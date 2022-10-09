Is the UK leading carbon dioxide reduction?

I receive a number of enquiries, often from students and schoolchildren, about net zero issues. I am going to publish a few background pieces so these exchanges can be better informed.
The answer to the common demand that the UK leads the world in carbon dioxide reductions is that we are doing just that. The figures for the thirty years from 1990 reveal that of the major economies the UK has cut its emissions by far more than the rest of them.
Increase or decrease in output of CO2 1990-2020
China +381%
India +302%
South Korea +129%
Brazil +97.9%
Mexico +40%
South Africa +38%
Australia +38%
Canada +19%
Spain – 7%
Japan -8%
USA -10%
France -27%
Russia -30%
Germany – 37%
UK -46%
These numbers should lead to some questions about the huge variation in achievement between differing countries.
China produces 30 times as much CO2 as the UK each year. If China’s CO2 output goes up 3.3% next year on the previous year the increase in China’s CO2 is the same as the whole amount of CO2 generated by the UK. China plans to carry on increasing her CO2 until the end of this decade. Those who want to bring world CO2 down should as these figures show direct far more attention to China and India, the main sources of growth in the gas.
If the UK carries on cutting its CO2 by stopping producing its own oil and gas, and ending the manufacture of steel, glass, ceramics, aluminium, petrochemicals and other energy intensive products it loses us well paid jobs and tax revenues but it does not cut the world’s CO2 output. We import these items instead, usually increasing the amount of CO2 generated, at least by the extra transport requirement.
We also make ourselves dangerously dependent on imports of important items, which can be disrupted by wars, shipping problems or disease patterns as recent years have shown. It also widens the balance of payments deficit which requires us to borrow more or sell more assets to afford the extra imports.
All the time China and India carry on expanding their CO2 output it is difficult to see the world progressing to net zero.
October 9, 2022
Just tell them that Net Zero will mean that at some point, the government will have to ban fizzy drinks as they contain harmful (sic) levels of CO2.
I bet that will go down as well as the plans to force us off the roads and increase our energy bills ?
Let us be clear about all this. China has used the UN and its ‘willing helpers’ here in West to create a false narrative that CO2 is evil and the West must de-industrialise in order to save the plane, all the while China (and India) picks up the slack and builds its economy on the foundations of our elected representatives stupidity.
The British Empire was built on trade. A lesson that the Chinese seemed to have learned and intend to exploit to their advantage and to our ruin. US President Trump saw this and so he had to go.
October 9, 2022
Mark B – yes and the Chinese have long memories and carry a big chip – they are all taught about the wrongs done to them in the 19th century like the opium wars and naval blockades forcing the ports to open – makes them dangerous people now.
October 9, 2022
JR, I really do not care about witch craft predictions and targets. If your party and govt believe in them they do not deserve to be in power. I would rather be warm, prosperous through jobs and industry. Why does your idiotic govt and party think all goods produced and transported half way around the world by diesel ships and vehicles from coal fired power stations in China is good and anything produced here bad? Morons. A bit like borrowing money to give away to I did and China, no wonder the UK is in £2.3 trillion of debt!!
Paris Agreement needs to be scrapped, mass immigration cancelled and all UN left wing poverty instructions and those from WHO and EU.
October 9, 2022
1800 2020
World Population 1,000,000,000 7,800,000,000
CO2 ppm 278 425
increase in Popn. 7.8 X
Increase in CO2 ppm 1.53 X
CO2 Density/Million of Pop 0.27800 0.05449 (DECREASE!)
Now if increase in CO2 is all caused by human activity, don’t you think it’d be a LOT higher?
October 9, 2022
Peter Wood
Even the 92% of our politicians who don’t have any idea on these things, you cannot make it clearer than that.
October 9, 2022
Nice to know that we lead the world in one of the most stupid and useless ideas ever devised.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
Well they could have carbonated drinks and food kept healthy with CO2 in the packs by extracting the CO2 from power stations or from the air. It would just pointlessly cost rathercmore. Did Perrier not use a natural source of CO2 anyway plenty of such natural sources?
