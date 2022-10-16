Energy prices and markets

On Monday we will be asked in Parliament to approve a comprehensive set of powers for government to set maximum consumer prices for energy, to send large subsidies to energy suppliers who have to sell below cost and to remove surplus revenues from producers of electricity selling well above cost.
Of course we need to look after people who cannot afford their energy bills and need to offset some of the big hit to consumers generally. The energy price rise is like a massive tax rise.
We also need to be careful not to stop companies investing in new capacity or deter big users of power from seeking to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their use. We also need to keep the cost to taxpayers down where possible.
I would be interested in your thoughts on if there could be a cheaper and less all commanding scheme that would work?
Good morning.
What this policy says to me, is failure ! Had those in governments’ years past had planned for the future we would be not only benefitting from the increased energy supply, but prices and investment as well.
I am not too happy with the arrangement of price controls. We are going to have to pay for the increased costs no matter what, just further down the line due to borrowing and at an increased cost to boot. The energy companies get to stay in the game and maintain their profits as additional costs are absorbed by the tax payer via government borrowing / subsidy. The markets get to make a profit as they can artificially keep prices high knowing that the government will foot the bill regardless. All in all, a complete mess.
What concerns me long term is, what if energy remains high for much, much longer than is anticipated. Will the government keep on subsidising this mess ?
It would have been cheaper to just to build the Nuclear Reactors in the first place using tried and tested technology.
“It would have been cheaper to just to build the Nuclear Reactors in the first place using tried and tested technology.” We led the world in this once. Now?
Mike Stallard
Bang on the money Mike.
Dear Mike–I thought that the idea was that the reactors based on those in our nuclear submarines could be used (no doubt that they are up and running, right?) with very little modification–pretty much straight away.
JR, all too suspicious for my liking. Truss has sacked her chancellor for enacting her policy on which she was elected!!
What company would trust your party and govt to invest vast sums of money!! Corporation tax, U-Turn after U- turn on fracking! Get real we have a remainer plot in Force. Hunt like all remainers do not want any benefits from Brexit. All remainers in your party sought to overthrow the democratic will of the nation, especially May. Hunt’s policy is no better than Labour! He wants more taxes!! How is this beneficial to the country or people?
No one wanted Hunt he lost the first round to get elected as PM by your party, yet within 40 days is defacto to the PM!
What are you and the leavers going to do now the remainers are in charge of the govt. with all the help from the civil service?
Suggest you get your head out of the woods and smell the coffee.
Yep ! We created fast breeder reactors and the like. World leaders.
No chance Mike. The purpose of net zero is to umpoverish us.
Being self sufficient in energy is against EU policy. Surely you can see the direction of travel with the dripping wet Hunt as chancellor, tax to prosperity is the tories mantra, never mind that it has failed throughout history.
October 16, 2022
Indeed abandon the insanity of net zero and continue to use fossil fuels (we have plenty for 200+ years). Use the vast sums saved to develop better nuclear and then practical fusion. We should be able to have the latter well within 30-50 years.
CO2 is not causing any climate emergency anyway and world cooperation is never going to happen either – so get real please.
Much cheaper to keep the coal fired power stations going.
Nuclear power has always been extremely expensive.
@Mark B + 1, it would have been cheaper just to build Nuclear Reactors than subsidies foreign companies to supply the UK with our energy needs. The UK is moving further and further away from security and sustainability. In reality the taxpayer is being forced and punished by Government and having to pay twice for less.
October 16, 2022
Mark B : “It would have been cheaper to just to build the Nuclear Reactors in the first place using tried and tested technology.”
Absolutely correct, as nuclear is the only affordable, low carbon, reliable technology we have. But this is not the Net Zero Strategy’s plan.
The National Grid’s “Leading The Way” (LTW) Future Energy Scenario for 2050 shows just 5% being nuclear power with a declared aim for other scenarios, if “customer transformation” is not proving to be feasible, for nuclear to be used only as a last resort.
The 2050 LTW plan is for 64% of power to be generated by renewables with no long-term back up.
Allegedly many Tory MPs have already accepted that defeat is inevitable in the next general election. They are now interested in damage limitation on the number of lost seats.
Maybe others see it as a last chance to try to push through measures that suit them?
Obliteration would be painful but it may help in the long term to clear the decks. A new party may emerge that listens to those who want genuine conservative policies.
Otherwise, there will be no difference at all between whichever of the existing parties is in office.
Well you should of course maintain market prices so that the market can match supply and demand and ditch the mad net zero lunacy. Then give tax cuts and be benefit help to the few who cannot afford these increases. Far cheaper and far more efficient. Many people may choose to use the extra money in other ways rather than spend it on heating. Perhaps heating one room only and using the rest for other things. Price controls never work be it for rents, energy, food or anything else. Nor does controlling CO2 control the climate. Politicians are deluded morons in the main.
