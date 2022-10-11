How green are electric cars?

There have been various studies to try to gauge the different impact on CO2 output of electric versus petrol or diesel vehicles.
There is general agreement that making large car batteries for the electric vehicle greatly adds to the amount of CO2 during the manufacturing of the new vehicle. The electric car may produce twice as much CO2 in its manufacture than the petrol or diesel similar vehicle. The amount required to make the rest of the vehicle apart from the battery is very similar for a comparable vehicle with a different power system.
There is also general agreement that if collectively we scrapped diesel and petrol cars early before the end of their working lives to replace with electric vehicles, that would generate more CO2 as a result of all the extra manufacture.
The degree of saving on running the vehicles is also not a straightforward win for the electric vehicle. Clearly if the electric vehicle is owned and used in a country that does generate all or most of its power from renewable sources there is a a considerable saving on CO2 from use. In practice most of the large vehicle using countries like China, the USA, Germany, UK still depend heavily on gas and coal for generating substantial amounts of power, so there is much less of a CO2 saving from using an electric vehicle. If an electric vehicle is recharged from coal based electricity there could be an increase in CO2 compared to a diesel of petrol machine.
It requires a driver to use the electric vehicle for above average miles each year in a country with a reasonable amount of renewable electricity in the mix for there to be a decent saving of CO2 from electric car purchase and use. When it comes time to get rid of the old battery of an electric vehicle that also generates more CO2 in its disposal. There are also environmental issues about mining the minerals needed for battery production.
32 Comments
October 11, 2022
There is not only environmental issues over the mining of the minerals but also the moral issues regarding the use of child labour in the supply and production chain.
October 11, 2022
And do you think that the moral issues around countries which supply oil, but which e.g. execute minors whenever they want are less serious?
October 11, 2022
Yes. Slavery they call it when they want to cow us with their history ( not OURS since we too were slaves).
It’s rather like time travel really…back to the late 1700s.
October 11, 2022
Good morning.
With respect Sir John, I know you are only talking about CO2 as that is the central driver of all legislation, agreements and policies but, I think it is important to look at and compare the overall environmental impact between ICEV’s and EV’s.
The extraction of materials, manufacture, running and maintenance and eventual disposal has to be looked at and assessed on the whole. We also must look at the social and economic impact.
Then we have to look at logistics. Do we have enough energy capacity to replace ALL the ICEV’s ? Do we have enough charging stations ? Basically, our whole infrastructure is largely based around the ICEV. From food production to delivery.
Those that are pushing Net Zero have made decisions in haste and we shall be the ones that will be made to repent at leisure.
October 11, 2022
They won’t repent at all. There is no intention on the part of government to provide enough charging infrastructure to enable as many electric cars on the roads as there are ICE cars.
October 11, 2022
The intention is to effectively force a very large number of drivers to give up their personal cars through increasing the cost and making it increasingly inconvenient for them. How do you charge a car if you live in a flat, or have a house with no off-street parking?
Remember the aim “you will own nothing.”
October 11, 2022
Tory party and govt has been implementing the cultural destruction of our society through its mass immigration policy, energy policy to rid us of jobs and industry transferring them east, education policy to brainwash children of tender years, public services like police, NHS and local authorities to change the way we think and speak. The Tory party has become quite dangerous to our way of life. It needs to be disbanded to history.
The Tory party aim is to get rid of petrol/diesel cars without us having a say. Using mad false claims to scare into compliance. Put it to a referendum. The scare tactic and inflammatory language to scare people witless is their only tool.
Not once has JR accepted responsibility in his recent blogs for his party and govt resounding failings over 12 years which have led to these net stupid policies. Same for education from 4-21 years. Cultural destruction is his party’s aim. 35,000 illegal immigrants this year, 1.2 million visas issued. The bar so low the doors are wide open! Do not challenge or you are racist, homophobic, transphobic etc. No we are society built on Judaea Christianity.
October 11, 2022
The electric vehicles are much heavier and so a lot more aggressive on tyre usage even for the more steadiest of drivers. That in turn has a far bigger impact on the wear and tear of road surfaces.
Both bring in environmental issues and extra costs with the disposal and replacement of those items.
