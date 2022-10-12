The IMF sees a third of the world in recession by end 2023

The IMF revised its forecasts for world growth down for next year at its annual meeting. It now expects Germany and Italy to show negative growth next year, with the UK up by just 0.3% and the USA by 1%. The IMF revised UK growth for the current year up to 3.6%, ahead of USA, China, Japan and Germany. It reflected many other forecasts in expecting inflation to fall throughout the advanced world next year including the UK.
The IMF expects the UK’ central government net debt to be at 68.5% of GDP next year, and down to 56.5% by 2027, well below the levels forecast in the USA, France, Italy and Japan but above Germany. Those who value external independent forecasts might like to take this into account when commenting on the UK economy.
The IMF thinks one third of the world economy will be in recession between today and the end of next year. The IMF does warn countries against wide ranging schemes of price controls and subsidies, worrying that these stop price acting as a signal to put in more capacity to increase supply, and blunting the impact of price on demand. They warn that long periods of price control and subsidy lead to shortages of supply, refusal to invest in new capacity, and black market activity.
They also rightly warn Central Banks both against too law a money policy to fuel the inflation, and against too tight a policy to produce a recession.
October 12, 2022
Good morning.
Who cares what they say, the IMF is just a global version of the OBR with a similar track record.
What people really care about are the things that directly affect them. A lot of what we pay out goes in the form of government taxation. Half of what we earn goes on tax. Then on what we spend (ie VAT) goes on tax. Buy a property ? Yep we will tax you on that too.
King John must be looking down with envy at all the coin the government are collecting.
October 12, 2022
Mark, I think the IMF issued several reports based on the BBC coverage. They skimmed past the number of countries going into recession next year and majored on the IMF saying UK borrowing levels were unsustainable. Funny the same IMF were much less critical when the UK borrowed and wasted much more on the Covid ‘crisis’.
I can’t help thinking the Beeb’s tone would differ if Nick-nac Sturgeon and Sir Kier the Grate were in power and borrowing as much.
October 12, 2022
Well we can easily grow far more quickly than 2%. Just ditch net zero and all the other vast & wasted government expenditure. Get more people working on productive activities, far fewer parasites living of their back, taxing them to death, over regulating them and inconveniencing them.
October 12, 2022
+100
Ah yes! And taxes raised for much the same purpose.
Apparently he also did a “Brexit” with Magna Carta.
Granted it, then immediately tried to rescind it!
October 12, 2022
Seems that the UK is – but two thirds of the world will not be.
You voted to leave that two-thirds.
Well done.
October 12, 2022
NLH. We could ignore the climate alarmists and anti-industrialists and get fracking. Energy is our real problem now.
The crowning glory of those industrialists is an asteroid deflection system which works. The UK deserves some slack. We also did well in defeating Covid.
You won’t get Danny Boyle acknowledging that in opening ceremonies.
October 12, 2022
No, NLH, we voted to rejoin the other two-thirds on our own terms.
October 12, 2022
Mark B
Agreed, we have too many organisations proffering advice which seldom proves to be correct, because few understand or take into account Human Nature, their thoughts and actions.
Many politicians over the past couple of decades also have the same failure traits, which is why so many Government policies fail.
October 12, 2022
I see it is now being reported that we have the lowest unemployment rate for 50 years, yet the number of working age people who are not looking for work has now gone up to over 9,000,000 (the highest it has ever been).
Can someone explain this to me, have all of those people not looking for work retired early, and are financially happy and secure, so no need to work any more.
Are some/many completely unfit to be considered for work, and will never work.
Are some receiving more in Benefits than if they worked, so feel they no need to bother.
Or is there another sensible explanation.
Anyone any idea’s, or is this yet another set of figures that are wrong !
October 12, 2022
Tell me whenever they’ve been right.
Just an extension of the WEF and as rubbish as the WHO.
They don’t like the fact the government is cutting taxes it’s not in their playbook.
October 12, 2022
Agreed, Mark. ‘The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a major financial agency of the United Nations’ (Wikipedia). Nuff said.
October 12, 2022
Not only is government excessive in what they collect from what we earn , they tax again whenever we use what we nett out of earnings. Having collected all our contributions they then commence spending it in a most proflugate way. Tell me of one government department that gives value for money, the military excepted. Their ministry, the MOD has an unparalleled reputation for incompetent spending. Even with welfare we miss the needy while blanket distributing cash to the mass just so politicians can feel good about themselves. We see through them while noticing people sleeping on the streets, the ignored mentally ill, and those in need of final life care. We suffer a disfunctional transport system ln road rail and in the air. An immigration system that fails the legal, and imposes costs on the population to cover the illegal. We pay for a police service that is by any standards a joke. They might aspire to being lions but not while they are led by donkeys.