The foolish Wilson and disastrous Heath tried it:- A 90-day freeze of pay and prices (as well as rents and dividends) introduced 1972 under the Counter-Inflation (Temporary Provisions) Act 1972. This was replaced by a Price and Pay Code, which strictly limited increases, supervised by a new Price Commission and a Pay Board. The Pay Board was abolished in July 1974 by Harold Wilson, but the Price Commission continued. The scope of its powers were amended by the Price Commission Act 1977 and the Price Commission (Amendment) Act 1979.
Controls on prices were abolished soon after the Conservatives under Margaret Thatcher won the 1979 general election, and the Counter-Inflation Act 1973 was repealed by the Competition Act 1980. A 90-day freeze of pay and prices (as well as rents and dividends) was introduced on 6 November 1972 under the Counter-Inflation (Temporary Provisions) Act 1972. This was replaced by a Price and Pay Code, which strictly limited increases, supervised by a new Price Commission and a Pay Board.
The Conservatives were unable to keep power after the inconclusive February 1974 UK general election, and the Pay Board was abolished in July 1974 by the minority Labour government led by Harold Wilson, but the Price Commission continued. The scope of its powers were amended by the Price Commission Act 1977 and the Price Commission (Amendment) Act 1979.
Controls on prices were abolished soon after the Conservatives under Margaret Thatcher won the 1979 general election, and the Counter-Inflation Act 1973 was repealed by the Competition Act 1980. We have (in effect) effect price controls at NHS (free at the point of rationing) which gives us 7 million on the waiting list. Actually this is really over 10 million if you include those on the waiting lists for the waiting list.
So deluded and drunk on feeling of power are so many senior politicians, that they actually believe they can defy the laws of economic and even (with the net zero religion) the laws of physics & energy engineering & transport systems and even control the World climate.
So Kwasi and Truss inherited a huge mess made by the vast tax increases, waste, currency debasements and idiotic policies of Sunak, Hammond, Osborne and Darling, Brown, Major before them. Then Kwasi/Truss get the blame for finally trying to take a small step in the right direction. Their mistake was not to cull the vast government waste at the same time. HS2, net zero, the duff degrees, about 50% of the state sector “workers”, the vast over regulation of everything…
Once against the triumph of bonkers religions over science, logic & reality.
October 16, 2022
Agree totally and with Mark B. This is a panic measure and another u turn.
What’s the point of feeding back. This government has broken its manifesto and many subsequent promises, as far as I can see ignored comments from this blog, many of which would have found favour with membership that voted for Truss who, PM in name only, has blithely ditched everything she stood for no more than a month ago. Indeed her new chancellor isn’t a conservative.
It’s has confirmed what we know that we are controlled by a Remain alliance of the unelected, liberal elites and Civil Servants with jelly spined Ministers and MPs. Sir J R’s mantra, civil servants advise, ministers decide. How silly that looks?
The Tory party is prostituting itself to any bidder that will help keep its grubby hands in power.
October 16, 2022
Sir JR
Please help me with these messages
I recommend Liz Truss
I blame the BoE for the raised interest rates
The mini budget has nothing to do with the uncertainty in the markets
We don’t need input from OBR at this stage
Are these your messages in the past three weeks?
Nigl, +1.
October 16, 2022
+many
Well of course, they purposely removed religion from the equation and as we all know “If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him”.…(Voltaire)
So the powers that be have invented a mad religion of …( death really) …in their own image.
October 16, 2022
+ 1
Exactly! Decades in the making – but then we did not need to sanction our energy supplier! That was suicide.
October 16, 2022
LL, +1, (multiply that infinitely, please, in order to reflect the utter disgust with the uselessness of the cited politicians and the nameless sheep who cast their votes for the deluded follies). Sweet reason is as futile as the flowers of the sixties in confronting the foolishness of the current fashionable mantras and the BBC. Reason must prevail but acceptance of the BBC in control of the narrative ensures continuing decline and demise of what we once thought was the nature of our country.
and thats the Truth !
BMW move electric vehicle production to China and British Volt struggling to raise finance. Energy intensive industries (all of them) in the UK are done for unless we scrap net zero, cut energy taxes and deregulate hugely. Get fracking, drilling and mining and better nuclear now. The net zero religion is killing the UK economy.
October 16, 2022
The FEW who cannot afford the increases. The FEW!?
You clearly have no idea how many people live from hand to mouth with no savings and with life a constant struggle. Millions and millions of them. And, even people who can afford an extra £1500 on their gas and electricity, that’s £1500 they aren’t spending on things that create demand and jobs etc.
