Rishi must set out his low-tax vision to get our party members on side (Written for Telegraph)

I offer the new Prime Minister the same loyalty I showed to his two recent predecessors, and the same economic advice designed to see off inflation whilst avoiding a deep and prolonged recession. The first task Rishi needs to address is to bring together more of the MPs and members of the party behind the common endeavour of greater prosperity and a better economic policy to avoid the inflationary money printing of the last year. The voluntary party that knocks on doors, delivers leaflets, finds Council candidates and helps pay the bills of party officials must be wooed and thanked. It is a pity they did not get a vote on another change of leader. It is a shame the very truncated timetable did not allow Rishi to set out in general terms how he plans to tackle the budget issues, balance necessary spending with affordable tax rates, and create a productivity revolution in industry and services. We need all these to go right if we are to see off recession, level up communities around the country, grow and produce more of our own needs and bring the deficit down through the extra tax that comes from economic success.
Many members feel let down that their two choices for leader in recent leadership elections both fell prey to MP disagreements and to infighting within the Parliamentary party and government. One of the main attractions of becoming a member is to play a role in selecting candidates for Councils, Police Commissioners, and MPs, with the best prize being a say in who should be leader and Prime Minister when we have a majority. Each elected official is more accountable to party members because they have that say, requiring us all to listen to the grassroots as well as to our wider constituencies in our official capacities. I hope Rishi will reach out to the members and tell them how he plans to bring them into the big task of fulfilling our 2019 promises and seeing us through the inflation, energy crisis and the need to reverse the decline in many people’s spending power. He needs to speak to them to get their buy in to the project he now needs to set out.
The dilemma he faces is the same as his immediate predecessors in office. The problems to be overcome are the same. Whilst in some ways everything has changed because there is a new leader who will bring a new team to the tasks, in another way today nothing has changed. It is the same party to lead, the same inflation to finally quell, the same recession to see off. We saw from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng proposals to make the UK more competitive with some modest tax rate reductions, and a huge spending programme of support to tackle surging fuel bills. It was a pity they did not frame these with the rest of the spending plans, and allow us forecasts of the short term and longer term borrowing that might result. Of course they needed to be affordable ,but they also needed to avoid plunging us into deep recession. When adjusting and developing these plans for growth the new team needs to avoid lurching to too restrictive a policy which could deepen and lengthen the downturn. This would increase overall borrowing rather than reduce it, as borrowing is very sensitive to the rate of growth. The extra pound of income earned from growth is taxed more highly and helps save on benefit bills as more people get work to meet the increased demand for goods and services.
The new team needs to ask why the Bank is keen to sell bonds it bought at high prices at large losses today. If they do so the Treasury has to send them money to pay the losses. There is no need to sell these bonds now, and making losses on bonds is not a good priority for spending. It needs to build on past government work to find ways for more of the people on benefits to take some of the many jobs still available. It must always be worthwhile working. Those in work paying taxes expect people who can work to do so where there are jobs available rather than being on benefits.
The members responded well to Liz Truss this summer because she was upbeat, promising us growth with lower tax rates. Her aim was to generate more revenue from the growth to pay for the healthcare and education we want. In his first speech as Prime Minister elect Rishi said he too wanted growth and lower taxes. That will warm more of the members to him. That requires delivery. He will get more unity from a bruised party if he shares its members aspirations and then manages to implement them. He also needs to tell them more of this vision and win their confidence.
11 Comments
October 26, 2022
Parts of Sunak’s speech with a few notes in brackets.
Good morning,
I have just been to Buckingham Palace and accepted His Majesty The King’s invitation to form a government in his name.
It is only right to explain why I am standing here as your new Prime Minister.
Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis.
(A crisis that I largely created as Chancellor with my tax, borrow, print and waste agenda)
The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over.
(I blame it all on Putin and Covid actually it is far more due to tge net zero religion and governments misguided over reaction to Covid and over reaction to climate alarmism)
I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. But some mistakes were made.
(Mainly by myself as Chancellor before she took office)
And I have been elected as leader of my party, and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix them.
(Not really elected though were you Sunak?)
I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda.
(The complete opposite of what I did as Chancellor)
But you saw me during Covid, doing everything I could, to protect people and businesses, with schemes like furlough.
(It was not “you” protecting us Sunak but you borrowing off our backs for us to repay later in huge tax rises)
The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves.
(So you taxpayers will have to pay for the vast and pointless lockdown now even if you worked through it and got no help)
I will unite our country, not with words, but with action.
(Actual action from the Conservative would be a big change)
I will work day in and day out to deliver for you.
