institutions who then use that money to make our lives worse. Or at immigrants, especially if they are criminal migrants who break the law just entering our country…. before they go on to break many more laws.
The country has voted Conservative for 12 years. And now, after 11 years of BluLabour we’re finally told we will have a Prime Minister who will govern as a Conservative, and the legions of LibCONs and GreenCONs on the Conservative benches are doing their level best to stop and get rid of her.
October 7, 2022
@Donna +1
October 7, 2022
This morning I’m struggling to understand Liz Truss’s objection to a public information campaign encouraging energy efficiency this winter. And I’m also struggling to understand why the BBC can’t run the campaign at ZERO cost, across its fifty channels!
P.S. But pleasing to see JRM plagiarising your argument that home-grown oil & gas makes more C02-footprint sense than imports.
October 7, 2022
May I remind your party that it has an 80 seat majority!
Conservatism is about freedom to make your own choices because less has been legislated for or against. That should cover, gas and energy production, taxes, education, further education and identity.
Where Conservatism should be interventionist is in defence of the realm and law and order, Property and physical self should be sacrosanct, writing and spoken words should be policed by the civil courts.
Keep it simple stupid.
Lose much of the statute book.
October 7, 2022
A bonfire of vellum!
October 7, 2022
The life mapped out above would be ideal.
And when things were more like that they were FAR better by any objective standard.
Who in their right mind wants to be wholly owned by debt? Who really wants to be economically inactive?
The question is….who allowed, nay pushed things to this near commie existence and WHY?
October 7, 2022
This is more accurate from the Torygraph:
Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have driven our economy off a cliff
PM and Chancellor are wedded to a disastrous ideology, with the damage likely to be felt by working people for years to come
October 7, 2022
Sir John,
In two years there will be a new government. Unless there are major changes in effectiveness, not just more words, assertions and hot air then it will not be Conservative. If, as seems likely, people forget the past and decide to ‘give the other lot a chance’ there will then be five years of asset destruction, productivity collapse and a further descent towards poverty. This likely but not inevitable, not if your party faces reality.
We do not need HS2. We do not need the new generation of EPRs and cannot afford to continue paying for the renaissance of French nuclear capability. We do not need, cannot afford and will rebel against onshore wind turbines and huge solar farms.
We need cheap reliable energy, not in ten years when the first SMR comes on stream but as soon as possible. Thanks to breath-taking incompetence over decades our needs cannot be met.
When in doubt tell the truth and face the music while trying to reduce the damage. That can start now or in seven years when the next government’s dreams and illusions meet the Gods of the Copybook Headings.
JF
October 7, 2022
You cannot blame others. It’s your party that has brought forward the unobtainable net zero targets, introduced the stupid re-wilding initiatives, failed to stop the illegal immigration, issued over a million visas in the last year, enforced the unnecessary costly lockdowns during covid, allowed political correctness that enabled child abuse to flourish, introduced the modern slavery act that allows illegals to remain in the country, signed the atrocious withdrawal agreement, threatens freedom of speech with your on-line safety bill, increased taxes to their highest level in 70 years. The list is endless and others may wish to add to it in the comments so others understand the level of self-inflicted harm politicians have caused us.
You should all hang your heads in shame for the damage you have inflicted, and continue to inflict on the British people.
October 7, 2022
Sir John is100% loyal to the Tory party whatever it does or allows, thinking he can change things. If he tried on all this he failed – how much did he support? How are we, the long standing livers here, and how is our freedom protected?
October 7, 2022
Focusing on just money is a modern heresy of true Conservatism (it’s more a kind of an overly individualistic kind of Liberalism).
Conservatively-speaking, True Conservatism, of course, involves money (and as explained by the Telegraph) but is also about love of Family Values / Patriotism / Love of Culture and Civilisation and so where Conservatism isn’t just about Politics but also about Education and the Arts and the Media and so on / and Values in general of Work Ethic and Sense of Personal Responsibility of Men being Men and Women, Women – rooted in our Judaeo-Christian values and the best of our Greco-Roman heritage. The kind of thing Edmund Burke would advocate.
That is true Conservatism at least from a Conservatively Conservative position!
October 7, 2022
This Conservatism isn’t just the Conservatism of people such as Edmund Burke, but also of Jane Austen (whose family-background was from the following social background: Merchants / Gentry / Army / The Church / Land Owners / The Arts).
Jane Austen and her world and values is a perfect example of British Conservatism – what it means to be a true, Traditional Conservative!
(Where as modern Conservatism is moving more and more into the world of Ebenezer Scrooge at the beginning of the story: money, money, money – and how this obsession with money as opposed to work ethic and how money should be our servant not the other way around – destroys him – until he is given a second chance).
October 7, 2022
Liz Truss has reportedly called for European ‘solidarity’ on migration. This is the very last thing we want, it is the EU who welcomed them in and threaten any member that won’t go along with the agenda. Angela Merkel has just been given an award for opening the gates. Now Truss and Merkel have promised to tackle the ‘criminal gangs’, this is pointless without confronting the criminality of the migrants themselves. If every migrant was immediately returned to France without involvement of lawyers the gangs would not be able to make money and the crossings would cease.
October 7, 2022
I agree with the premise of the article, it failed to mention sovereignty