October 16, 2022
Quite right LL. Price controls do not work. Wasn’t it Dioclatian who tried it, and failed? He was probably not the only one. Our politicians, however, know better despite the evidence of history.
October 16, 2022
Let us have some common sense. We live in a very richly endowed little island. We are sitting on a lot of gas and coal. We have a history of high educational values and some excellent teachers. Our communications systems are modern and excellent and we can move stuff around very well too.
Now the whole lot is junked. Shouty people yell about their hopeless future as the earth warms up (no real evidence is ever provided, although to see the t.v. you might think so). Shouty people yell about things they know nothing about (fracking, coal, carbon emissions). Shouty people yell about extinction and our children’s hopeless angry future in a Godless world.
Maybe we ought to come to our senses?
Or perhaps not…
Indeed.
Daniel Hannan today. “If Conservative MPs can’t even cut taxes, they might as well hand over power to Keir Starmer
Liz Truss’s growth plan was undone by Tory MPs’ refusal to accept any serious reductions in spending.”
Yet there is so much waste that could so easily be sensibly cut. HS2, the circa half of the government that does net harm, the duff degrees, net zero, the road blocking programme, the grants for renewables and EVs the huge waste in the NHS, the incompetent defence procurement…
The brainwashing exercise is complete, its now evil to even consider a ‘tax-cut’
October 16, 2022
+1 LL
+1
Shouty people yell the government’s message.
Shouty people support the government agenda ( but think they are rebels).
They are allowed to spread fear and hatred, they steal and disrupt and destroy.
If that were not the case the shouty people would be in prison.
The government has no problem dealing with true opposition.
For a start we are all legally prevented from saying much that needs to be said!
There is little point in having vast amounts of coal, gas and oil if the government outlaws it (witness the USA).
There is no point in having good communications if there is nothing to power it or, the cost of running it makes it prohibitively expensive (witness electric cars).
There is no point in having high educational standards when those with said high education see their futures elsewhere because a) we cannot keep the lights on & b) we tax people to the eyeballs.
I can see it. Others can see it. Sadly only one person in government could see it but, he’s gone !
October 16, 2022
I still hear or see nothing being done regarding fracking or opening up new wells. Is anything actually going to happen on this score? Mark B makes some very good points in that all this money will have to be paid back and what happens next year? This whole mess is due to the failure of governments themselves virtue signalling and it’s still going on. We desperately need more of our own supplies before next winter. Labour will carpet England with useless wind and if they neglect back up which will have to match the output we will find ourselves without energy. It will cost billions and so we will be paying for two systems. How many times do they need to be told that wind power just cannot work? Not everyone needs to have their income supported to pay their energy bills. Some are so wealthy they won’t even need to cut down but just like with furlough money will be thrown around like confetti and worry about it later. Labour will try to pick up the pieces but on past performance it will be a disaster. We have nothing to thank this self serving government for and I hope to God people consider voting for a new party showing courage like they are in Europe. Reform for me.
Alas a vote for Reform will give us Labour/SNP/Libdim given the voting system that pertains. Who (in England especially) wants Starmer/Strurgeon with even more net zero, rent controls, vast tax increases, wealth taxes and confiscation and rule largely by the state sector unions? It would be even more of a disaster than Cameron, May, Boris have been.
October 16, 2022
Perhaps we need a total disaster in order to “Reform”.
It is risky, though. Disasters can last a long time, you only have to look at Venezuela. It may be a risk we have to take. The ship is sinking with no rescue on the way. Do we get it over with, or prolong the agony?
October 16, 2022
Do you recall the effect Mr Farage had on the Tories after the EU elections? Only when threatened with defeat at the poles will the Party react. That’s why we need to make Reform a credible force to make Tory candidates lose seats.
October 16, 2022
LL: If we had Labour I doubt you would notice the difference, except maybe immigration would actually go down? I think even Labour are embarrassed sat the numbers being allowed in.
Swings and roundabouts. Both are unfit to govern. Vote Reform and give LibLabCon a bloody nose. It may (just) shake them out of their betrayal and permanent ruination of the UK.
October 16, 2022
LL: I can’t understand why an intelligent person would keep voting for the ‘same old’ unless they want the ‘same old’. The CONS have lied and deceived at every opportunity yet you would continue voting for someone who abuses your vote so badly, and has brought the UK into ruin? Is voting for the ‘least worst’ going to change anything? No. You just acknowledge that you are satisfied with incompetence, just so long as they are not even more incompetent than Labour, but even that belief is now coming into question!
