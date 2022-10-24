The new Chancellor says he is looking for ways to cut spending to bring the borrowing down. I have sent him a list of ideas familiar to readers of this blog where they have been published before.
Today there are some easy ways to make an impact.
1 Reverse his decision with the Bank of England to sell some of the bonds they own at a loss. Not selling would save in excess of £10 bn in the year ahead.
2 Work with DWP to improve incentives and support to help 500,000 people on benefits to get jobs. Saving around £5bn from less benefit and more tax.
3.implement Braverman plan to stop small boats illegal migration. Save £3bn in annual additional hotel costs.
4. Cancel HS2 and resell land acquired. Save many billions starting this year.
5. Adjust energy package to limit subsidised energy for households to the average usage, requiring those who use more to pay full price for the extra.
6 Substitute more UK gas and oil for imports by pressing on with extra N Sea production. This will cut the import bill and boost UK tax revenues substantially.
October 24, 2022
I agree with the post, but what chance is there of any of this being done, now that Boris has dropped out and Sunak will be PM?
“Disappointment” doesn’t rightly describe my feelings about politics. I feel that getting the Conservative Party to destroy itself was always part of the “plan”. The other Parties were always on the globalist side, but a minority of Conservative MPs weren’t to be trusted and the Party membership was a problem that couldn’t always be ignored.
It shows you what a huge task any contender right of centre Party has to get any power.
October 24, 2022
I think you should brace for greater disappointment; there will be no spending cuts, just more taxation, Mr Sunal said that was his plan.
Recession here we come. The only positive part of this, at least we are spared an egomaniac, spendrift comedian in No. 10.
October 24, 2022
The current Tories are way to the left of centre. They seem to think (given first past the post voting) that so long as they are not quite as bad as Labour/SNP they can tax the country to death and waste nearly all the proceeds.
October 24, 2022
@Wanderer +1
October 24, 2022
The Tories never mention the staggering cost of crime – hardly surprising as it generally soars under their misrule.
Modest estimates put the cost at 7% of GDP, and the general rate is twice that pro rata of the Continent.
That would suggest – without more – that if the population of the UK were wholly exchanged for that of the Mainland, then its crime rate would be halved.
October 24, 2022
Good morning.
And not just cental government. Local government need controlling too !
Stop ULEZ in London. The government can demand than the Mayor of London cancel or delay the scheme. This would help those on low incomes and small business more as they are the ones who will be unable to renew their vehicles.
It is time the government looked at tightening the States many belts.
October 24, 2022
So many layers of expensive, parasitic, largely pointless and often net damaging government. City mayors, devolution, two tiers of local government, central government, parish councils, Drakeford and Sturgeon then all the Quangos…
October 24, 2022
@Mark B +1 Growing London’s boundaries to play to a Mayors ego has destroyed the lives in what used to be neighbouring Counties. It was never necessary, it has only achieved growing the slums of the dirty City called London.
What the hell is TfL, when LT actually worked for all
October 24, 2022
Hunt is 8mp.ementing,Sunak’s remainer agenda. There is no chance that they will follow JRs advice. His party failed to listen to him on so many occasions over so many years I thought JR would have learnt. Unless this is to try to give us hope there is a glimmer of conservatism in his party. That is for the birds.
Will Sunak be investigated like Johnson for misleading/lying to parliament? I thought on 07/12/2021 he was asked in HoC if he attended any parties, he said he had not attended any. In stark contrast he was given a fixed penalty notice for his crime and thereby proving he did in fact attend a party which he pleaded guilty to.
So why are the socialist Tories allowing a convicted criminal to apply to be PM and one which appears to have misled/lied to HoC? Was this not a reason why it was cited Johnson could not apply?
October 24, 2022
As a friend put it: when the UK decided to cut itself off from its biggest market, its fate was sealed.
Brexit has been a disaster for the economy. In 2016, Britain’s economy was 90% the size of Germany’s. Now it is 70%.
Unless the UK can rebuild its ties to the European Union, no government will be able to stem the economic slide.
October 24, 2022
I was in favour of a Boris return as PM as he had more chance than Sunak of saving us from a Starmer/Sturgeon hell. Just as he saved us from May and Corbyn. But it seems this cannot now be as so many Tory MPs are essentially green crap pushing socialists, career politicians, tax to death enthusiasts and remainers.
Boris supporters keep saying he “got the big things right”. Well no he just saved us from Corbyn than goodness but then he got all the big things since completely wrong:-
The massive extended lockdown and furlough – vastly expensive, damaging and completely pointless costing more lives not fewer.