There is of course no need to reduce CO2 as on balance a little more in the atmosphere does net good and is vital for life. Slightlyvwarmer is good too. Anyway the solutions proposed wind, solar, EVs, cycling, tidal, walking, public transport, heat-pumps… do nothing significant to reduce CO2 anyway they at best just export it together with jobs.
As your figures indicate the UK output is trivial and irrelevant and World co-operation will not happen anyway.
October 9, 2022
The UK has outsourced to low wage or slave economies much of the stuff which needs doing but which makes a lot of CO2.
The highest CO2-per-head country is Canada, and the UK is still near the top along with the US. China is a long way down, and whatever you might say, the Chinese are very well aware of these facts. Nor has it historically contributed anything like the long-developed countries to the atmospheric pool of CO2. The stuff doesn’t just go away.
October 9, 2022
Well said Mark. Our stable is led by donkeys. Stick with home produce.
October 9, 2022
Sorry, off topic.
Everyone please read the Daily Mail extract from Kate Bingham. found here:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11294895/Head-UKs-vaccine-taskforce-KATE-BINGHAM-reveals-painful-bureaucracy-jab-programme.html
If this is typical of the manner our government and civil service normally operates, then we need to remove the lot of them and replace with people who want to work FOR the Nation, not themselves or their personal political agenda.
October 9, 2022
Good comment but as usual the ‘how’ is missing, therefore ‘so what’?
October 9, 2022
Deliberately bankrupting us to shroud wave to the rest of the world.
No other country is suffering the same self harm for a pointless exercise.
Germany this week gave the go ahead for a lignite mine to feed 3 power stations.
The show must go on.
We are being conned at the highest level led by the Business Extinction and Import Substitution department of government.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
IW and LL,
Somehow importing coal from Russia is okay when we have hundreds of years of supply here, importing gas and oil is okay even though we have our own here!! May and Tory economics make us poor as a nation and individually. Fact.
It is a bit like the police being criticised after they are doing what May and Sir Tom Windsor demand!!
October 9, 2022
And Germany is planning to pump hundreds of billions of euros into their economy to save businesses which would be against EU rules. Looks like it’s only the UK that follows EU rules and we are supposed to have left the club.
October 9, 2022
+ many, Ian. I just don’t understand WHY? Who is benefitting from the decisions of the UK government (hint: it IS NOT the UK).
October 9, 2022
Having had dealings with HMG (defence & communications) this does not surprise me one bit.
The question is what will our elected representatives do about it.
October 9, 2022
Apart from informing us about Handcock’s unsuitability for High Office, this is the most telling paragraph:
“Very few permanent secretaries – the senior civil servants ultimately responsible for the commissioning of work – have STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) degrees. Less than ten per cent of graduates entering the Fast Track Civil Service scheme have STEM backgrounds. Instead, Whitehall is dominated by historians and economists, few of whom have ever worked outside the official and political worlds. Politicians are no better.
In general, MPs lack relevant skills and industrial, commercial or practical non-political experience.”
In other words, they would probably manage to run a 19th century, pre-industrial UK quite well but are completely unqualified to run a 21st century one. Perhaps they secretly know that and that, in turn, is why they are attempting to send us back to the 19th century with their moronic Net Zero policy?
October 9, 2022
Donna, I wonder how the pay of permanent secretaries compares to private sector, if the public sector offered permanent secretaries a private sector type pension and benefits package, combined with higher pay today would that attract more STEM graduates into the positions.
Also if government requires STEM grads wouldn’t you think they’d hire the best A level STEM students three days per week and give them day release to accomplish a degree over six years on two days per week release. Earning whilst they’re learning. With a buy out after so many years like private company degree apprenticeships I know do.