I could go on all day but experience suggests that few in Parliament are listening. I hope that Reform are keeping their powder dry for a slaughter Brexit produced for the last EU election we were allowed to take part in.
October 12, 2022
Rees Mogg mentioned the IMF on radio4 this morning, saying it was unusual for them to report favourably about Britain. He was then asked if he had read the report in full.
The government definitely has a problem with gaining favourable media coverage. Disunity in the party exacerbates the problem.
October 12, 2022
Recessions are a natural and essential component of economic life. Yes, they’re inconvenient for politicians seeking office but to adopt dysfunctional theories like Keynesian demand management (public spending for political profit) only serves to delay the important rebalancing of one’s economy as it morphs its way along the path
When the State becomes a vested interest in its own right with all the attendant privileges and protections from the criminal law then it will seek any way to defend itself against harm and that includes bankrupting a nation by collusion with bodies like the WHO and WEF
October 12, 2022
They seem to happen under Tory rule, don’t they?
October 12, 2022
+many
Second para…great explanation of why they bonkersly tie themselves up to global treaties etc. I hadn’t thought of it from that angle. Sounds about right!
October 12, 2022
No doubt we will be sending lots of foreign aid to help the poorer countries (even those with nukes, space programs and appalling human rights).
October 12, 2022
Reservoirs and power stations ? I would welcome public spending on those things which would be ready for Lift Off after the money the people who had been working on those projects had been spent in pubs and shops.
October 12, 2022
The UK government wastes money hand over fist. We have NEVER had an explanation why we spend so much money on hotels, food, spending money, NHS, dentists and legal fees for illegal immigrants, when the same care is denied ( or rationed) to LEGAL citizens.
WHY do the government give freeloading illegal immigrants better care than the tax paying Brits? Please do not try to tell me it is some international law that ‘uninvited guests’ must get better treatment than legal citizens. If any politicians DID sign us up to such a ridiculous and damaging law then they should be prosecuted (and jailed) for failing to do their duty of protecting the UK and its citizens.
October 12, 2022
PS. If there is such a law, then the UK must be the only signatory in the whole world! I guess there isn’t such a law after all. The politicians choose to give Brits inferior service and favour illegal immigrants with superior care, courtesy of the tax collected from the neglected Brits.
October 12, 2022
I hope inflation does go down. Although by then my savings will have lost >15% (probably a lot more) of their buying power, and my future income will be taxed more than ever.
Most governments around the world have not been thoughtful of their citizens. The UK included. We deserved better. I’m not optimistic about the future for the ordinary man in the street.
October 12, 2022
And your government crumbled at the first sign of opposition to a 5% tax reduction that would have boosted our growth whilst on the debit side your public spending is out of control and you have no idea what to do about it. Economic illiteracy.
We now read the Treasury civil servants refused to accept your choice of Scholars replacement. ‘You’ are not running the country they are and ‘you’ are helpless to do anything about it. I am not sure how ‘you’ could make yourself look any more inept than ‘you’ are now.
Truss was elected on a number of promises that she has now u turned on. So zero mandate.clinging on whilst ‘Rome’ burns.
And in other news the vaccine tsar totally shreds the process before outcomes bureaucracy, anti briefings from people jealous of success, two faced ministerial arrogance and now leaving us less secure than we should be against a future pandemic by closing/selling off a research facility. Of course the risible irony is that your government (Boris) is claiming this as their one success.
October 12, 2022
Did you listen to J R-M on BBC breakfast this morning – as slippery as an eel – as usual – nothing to see here – move along
October 12, 2022
Piecemeal, what did JRM say that was slippery or untrue?
October 12, 2022
Is the IMF’s prediction based on the expectation of the Government importing yet another million+ gimmiegrants in the next year ….. and the 50,000 Albanian criminals they’re ferrying in expanding their drug and prostitution businesses?
October 12, 2022
Individuals buying products and services for their own purposes and consumption dictate what happens. Predictions of how they will all behave before even each of those purchasers themselves don’t know are as spooky as Mystic Meg once was.
October 12, 2022
Sir JR
THe potentially lower government debt than certain other countries has not had any effect on out negative credit rating. Due to a significant balance of payments problem and a government that offers major tax cuts, without informing the rest of the worl , how they will be financed.
October 12, 2022
I still don’t really see the value of all these supposed forecasts.
What a waste of everyone’s time.
Why not just plant to AVOID disaster?
October 12, 2022
Oh gosh..I forgot.
Project Fear WANTS us to fail!
And do we now have a Social Democrat PM absolutely gagging to take us back into the EU?