The misguided Net Zero religion & war on plant, tree and crop foods costs £trillions does massive harm and does no good.
The failure to cut taxes indeed putting them up hugely and breaking very many manifesto promises.
The freezing of all tax allowances and continued ratting on Osborne’s IHT promise.
The debasing of Sterling by Sunak and the appointment of Sunak his partner in all these errors.
Continuing with the basket case HS2 project.
The war on motorists.
The subsidising of pointless degrees
Housing policies
The open door to legal and illegal immigration
Our plastic and misdirected police and criminal justice system
The pushing of dangerous and largely ineffective vaccines even to young people never even at risk from Covid. Deaths (ONS all causes & largely non Covid) still up circa 14% on five year average or 225 people every day. So why is this exactly? It seems the government do not even want to know why and most of the MSM is silent. So is it NHS incompetence or the dangerous vaccines and boosters perhaps? After the Covid excess death period one would normally expect it to be rather lower too & not hugely higher.
October 24, 2022
Also the mess in Northern Ireland he has created and not resolved. Will Sunak cave in to the EU on this I suspect he will?
October 24, 2022
+1LL.
An excellent summary. Two or three of these failures would be enough to sink the Conservative party. Failing on all is a death wish.
October 24, 2022
Of course he’ll cave in. He’ll also want to join the single market and customs union.
It’s a remainer coup.
October 24, 2022
My 47 year old stepson has just spent 3 years spaffing his inheritance and seamlessly gone back onto universal credit.
No pressure to get a job from the joke shop as he calls it.
October 24, 2022
Steve Baker seems to be getting somewhere with the Irish government. I haven’t seen any details but I’d like to see that progress and hopefully reach an acceptable result. Mr Baker has always seemed to have his head screwed on the right way, so worth continuing I think.
October 24, 2022
Yes – he might come across to the almost depressive as a jolly funny man, but my God did he wreak havoc in so many ways – some listed above.
October 24, 2022
and yet you wanted him back
October 24, 2022
LL. Great list there to which I would add the disgraceful waste in the NHS. A receptionist in NHS was recently sent with other colleagues on a ‘brush day’. A feel good day where you get to paint a meadow scene and all for the princely sum of £35 each. How much does all this cost with the diversity managers?
October 24, 2022
Very well said.
October 24, 2022
Second sentence scores high on Lifelogic Bingo. Only PPE degrees and drains missing for a full house.
You are correct about Boris getting ” all the big things wrong”. I am not convinced keeping Labour out is a great achievement either.
Not sure why you list all the things needed in some detail. You know as well as I do it’s not going to happen.
October 24, 2022
Rishi does not even have half the Conservative Party MPs voting for him and the MSM are declaring him the winner.
What on earth is is going on ?!
This is not democracy.
The British people will never forgive the Conservative Party.
October 24, 2022
The main stream media are part of the psychological war fare waged against the people.
Note much of what they do is designed to have people think a certain way.
They cause confusion, distress and a sense of hopelessness among many.
Now they press ahead with the ‘Labour to win next election’ campaign.
October 24, 2022
My vote has now gone for good. I’m not voting for the WEF stooge.
October 24, 2022
@ Javelin – the British people might well not forgive the Conservative Party for the outcome but what sin has been committed thus far? The leadership selection process is a matter for the Party and recall that without objection from the people it used to be undertaken by a “due process of consultation” that was anything but transparent, even to those involved.
October 24, 2022
and they shouldn’t forgive the 1922 stitch up.
October 24, 2022
The “winner” is chosen before the vote. ( Those really in charge want Starmer..for his “growth plan”…didn’t want Truss’s).
Then there are shenanigans to shoe horn said chosen one into place. ( Are they planning a short spell for Sunak and rapid GE?).
Why was there such a huge time lag with Truss?
How come they can suddenly get their act together quick smart with this one?
We are being played, as ever. And I am soooo sick of it all.
October 24, 2022
@Javelin
The greater part of the Conservative MPs want Sunak.
The greater part of the Conservative members do not.
The fix is in ?
October 24, 2022
@Javelin Their is no longer a Conservative Party, just another shade of the Globalist WEF disciples determined to enforse World Group Think on the World. Its about how left can you go before someone notices – by then it should be to late
October 24, 2022
“6 Substitute more UK gas and oil for imports by pressing on with extra N Sea production. This will cut the import bill and boost UK tax revenues substantially.”