October 9, 2022
A shame that it is now clear the covid vaccines are rather ineffective and rather dangerous too with considerable excess non covid deaths in the UK and elsewhere many in the young. Denmark has stopped vaccinating the young. In Florida the Surgeon General has stopped the vaccines for men under 40 due to an excess of 84% heart related deaths within 28 days. An Oxford study also suggest that the vaccinated are actually at higher risk of catching Covid by 44%.
The masks did considerable very considerable harm too.
So Truss when is your government going to get on the right side of this argument and stop vaccinating – certainly for the young at least?
October 9, 2022
Lifelogic if she didn’t vaccinate anyone under 50 without medical conditions that require it, how much would that save in £s next year?
October 9, 2022
See also Dr John Campbell’s latest video, where he reveals that a peer-reviewed medical journal has just published an artlcle showing that the spike proteins from the mRNA vaccines have been found in breast milk of lactating mothers.
October 9, 2022
Great article. Proves LL posts correct when talking of STEM qualifications or lack of them. Tx Peter.
October 9, 2022
@Peter Wood
October 9, 2022
Every sensible man and his dog know that NZ is a virtually unachievable target unless you are a follower of the STW religious sect that has all but taken over the woke thinking countries and their politicians.
It seems more and more like a carefully orchestrated plan that is driven by people in the WEF and other spin off organisations that when you scare the population with the death of the world by CO2 pollution it is far easier to control the weak minded looking for a feel good cause to become dedicated to, but only the little bits that fits the high priests teachings. This country will go down in history to be the first world power to sacrifice itself on the alter of the STW sect. For what?
October 9, 2022
STW?
October 9, 2022
Still you make the assumption that CO2 reduction is necessary. An article in yesterday’s Telegraph indicated that the increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere have spurred a significant increase in forest growth – surely a good thing, especially as overall surface temperatures across the globe have signally failed to increase in line with the wild projections of failed models.
Net Zero is just a destructive fantasy, and the UK should not be at the front of the pack of lemmings running over the cliff to destruction.
Reply Do try reading what I write instead of attributing views to me I have not written
October 9, 2022
CO2 reduction is actually hugely costly and damaging , slightly more plant, tree and crop food in the atmosphere is a net positive on balance.
October 9, 2022
There are far bigger threats to the demise of the world’s natural infrastructure in the form of too many inhabitants, pollution whether it be from plastics, chemicals, human waste, natural habitats that balance the ecological cycle.
Without CO2 the world would never have got this far and when scientists make bad calls on the basis of their computer modelling, lecturing on these matters stating the words that those who have employed them want to hear, eventually it becomes like the child’s story of the Emperor’s New Clothes the are so consumed with what they are preaching they are given full control of the minds and support of the politicians and world leaders and Heads of State and none of them want to listen to the little people’s cry to “stop for God’s sake and think, look, what you are saying and doing”
October 9, 2022
Turboterrier, if modern scientists in these matters are all taught by the same lecturers year after year who is around at a high level to challenge them anymore? When Bellamy tried it he was retired off into obscurity.
October 9, 2022
Sir
The UK economy is a basket case.
These figures show the main reason why.
October 9, 2022
Exactly. Germany not cutting its CO2 levels shows that, despite being a major industrial power and a main contributor to CO2, it knows that its political might its based on its industrial strength and nothing, not even fears of a trace gas like CO2 will stop it from doing what is in its best interests.
https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/06/22/germany-refuses-to-agree-to-eu-ban-on-new-fossil-fuel-cars-from-2035#:~:text=in%20the%20City-,Germany%20refuses%20to%20agree%20to%20EU%20ban,fossil%20fuel%20cars%20from%202035&text=Germany's%20government%20is%20refusing%20to,to%20Finance%20Minister%20Christian%20Lindner.
Note: Germany says NO!
October 9, 2022
There’s nothing I can disagree with in your post John. It’s obvious to a blind man so I can only assume the government is intent on making the UK poor and a basket case. What other reason could there be unless of course you take into account vested interest and noses in the troughs?
October 9, 2022
But what are you proposing?