Nobody has really come up yet with a structured costed plan fot the disposal and possible recycling of both turbine and panel components. Both have an environmental and cost impact on the consumers..
October 11, 2022
The green lobbies and the converts to the STW sect are very well marshalled, financially supported, with strong backing in the media and high society which has become all powerful in fighting against CO2 especially in the country.
The problem is they have never been called out called out and challenged over all the other aspects and consequences of their beliefs and teachings. Our woke society media chooses to ignore it and its impact as do 92% of our politicians.
October 11, 2022
+1
October 11, 2022
+1
It’s called Mass Formation Psychosis.
Think Nudge Units.
You formulate and push a viewpoint which divides the population.
Push it vigorously and viciously in the media.
Get most onside so the “dissenters” are outcasts.
(Many regimes have done it).
It makes people too afraid to stand up for what they KNOW is right…they have too much to lose.
October 11, 2022
I don’t buy products pushed and peddled by a deceitful and malicious political ideology whose carefully concealed purpose is authoritarian in nature.
Those who buy EV’s are participating in the construction of a world which in time will impose limits upon the very thing they cherish most, the freedom to go from A to B
October 11, 2022
Very much agree, Dom. But EVs allow the very affluent among us to signal their virtue so prominently! They are doing almost as much harm as the puppet politicians.
October 11, 2022
Rather than an EV with a large, heavy, short-lived £15,000 battery then make 15 hybrid batteries for only £1,000 each that can do ~30 city miles on battery without the slow recharging, limited range and vast depreciation issues. A report is out on this and other related issues, I think tomorrow from FairfuelUK.
October 11, 2022
“There is also general agreement that if collectively we scrapped diesel and petrol cars early before the end of their working lives to replace with electric vehicles, that would generate more CO2 as a result of all the extra manufacture.”
Anyone who does not agree is lying, deluded, ignorant, a propagandist or just mistaken! Plus the grid will not cope anyway. The aim seem to be to price poor people off the roads. This combined with road blocking, congestion charges and all the other motorist mugging.
October 11, 2022
If you do price the poor off the roads they will often struggle to work or to work efficiently. There commute without a car may be impractical or take 2 hours rather than 20 mins. Not so good for economic growth.
October 11, 2022
“Their” rather. Having long, indirect and very time restricted (& often unreliable) public transport commutes is hardly likely to make work pay or to improve UK productivity. Once again, the government actively damages productivity and the economy. Public transport is not very CO2 efficient either when fully considered – occupancy, end connections, track maintenance, often low occupancy at off peak times, staffing, stations, indirect routes…
October 11, 2022
+many
That has to be the aim or we would all be popping around in little Sinclair C5s.
Was that all a psyop to put us off electric cars? Making them figures of fun.
EVs certainly existed in 1930s America but were expunged by the oil lobby I think.
Now we see a decision to keep us all in our cold, dark rabbit hutches.
“Sans everything”.
October 11, 2022
All the battery manufacturers are from China, Japan or South Korea. With China’s CATL now holding 38% of the market.
The EU, US and Canada are scrabbling to
build even small scale factories.
EV cars are a strategic catastrophe.
October 11, 2022
A switch to all-electric will require a massive increase in the number of charging stations and an increase in total electricity generation capacity which even the ultra-optimistic Greenpeace estimate at 10%. Neither of these requirements are remotely being planned for. I conclude then that the switch to all-electric won’t happen but governments are too scared to say this and prefer to ingore the problem until a future government has to U-turn.
October 11, 2022
Surely greencr*p is a mere trifle compare to what Truss is doing?
PESCO…NI? She has apparently signed up to the first and capitulated forever over the second.
Seems as if she is scuttling us back into the EU?
Regarding cars…ordinary folk won’t have them and with any luck all except the most elevated will be similarly ( unexpectedly) deprived.
October 11, 2022
Sir John sets out the other side of the coin which is so rarely if ever, heard or seen. That in itself is very worrying as to where we are heading.
People from professions qualified to know have been calling out the ‘green blob’ for a long time on their unworkable plans. These plans and schemes often based on dodgy data… aah but the computer module says XYZ, so off we go.
Again those wishing to debate that this isn’t quite as the green blob insists have been sidelined and not allowed anywhere near a mainstream platform to debate.
Why?
