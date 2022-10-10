Who generates the most CO2 per head?

Some people argue that the UK has a duty to cut its CO2 output more than others because we generate a high level per head. The latest figures available on the Worldometer show that some countries do indeed generate far more per head than the average, but these do not include the UK. The highest figures naturally come from the world’s leading exporters of oil and gas, but they also include large manufacturing nations like Germany and China, as well as some countries with high incomes per head like Luxembourg and the USA.
The figures provided on Worldometer below show that there are 19 countries with more than double the UK’s output per head, and there are many more above the UK including large economies like Germany, Japan and China.
Per capita emissions in tons USA 15.5, Russia 11.44,Canada 18.58. South Korea 11.85, Saudi Arabia 15.94, Australia 17.1, Taiwan 11.72, Kazakhstan 13.01, UAE 23.37, Kuwait 25.65, Qatar 37.29,Oman 19.61, Turkmenistan 14, Trinidad 25.38, Estonia 17, Montenegro 25, Luxembourg 17.5, Brunei 18, Bahamas 11,
UK 5.5 tons per capita.
Is it right that all countries with high output per head, say over 10 tons each, should be made to cut more than others? How do we allow for the need for the export of oil and gas from some producers to other countries who need these fuels pending the roll out of the renewables based electrical revolution?
Most forecasts believe the world will still be burning 100m b/d of oil in 2030, given the growth in fossil fuel based activities in the major developing countries.
If China cut her CO2 output to UK per head levels total world CO 2 output would fall by 7.5% or by 7.5 times total UK CO2 output. CO2 campaigners should turn their attention to China. Those who want the UK to produce less CO 2 than current levels should support stopping more migrants coming here, as more people generate more CO2.
76 Comments
October 10, 2022
It is dangerous to compare apples to oranges.
The UK and other far northern and southern nations will always use more energy compared to equatorial states due, obviously, to their location.
Then you have to take into account the type of economy they are. Are they agricultural, industrial or service ? Or are they a mixture or not even fully developed ?
Do large parts of the population reside in cities or rural locations ?
Do they have high levels of migration ?
What is their land mass and what resources said land has ?
This is all a tangled nonsense designed to confuse. Classic bull**** baffles brains stuff ! The whole SCAM is a carefully crafted nonsense designed to rob us of our wealth and our liberties, and the sooner more people call this SCAM out and drive out its false prophets of doom the better we will be.
No more false religion(s).
October 10, 2022
Mark B
Very good post Mark and the last paragraph is oh so true.
October 10, 2022
It’s useful to understand the bargaining position of other countries.
It isn’t just the CO2-per-head, it’s also the historic CO2 total from those countries as compared with that from more recently-developed ones, and upon which their wealth and pre-eminence is founded.
October 10, 2022
I am not really interested in claims about who generates most CO2 per head. I just want rid of the Net Zero approach anyway.
I have sympathy with Mike below. Like the blame game a so-called ‘Worldometer’ is something of a distraction from real issues.
October 10, 2022
Well firstly cutting CO2/net zero is pointless and a very damaging thing to be doing. As we see with the absurdly high energy prices they (not really Putin) have created and the huge economic damage this causes.
Also UK figures are fiddled by idiotically exporting major energy intensive industries like manufacturing, car & battery production, wind farm manufacturing, fertilisers, chemicals, steel, construction materials, power generation, fishing, farming, flower production… also by pretending that burning imported wood at Drax does not produce CO2 when it actually produces more CO2 than coal would for the same output.
October 10, 2022
Just had the LibDem fool Davey on TV saying we must continue to help Ukraine, but how on earth does he expect us to assist them with armaments if we lose the ability to make steel in a conventional way – subcontract the work to China?
October 10, 2022
The Daily Mail front page tells me today that Universities are even trying to decolonise thermodynamics so mad are people nowadays.
Also that Prince Charles is going for a “cut price” Coronation. Well, have it at the weekend then and/or do not have a Bank Holiday as that will cut the price for me by £8,000 (wages due with zero making or sales).