Even if we could organise appropriate energy sourcing we must import many of the feedstocks and precursors for the types of manufacturing you list and so be dependent on imports anyway.
The cost of energy or even CO2 emission levels have not been the primary cause for our commerce and industries to be moved off-shore, that is down to political action in the UK and EU, greed in the City and unionised over-growth in wages.
Reply Running down out own oil and gas production, carbon taxes and high energy prices have played a big part in offshoring energy intensive activities
October 9, 2022
@Reply I don’t disagree energy costs pay a part but our industries have been actively run down since the 80s and 90s.
But establishing cheap energy won’t magically reinstate the heavy manufacturing industries such as cars, shipbuilding, trains etc, or high tech industries such as semiconductors, computing and telecommunications manufacture.
October 9, 2022
No but it will not penalise the industries that we do retain either
It might also give us time to evolve our domestic arrangements. My house is heated by a gas-fired boiler running water filled ‘radiators’ (convector heaters) – as are 80%+ of other UK homes. I haven’t seen any viable alternative that I can afford so far.
October 9, 2022
Unfortunately the data presented is insufficient to be able to draw real, useful conclusions. The percentages need the context of the actual levels of CO2 emissions per capita in both 1990 and 2020 to be able to be better understood.
October 9, 2022
As Oldwolf has alluded to above, those countries whose CO2 levels have even risen or are not as low as they should be govern their industrial output, seem to be doing better economically than most. In there lies the clue.
October 9, 2022
Per capita measuring is of no real use because the UN’s key objective is to reduce CO2 levels globally back to pre industrial levels.
As you say Peter nice for context.
Not so good for “saving the planet”
October 9, 2022
I don’t think so Peter.
The numbers are the percentage CO2 increase per Country, a perfectly reasonable comparison, whatever the population change was within that country.
October 9, 2022
Sir john, I’m afraid your facts and logical argument are wasted on the people pushing this agenda. Unfortunately the same is true for the general public, who can so easily be swayed by fear propaganda. We’ve seen this over the last two and a half years with Covid. It works the same way with climate. If the public, especially younger people, are frightened into believing there is an existential threat to the planet, and something must urgently be done, emotion will take over. They fear for the future. Then they’re told they must accept responsibility and change their lifestyle, reducing CO2. They can feel good, though, by signalling how virtuous and caring they are, as people who want to save us from extinction. They’re proud of what they do, even if in extreme cases they’re blocking the road and not letting a lifesaving ambulance get through. Again, emotion takes over. In my view the Big Green Racket can only be defeated if another emotion takes hold – massive anger at how we’re being impoverished and lied to by corporate scammers, their political puppets, and the bought-and-paid-for media.
October 9, 2022
But the general public doesn’t think it is being impoverished – they get their housing, food, energy, smartphones, cheap food, cheap clothes, holidays abroad whether they are in work or not. For those on benefits or working in the public sector it isn’t their money so why should they care. Clearly they don’t otherwise our industries and commerce would not have declined to such an extent.
If you work in the private sector you are supporting these groups and most likely paying more than half your income in taxes – who speaks for us?
October 9, 2022
CO2 is not the culprit for global warming, it is an essential air borne fertiliser. Read The Daily Sceptic for alternative evidence to that being forced upon us by the Green Zealots.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
So, ‘no one else gives up smoking, therefore why should i’?
Couple that with unlimited virtue Net Zero signalling by your government (Boris) trumpeting it’s ‘ignore all opposition/alternative’ arguments approach and there’s your problem.
Although not in the stark terms you set out (adding actual cost would make it even more dramatic) but realised by most people, who rightly accuse you of making us suffer economically, as opposed to,other countries putting their populations first.
There should have been a middle way but you are now on the political hook.
U turn and the Opposition/highly vocal environmentalists will be all over you and may encourage others to join, do nothing and continue to suffer as you set out.
Another example of this, frankly, poor cadre of politicians paying more attention to the ‘drawing room of Notting Hill’ and Home Counties liberal elites, than the needs of the rest of this.
