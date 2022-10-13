The government has said it is considering allowing extraction of onshore gas in the UK subject to community consent and full safety and planning controls. Critics of this approach call it fracking, which is a description of some reservoir management techniques that have been commonly used in oil and gas wells for many years and have been accepted as safe. In order to sustain or increase pressure in some oil and gas deposits so the gas and oil flow to the surface it is necessary to inject agents, most often water, to increase pressure in the strata to move the gas on. There could be low level seismic shocks from this process which produce little or no disturbance at the surface above the reservoir. These shocks are monitored and controlled, and are usually below the level of shock created by a bus going by on a nearby road, or felt near to a building site.
Producing more of our own gas would be good for the environment and good for our economy. It would more than halve the CO2 output compared to relying as we do today on too much imported LNG gas. These imports need energy to compress, liquefy, transport and convert back to gas which we do not need for home produced gas. Imported gas attracts large tax revenues which are paid away to a foreign country, whereas home produced gas would be taxed to help pay for local services. Home production brings well paid jobs . Home produced gas would likely to be sold as contract gas, avoiding the price spikes of buying gas on a volatile world market. It would ease our indirect dependence on Russian gas into Europe.
I also think it fundamental that work on such a gas well should only go ahead where the local community affected by it has given consent and participates in the revenue or uses some of the gas produced. I would not want a gas well close to a town or village in my constituency where the public did not wish one. The idea behind requiring community consent would be to encourage wells and drilling well away from homes. People should have the choice, and some may well wish to allow drilling a mile or two away from their home in return for payments from the producers. This policy is currently being consulted on and is not firm, so your ideas would be especially welcome.
7 Comments
October 13, 2022
Good Morning,
how many wells can be in production by Christmas?
Thought so. Lots of good ideas being kicked around but not much action is there? PCP still appear to be a bunch of hand-wringing whiners, only scared of losing their seats, forcing the new PM into U-turns until she’s dizzy, and your Civil Service seems to want to crash the economy in the hope that we’ll run back into the cadaverous embrace of the EU.
Somebody needs to start leading and laying down the law – Ms Truss?
PS, £ interest rates have to be AT LEAST equal to US$ rates, or £ falls and inflation rises. It’s not too hard to work out. Economic structural reset is underway, long delayed by incompetent government so it’s more painful.
October 13, 2022
Offering “communities” some revenue share is a no-brainer. But it should be aimed directly at individuals, not thrown at wasteful local authorities. That way it would be far more attractive to the average punter.
October 13, 2022
We need Susan Michie back from the UN to formulate a psyops agenda for the Tories demonise anti-frackers. She worked closely with John’s party to whip up plenty of fear and paranoia, shall we say. Get our cuddly Marxist back to do her best against those who want to see people freeze to death due to high gas prices
October 13, 2022
But on a more serious note. Fracking is totally safe and those who oppose are political in nature ie climate change Marxists. The Beetaloo in the NT (Aus) is currently being fracked and to great success. Estimates of between 10tcf-100tcf recoverable over the next 100 years is huge if it comes off. Britain doesn’t have the equivalent geo stratum but the UK does have potential
October 13, 2022
We have full employment and there are more jobs than job seekers. Interest rates are still at historic lows. Taxes are at there highest ever and the Government is at its largest ever.
Despite this the Government’s critics are saying it can’t balance the books, it can’t make any cuts and the current economic orthodoxy works.
Am I missing something?
October 13, 2022
The review will not look at fracking, Skidmore confirmed to The Times, as he did not consider fracking to be a“significant energy source” that helps the UK maintain security of supply.
He has warned investors that fracking will be a “non-starter” and that the practice was “not an opportunity for Britain” compared to emerging renewable technologies.
October 13, 2022
How should the earthquake risk be borne? Insurers may baulk at providing cover or may increase the price of cover. Possibly the government (taxpayers) may introduce some scheme of payment. If there is a real risk of significant damage, households and businesses must be assured of indemnity.