I have already lost £16,000 for the two extra royal B/Hols we have had already. It will also cost the government about £6,000 in reduced Corp. Tax on profits from me. Total cost net of a bank holiday is prob. about £3 billion though clearly some sectors do benefit.
October 10, 2022
Maybe the British State should impose daily mandatory carbon monitoring of all adults? I can’t think of a more efficient method to assert total control over the economic life of each person and all for a ‘good cause’ ie protecting the environment. I am sure all politicians who embrace the climate and Co2 reduction agenda would also agree that private freedoms and the profit motive are an anathema to the fight against ‘climate change’ (whatever this may mean)
Maybe the Tory party working their buddies in the Labour party could arrange such a system since they now both believe in climate change ideology.
October 10, 2022
Indeed and all the parties have foolishly worshiped this net zero religion for many years. Only a tiny handful did not vole for Miliband’s insane Climate Change Act 14 years back (JR, Anne Widecombe, Peter Lilley in this tiny handful and there was not even a sensible cost benefit analysis done). A vast amount of economic (and environmental) damage had been done by this deluded agenda over the last 14 years and this now continues in spades even under Truss.
October 10, 2022
Oh they’re working on it Dom. A Chinese-style Social Credit Scheme and the ability to monitor us 24/7 would be the British Establishment’s Nivarna.
October 10, 2022
I’m afraid to admit that apart from any CO2 I’m emmitting DOM, I also seem to be generating more methane these days. The only mitigating factor I can offer is that methane is not persistent in the atmosphere, so maybe I can be spared any culling that might be proposed (along with our dairy herds)?
October 10, 2022
The monitoring has started informally, smart phones now tell people if they’re not getting adequate steps or exercise – only problem I don’t carry my smartphone when I exercise and don’t have it on my person in exercise class – next will be I have to wear a watch connected to my phone to make sure I tick the exercise box to get extra credits and offset my naughty trips in a car.
October 10, 2022
We have had 12 years of the Conservatives at the helm and have big majority in parliament and the country seems still to be imploding with the overwhelming desire to be the outright leader of the battle to reduce CO2.
Ever since we started on this path all those many years ago and passed laws to drive change and allowed a process to involve into a religion which has become totally out of control when it comes to acting with common sense and realistic goals.
All the while it has dominated our political arena if everything we seem to do vast areas of our daily lives have been affected. The terrifying thing is that it has consumed political thinking and all the parties are in the vanguard to lead the world at at any cost. The 8% of politicians who see things different are overwhelmed and there will be no changes at all in the direction dictated by all the laws we are bound by.
October 10, 2022
TurboT. Very true, unfortunately. It’s difficult to see how change will come given their control of the media and education. Plus in the short term they can just print more money to paper over the social cracks.
October 10, 2022
You could have said the same 20-30 years ago, TT, about the apparent political consensus that the EEC/EU was a great thing and we absolutely had to be part of it. But then a majority voted for Brexit, because some politicians fought for it and got a referendum. That is the way to go again.
October 10, 2022
Worldwide wind and solar provide less than 2% of human used energy (electricity, heating, transport, industry…) Even this figure does not really account for the extra fuel used to build the wind/solar farms, the loss of farming land produce (then imported) and fossil fuels to provide back up for them. The figures for the UK are slightly higher but not that much. Wind and Solar are largely irrelevant in the overall scheme of things.
Charles Moore say the BBC is the broadcasting arm of the anti-growth coalition indeed but Miliband’s Cameron’s, Truss’s, Boris’s and May’s net zero lunacy giving us expensive, intermittent energy does much more damage.
October 10, 2022
This anti-growth moniker is a misnomer. All politicians clamour for growth, to make their borrowing look less bad.
What we really should be talking about is the anti-small-state.