As Truss tries to reset this mess, your list plus costs should be attached to every press comment/briefing.
October 9, 2022
Nig1, I’m not reading your smoking analogy into it. I feel that JR is saying we’ve just exported the smokers, they still exist but now in China and India. Then to add to it, we pay more in shipping to bring back the goods they used to make in the UK.
October 9, 2022
NigL
Because – looking at Sir John’s figures – we’re due some slack by comparison to other nations. Our going Net Zero is immediately harmful to health but you completely ignore this and wail about some future (uncertain) event.
What IS certain is that many of the people we beggared ourselves to save from Covid will die of hypothermia this winter but no-one will attribute it to Net Zero …. because it doesn’t suit the narrative.
Have you not noticed how the detailed mortality charts appear when it comes to placing restrictions on the people and they also disappear when it comes to placing restrictions on the people ?
(I am yet to see charts on deaths caused by lockdown btw.)
October 9, 2022
Never, not ever in the history of the Western world has there been a greater exercise in self harm. Not by Kings, Queens or assorted dictatorships.
Our so called democratic governments are doing this deliberately. They know that the CC/GW/NZ narative is all built on lies and that CO2 is not a danger, but the harmful policies are inherited by successive governments and continued. Perhaps the current energy crisis will force a change but I will not be holding my breath.
October 9, 2022
+1. All the absurd BBC types of discussions of this topic start from the premise “how are we going to hit our net zero targets?” Not why on earth do we have these mad CO2 and damaging targets?
October 9, 2022
The BBC, King Charles, Prince William, David Attenborough, St Greta, Kwasi Kwarteng most Cof E Bishops & almost all the political parties have a lot to answer for, in pushing this idiotic, unscientific, climate alarmist, devil gas clap trap.
October 9, 2022
A few years ago I believe on Channel 4 there was a reality TV series which took today’s Comprehensive School Children and put them into something resembling a 1960s Secondary Modern School (minus the physical punishment of course).
It was quite a wake-up call to the pampered little darlings who found out, for the first time what hard work, very basic facilities and discipline really meant.
The spoiled children and kidults who obsess about climate change have no idea what imposing Net Zero NOW, when we have no reliable alternative sources of energy (ie not a bank of windmills which work sometimes), would really mean for most of them: basically an early 1960s standard of living. Personally I’d quite like some extended power cuts this winter …. I’m prepared for them ….. just so they learn what the permanent austerity they crave will REALLY mean.
And by spoiled children and kidults, I also mean the pampered, cossetted, idiotic Ministers and MPs who are bankrupting this country so they can virtue-signal to the rest of the world.
October 9, 2022
Donna. Yes. Bring on the power cuts. Most of us on this site have lived through it all before but mummy’s darlings will find it hard to cope without their electronic gadgets.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
All that tells me is that China (and many other countries) knows of the CO2 scam, are not prepared to destroy their nations over a scam, but will benefit greatly from the self destruct button being pressed by every westernised country. By the time we run out of fossil fuels, the world will have VIABLE alternatives for energy and China will again benefit from the money spent on research and inventions by other countries.
As usual, the UK government has to virtue signal itself to the top of the ‘halo’ list, regardless of the consequences to our people and our country. The reduction of CO2 produced by the UK is extremely dishonest anyway. We do NOT reduce CO2, we allow other countries to produce more, on our behalf, and we pay a very high price for the privilege.
October 9, 2022
Voters vote for it but then lemmings do as lemmings do.
People should have the right to commit Hari Kari even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
It’s the UN’s Agenda 2030 in action. Beggar the wealthy west and transfer their wealth to the less developed nations to pay for the “original sin” of colonialism.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
Shirley
Agreed, trail blazing in business is always very, very expensive, sometimes it is better to be just a little late to the Party, and then clean up financially at very little development cost afterwards.
The Chinese have been doing that for years, and have been gifted all kinds of knowledge by the fools who thought manufacturing overseas would be cheaper, short term it perhaps was, but then you risk losing any intellectual property knowledge you had, which gave you that advantage.
