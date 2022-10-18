My Question to the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the Economy Statement

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): What will the impact of these measures be on the growth rate, and will we still avoid recession?

Jeremy Hunt MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer: I will publish the economic forecasts from the OBR when I make my statement in a fortnight’s time. I think it is better for me to wait until I hear that. The proper answer to my right hon. Friend’s question is that what we are seeking is a long-term sustainable increase in the economic growth rate. That is a central policy of the Prime Minister, which has my wholehearted support.