October 10, 2022
Has the coastline sea level of the UK risen – NO
We have coast erosion due to tides and waves but the actual height of sea level around our coast hasn’t changed in my lifetime
CO2 isn’t the problem – the problem is the power & influence of the climate crusade lobby
October 10, 2022
Sturgeon:- “I detest Tories and all they stand for.”
Well that should certainly help the Tories to get some more votes. I detest the policies that Sturgeon and the many other deluded socialist stand for and the vast damage their policies do to Scotland, the UK and around the World. But I do not detest them personally. Indeed I feel rather sorry for them in being so deluded, ignorant & dim to see reality. Also many of them suffer from huge chips on their shoulders and from the evil politics of envy.
October 10, 2022
LL. Does she really want to say she detests the English? If you want to see racism at its finest just go north of the border.
October 10, 2022
‘I do not detest them personally’. However, it is difficult to turn the other cheek.
October 10, 2022
Blackford says the wind energy in Scotland is theirs and shouldn’t be for the rest of the UK. So is it only us they won’t share with or those other countries they share interconnectors with? What happens when they need to import energy when the wind doesn’t blow or blows too hard? Never mind that it was UK tax payers money that funded it all. Who needs enemies with friends like them?
October 10, 2022
I read this and just thought, what are the top three policies Tory supporters vote for that she detests? Did the interviewer ask her? I do not agree with this sort of hate speech towards others who believe different things to you. Most of the strong, angry socialists I know are very rich teens and twenties who if they actually got their socialist state wouldn’t know what had hit them.
October 10, 2022
Maybe Nicola should focus on actually governing Scotland with the extensive powers she already has?
The SNP have real problems in Education, Health and Drug addiction, not to mention building Ferries. Andrew Neil completely destroyed her during the last interview I saw, something I imagine she is no hurry to repeat.
October 10, 2022
Except she was misquoted and said THE Tories, which is quite understandable, as it seems more and more Scottish do. It was Truss who got personal in actually saying Sturgeon is an attention seeker who ought to be ignored, which was just crass and obnoxious.
Scotland voting intention :
SNP: 45% (-1 from 18-23 May)
Lab: 31% (+9)
Con: 12% (-7)
Lib Dem: 7% (+1)
Green: 3% (=)
Reform UK: 1% (=)
Source
@YouGov
October 10, 2022
Then again when they propose rent controls and similar proposals as Ed Miliband, the SNP and many socialists do (which is essentially just theft of people’s property and property values) perhaps one should indeed detest them. Does nothing good for tenants either!
October 10, 2022
Being that there’s less CO2 in the atmosphere now than there was 100’s of years ago before industrialisation – I’m sick of hearing about it! Sorry, but it’s all hypothetical political nonsense.
October 10, 2022
Indeed Google “a dearth of CO2” video by Dr Patrick Moore and others sense from Prof. William Happer, Prof. Lindzen, Freeman Dyson and many others.
October 10, 2022
Correct. It’s a manufactured scam to control us.
Klaus must be laughing his socks off.
The sad thing is the idiots incharge believe the nonesense and are prepared to kill, maim and bankrupt the population following this pseudo religion.
I think an uprising luke what is happening in Iran is called for.
October 10, 2022
Primates first appeared in the fossil records nearly 55 million years ago. We have had more than double the current levels of CO2 over this period. This does not seems to have reduced the population growth of primates very much as we now have about 8 billion of them. They also tended to do rather better in warmer climates than colder ones.
Ditch the net zero religion and war on harmless CO2, save the money being wasted on it and use the vast saving to adapt as needed – be it colder/hotter/wetter/dryer. This is surely the rational policy.
October 10, 2022
Actually net beneficial CO2.
October 10, 2022
The notion that politicians can control the climate of the earth is simply absurd. Let alone that any warming can be controlled to within half a degree. This should not even have to be stated. It’s laughable. Stupefyingly stupid. Ridiculous nonsense. There’s a big fiery ball called the sun, and another thing called clouds, and no amount of political posturing influences either.