We need change, and voting for same old will continue to give us same old. Be brave, give the main parties a good kicking and send the message we do no appreciate their abuse of us and our country! UKIP didn’t win seats (one, maybe), but they forced the biggest political change in my lifetime. We can do it again. We want DEMOCRACY to be restored!
October 16, 2022
Stop perpetuating this myth. There are as many disillusioned Labour voters as there are Conservative voters. We just have to rally the voters so that voter apathy doesn’t allow the status quo to continue. It’s time for all people who love this country to start supporting the Reform party. Get out on the streets, deliver leaflets, donate funds, and attend rallies. It’s the grassroots that make any party successful.
October 16, 2022
I have been caught too many times with that argument Ll, and enough is enough. I will not vote for a Party which does not do as it says it will, or which follows policies I do not want. Anyway it seems too late to expect a Tory success at the next GE. Like “Fus”, my vote can only be for Reform and may many decide likewise.
October 16, 2022
That’s a cowards approach ….one should always vote for whom you believe and not to stop another party winning, otherwise nothing will ever change – From little acorns
October 16, 2022
So how do we stop the endless shambles? Cameron – May – Johnson – Truss – Hunt? – who next to be ousted by another groupo of so-called Tory MPs?
Three things are certain Death Taxes ‘Tory Division’
The sooner the elements of power/influence behind the scenes are thrown out the better.
I am not a Starmer fan but the message of Tory mis-governing cannot go on any more.
A red line in the sand has be drawn — the blood of a shambolic Party.
Sir John for God’s sake throw the towel in with this rabble, your country needs you – the Tories don’t.
LL. Labour is inevitable unless a miracle happens. Somehow with what’s being proposed I don’t see a miracle happening.
October 16, 2022
LL
Sadly, I think the Con party has ensured a Labour government next time around. The culprits are simply too arrogant to understand what they have done!
October 16, 2022
By that logic we’ll never break free of the Uniparty and its destruction of our nation in the name of globalism. What concerns me more is that if Reform did break through and get some seats they would likely be bribed to follow the same Establishment policies or blocked by the Blob.
October 16, 2022
They say that the first sign of madness is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different result. Why keep voting for no change?
October 16, 2022
F U S
Good post and you will not be alone on your last comment.
Have you ever thought how much money could have been saved if none of this NZ crap was impacting on our lives?
The stopping of fracking and coal mining and trying to be a world leader on STW hoping others would follow?
October 16, 2022
The cost of Net Zero both direct through subsided and indirect (in expensive energy and red tape deterring investments or pushing them overseas) is colossal. No sensible cost benefit analysis was done before the MPs nearly all voted for the climate change act or nodded through May’s moronic net zero.
October 16, 2022
Fracking will not happen because even John says it must be subject to local resident approval which will, of course, not be given. When even John is part of the anti growth coalition on fracking you know there is absolutely no chance of it happening. Anyway, our new left-wing PM Hunt will not allow it either – just off topic but who exactly elected him to that role ? Not the MPs, or party members or the wider electorate. It’s a mystery.
October 16, 2022
FuS we’ll Reform should be more sensible, instead of standing against good solid conservatives they should invest their time and effort in the seats of pretend conservatives. They know who they are.
October 16, 2022
Both the government and devolved governments have been taken to the cleaners by the renewable power generating companies.
They have been allowed site after site to be constructed in close proximity of others knowing that the transmission structure was never in place to get the power generated to the grid and that they stood to and do earn massive sums of the energy bill customers who ultimately pay for all the constraint payments and other subsidies. Which is fine for the company (mostly foreign ) and its shareholders. Using the price of gas to set electic prices is another nice little earner for the generators.
Government has to look at the whole energy market process as at the moment it seems the tail is wagging the dog. Basically because the large majority of the members of both houses have not got a clue. Again they have been manipulated by external sources.
They had been warned for years about the path they were taking but none listened to the very few in the house who had studied and investigated the situation. Then came NZ to compound the problem.
Exactly right Turbo. I remember attending many meetings with directors of the grid and professors and energy experts…..you know.. those that actually work in the sector and governments were told not to go down this route. I even went to a UKIP meeting where Farage was saying renewables were an expensive folly. How right he was as he is on many things. Wind farms have been allowed to be erected very close to villages and are more obtrusive than a fracking well. We have a national emergency and with careful consideration fracking must be allowed to go on.