Now we have over 100,000 foreign students in our universities working here on our research and development projects.
Difficult to make it all up really !
October 9, 2022
How have these levels of human generated CO2 been measured?
October 9, 2022
Sorry that question was a bit obtuse – who determines and controls these figures, are the numbers for each country even comparable …
October 9, 2022
I do hope John informed those children that what we are seeing has nothing to do with CO2 output and everything to do with the politicisation of CO2 output?
Didn’t Boris Johnson once say to Mark Steyn over dinner that the entire green issue was and I quote ‘total bollocks’. As PM Johnson became a NZ zealot. I am sure that this preposterous, hypocritical and idiotic persona is now common across the western political and bureaucratic class.
Today, western governments will if they can politicise the breath from your body. That’s now dangerous this entire ideology has become. It is new in the sense that they now possess the technology to monitor each individuals carbon output or use digital means to control our consumption down to the last grain of sugar
I am hoping governments do push the string
October 9, 2022
DOM – They DID politicise our breath (and, at some point in the process, taxed it.) Do you not remember masks and social distancing ?
October 9, 2022
It strikes me that, in general terms, countries with high labour costs are decreasing their co2 whereas, low labour cost countries are increasing their co2 output. Is this really about co2 or labour costs?
October 9, 2022
The Chinese outnumber us by about 20 to 1. Their home population causes much of the energy resource growth as previously-remote country folk develop more into active consumers of products and services, such as those in cities. We employ many of them there to produce items for our UK market: that is our own energy consumption but being attributed to them on their own land.
Even so, the heaviest risk of all is that of increasing population growth across the world.
Preventing excessive births would solve many of the world’s problems.
October 9, 2022
Well a number of interesting issues here.
First there is the false accounting of Net-Zero. We close our ‘dirty’ industries and import those goods instead. If we assume that the emmissions caused in manufacture are the same (and they may well be higher if powered by coal) – then our emmissions go down but the manufacturing countries goes up. So we’ve exported our CO2 emmissions elsewhere – and that’s all we’ve achieved. In fact we have probably made things worse.
So Sir John’s percentages really just show that we’ve been very successful in sending our emmissions elsewhere. They do not really tell us what we’ve actually emmitted – unless we truely account for the ‘imported’ emmissions. This is true of all things we import of course, including energy for instance.
With respect to population growth, most countries have declining populations (including China) if you factor out immigration. Two Canadian scientists have suggested that as you educate the female population of a geography, birth rates decline sharply. As an aside, China really kicked started it’s population declne with it’s ‘one-child’ policy, followed closely by growth in it’s middle classes. One of the problems facing Russia currently, is that (unlike during WW2) many Russians only have one son. Putin has just mobilised them (or tried to) and that may be his biggest mistake, when the ‘only child’ doesn’t come back.
October 9, 2022
No chance of that, Bloke. I am sure you have noticed that this (and previous) governments would fill the UK to the rafters with immigrants. They aren’t picky either. Criminals and freeloaders are very welcome too. No ID … no problem! Here’s a 4* hotel, free everything and pocket money too. Go out and enjoy your freedom to do whatever you want at the taxpayers expense. The CONS governments of late have even made Blair’s immigration policy look moderate. The consideration of pollution, scarcity of vital services and housing, scarcity of EVERYTHING unless it (and the labour required) is imported. The government don’t care. We are just the cash cows. I wonder if we Brits will ever get equality with the illegal immigrants? I doubt it!
October 9, 2022
Bloke. But think of the extra money in benefits many would lose. Children for many are a nice little earner and nothing more sadly to say.
October 9, 2022
Good luck with that.
The only factors we can really influence are those in our control.
– I suggest we get very good at dealing with resource scarcity and making the maximum opportunity of what resources we can get
– move to a circular economy and re-use and recycle everything and definitely not ship it back to China etc so we can then buy it again.
– emphasize knowledge and skills development, and protect it
– identify critical resources and materials and manage them properly, perhaps even have a bloody list and strategy!