October 12, 2022
Dear Sir John–Truss’s “plan” that we keep hearing about is a joke (basically do something, anything, unorthodox) except that it is not funny. She should resign voluntarily to save time and Boris should be re-instated. At least then we, the Tories, would have some chance. As things stand we have none whatsoever. Of course taxes have to go up folowing the huge expenditure recently incurred and to be incurred for years in the future. I hope the people instrumental in ditching Boris hang their heads in shame as they look back at the pifflingly irrelevant reasons for his hopefully temporary demise.
October 12, 2022
I see – so today we have to believe IMF forecasts ? Got it.
“The IMF does warn countries against wide ranging schemes of price controls and subsidies”. You mean like the current Government’s energy price cap which is open-ended and with no upper limit and is projected to be twice as expensive as what any other country anywhere in the world is providing ? And, by the way, has been delivered in such a politically inept way that the Government is getting no credit at all for providing such a generous scheme. Free handouts for mortgage holders next ?
October 12, 2022
Looking back at the track record of the IMF, 2010 was the only year in the past 20 where the IMF forecast was even close. Most years they have been miles out.
October 12, 2022
Off topic please.
NASA has just announced that its first asteroid deflection test was a success.
So.
Will those Greenists who deem industrialisation to be a bad thing now give humanity a free pass ?
October 12, 2022
Good morning Sir John
As already said who cares about the IMF, their group think has become part of the problem that is a plague on everyone. All the more so following the suggestion to them(the IMF) by the Governor of the BoE that the UK is a basket case due to the Chancellor and this Government. Fight back or retaliation, or a further illustration of ineptitude? – you choose
The only reality is it is not helped by Pension Funds asking for a taxpayer payout after them going over the top with LDI. It is not the taxpayers function to bail out private companies. Let them fail and ensure Government strips them of their assets to support the victims. The taxpayer has to get to be the owner when their (taxpayers)money is used, they should not be seen as the haven of last result for what is looking like fraud/Ponzi schemes run by inept management.
October 12, 2022
Now that Germany has to buy US and other gas at world prices, which increased when someone blew up any chance of non liquefied gas being available in sufficient quantity, the negative growth could be larger than predicted. It will take time for them to dig enough lignite out and burn it flat out. Their CO2/ kWh is likely to go back beyond 500 to Polish levels of 700+. Hows that for Biden’s green agenda?
October 12, 2022
So the BoE will continue to assist pension companies, possibly at a loss to the government which would carry on the policy of the poor subsidising the rich.
October 12, 2022
And, we should listen to the IMF, why?
October 12, 2022
Unlike the critical statement that the IMF (rather surprisingly) made about the UK min-budget a week or so back, this report seems to have had no coverage on the main media channels- although it was covered briefly on GB News. It can be quite informative to move between TV channels and see what they are focused on at any one time. Spotting what’s being ignored is also an enjoyable game. It’s called being ‘Economical with the News’
October 12, 2022
When did the IMF revise its forecasts? Before or after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the BoE’s response
and the concomitant triggering of problems in the defined benefit pensions industry with increasing margin calls on risky derivative investments and the declining trend in Sterling exchange? Will they need to re-revise?
October 12, 2022
So we go from gloom to boom?
The World, EU and UK growth and outlook seem to be revised after every commentator’s verdict.
October 12, 2022
First a tax cut, then not a tax cut. The BoE Governor says he won’t back the pound after this week, then the BoE says he will. What the hell is going on? How could you have supported such an amateur outfit with no idea what to do other than some scruffy piece of dogma dredged up to try to be different. Truss said she had a clear plan, but as we have to wait another 3 weeks to hear it whilst the markets chew lumps out of us, clearly she didn’t. We are being experimented on (not for the first time by a loony tunes numpties). We didn’t want Sunak either. You need a better system of choosing a leader than one based on who offers the best jobs. Meanwhile, bye bye Tories, the goose is cooked and we will pay without getting a taste.
October 12, 2022
None of this is relevant. How can it be. We are supposed to be in debt but borrow billions and pay interest to give it away in foreign aid. Even to countries that are building aircraft carries greater than our own and have space programs. I can assure you, if my account was in the red and I asked to borrow money so that I could give it away I would get told where to go. So until I understand why we do this, The arguments make no sense at all.
October 12, 2022
Regrettably who ever gets elected will make no difference to the chaos surrounding all of us.
The Torys are in power at the moment.Can they turn things around before the next election?
I believe labour are in a worse mess.
A coalition?
God help us.
October 12, 2022
What the hell are you people playing at !!
Bail out all private worker pesnion funds now, and reverse the Gordon Brown destruction.
The money can be found by stopping all immigrant 4 star and stately home accomodation, and putting them into tents somewhere.