If the green blob and those inside it are so sure of their hypothesis that they actually intend to implement it, then it must surely be able to stand up to a few ‘climate change deniers’ and their dodgy data and views, wouldn’t you think.
In fact wouldn’t it be better to show the public just how wrong and dangerous these deniers are??
October 11, 2022
Thank you for a very sensible post. I believe in market forces, even when they don’t produce the result I want at a particular time. One has to take the rough with the smooth.
I repeat what I have asserted here before. We only have to powers, our vote and our money.
It is up to us to use them wisely.
For the foreseeable future I shall stick with my 12 year old diesel engined car, content with it’s low fuel consumption and VED.
How I will vote at the next GE very much depends on the behaviour of the current Government and it’s divided party.
October 11, 2022
We only have TWO powers…….sorry.
October 11, 2022
EV’s are mainly bought by virtue signallers but as a working vehicle are completely impracticle.
I predict we will ICE vehicles for many years after 2030 due to non availability of many of the components for batteries and the lack of generating capability of electricity. Unless of course government wants to take most of us off the road. A distinct possibility. For our own good, of course.
October 11, 2022
Why is there no honesty? We will eventually run out of fossil fuels, but that is along way away. We have time to develop VIABLE alternatives. Wind turbines and solar are NOT viable alternatives and they take away farmland, they blight the landscape and destroy wildlife, so I fail to see the ‘environmental’ aspect of it.
We need cheap reliable energy. We need cheap reliable food. We need well paid jobs that make work worthwhile without taxpayer benefits. We need to be as self sufficient as possible. Why are we deliberately being led in the the opposite direction on all counts?
October 11, 2022
“Renewable resources” includes burning wood pellets which, as well as depleting the earth’s CO2 storage capacity by destroying swathes of forests, emits the trapped carbon in the trees as CO2. We are told it is ‘renewable’ as new trees can be planted. If they are (who knows) it will take decades for them to replace the capacity removed. Net zero is a giant scam designed to impoverish and exercise control over the majority whilst enriching the few. Politicians who support this should be ashamed or perhaps they are, unlike those they purport to represent, part of the few?
October 11, 2022
Funny how we’ve always been conned into believing that the first Industrial Revolution was a good thing.
It wasn’t.
Any more than this one is!
Last time they came for our health, land and traditions.
This time they take everything!
The trap baited with electric cars and the like?
October 11, 2022
Sir John
You haven’t included the amount of CO2 which is, and will be, generated to provide charging facilities across the country. Millions of them.
I now live in a small west country town where at least half the houses do not have off-street parking and you can’t guarantee parking your own car outside your own house. There aren’t sufficient car-parks to provide chargers there for all the cars which would need them. Where are the chargers going to go?
Or is the real intention to make it impossible for 50%+ of the population to own a private car? I think it is perfectly logical to reach that conclusion.
Meanwhile, Pretendy-Conservative MPs need to know that Richard Tice has pledged that Reform UK’s next Manifesto will include a commitment to scrap the proposed ban on new petrol cars in 2030. That’s roughly when my small, fuel-efficient, cheap Hyundai i10 will need replacing …. so it gets my vote.
October 11, 2022
Indeed, the mining of rare earth elements is another environmental disaster unfolding.
Time for everyone to realise the only green machine is the bicycle. Sorry Greta, your EV isn’t going to save the world.
Plenty of spare fat around the British waistline to power it for some time to come as well.
October 11, 2022
Virtue signaller: “Look at my shiny new electric car. Think of all the carbon it saves!”
Sceptical bystander: “You mean CO2 – it’s a gas, not a solid. Anyway, tell me what you think about the use of Chinese slave labour and Congolese child labour to get at the rare earth metals for the battery, and all the tons of earth that have to be moved for that very same purpose.”
VS: “Er…..”
October 11, 2022
The Conservatives need to abandon their fascist plan to ban the sale of ICE vehicles. When electric car technology is good enough – when graphene batteries arrive, I think – people will buy the darn things.
P.S. Are you following what’s going on in the Netherlands, where Rutte is on the cusp of seizing productive farms, under the guise of a ‘nitrogen emergency’, so as be able to house his 100,000 immigrants/year? One farmer has just committed suicide. We, and the Dutch, are governed by idiots.