October 16, 2022
+1
Helping to bring down global energy prices must be a part of the government’s strategy, so the question is what will achieve that. If we look back to times in the summer when they did come down, it was because gas storage had reached higher levels, and because the prospect of gas flows through Nordstream 1 looked better, following the completion of maintenance work. The sabotage of Nordstream has obviously knocked that off the table for the time being, but the key factors remain high energy flows via all available routes, including Turkstream, and high storage levels. Reducing global tensions thanks to the continued war in Ukraine remains the key, and our foreign policy needs to work towards that goal. Kiev must be told it will be given security guarantees by the West as long as it agrees to a negotiated settlement. Its recent military successes have put it in a strong position which may not last, but which will give it a strong hand for now. If we wish to see energy prices come down, this is the way to go about it.
October 16, 2022
On grounds of affordability, of course there should be ” a cheaper and less all commanding scheme”.
Meanwhile, the Truss subsidy of £66 exceeds my normal billing, leaving me in Micawberesque bliss. If this is socialism, I am agreeably surprised.
October 16, 2022
It looks like, with careful prudence, that I too will covered by the energy subsidy. But that is not the point. The government needs to move away from providing subsidies in ALL areas because it is buggering up the market / economy.
October 16, 2022
No matter which party governs the U.K. the debt that has been run up is not in their control.The institutions who bought this debt either buy more or realise it.
So it is with owners of property. They took out a mortgage at very low interest rates.When the interest rate increases they may have to sell the property in a falling market.
The lesson in life is if you borrow monies you lose control of your future.
Yes. Let’s not forget for years our host has been sanguine about our debt with little/no comment about closing the current account deficit.
Indeed no one has been honest about the problem with no courage to face up to it and as usual it is the markets forcing them to take action.
It’s called Trading Insolvently and in the private sector, Company Directors get banned for it. How I wish this could also happen with our government.
October 16, 2022
Agreed. But this in turn has an effect on all of us, whether we have been prudent or not.
‘… remove surplus revenues from producers of electricity selling well above cost.’ If these are the Windy Millers, who have received government subsidies, and are now exploiting consumers, I am happy for them to be hit with price controls. But leave oil & gas producers well alone; they take considerable risks and are already being hammered.
October 16, 2022
Very much agreed.
I hear that Germany is hitting renewable suppliers with a windfall tax. Citation needed.
October 16, 2022
Yes, I agree SW
Unfortunately, the moment I think any policies might make good sense – that seems to be the kiss of death for them. Listening to another “wind is the cheapest energy” proponent the other day and was thinking, even if that were true, it doesn’t make one iota of difference to what I’m actually paying for my energy, so why should I care?
I do like the idea of ‘Windy Millers’ btw.
Sea -Warrior
Stop paying the windy millers to turn off would be a help.
Why on earth are we paying the wind machines to stop working, given they get paid subsidies to also produce electricity, when at the same time we are paying other back up systems to be on line, “just in case”
I know we get production of a lot of hot air in Parliament, but wind is not a base line provider of energy and never will be, it’s too variable.
October 16, 2022
+1 – whoever agreed that contract needs sacking and public humiliation in the stocks, or was it to their (and their influential pals) personal benefit?
October 16, 2022
In total agreement SW. I never understood why they placed a carbon tax on oil and gas in the first place. Why tax something we depend on for our lives to be normal?
October 16, 2022
It’s a capitalist’s dream come true.
The electorate seem finally to have rumbled you however, going by the polls.
October 16, 2022
The polls say one thing NLH yet the elections last week said another, Labour vote well down in two elections on Thursday, rather odd don’t you think?
October 16, 2022
You mean Sir John’s ideology NLH? Not sure why you would think that, as I’ve not seen too many of Sir J’s ideas actually implemented. However, you should be very happy at the moment
It looks very likely that Keir Starmer will be in charge before very long and then we will see how markets like his “ideology” of tax and spend. I’m pretty sure that the people won’t be very pleased. Certainly not once they realise that he has no more idea of how to run the country than most of the other lunatics in Westminster at the moment. So be careful what you wish for, as you are probably going to get it!
October 16, 2022
The Elon Musk theory of business & conning governments out of subsidy
You ask for our thoughts for a less all commanding scheme and in the very short term the targeting of support for the least well off is clearly preferable. But the real problem is strategy, or lack of it – Net Zero is the only ‘strategy’ in place. Good practice in commerce and government should be as practised by some of us in our work, namely ‘strategy first, projects later’ or in the current political circumstances ‘strategy first, tactical fiscal, monetary (and energy related) decisions to follow’. Truss and Kwarteng ignored all that with their simplistic mini budget, saying ‘oh don’t worry the rationale can wait until the end of November’ and then ‘ok end of October’. Now the pessimists are in control and your party in government has destroyed all prospect of a return to lower taxation and lower long term energy costs.
October 16, 2022
All (unfortunately) true MPC
October 16, 2022
It is heart breaking for those that still believe in Conservative values to see their party fall prey to corruption and external influence.
