Cutting public spending

It is hard work persuading government to cut out waste and remove marginal or undesirable programmes.
There is a vocal group of MPs who want the rest of HS2 cancelled. The business case was always poor, relying on diverting a lot of passengers from the existing network. The sharp fall in commuting and business travel thanks to lockdowns followed by more home working further undermines the case. The government does not seem to want to save £100 bn.
This week saw the foolish decision to bankroll the Bank of England to lose £11 bn this year to let them take losses on bonds they do not need to sell.I was the only MP to say this was wrong.
There is substantial agreement we should not be adding perhaps £3bn more this year to bills for hotel accommodation for illegal migrants, but still the system resists any Minister and proposals to end the dangerous trade in people.
We continue to spend more than £1 bn a year on free smart meters and their promotion when anyone who wants one now presumably has one.
We spend large sums on maintaining, heating and lighting huge office blocks in expensive city centres when many civil servants now work from home. The estate should be streamlined.
Councils build large commercial property portfolios in their areas on borrowed money in time to lose a lot in a falling property market. Why let them borrow this money?
We spend large sums on benefits for people born and legally settled here whilst inviting in hundreds of thousands of migrants to take the jobs. The state incurs large bills to provide the new arrivals with homes, school places, health facilities etc Let’s get people already here into work.
We still send overseas aid to thug states and countries with expensive weapons programmes.We should confine aid to humanitarian relief in crises and the very poor countries. Trade is often better than aid.
We are now subsidising well off people to burn more energy by price capping power for their heated swimming pools, garden lighting, saunas and the rest instead of limiting the amount of price capped power each can have to the needs of an average family. Let’s rejig the energy scheme.
October 28, 2022
All sensible points so what is driving this gross incompetence? Is it just stupidity, gross incompetence, vested interests, party donations or just pure & outright corruption?
They clearly prefer to serial rat on the manifesto on the triple lock (perhaps even for a second time) so pensioners freeze, NI increases, income tax increase and frozen allowances (income tax, CGT, IHT…)
You could also add the soft “loans” for duff degrees (about 75% surely are), net zero, burning imported wood at Drax, subsidies for electric cars (that actually significantly increase CO2 output & not decrease it compared to keeping your old car), landlord licencing and other endless & evil red tape and attacks on the self employed, the endless road blocking agenda… Plus the endless waste and misdirection at the NHS the diversity & net zero officers and the huge cost of medical negligence particularly huge in second rate maternity units. The failure to charge patient who should be paying for medical care too often people who are insured anyway.
October 28, 2022
“Is it just stupidity, gross incompetence, vested interests, party donations or just pure & outright corruption?”
It sure isn’t helping the UK, or it’s people, but somebody must be benefitting from the vast amounts of money spent by the government. WHO? Why are we paying the highest tax in 70 years for declining services, lack of availability and all but a very few being driven towards poverty. WHAT is this governments priority? Whatever it is, it appears to be detrimental to the UK AND it’s people!
October 28, 2022
October 28, 2022
“still the system resists any Minister”
Why?
October 28, 2022
LL,
The savings list can be as long as you want it to be. The problem is not in people outside the civil service identifying where to save money. The problem is the civil service mindset and resistance to implementing these ideas.
Bring in people from the private sector who are used to finding savings and bring in incentives for staff to save money – Measures drive Behaviours.
October 28, 2022
Often people from the private sector turn native one appointed to positions in the state sector where they are spending other people’s money on things for other people. They tend to care not what they pay not what (if any value) is delivered. Their main concerns are often do they have an impressive, convenient, posh office, power, good pay, expensive and a bit of travel and a large gold-plated pension.
In the Telegraph Sunak plans to expand windfall tax grab – yet another mistake on top of his fracking ban!
October 28, 2022
Lifelogic, you say, “ All sensible points so what is driving this gross incompetence? Is it just stupidity, gross incompetence, vested interests, party donations or just pure & outright corruption?”
I think there’s still a lot of the blob following EU diktat, and so resist sensible change. Plus all of what you suggest, I think.
October 28, 2022
October 28, 2022
I agree with all of these points.