Coal too please. We still import coal and have not even given the go ahead Cumbria coal mine: Decision delayed until November for a second time it seems. We also quite insanely import young coal (wood now called Biofuel) on diesel ships to burn at Drax. So as to vastly increase CO2 output relative to using coal one assumes!
October 24, 2022
Yes. Coal 100%
Plenty of jobs there too.
October 24, 2022
Starmer on radio this morning said he would not allow fracking or more oil wells and would double up on windmills which he says are nine times cheaper than gas! Where are the electricity discounts then? If he doubled up on renewables, on bad days we might get 5 per cent of our needs – wow. Last night watched on telly ‘UAE from the air ‘ I think it was called. They put acres and acres of solar panels in the desert ( the right place for them, not farmland) and I said to my wife ‘that is a lot of acreage for 1.5 million people’. Turns out it would only serve 90,000 people. It’s madness for this country with relatively no sun and no land to put solar panels on, yet Starmer wants to do it. God help us.
October 24, 2022
To which excellent list we can add:
1: Cut Aid
2 Axe Barnett formula to Scotland
3: Reduce the Civil Service by 90000
4: Freeze public sector recruitment
5: Reform NHS Trust boards, and save prodigious waste of money there
October 24, 2022
Essential items to the list I’d say.
October 24, 2022
Aren’t we forgetting fracking?
October 24, 2022
+1 plus reform the public sector gold plated pensions so they contribute fairly to them and they are no better than private sector ones.
October 24, 2022
DAVID you have scored a bullseye …. spot on.
October 24, 2022
@David Peddy 2: Barnett formula – Get the formula back on track to serve the UK, as in ‘Levelling Up’ funds that treat the whole of the UK equally, going directly to Regions, Counties
October 24, 2022
Agree
October 24, 2022
All cuts highly appropriate and I will be amazed if any are accepted. There is now, alas, more chance of seeing the National Insurance charges increased again.
October 24, 2022
Who cares about spending cuts, under Sunak its all about higher taxation
October 24, 2022
We need to look at the cost of governance of the U.K. There are more governing the U.K. than the USA.
Dissolve the devolved governments it’s been a huge and expensive mistake.
Reduce by half the House of Lords to 300. Stop the £330 a day. It should be a privilege to be a Peer.
Stop the gold plated pensions especially to ex PM’s. Liz getting that is seen as obscene by many. So change the rules.
Put a cap on MP’s expenses.
Stop legal aid for those entering the country illegally.
Cap Legal aid to criminals to stop spurious elongated and expensive defences.
Get rid of the diversity and inclusivity advisors in the public sector
Drastically reduce the managers in the NHS.
Remove all state benefits from all convicted oil protesters. We have an oil based economy from which they should not gain nor wish to gain.
You will not be able to remove illegal economic migrants without getting out of the ECHR. So use the Parliament Act to force the legislation through and repeal the Human Rights Act. The bloated HOL will always frustrate it.
Introduce a Bill of Rights to citizens that is specifically linked to personal responsibility.
Use Foreign Aid to pay for the current illegal immigration costs. ( well they are foreign and it is aid).
Not sure about HS2. It would probably cost more in compensation to cancel it.
October 24, 2022
+1 BW.
An excellent addition to the list. HS2 cancellation would save years of future subsidy and where will the electricity come from to run it. Not from renewables!
October 24, 2022
‘Stop the £330 a day. It should be a privilege to be a Peer.’
There are hundreds of thousands of pensioners doing service as volunteers keeping essential things going. Most on meagre state and private pensions they earned. They often pay their own travel and food – could the almost all Peers also act voluntarily being comfortably off, if not wealthy? Indeed the function of the Other House could be easily performed by a third of the membership numbers.
October 24, 2022
@BW + 1
The House of Lords has no place in a Democracy it is a corrupting concept. Should be replaced with an elected Upper Revising chamber.
US 350 million elected House 435, UK 68 million with 650 MP’s. They wont however no matter how sencible the reason vote ‘for christmas’
October 24, 2022
With regard to HS2, we have spent (or contracted) about £28B so far, with Phase 1 budgeted at £40.3B (with a £4.3B contingency). There are 22k jobs involved. So a large sunk cost and I imagine there would be fairly large costs involved in cancelling (and restoration of) the work already done. Clearly the savings potential increase as you look beyond Ph1. This is data from the the 6-monthly progress report dated March 2022 (on Gov.UK) – so further expenditure will have occured since then I imagine. Another report (Sept?) should be due soon but I don’t know how long they take to prepare.