October 10, 2022
Tend to agree, force fed daily, when there’s so much else requiring immediate attention to our environment, sewage, sewerage, rivers, water security, waste disposal, landfill…. And, as of yesterday, there are now a further 1065 UK arrivals ( in 25 boats ) to be kept warm and their every need catered for requiring more £ millions.
October 10, 2022
Its one big scam alright
October 10, 2022
The whole Western World have been fed the sales pitch from the snake oil salesmen and the financial institutions have seized the amazing opportunity to make billions from the whole package.
It is they that are behind the scenes quietly stoking up the fear factors ensuring we are herded into their desired arena as the panic eventually takes over and all their long term investments come to fruition. They have created a new religion out of fear and there is no end to the rewards.
All the while the countries and their people suffer and for what? To try and control a gas that is essential for the planet to survive.
October 10, 2022
October 10, 2022
More BS topic stuff today to get our minds off what’s really happening in this country – yes stuff like worldometer. Jeez
Reply. The arguments over CO2 are central to economic policy. I want the UK to produce more of our own energy and have more energy intensive industry rather than importing.
October 10, 2022
To reply – then get Truss to pause net zero religion and all the vast energy market rigging and transport market rigging for the next 100 years at least.
October 10, 2022
Adaptation to the climate change as we always have done – be it hotter, colder, dryer, wetter, windier or calmer is the sensible policy. Using the cheap fossil fuels we have left (200 years plus) to fund this. Meanwhile developing better nuclear and practical fusion and other better technology. Not the government trying to pick winners and as usual getting it totally wrong.
October 10, 2022
The current energy policies are perhaps the main cause of the economic damage that the government is doing that and having a hugely inefficient state sector that is over twice the size it should be. One that delivers very poor public service and even delivers much net harm in many areas.
October 10, 2022
Mike. Spot on. With the government in deep trouble this is a populist deflection strategy as is blaming the BOE.
Sir JR knows full well that his proposals will take umpteen years to come on stream and not make a scintilla of difference to our current situation.
They will be out of office especially as Truss is turning into May 2. I see the latest is crumbling on benefits and inflation. So workers, people on private pensions etc who also are due to pay even more tax as allowances are frozen, the 1p cut due is a political stunt suffer a lower standard of living, but if you live off the State you won’t.
October 10, 2022
Agree John. We were only saying this morning while watching the farmers harvesting a crop that farming should be near or at the top of the priority list. Without farming we can’t exist. Simple. We need more produced at home for food security.
October 10, 2022
And in another example of meaningless virtue signalling we see Truss getting tough on China re wording about Confucius Institutes. Maybe if she banned/cut back the vast numbers of Chinese students that keep our Unis going or investments in power/infrastructure projects that would make a real difference, and we would believe her.
October 10, 2022
What’s happening in this Country that isn’t happening elsewhere?
* Energy crisis? Well gas is five time more expensive in Europe than in the US but then they fracked…
* Interest Rates? (e.g. Mortgages) Happening in Europe and US too. Rates simply returning to pre-2008 levels
* Cost of Living? Inflation is lower here than on average across the EU and also lower than Germany or Holland. In the US it’s running at 8.3% even with lower energy costs and a strong Dollar.
The problems we have are global in nature and caused by Central Banks (and Governments) printing too much money (QE) and creating asset bubbles. This is all now going to unwind. Watching Jonathan Ashworth yesterday (on Sky) it was very obvious that Labour have absolutely no idea how to solve the problem either.
October 10, 2022
Jonathan Ashworth was on the Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4 (not Sky) and Mr Neil gave him the customary thrashing by simply asking obvious questions about Labours spending and taxation plans – and not being put off by the usual ‘duck & evade’ tactics routinely deployed by our political classes.
And when pushed for believable answers, unfortunately our poor Jonathan had none at all.
