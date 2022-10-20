The run up to the budget

The budget is now a crucial moment for this government. It has to demonstrate that there is a growth strategy, and show how decisions will be made to limit the downturn and point the economy to a better future. It is made more difficult by wanting to put up Corporation tax, making the UK a less attractive destination for inward investment and new jobs, and reducing company cashflows for new domestic investment by companies already here. Since the Chancellor spoke about reversing tax proposals various independent forecasters have been cutting their growth forecasts.
The government has placed itself at the mercy of OBR forecasts. The OBR needs to lift its current year forecast of the budget deficit which I said would be an understatement when they made it. It needs to update it for the extra spending the government has now committed as a response to the energy crisis. It needs to reflect for the following year the likely slowing of revenue growth as a result of economic downturn. The government needs to tell the nation that whatever it does borrowing will be higher over the next year or so. The choice is whether to offer some offset to the hit to real incomes from higher interest rates and higher energy costs in order to limit the downturn, or whether to end up borrowing even more because the downturn is deeper and longer. It seems likely the OBR will follow the Bank of England in predicting no growth and maybe a recession in 2023. The crucial 2025/6 year forecast which affects the budget judgement needs to be more realistic than last year’s deficit forecast. There will be a windfall on the debt interest programme given the way they state it. As inflation comes down so on their definition the interest programme falls sharply.
The government needs to review the list of projects to expand UK capacity listed in the Growth Plan 2022 released by the last Chancellor. Several important oil and gas field developments are missing at a time when we need to swell the domestic production of fuels. This would boost revenues at home and cut carbon dioxide from transporting and liquifying imports. The road schemes need to be ones which increase capacity on main roads to allow people going to work in vehicles freedom from so many traffic jams. They can then book an additional appointment in the day. They should add small modular nuclear reactors to the list where pump priming state investment could lead to a major new manufacturing activity to be privately financed with opportunity for exports.
The government needs reviews of regulations, licencing and subsidy regimes where they affect our ability to grow more of our own food, deliver more of our own energy and produce more of our own industrial products. Your ideas would b e of interest as to what a good Growth strategy should look like.
Whatever one may think of the (yet another) new Chancellor, I have to agree with him when he asked for Cabinet member colleagues to look for cuts in spending. Perhaps Sir John you can point him to my, and many others favourite hate tax, Overseas Aid. That is some £11 – 14bn saved right there. No one in the UK need be affected and it would go well with the electorate.
Somehow though, I think this will be swerved.
October 20, 2022
Your party and govt record is appalling. The last three budgets Labour would be proud of, that is the sentiment of former Tory ministers! They are Not listening to you JR whatsoever.
Shapps slagging off Truss less than a week ago and we are expected to believe she appointed him Home Secretary! Shapps who let in 18 million people from covid hotspots! Who refused to stop them entering the country endangering us all. No chance of securing or policing our borders with this incompetent. Shapps who let them in despite no test or trace then in govt when £37 billion wasted on test and trace! I would rather have tax cuts. He is unfit for office let alone HS.
October 20, 2022
Much sense in this, no point in exporting our high energy industries, jobs and increasing their CO2. Not of course that CO2 is remotely causing any climate emergency. It is actually a net positive.
A growth strategy is very simple. Abandon net zero, halve the size of the largely parasitic state, go for cheap on demand energy, halve and simplify taxes, stop rigging markets (energy, transport, health care, housing, education, banking…), have quality immigration only, stop vaccinating people with dangerous covid vaccines, have police that actually deter real crimes and deter eco road blockers & terrorists, cancel all the soft loans for worthless degrees (at least 75% of them), relax planning, leave people to spend and invest their own money – they do it far better than governments do, cancel HS2, stop MPs and governments acting mainly for vested interests against the public interests as they so clearly do.
October 20, 2022
I think the crucial moment has already arrived. Globalists now have their man in place effectively calling the shots.
Growth does not really come into it. Bringing the country back into submission is their plan.
October 20, 2022
Seems so – Hunt, Shapps, Sunak lover of green crap & a modern history graduate C Skidmore… no thanks.
October 20, 2022
Peter
I think you are correct and it had to happen, there are non so blind as those that will not see.
Parliament have sleep walked into the current situation. Does not bode well for the people of this country. Just a few will prosper.
October 20, 2022
Very sadly, it does look like that. Second chair in cabinet taken by another remainer, who will be next? What is JRM and others doing? sitting on their hands? At least this government will be gone sonn before they can do much damage.
There is only one solution, Reform.
October 20, 2022
Let’s hope that Braverman joins them.
I didn’t think it would be long before they ousted her, a ray of hope in a very dark place and time.
Still such as the Guardian are pleased so it can’t be all bad can it.
October 20, 2022
Agreed. The UK cannot be seen to do better than the EU, under any circumstances! Not only is the CONS party on a course for political suicide, they want to take the country down with them!
October 20, 2022
In the Telegraph today:-
“HAVING more cycle routes would be good for drivers, the president of the AA has said, as the Government considers cutting funds for walking and biking.”
Well not when they half the road capacity of the roads for the sake of a few cyclists or one bus every 20 mins. Giving half the road space to perhaps 3% of the traffic is not a good plan unless you want to increase congestion, waste people’s time and increase pollution. Cyclists cause a lot of congestions as do buses that stop every few hundred yards.