October 24, 2022
Get rid of “net zero”, “expert” advisors too in the state sector. Most seem to know nothing about physics, energy, engineering, climate or much else in my experience.
October 24, 2022
I would be best to withdraw from the UN as it has become a vehicle for world malevolent governance. At least
resile from the UN Refugee Convention 1951 and the Global Migration Compact that Theresa May inflicted on us.
October 24, 2022
So we have Sunak. Who’s policies got us into this mess Liz was a very convenient smoke screen. Sunak, already rejected by the membership. PM through the back door. So rewarded for stabbing the PM that I voted for in the back. So back to high taxes, screwing pensioners, NI increases. I will never vote Tory while the snake is at the helm. Seems we need a new party or Reform party is where I will go.
October 24, 2022
From what I can see money and privilege rules and Con members are blinkered by flashes of gold in front of their own eyes.
If I marry a trilionaire perhaps I have a chance of rocketing to the top . ( Of course I will listen to the IMF and banking in general )
October 24, 2022
I think it is recognised by the majority of voters that pressure is being put on the UK to finally take us over . We have had years of dripping reversal of UKs values and denial of our own citizens wishes . This is why we went through Brexit . but numbskulls want to put the final nail in the coffin.
Voting counts the people who vote not the majority who are exhausted with politics against our own.
October 24, 2022
You know I have been a Conservative supporter since you started this blog. Please stop pretending things are NORMAL
They are NOT.
The grey men in the 1922 committee arbitrarily changed their own rules to ensure only one candidate could win.
The public didn’t not vote for small print in the 1922 rules. The public did not vote for the men in the grey suits choosing their chosen leader.
The Conservative Party are leading this country into an extremely dangerous place.
The comments on all news websites across the entire political establishment are all calling for a few general election.
Turn your head away from the Westminster bubble and look at the carnage your party has created in this country.
October 24, 2022
Wanderer,
What chance of any of this being done – regardless of whether Sunak or Johnson is prime minister.
The Conservative party is not really conservative anymore -so no loss there.
The really big problem is establishing a new party that is genuinely conservative and delivers what it promises to voters.
October 24, 2022
If the chancellor responds it would be good to see what he says. There are many things that can be done with punishment to the people.
October 24, 2022
Diversity budgets
HS2
International Aid
Charge to use the NHS
October 24, 2022
Cancel routinely sent overseas aid.
No more to Banana republics that steal the ‘aid’ Or to countries with space programmes.
Only send ‘aid’ when a disaster strikes.
October 24, 2022
And in other news, can there be more shameful sights than that of toadying MPs coming out for this leader or that as they have obviously been ‘bribed/bought off’ by offers of jobs. Look no further as to why this government is so poor, namely, ‘get a job if you back me’ no experience or skills necessary.
And Boris’s hopes for a comeback finally dashed in a burst of hubristic BS, so no change there. He and his sycophants (JRM looking particularly ridiculous) claiming he had the numbers, not a scintilla of self reflection that he might of been the problem and blaming Sunak and Mordaunt for not reaching out in the national interest as he did.
Good riddance, I say.
October 24, 2022
Rather than just cancel HS2, pull the state funding and tell them they need to raise the finances privately. The board can then demonstrate the business case they claim.
Government waste is what needs to be addressed, especially in the NHS. Unfortunately this requires management skill rather than a degree in political theory so won’t happen. Cutting it down in size would help, so promote workplace private health schemes with tax incentives, relieve the service of the costs of treating lifestyle diseases and let it concentrate on the genuine unfortunate.
October 24, 2022
If they …I suppose Sunak and Hunt…would do what JR suggests then the future might look a little brighter.
But of course, we know they just won’t.
I’m done with hoping.
October 24, 2022
6. ……. and land gas production. Remove local powers to prevent it which we know are being abused.
October 24, 2022
‘Untrustworthy, self serving, dishonest’ . The Tory party as described from a latest opinion poll.
Quite.
October 24, 2022
What a mess the Conservatives have got themselves into.
Not even enough sensible Mp’s to put forward an alternative, and real conservative to Sunak.
Will anyone else now come forward by the deadline, or do we simply get a coronation.
What a farce.
No wonder Counties all over the World are asking what the hell is going on here because it certainly is not democracy in action.
October 24, 2022
The only thing that seems reasonable at the moment comes from Boris Johnson – he says although he thinks the Country needs him, he would be unable to unite the party
October 24, 2022
None of those cuts will happen. Not one. Extra tax rises will be substituted.