October 10, 2022
If the UK were perfection itself we would still be criticised by certain groups and individuals. It is nothing to do with facts, it is more about punishing the UK for sins of the past (ignore any good deeds as they don’t count). I have never known a country come under so much attack, often from it’s own people. No other country is being vilified in this way, and some of them have performed many atrocities, even against their own people. We, in the UK, did our best to abolish slavery, we lost lives fighting slavery and we spent a vast amount of money abolishing slavery but yet you would think we were the only country in the world to benefit from it. We have repaid it many times over and no, nobody can ever replace lost lives, be they black OR white!
October 10, 2022
Why are we discussing who generates the most harmless plant food? CO2 is greening the planet by encouraging plant growth and “our” 1% is irrelevant to the global volume.
Is it so we can see how much self-harm we must do in order to comply with the UN’s Agenda 2030, which aims to transfer our wealth to countries which remain undeveloped mainly because they have appalling governments which do not prioritise the well-being of their own people?
October 10, 2022
“Is it right that all countries with high output per head, say over 10 tons each, should be made to cut more than others?”
“should be made to” – How do you suggest we do that ? Invade China ? I’m opposed to supranational bodies trying to “make” individual countries do things.
October 10, 2022
Good morning
Let’s get to the crux of the matter
AGW and atmospheric modelling are complex and we rely on specialist modellers to advise us. Most of those specialists, but not all, conclude that AGW is a very serious problem.
Per capita CO2 figures based on production are inherently misleading, hence today’s farcical situation where political virtual signalling is increasing global CO2 emissions by prohibiting local industry in favour of imports.
Per capita CO2 emissions should be based on consumption, not production.
October 10, 2022
A more worthwhile campaign to ‘save the world’ would be the removal of plastics and human waste from the world’s rivers and oceans.
October 10, 2022
Renewables based electrical revolution?
Based on solar panels and wind turbines that work- maybe- 10% of the time and require gas or diesel generators to run constantly to back them up. We’ll also have batteries that have the most polluting mining and manufacturing process you can imagine, don’t last that long and burst into flames randomly. But not to worry they’ll be flat anyway because the government will have destroyed any hope of the electricity grid actually charging them.
I wonder how long it will be before the people decide they’ve had enough BS and want a noose and lamp post based revolution instead.
October 10, 2022
How on Earth do Montenegro and Estonia get into the top league for CO2? Last time I went to Montenegro there was bugger all there. Maybe brewing and brothels cause a lot.
October 10, 2022
I suppose there are several things to thank the high producers of Co2 for – For a start the world has never been more productive in terms of food creation. That potential is still growing.
The fact that the people who want to close our world down allowed so many loop holes in the COP agreements to allow so many countries to avoid doing anything is a scandal. Something the people on the streets are beginning to notice is how Net Zero is being used against the West – To weaken us, prey to all that could come along.
Unfortunately, there are far too many foul things waiting for our demise to list here.
October 10, 2022
Individuals create CO2 via consumption.
The higher the GDP the greater the consumption.
Lets all return to the pre industrial age living conditions.
October 10, 2022
Reply to reply
Too true Sir John.
But to many it would seem, its the only policy the 92% of the house concentrate on.
The things that you and we want is by the by.
October 10, 2022
Much of China’s per capita CO2 should be transferred onto the West and the UK as they do so much of our work and produce most of the things we buy.
To argue this way is fruitless and complicated.
What needs saying is that CO2 reduction results in immediate poverty in the UK. Politicians need to admit that there is no alternative to poverty, stop lying that windmills will keep us warm and King Charles needs to tell us exactly what he meant all this time – that Carbon sacrifice is only for the Little People and not for him in any meaningful way.
Then politicians and King Charles must stand (or fall) on that truth in their reason for being among the population that pays for them.
October 10, 2022
PS, I expect Sir David Attenborough’s lifetime carbon usage has exceeded the building of the Titanic. He’s only just given up eating steak for goodness sake. We are yet to have his state funeral which the BBC will ensure is as big as the Queen’s.