“Encouraging motorists to take fewer short journeys by car could reduce household fuel costs, and reduce congestion on the roads for other drivers, Edmund King said, adding: “Even though we’re a motoring organisation, that doesn’t mean you need to use your motor all the time.”
Well Mr King perhaps it reduces “car” fuel costs but clearly it increases human fuel (food) cost if they walk or cycle more. Human fuel is several times more expensive than car fuel (on a typical diet) so overall an increase in “fuel” costs. Also less efficient meat can use 20+ times the energy in it to produce it. Then only about 20% of it is converted to motion by the humans. So overall 99% of the meat production energy is wasted.
October 20, 2022
Edmund King OBE, President of The Automobile Association, read politics (Newcastle) and has even been a Visiting Professor of Transport there it seems.
One would have thought that a Professor of Transport might have been expected to have some basic understanding of energy, transport energy efficiently, transport engineering and transport economics. Perhaps also an understanding what actually fuelled walking and cycling. But then even the better & Russell Group universities are so dumbed down nowadays. A politics graduate can perhaps not be expected to understand much about science, transport or transport engineering logic? Not is seem did the Telegraph staff who chose to print this without any correcting comments.
October 20, 2022
Hunt will do what he is told by those who appointed him.British democracy, Tory MPs and Truss are now an irrelevance
October 20, 2022
DOM
Unless there is a political revolution across the country and a new party rises from the ashes it is going to be a dead men walking scenario. The seeds of what has been happening over the last few weeks were sown a long time ago. It was all about timing and Prime Ministers decisions and actions.
October 20, 2022
Too right.
October 20, 2022
The government and parliamentary conservative party are like a Monty python parrot dead. They are no more. Politicians and the will of the people are not running the country. We don’t even have a pretence of democracy. Or a political and ruling class able to do the basics.
Forget it John. Either resign your seat or join the reform, sdp, or ukip and get them to merge, or help form a new party.
I hate the political class and the ruling class of this country they are a disgrace, and far worse than many of the things that they virtue signal about.
October 20, 2022
Dump IR35. Not the changes, the entire thing. (In 2020, one third of freelancers stopped working inside the UK. Of those remaining IPSE’s figures show in 2021, 24% planned to work abroad, 11% to retire, and 12% to stop working. That’s a sector being decimated.) If you want to make sure contractors pay a wage without the hassle of assessment, say their service company must pay them at least mininum wage for hours worked for clients in that client’s routine area of business. Makes it too cheap to be worth avoiding for an IT contractor or PM, and gives an easy out for lower paid workers or things like plumbers or those hired for a specific task like accountants.
Dump S660. If a family wants to share income between its members by working together great: those members are not then on the dole and get a consistent work record.
Likewise, allowing the full transfer of tax allowances between members of a family assists those with children, low incomes, or disabilities, and reduces the need for state assistance (which in practice means taking a chunk of their earnings, removing a slice for bureacracy, and then giving part back as tax credits).
You want people in work? Remove the barriers to entry.
October 20, 2022
Growth relies upon business confidence (per the 1944 Beveridge Report) and this Government has eroded that substantially. Much of what this Government is doing is plainly wrong. Blair-like, it constantly talks of growth in the expectation we will fail to notice it is producing the opposite.
The budget you would have given us is needed. Otherwise, urgency and effectiveness (neither shown so far) in relation to measures to boost home energy production and provide for import substitution not least for food would help.
October 20, 2022
Q. How often do you, and your fellow Conservative MPs, sit down in front of your association members to chat about policy? My feeling is that not enough do – and that’s why your party now faces oblivion.
Reply I run a daily conversation for them and anyone else on this website!
October 20, 2022
Slightly off topic:
But didn’t someone leave a folder containing highly confidential information on a bench, or was it a waste bin, in a London park! I don’t remember them having to resign.
October 20, 2022
“They should add small modular nuclear reactors to the list where pump priming state investment could lead to a major new manufacturing activity to be privately financed with opportunity for exports.”
There is no plan at all for a major use of nuclear energy, let alone the development of SMR technology.
The National Grid’s Future Energy Scenarios for 2050 only include between 5% and 8% nuclear energy.
The major sources of energy are to be wind turbines and solar panels, supplied by (coal-fired) China, providing expensive and intermittent energy with no provision for long-term back-up.
October 20, 2022
“Your ideas would be of interest as to what a good Growth strategy should look like.”
Impossible without ditching the Net Zero Strategy unless “growth” is simply to mean increased GDP through massive immigration and not GDP/capita.
October 20, 2022
Don’t forget to include in the budget the ever increasing cost of putting up illegal immigrants in hotels and providing them with enhanced access to the NHS. Can I have some pocket money too?
October 20, 2022
The Biden administration just announced $2.8bn funding for US battery manufacture and critical materials production. Meanwhile here the FT reports that Britishvolt is seeking emergency funding to avoid a pre-Christmas collapse.
October 20, 2022
Am afraid what we have is money going round and round – we have to accept that the basics for growth are not in place and it does not matter how much we talk it up it will remain the same – ’round and round’
October 20, 2022
Looks like they don’t have a growth strategy but an appearance of growth strategy.
October 20, 2022
The press of the nations of Europe are now saying with once voice what anyone with any sense here has been saying about the Tories and their brexit delusions for years.
Read it, and at least say with a satisfied sigh “at last”, from Le Monde to Allgemeine Zeitung to Corriere della Sera to El Pais to name but four.