October 24, 2022
SirJ, your six points are obvious to any sensible conservative, but include closing any subsidy to wind-turbines, the renewable industry and to purchasing & charging EVs ….alas non will be realised
October 24, 2022
1. Scrap the Home Office as it is not fit for purpose and replace it with a completely new body – Office for the Interior or something. This new body should be designed from scratch; thus it would not be a simple name change.
2. Ban all the green crap that local councils are up to – congestion charges, cycyle lanes, low traffic zones and other impediments to businesses.
3. Devolution – the country can no longer afford this expensive indulgence so abolish devolved admins.
4. The Barnett Formula – enough said. Replace it with a more targeted Highlands & Islands fund instead of all of Scotland. Wales and NI don’t need subsidies in this way.
October 24, 2022
My judgement will be based first on what the new PM says he/she sees as priorities for the UK, then second on what he actually does. I have had enough of politicians rhetoric followed by inaction and yet more rhetoric.
October 24, 2022
Windfall tax on fossil fuel companies. Would pay for the energy subsidies.
Reinstate energy-saving initiative.
Increase support for renewables, including onshore wind farms, to make us less dependent on imported energy.
Renationalise railways to remove need to pay shareholders massive dividends, essentially from government subsidies
October 24, 2022
All good points, Sir John, but until we get a PM & government who really believe in a small government, low tax UK you are fiddling at the edges. You don’t mention cutting the bloated Civil Service by 50%, having a proper bonfire of Quangos & ruthlessly reforming the NHS which is a money pit which will sink the UK financially.
You talk a good fight, Sir John, but who in government is listening? If MPs arrange their private finances like they do the UKs, simply spend & borrow like there is no tomorrow, then there is no hope of us.
October 24, 2022
I see that a number of ‘altnets’ – minor players in Internet-provision here – are on the verge of collapse. This looks like another example of hige mis-direction of capital. I would suggest that the government resists the temptation to subsidise any company in difficulty. We are broke.
October 24, 2022
Sunak looks as if he’s won the toss . It’s now time for unity and support in order to re-establish confidence in the CP and the way forward ; fingers crossed .
October 24, 2022
It is shameful that a Conservative government has got into this economic mess. History has shown that Socialist policies never work.
The ex Chancellor made this confession yesterday: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis”.
I think he should be given some credit for his honesty. I hope he isn’t allowed to go anywhere near the Treasury again.
We need proper Conservative polices and the excellent money saving tips from John would be a good start.
October 24, 2022
I think there is a lot more “low hanging fruit” than that. But it is at least a good start. Question is will anyone do anything about it. I suspect out new chancellor is one of the “smile and wave” politicians. Maybe I am being unfair, but he is something of a known quantity!
October 24, 2022
You haven’t even started – foreign development aid which does more harm than good, subsidies to rich farmers, means test winter heating costs. And I’ve only just begun.
October 24, 2022
Seven weeks ago the Tory membership rejected Sunak as PM
Today the Tory MPs elect Sunak as PM
Who’s waging the dog
October 24, 2022
There’s a cabal of thought that believe that Sunak was brought in as chancellor to scupper Brexit, and now that same cabal undermined Liz to force an election win for Sunak as PM
October 24, 2022
Was in London pub other day, and met a Tory Member who said she knew nothing about politics – but was going to vote for next Tory leader anyway (last leadership election) – and said that she was only a Tory Member for SOCIAL reason (to meet people and have fun).
I’m delighted that the Tory Party is able to facilitate people like the woman I met in the pub to meet other like-minded people in a social context (no doubt, trying to meet a husband as well type thing). But these people shouldn’t be given the vote to elect next Tory leader. That’s why we got the disastrous Liz Truss.
Main goal now is just to stop Labour getting into power.
October 24, 2022
Agree with most of your suggestions, Sir J, except HS2 (as BW states). HS2 will bring cost benefits, eventually. No. 3 and 5 should be implemented immediately. I am against cutting foreign aid except to those countries who refuse to cooperate in repatriating their rejected asylum seekers. In those cases aid can be stopped altogether.
October 24, 2022
Excellent suggestions Sir John, and those of your faithful bloggers. But what is the government for if the UK does not even mine the coal that must be used right here.
Meanwhile, as I feared, first we had the coup and now the coronation. (Rishi has beaten King Charles to it). We had a rogue parliament under Mrs May and this one is no better. Reform becons.
October 24, 2022
I see that Roland Rat is now PM!
What a surprise!
October 24, 2022
the Conservative party is now the enemy