October 10, 2022
The rural area I live the lanes are at this moment a sea of mud as the farmers are harvesting all their crops which are mainly for animal feed. The whole operation is impressive with convoys of tractors and trailers taking the crops away and the massive harvesting machines being transported around the area.
I asked the farmer “how are you going to do this with all electric driven plant”?
The reply was quite lengthy and totally unprintable.
That’s how stupid all of this is.
Too many decisions being made with no consideration on their consequences.
October 10, 2022
If King Charles III and his Royal Family scrapped wasteful overseas tours and Sir David Attenborough retired (long overdue) then the issue of climate change would be eliminated.
October 10, 2022
Sir John, good morning.
It nearly goes without saying, the UK’s World CO2 emissions are significantly higher than those you state.
It comes over to the majority of us that Boris Johnson’s evangelist eco warrior stance was predicated on the more production that he moved out of the UK the more innocent the UK looked. In a World context the more we encourage China to profit from UK wealth the more the UK causes World CO2 to rise. In all probability in World consumption you could quadruple your figure and that would still be on the low side
On the other hand it is the consistently dumb Governments we keep getting suckered into voting for had done their duty, ensured the UK’s resilience, safety and security in the first place we wouldn’t be having this conversation. With the creation of wealth, not Governments stealing it or redistributing to foreign climes, again we wouldn’t be having this conversation. In the UK the resources, the people and the capability exists to solving the situation facing all of us. The enemy of the people of the UK is its establishments, it Governments – they are all above reform.
October 10, 2022
In a related reflection of Government. The MsM today is pushing that all benefits raise by inflation. Logic, that means taxes need to rise to pay for it – causing an endless cycle of decline. In context Government refused Pensioners a similar rise earlier in the year and most of them are beyond working age as such unable to compensate and rebalance to make up the difference, so by default get punished. On the otherhand the majority receiving benefits have an option – but why work when the state(read taxpayer) pays you more not to.
It would appear that Taxpayer funded entities/people are kept immune and don’t have to contribute equally to pulling the UK together to get out of this mess. Its Government and establishment orthodoxy that is causing pain and punishment on the people that pay their protected incomes.
October 10, 2022
UK immigration levels should be prevented and reversed. However, if CO2 is a world problem the nation reaching lowest per head achieves little more than a token Public Relations Award. A few folk on a remote island with tons over their head are a tiny drop in a distant ocean.
Populations like China & India with some 2.8 billion inhabitants can make the greatest difference. If every nation on earth produced what it consumes solely at home clarity would reveal the wasters. Imports are essential, so assessors wander in confusing fog unable to cope with weights crushing their attempts at reduction from every direction.
October 10, 2022
CO2 is currently between 400 & 425 parts per million in the atmosphere.
Health & Safety legislation states that you can work an 8-hour day in 5000 parts per million , then go home for a night’s sleep & do so again the next day, so 40 hours a week in that concentration of CO2.
To kill us CO2 needs to be 100,000 parts per million in the atmosphere, though some negative effects would be felt from 50,000 parts per million upwards.
All this information is easily available so why do you, Sir John, not check it out & then tell us & the government that CO2 is not a problem & never will be.
October 10, 2022
“Most forecasts believe the world will still be burning 100m b/d of oil in 2030, given the growth in fossil fuel based activities in the major developing countries.”
The developed world will not have reduced its burning of fossil fuels by 2030 as it doesn’t have the technology in place to achieve a reduction unless their populations have accepted by then very expensive and intermittent renewable energy coupled with large demand reduction programs, such as rolling blackouts and no domestic gas for heating.
The best way to achieve fossil fuel reductions is to use nuclear, but this technology has been discarded. If EDF’s Hinkley Point C, using its poorly performing EPR technology, fails to work then we will have no nuclear capacity all by the 2035 decarbonisation date.
October 10, 2022
If the lights go out, if Alexa fails, if people cannot recharge their phones when they want to, then, Sir John, your seat in parliament will not be there for you after the next election.