When did it all start? I estimate HMG was compromised during Major’s time as PM, with subsequent PM’s also doing as they were told.
Can Truss do anything to implement any of her plans? If I were one of the broken hearted I would certainly be looking to form a TRUE Conservative party.
An interesting thought – if Truss did this could she take the PM title with her?
I certainly favour a free market, but the absolute necessities of life should never be in Private Companies hands (least of all Foreign owned Companies) thus Water, Heat, Light, Power should be managed by the State, then we know exactly who is responsible for the supply and cost, and can vote accordingly.
Creative accounting, which the Government also practices to hide true debt, is now a method used by many to hide the true cost and supply of almost everything. This practice has grown and been fuelled by high and ever growing taxation, as more and more companies attempt to retain a sensible profit (rate of return) at almost any cost.
The present system I am afraid is broken, we need to get back to basics with small but efficient government, and give up on the politics of envy, and the so called redistribution of wealth, and the micro management of peoples lives that will eventually mean we will all end up with nothing, simply because there is no incentive for anyone to work any more.
October 16, 2022
Please, please make up your mind and let’s have some consistency. Net Zero or low energy prices? You can’t have both.
The entire area of Marxist progressive faeces that politicians expect us to digest through IMPOSITION not CHOICE will eventually fall apart under the weight of its own contradictions but when it does the system will have destroyed what freedoms we have left anyway. People vote for this poison when they cross a ballot choice labelled Tory, Labour and SNP. Are people blind? Are they stupid? Do they have a death wish or are they addicted to the free-lunch politics of the main party who recognise that without the free-lunch BRIBE it all comes crashing down?
Most on here now know the Tory party is a scam and a sham and exists only to employ those who enjoy remuneration from it. I have no problem with this but please be open about it rather than acting deceitfully and proclaiming they care about our nation when in fact they don’t.
Are
Remind people to use their timer delay on their appliances. It costs 80p an hour to run a washing machine or tumble dryer. A lot of people’s electric meter measures day and night usage. If you force (eg via a tax) energy companies to reduce night usage tariffs then you will also smooth out usage.
October 16, 2022
And in another sign of the stay in power at any cost ignoring the democratic vote it is alleged that many MPs want Sunak as PM. The ‘I am a low tax Tory so I am going to put them up’ I am ripping up Brexit rules but actually aren’t and totally controlled by the Treasury.
Two faced and useless but that seems to be the necessary qualifications for the job.
I think the Net Zero lunacy should be scrapped. It is unaffordable, unachievable and pointless since it will do nothing to change the climate. I think the Government should remove all subsidies to so-called renewable energy companies; if they can’t compete in the market on a level playing field (or relying on private investment), then they should fail. So, cut the price of energy by removing the “green” energy levies and VAT.
But it doesn’t matter what we think. It doesn’t matter what we vote for. It doesn’t matter who we elect.
As the treacherous snakes in the Not-a-Conservative-Party are busily demonstrating, this country isn’t a democracy and it isn’t run by people whose priority is the UK and the interests of the British people.
What Globalist Organisations like the UN, WEF, WHO, IMF want is what we will get, regardless of how we vote. Which is why it really won’t matter if Starmer and the Labour Party get to sit on the Government benches and play at being the Government …. and why, by default, there is no point voting for the Not-a-Conservative-Party.
Of course it would be both more effective and cheaper to target help through tax cuts or direct grants (the same thing in effect) to those who need it most. If there has to be a price cap let it work like a reverse green tax which can then be switched the other way to re-coup the money as and when wholesale prices fall. The former deputy governor of the BoE Charlie bean has now suggested this. What has become very clear over the last 2 weeks isn’t that the market doesn’t like tax cuts it is that it won’t (any longer) tolerate out of control borrowing. That is no bad thing.
But how is Liz truss going to be able to drive any of this or any other free market /supply side reforms? Isn’t her authority and credibility now completely shot and isn’t Jeremy hunt in effect now PM?
“The energy price rise is like a massive tax rise”
So surely the answer is a tax cut, even if temporary? Reduce VAT and possibly lower rate tax to reduce prices and free up more money for people to pay themselves.
Demand reduction alongside the consequent price reduction will mean any support is nothing like as expensive as projected anyway.
Like Covid, the answer is protect the vulnerable and let the rest of us continue with life. This scheme makes us all reliant on the State for help, which is socialist and inefficient.
I believe our energy support scheme is twice as costly per head than any of the EU countries has implemented ? Why not review the details of their scheme ? Always this need to reinvent the wheel. See also EU health services.
October 16, 2022
Great article in TCW how cowardly conservatives bankrupted Britain. Spending/money supply out of control, neither will or courage to tackle it. Truss offered a way out albeit very poorly communicated, instantly crushed by the establishment with her MPs looking after themselves etc.