This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.
(We shall see would be a large change)
And the heart of that mandate is our manifesto.
(Which I have ratted on already several time already – with the pension triple lock and the vast tax increases and control of the borders)
I will deliver on its promise. (when)
A stronger NHS.
(This is not going too well are we up to 10 million on the waiting list yet?)
Better schools.
Safer streets.
Control of our borders. (Really will Braverman be allowed to act?)
Protecting our environment. (No mention of net zero which of course has nothing to do with protecting the environment, but they do like to confuse the two.)
Supporting our armed forces.
Levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate, and create jobs.
Why would they choose to invest in the hugely overtaxed UK with vast energy, property, wage and compliance costs?
I understand how difficult this moment is.
(You probably do not given your £ millions but it must cost a bit to heat the swimming pools).
After the billions of pounds it cost us to combat Covid, after all the dislocation that caused in the midst of a terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusions I fully appreciate how hard things are.
(You did not remotely combat Covid it is now very clear that both the lockdown and the fairly ineffective and positively dangerous for many vaccines have made it far worse)
And I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. (you sure do)
Thank you.
October 26, 2022
Good morning.
Let us hope that, unlike his predecessors, the new PM’s abilities equal or exceed his ambition. For all our sakes.
October 26, 2022
Interesting to hear about Rishi’s digital currency agenda on GBnews Mark Stein yesterday towards the end.
So you will pay vast amounts of tax on your salary then you will have some digital currency left that the government can control exactly how you can spend this.
Surely this really is Modern Slavery. It is often stated that the most expensive think you buy in you life is you house or flat. Not so in general it is the government in taxation a shame you get so little back by way of services of any quality & value for this “purchase”
October 26, 2022
Truss’s leaving speech was far better than Sunak’s arrival one. Not very impressed by some of the Sunak choices as ministers. Particularly:-
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt the circa 6 years failed health secretary, remainer and China style lockdown enthusiast. See his book Zero for his rather bonkers views on how best to run UK health care (essentially a state run communist agenda).
The Rt Hon Grant Shapps was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on 25 October 2022. The man has not got a clue about energy (or indeed transport) but he does have an HND in business and finance from Manchester Poly.
Then we have the snakelike Mr (let kill good private schools with VAT on school fees and make them pay four times over) one Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary whatever that is?
October 26, 2022
Quite simply the man’s a fool having Hunt as chancellor when a better choice would have been yourself John. You have been busy explaining how finances work to many of your fellow mps. Anyone with good judgement would have you in the cabinet.
October 26, 2022
So having shown zero respect for the Party Membership by imposing a Party Leader they had previously rejected, Rishi and LibCON MPs who are desperate to save their jobs at the next General Election now need to get them onside.
Charles Moore in the DT suggested this could be done by throwing a bone their way and ALLOWING THEM MORE SAY on who becomes “their” Parliamentary Candidate. I doubt if that will be permitted since the Party Members can’t be trusted to vote for Pretendy-Conservatives who would be better suited to the Labour, LibDem or Green Parties.
Yesterday it was being reported that the Conservative Party website couldn’t cope with the volume of furious emails from members who were trying to cancel their membership. I suggest to Rishi and the LibCONs that respecting your membership is a pre-requisite for “getting them onside” so they’ve fallen at first base.
October 26, 2022
As usual I have reviewed the comment sections across the online newspapers to gather public opinion. It’s is very bad for Rishi and the Conservatives.
The Daily Mail has restricted comments in the comment section on their headline article to 4 comments. Articles on Rishi’s wealth have been restricted to a few dozen articles. Thousands and thousands of people are down voting the cherry picked comments.
The editor of the online Daily Mail will be breaking some extremely bad news to GCHQ over the next few days.
October 26, 2022
“leader who will bring a new team to the tasks,”
It is much easier for a journalist to talk about the scandal in Westminster than to talk about the bond market or to visit the darker side of Ukraine. So there is far too much about the scandal and far too little news. We also hear a lot about the “coronation” of Rishi Sunak.
Ronald Reagan we are told, said he was the least intelligent of all the people he found in the room. Prime Ministers need to listen and be surrounded by people who are going in the same direction.
Dictatorships as President Xi has forgotten, are terribly dangerous because when they go wrong (as they often do) the mistakes are enormous. (lock down at the moment, perhaps Taiwan next).
October 26, 2022
This is a sorry read indeed
October 26, 2022
Must? Or else what?
How many times have commenters made that hollow demand?
October 26, 2022
Rishi and low-tax in the same sentence ! Rishi’s single policy is raise more tax.