At present my area is changing IT systems to an out of date system which breaks down, is slow and complicated to use . Money has been spent trying to fall in line with Manchester so information can be shared more easily. What it is doing in fact is causing more problems for patients as we are slowed down considerably and becoming frustrated with this old fashioned product. The upshot of this is political. Rather than Manchester use a more refined system where the patient turnover is rapid and safe the rest of us have to downgrade to their systems which still show floppy discs as icons .Money is spent on trainers , time is again a considerable factor and yet another spanner has been put in the works of the NHS. This is not the first time we have to lower our standards to fall in with Manchester. Money is spent to provide a worse service!
October 28, 2022
“Money is spent to provide a worse service” this is very common in the state sector (but even in the private sector) especially with new computer systems or “upgrades” to software or new brandings. The costs of everyone learning or training on the new systems can be huge.
October 28, 2022
Another example of deliberate sabotage? Who makes these decisions, and have they been sacked yet?
October 28, 2022
Good morning.
We know. We all know. But what we do not know is that those who control the purse strings see all this as someone else’s money and, in anycase, if they run out, they can always print more.
It is this cavalier and reckless manner in which those whom we place our trust first devalue our currency and then the economy.
The Conservatives under Mrs.T knew real austerity and hardship. They lived through bombing and blockade which led to rationing. They had to be frugal with just about everything, especially those things that had to be brought in by convoy. Everything they had that was brought in by that route was costed in sailors lives.
I mention the above because we have a man at the helm who has, and never will, know what it is to want. For him life has been very easy, and the same can be said for many of his predecessors.
Has anyone seen the price of cake recently ?
October 28, 2022
Your party is part of the problem not the solution
October 28, 2022
Too many families get back up benefits which encourages them not to look for a meaniful job, where 16 hours a week constitutes enough hours to get top up benefits. These jobs invariably areminimum wage. Where are the incentives to break the cycle. Can the country really afford to carry on this way of operating? The money involved in managing it has to be taken into the actual cost of the benefits.
October 28, 2022
Little incentives to pay more than the minimum wage (of to do extra hours or overtime) as if you do so little of the extra money gets to the employee after Tax/NI and loss of benefits and other costs of work like commuting they can get less then 10p of each extra £1 paid by the employer.
October 28, 2022
You say “Councils build large commercial property portfolios in their areas on borrowed money in time to lose a lot in a falling property market. Why let them borrow this money?”
Indeed, this is clearly grossly unfair competition for other property developers too especially as they often control the planning system too. Unfair competition between the state sector and the private sector should be addressed by government & competition authorities. It is huge in education, healthcare, social housing, transport and elsewhere. It leads to a huge lack of efficiency and innovation. Hard to compete with free healthcare, social housing, subsidised buses or trains or free schools. If you want to use private healthcare you have to pay four times over once in taxes for the NHS (that you are not using), tax on the money earned to pay you medical insurance premium, the insurance premium itself and 12% IPT tax on top. Similar for schools but without the IPT – though socialists like Gove wants 20% VAT on them too.
Fair competition, efficiency and sensible innovation are thus killed or damaged hugely.
October 28, 2022
‘We want to rewire the entire global financial system for net zero’. Sunak
Digital Marxism
October 28, 2022
The man is clearly a deluded socialist with either zero understanding of climate, energy engineering/economics or science or he is lying & he realises Net Zero is a complete con trick, but thinks it suits his personal agenda or he (wrongly) thinks there are votes in this hugely net harmful, net zero, climate alarmist lunacy.
October 28, 2022
When is government going to get rid of all the quangos and external committees and advisors?
It is reported JRM plans to cut back all the EU laws that frustrate business’s could be scaled back.
When are the government going to actually put a real cost on NZ and how it is going to be paid? Is this behind those trying to ŕemove charitable status from the GWPF to stop the questioning of the costs and information being readily available to the critical masses?
October 28, 2022
Another way to save money (& CO2 should that wrongly concern you) is not to send anyone to COP27. Sunak at least is not going but the Alok Sharma’s team are. Sharma even has a BSc in Applied Physics & Electronics albeit from Salford – but still he should surely know enough so as not to be taken in by this exaggerated net zero, “CO2 is a World thermostat” religion. CO2 certainly is no such thing. He certainly should know that EVs increase CO2 and most solutions being pushed wind, solar, bikes, walking really save little or no CO2 either when fully accounted for. He was an accountant too.