October 10, 2022
The debate should be had about whether CO2 is actually bad for the planet but of course, the green religious zealots shut down dissenters because their arguments don’t stand up to scrutiny. Just look at the recent Panorama program about the Drax power station causing prime Canadian forests to be felled to produce so-called green fuel. Or the ecological damage caused by mining the vast amounts of copper needed for the wind turbines. And, the child labour in Africa used to mine cobalt for batteries. Then we have the short life span of the wind turbine blades now filling up landfill sites.
Scratch the surface and none of these so-called green energy solutions are really green.
I say follow the money to find out who’s behind it all.
Until we allow debate the charlatans will not be outed and our country will continue to sink into obscurity.
October 10, 2022
In a further windpower scandal, NetZeroWatch today has an article by tireless analyst Andrew Montford (Bishop Hill) showing how consumers are being charged twice for the same electricity.
October 10, 2022
The data below is for the 24-hour period 00:00 to 23:59 09 October 2022.
Number of migrants detected in small boats: 1065
Number of boats detected: 25
October 10, 2022
The world isn’t using less fossil fuels, its just that there’s been a shift from some countries usage – Woke UN EU facing Socialist countries are using less, while Pragmatic Nationalist Capitalist countries are using more
October 10, 2022
You say you “want the UK to produce more of our own energy and have more energy intensive industry rather than importing” which is totally counter to the net zero zealots but probably what most people believe. The UN’s choice of CO2 measure excludes the CO2 needed to make what countries import. The only logical end to that is for everyone to stop importing and live off what they can grow or make which clearly favours countries with the largest natural resources. It’s all a pointless exercise in political posturing, a great fat lie that young people gave swallowed hook line and sinker.
October 10, 2022
When is your party in government going to DO SOMETHING and get governing. When is it going to order immediate drilling to get oil and gas out of the ground?
Or is it intent on just pretending, and deferring, afraid of eco warriors and eco politicians in its own ranks?
Party before country as usual.
October 10, 2022
Have you noticed that the PR and marketing for the big fossil fuel outfits, are pushing the message that’s the customers of their products that are creating all this CO2, not the oil and gas drillers and refiners.
Hence, consumption based CO2 accounting shows up those customers claiming low domestic emissions while importing significant percentages extra.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/share-co2-embedded-in-trade
October 10, 2022
Mass migration means more people emitting CO2. But the fact Government do not stop mass migration tells you that just like lockdowns nobody in power actually believes any of it.
October 10, 2022
Dear Sir John:
These figures are telling. If cutting CO2 emissions is the overiding goal, then focusing on populous countries with high per capita emissions (above 10 per cent) should be the main thrust of policy in the House of Commons, in the media and worldwide. Your case needs to be pressed.
Given that these figures are widely available, one has to wonder what the true motivation is of those racing to achieve UK Net Zero in a world record time at the expense of ordinary UK people who are struggling anyway.
There seems to be no attempt at joined-up policy. As others have said, there are many instances, from ceramics to wood pellects, where action to cut the UK’s carbon releases actually raises worldwide emissions, which is the only total relevant to climate change.
On recent car (not terribly frequent) car journeys I have noticed that the most common obviously electric cars no longer seem to be Teslas but the much cheaper Chinese MGs. So we are importing cars from China that are almost certainly made by burning tons of cheap coal, for the obstensible purpose of cutting CO2 emissions. How can this be justified in any climate policy?
October 10, 2022
Dear Sir John,
In four weeks time the world’s television and press will be flying to Qatar ( which already appears to have the world’s highest per capita CO2 emissions) along with the world’s best football teams and richest sportlovers, for the World Cup. There are several instances of people claiming to boycott the proceedings, but these moral objections are about the Emirate’s human rights record in constructing the reportedy air-conditioned stadiums and hotels. So far as I know, climate change simply does not feature. I trust that none of those involved will be championing speedy UK Net Zero on their return.