If in private reflection they are still fooling themselves, they are, indeed, fools.
As is said ‘don’t start from where you are now’. Today’s problems cannot be fixed as long as the ideology of NetZero, sustainability and the rest of this philosophy prevail. Tragically our society has been taken over and with most of today’s MPs who have the same mind we are lost.
In some detail for now we must become as near as possible as self-sufficient with existing fossil fuels while we carry on with experimentation of others, but with the most recent coup there is no chance. Our way of life will be rolled back to discomfort and depression and any manner of trouble in the years to come. The elites in charge will not suffer of course.
We have heard how this government is determined to push sense aside. And where will the food come from if we keep planting millions of trees. How do we expand essential food production as useful land is regularly taken away. The ideology is dangerous as practised.
Laura Kuenssberg interviewing Jeremy Hunt just now:- “everyone wants the economy to grow” no, not at all Laura. All the greens, net zero loons and pushers of big government, high taxes and endless government waste clearly do not want the economy to grow. Nor clearly do the people who rig the markets in energy, health care, education, housing, broadcasting, transport…
I see the BBC has even dug up Matt Hancock. The pointless extended covid lock down and the economic polices of socialist Osborne, Hammond & Sunak and the mismanagement and waste in government at the NHS (Hunt & Hancock) have mainly caused the current mess.
The pain of the UK for the UK citizen is that Governments seek personal gratification by subsidising everything and anything ‘just’ to be on message. It is time for the revolution, in more ways than one, remove all ‘subsidies’ from everthing and let the market decide.
On the energy front the UK citizen is in the majority of cases paying to subsidies Foreign Governments to keep their prices down in their home markets. These companies have pricing caps at home, so rely on the UK for profits. These Companies are not taxed in the UK in a balanced way that is comparable to our own industries, they get a free pass. So at the end of the day in the UK all UK subsidies benefit the Foreign non-contributing taxpayer first.
The above is in part the contributing factor to the 70 year high for UK taxes, they are kept high to encourage wealth removal from the UK. Shere utter lunacy
October 16, 2022
If the UK’s taxpayer money had been ‘invested’ as in the ownership of the resource, and not in the political speak of investment ‘give money away in hope’. The UK wouldn’t have become reliant on the political whims of our foreign competition just to keep the lights on. Does any on think they will help us before their own people.
Just stop all subsidies that are not tied to ownership – NOW
Sir John,
Commentors above are right to note that we’ve seen good words but little action so far on domestic energy supply. This is the most important part of any plan on energy.
Regarding the price cap mechanism itself, it would be good to try an income tax-like system, with everyone getting a low cap for the first xx amount of energy that they used, and decreasingly generous bands above. Very low users of power would then be rewarded, whether that is someone with a very small home, or someone who was very determined to reduce their energy usage. This avoids a means cap and all the complications inherent in that.
The lowest band could be set lower than the current prize freeze, and perhaps the next band up at the level of the current freeze. Thereafter all levels would be higher. It would be an immense relief for the very poor, and nobody could really complain – just use less energy if you want to pay less. The Government’s losses on the scheme would themselves be capped infact.
This would also be a way for Truss to reclaim the initiative, as at the moment it is fair to say that she is in office but not in power.
I wonder if also the govt. should ban the breathing of air and buy in ( at taxpayers’ expense), however many cylinders of oxygen we need for however many people inhabit this God forsaken country?
Yes…and don’t forget the anti air masks (££££££s). M8’s rates…jobs for the boys. Apples in orchards!
The ultimate lockdown.
And all that lovely shiny coal lurking with its oily and gaseous buddies under our very feet!!🥶
The premise of your article is that suppliers costs have risen and that we, by capping the consumer price, have to subsidise the supplier shortfall …I was under the impression that the suppliers where ripping the consumer off with huge profits
Whether it’s the consumer or via the taxpayer subsidy the energy suppliers gets their inflated asking price paid. It’s a win win to the energy supplier – this whole approach needs a rethink
Easy! Stop fighting Russia! The Govt. Confirmed to me that ‘we are not at war with Russia’. So why are we fighting a proxy war? Lift it idiot sanctions which are killing the West!
Regarding how the banded cap might work for companies, I suppose you’d have to have industry-specific versions of the policy. But again, the lower caps would set a target, encouraging efficiency.
If (Heaven forbid) the energy crisis rumbled on, the bands could be tightened to encourage even greater savings. If it dissipates, they can be made more generous.
I had reason to attend an NHS hospital last week. On arrival quite busy waiting room -oh dear – the computer’s down they said.