Or does he know but is just good at acting & producing tears and hankies on demand?
October 28, 2022
The costs of our public services involved in these pathetic disruptive protests should be claimed back from those actually physically involved and the people behind the scenes orchestrating the movement. The money must be coming from somewhere. If those engaged in actively protesting are on any benefits they should be automatically cancelled.
October 28, 2022
All sound ideas, ones many have been begging for, for far too long. Policies promised over and over again only to be reneged on the minute bums are on seats in Parliament.
Everything seems to be about placating those with other ideas i.e we’ve had Labour in charge from Cameron onward in many of these areas.
Is it all too late I wonder. These sound principles have been missing in action for far too long and others with very different views have taken over just about everywhere not least the media, education and politics in general.
I had parents who voted differently to one another, yet there was much common ground between them on many of the items listed in this article. I doubt they were unusual. I think it used to be the way of things which helped us have a good place to live. People were connected.
There is now a yawning chasm where there was once common ground on important things such as immigration, law and order (one law all were equal before, not a tailored one to suit multi-culture that no one ever voted for) personal responsibility, sound education as some example.
October 28, 2022
On a slightly different note but indicative of all that’s wrong, I notice the side bar tweets.
Why should the water companies need to be asked to do their job???
Tell them to do it, it’s what we are paying for.
Unbelievable, and we wonder why things have gone so terribly wrong.
October 28, 2022
‘We’ are spending this amount, ‘we’ are spending that amount, you say, Sir John. No, ‘we’ are not spending the money, it is your colleagues voting or ministers deciding to spend it, supposedly on our behalf. Yes, big reductions are necessary in the areas you mention, but the problem is that ‘they’ don’t listen to you. International lobbies seem to dictate the decisions to be taken, not the views of the public. As for MPs, I doubt whether many of them have the knowledge to understand the points you make regarding economic issues.
October 28, 2022
If pensions and benefits go up in line with inflation does that mean that the recipients are benefitting twice – first, from the inflation-protection, and, second, from having had their energy bills subsidised?
P.S. I’m disappointed to hear more talk on the radio this morning about ‘windfall taxes’ on energy companies. If the oil companies are making bigger profits then the Chancellor already has a windfall coming, doesn’t he?
October 28, 2022
Good morning Sir John
‘Build it and they will come’
From a Government/State/Establishment point of view create a department then the first instinct is to protect and insulate – create an empire.
We saw similar when Taxpayers money was handed to the NHS during the pandemic, the management didn’t set about creating more front line medical staff to cope, no they set about building their own personal empire with ‘diversity management’ staff.
The first rule of spending taxpayers money should be ‘real’ value for money. Money that heads off to build Empires at the expense of delivering service should be a No, No. Taxpayer money used for personal political pronouncements is also a No, No, we have a sort of elected HoC for our politics.
Taxpayer money going to any entity with out direct accountability to the taxpayer(elected chamber) is a No, No.
Governments once in power become deluded, they don’t have and don’t spend their own money, they are custodians of what they nowadays seem steal from people pockets
October 28, 2022
Agree 100%
A deferred life
Hard work 11+ onwards. No promises ever kept.
Deferred salary…never repaid
Deferred enjoyment…never achieved
Grudging pension…taxed to the hilt by a Tory government!
October 28, 2022
Sir Johns suggestions are correct, but there are many more savings to be had, but for some reason the government are reluctant to act.
The people will be unhappy if they bear the brunt of these cuts when savings which have little effect on them could be found first.
It looks like Sir John needs support from other like minded mp’s.
October 28, 2022
The gross inefficiency and incompetence of NHS management processes is unbelievable – to anyone who has not experienced their attitudes over many decades! I could fill a page with current issues, including the remark by a social worker that the NHS’ system of NON-communication with each other and patients was Byzantine. And someone with the time should check out the huge number of Boards and Committees within the national NHS structure, all of which come with salaries and expenses.
October 28, 2022
Heated swimming pools eh?
How about the other end of the “unfairness” spectrum? The benefits hot tubs, the constant, noisy parties?
I’m rapidly coming round to the view that the energy companies should in some way have taken the hit.