– onshore the critical resources and industries
If there is an energy shortage there is no excuse or rational to allow energy resources to be exported unless we have a sustainable surplus. The same goes for food and strategic materials.
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022
Population growth? Don’t worry, Bloke. Mr Gates and his friends are working on it.
October 9, 2022
As you clearly state the UKs net zero targets are utter nonsense and will achieve nothing. Therefore something else is behind it. I’m amazed that so many of the British public are so gullible. It just shows the power of the media and our education system.
Wake up people this is about totalitarian control and grabbing everything you and your families have ever worked for.
October 9, 2022
Only ‘they’ will not need to grab it as, just like the happy-clappers of clapping for the NHS of fame have shown, they will hand it all over willingly.
People are such sheep and, like such, deserved to be fleeced.
October 9, 2022
@Christine A Government desperate to be on the social media message is siding with the Terrorists that are paid for by the UK taxpayer – doesn’t make sense or help either.
A Government that defended the majority when they are under the threat of this minority would really be a turn around moment.
October 9, 2022
Good news for some folk, I’m sure. However it will make zero difference either to the relative incompetence of this and earlier governments across the board (let’s see the comparisons since the seminal year of 1990 for economic growth, exchange rates, inflation across these countries as compared to the UK) or to the almost certain prospect of a Labour government.
October 9, 2022
The printing presses have been running since 2008. There has been no austerity in reality, other than the frozen wages of ordinary public sector workers. Quangos and government empires have grown and grown and Truss and Kwarteng failed to tackle this first, before tax cuts.
The Blob squealed as soon as anything that looked like Thatcherism emerged – tax cuts a thousandth of the national debt.
It is like being led by incompetent gamblers always paying for their next fix on Wonga loan.
The Tories have been to the Left of Blair all along and are mesmerised by Davos (Net Zero.)
October 9, 2022
I see you are still onboard the net zero scam. Do you really believe that politicians or anyone else can control the earth’s climate and temperature? They can control people though and that is what this is all about – control of people’s behaviour to enrich a minority. To demonise carbon, the element on which life as we know it is based and carbon dioxide without which there would be no life on earth is despicable and evil.
Reply Try reading what I write
October 9, 2022
As an expert in in popular causes that I firmly believe in (in my case, Christianity) and as a man of principle, allow me to assure any doubters out there that all principles, whether of a religious nature or a green one are extremely expensive. I do not mean only personally – you are shunned and, yes, hated even – but more importantly for everyone else too.
Climate change is one of the most expensive principles on the planet.
Which is why we are moving away from it as we find out the true cost.
October 9, 2022
Cull all the net zero waste and use the vast sums of money saved to develop practical fusion and better nuclear. This would be a far better plan. We have plenty of fossil fuels for 200+ years or so use them. We will have practical fusion in less than 40 years surely?
October 9, 2022
‘Net Zero must make us more wealthy not less’ was the headline for Jacob Rees Mogg’s inane article yesterday. It sums up why the Conservative Party has lost my vote at the next election, and I suspect, the votes of most who contribute to this site. What with Steve Baker now caving to the EU, the only true conservatives visible in the parliamentary party to potential voters appear to be yourself and Craig Mackinlay. Nowhere near enough to secure a majority, or to convince voters that a Labour led government could be any worse.
October 9, 2022
Surely the figures are meaningless. We could be at zero if we simply imported absolutely everything. No wonder we have – allegedly (who measures this stuff?) – reduced our output of CO2. We import so much all we have done is pushed the CO2 on to other countries.
Where are the true figures?
October 9, 2022
There is no climate catastrophe/crisis/breakdown, anthropogenic or natural.
There is no evidence that extreme weather is increasing – check the data rather than accepting the BBC’s hysterical reporting. Average temperature (land & sea) measured by satellite by the UAH since 1979 is increasing by only 0.13 degrees C per decade.