After 35 minutes (quite acceptable) of watching an incredible number of staff strolling back and forth, rarely even holding the usual clipboard or patient’s notes, and several different ‘porters’ hanging around to wheel bed patients about – I was called. From then on it went well – I await outcome of course.
The point in this was to highlight amazing numbers of staff appearing to do very little but stroll back and forth.
What do they all do? Is it like this all day? Surely economies can be made?
I would like to see the price cap for domestic users limited to a certain number of units per month in order to reduce market distortion. While the ideal solution might be to let the market sort out price, supply and demand and to give targeted financial help to the less well-off, this would be administratively cumbersome, and some deserving cases would always get missed.
John, you should have told us you were going to be on TalkTV at 1030.
I don’t normally watch tv on Sunday at all but I read Portillo was going to be on GB News, I switched on to hear what he had to say about the goings on this week. His green jacket and overplayed music was too much to bear. These red and blue vibrant backgrounds are too bright and distracting so I started to channel hop.
You seem quite chilled about Hunt, why?
He’s immediately reversed all tax saving measures. Did the G7 agree to put up corporation tax to 25% (not the 15% in the newspapers) together at their last meeting and the UK reneging on that had to be brought into line. Why isn’t Ireland brought into line? Why doesn’t Ireland pay into NATO it would be like Scotland going off alone and not having to pay their even share of defence. Who defends their Island, the UK perhaps for free?
I am really interested by what you say about targeting energy payments to the poor.
So far as I understand it, the problem is targeting the very poor. It would be easy if we had means-based benefits, but because of universal pensions and childcare, it then becomes very difficult to separate out who needs help and who doesn’t, and you risk leaving people out. With something time sensitive like this, it’s easier to just throw money at it as a one off.
I think both the universal pension and universal childcare and complex in this respect. Focussing our money only on those who needed it most would enable us to target them better in times of crisis. I accept this is politically difficult and would have to be done gradually.
What is clear is with Hunt with doing the rounds of the MsM today he( as de-facto PM) is ditching not only the mini budget, but everything the Conservatives stand for and came to power on the back of. He is ditching and trashing the conservative ideals.
The destruction of the Conservatives is in full left wing liberal mode from with in.
Sutely, energy prices will remain high as, with the (effective) change of government there will be little or no fracking, nor much more oil and gas from.the N. Sea. Any chance of abandoning NZ, CC Act has now gone.
The sheer size of the state, nearly 50% of GDP, is beyond rediculous. Only socialist states have a public sector that big.
Clearly fuel subsidies are now essential unless a large section of the population is to be driven into dire poverty.
Another contrived step in the direction of state control and a social credit system.
Question: why do wagon drivers get humongous fines for unknowingly bringing illegal stowaways into the UK, yet the border force and RNLI bring in HUNDREDS each day with impunity? Are they not assisting the traffickers?
Has anyone ever thought of reserve storage?
The detail is essential. How will the government protect the taxpayer from a hefty debt if gas prices remain high? But on the other hand, if the price falls below the cap, will consumers benefit immediately?
There should be a cap on the subsidies to individual households. The issue is complex as homes use different mixes of supplies. So to fix this, the cap on the electric proportion will have to be higher than ideal to compensate. This approach would still save a substantial amount and help reduce demand.
It would be best if you tied the package of reforms to improving medium-term supply. Give communities the power to allow gas extraction and windmills locally and allow them to receive royalties from the producers. You should grant planning permission for new nuclear plants at all the existing sites (providing safety conditions are met).
You can’t legislate to provide gas or power that isn’t there. What we need are urgent measures to increase supply and then prices will take care of themselves. You can’t just let prices rip either because index-linked pensions and salaries will soar and there is no provision to reduce them when the prices come back down.
You should have taken my advice and been the first Reform UK MP
Sadly you’re too out of touch with the electorate, but it’s not too late
And I KNOW that this won’t make it past censorship
Net Zero Watch team has got the right ideas:-
1. The rapid granting of consents for a fleet of new Combined Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGTs) of higher thermal efficiency.
2. The granting of consent for a new fleet of coal fired power stations using the Ultra-Super-Critical technology.
3. The vigorous support of both further exploration in the North Sea, and onshore through hydraulic fracturing for both natural gas and oil.
4. The scrapping of plans for Sizewell C, allocating the public money to fund the construction of two to three Small Modular Reactor (SMR) plants by 2029, awarded by competition. 50% of public support will be paid as progress payments (for agreed waypoints) and 50% as a final payment when the project is fully operation on condition that the final date of end-2029 is met.
https://www.netzerowatch.com/in-a-bad-situation-there-are-no-good-moves-what-the-uk-should-but-will-not-do-to-address-the-energy-crisis/