The data on temperature and CO2 for the last 500 million years since the start of the Cambrian explosion shows that temperature does not follow CO2 levels, both of which have been much higher than today. In fact the Antarctic Vostok Ice Core Data (450,000 years) and the Greenland Ice Core Data (11,000 years since the last ice age) shows CO2 following temperature when both are at historically very low levels.
Data from NASA of CO2 levels over the last 800,00 years shows that these have dropped 9 times (including at the last ice age 11,000 years ago) to 180 ppm, just 30 ppm above the level below which plants, and hence all life on earth, cannot survive.
The current level of CO2 is historically very low and should be trebled to reach the optimum required for plant and hence food growth.
October 9, 2022
Every government & civil service meeting, interview or conference should be force to show those figures, they should be on the front page of every government & quango website and be promoted at every education establishment
October 9, 2022
Yes, I think most free thinkers were aware.
However, Boris Johnson and his acolytes appeared to believe it was a race. Wanting the UK to be No 1 ahead of the rest of the World at the expense of the UK economy, security and sustainability. While the big players, polluters put their economy first.
Which ever way you shake it the UK is only 1% of the World problem. With a strong resilient economy and low taxes to encourage endeavours, the UK could have funded all the aspirations thrown at it.
The punishment regime has to stop, the unfunded handouts have to stop, the UK can and must earn so wealth is created and we have a future.
October 9, 2022
As you have also said, Sir John importing is not reducing
October 9, 2022
By outsourcing our manufacturing (which is what Net Zero really means) we also lose control of the clean-ness of production of the same goods.
The aim is not to maintain our standard of living. The aim is to make us poorer.
October 9, 2022
Unfortunately much of our CO2 output has gone to China and India so we’re not clear of blame.
We’ve also bought most of that stuff on credit and QE.
I keep telling you all. CREDIT is the worst thing for the environment. We also would not have tolerated the empowerment of China for so long without it.
October 9, 2022
Off topic, I came across this letter on the website of the Bucks Free Press, dated September 20 2001:
https://www.bucksfreepress.co.uk/news/4621.our-defence-and-the-eu/
“Our defence and the EU”
“In the real world, it is NATO, not the EU, that has secured peace in Europe.”
From an article by Peter Condradi in the Sunday Times of August 21 2022:
“Nato had declared as long as ago as 2008 that Ukraine could join the alliance — much to Putin’s fury. More than a decade later, a timetable for Ukrainian membership had still not been agreed, nor did it look likely to be.
Ukraine was left with the worst of both worlds: it could be portrayed by the Kremlin as a Nato stooge, yet, despite growing flows of western arms, it did not enjoy the reassurance of mutual protection guaranteed to members under Article Five of Nato’s founding treaty. It was as if a target had been painted on its back.”
October 9, 2022
O/t, but I note Truss has just signed us up to the nascent EU Army:
“EU officials have unanimously approved the British Army’s application to a Dutch-led initiative that already permits the same for other NATO nations. PESCO involvement will allow the UK to expedite armed forces delivery, but further integrates the country with the bloc.”
Once a Remainer, always a Remainer, it would seem.
October 9, 2022
It is true that the UK is responsible for 1% of current CO2 emissions. In 1751, as the first nation to industrialise, it was responsible for 100%. Currently, the UK and the US together are responsible for 30% of the historic cumulative CO2 fossil fuel emissions still in the atmosphere.
“Up until 1950, more than half of historical CO2 emissions were emitted by Europe. The vast majority of European emissions back then were emitted by the United Kingdom; as the data shows, until 1882 more than half of the world’s cumulative emissions came from the UK alone”.
“Who has contributed most to global CO2 emissions?” By by Hannah Ritchie
October 01, 2019
October 9, 2022
I’m unable to comprehend why an intelligent person such as yourself is still pushing the Net Zero scam?
Presumably you’re happy that a large percentage of the population is having to decide between heating and eating?
This won’t end well for the politicians who are responsible for this, the Poll tax riots will seem very mild
Reply Do try reading what I say and stop lying about my views