Going to COP 27?

I think the PM was right to say he needs to stay in the UK to work with the Chancellor on a good budget rather than flying to Egypt. It would be better if these conferences to urge us all to travel less and to burn less fuel were more often conducted on line to set an example on the issue of jet travel and to make their own contribution to reducing CO2 .
COP 27 faces the same big problem COP 26 faced. China generating 30% of the world’s CO 2 intends to carry on increasing its output for most of this decade. President Xi will not be in Egypt for others to lobby him to do what western countries are doing to cut their output. Current policy of us closing down energy intensive activities and fossil fuel mines and wells in order to import goods from China does nothing to cut world CO 2. In many cases it boosts it as we spend more on transport and on less environmentally friendly production in China. India, Russia and Brazil also are large producers of CO 2.
COP 27 does face a new problem from COP 26. As a result of the war in Ukraine and the need for the EU to cut its use of Russian gas, countries like Germany and Poland will be using more coal. China, facing shortages of power from hydro and renewables has also turned to more coal dependence. This is against the main conclusion of COP 26 that countries should make rapid progress to eliminate coal, treating gas as a transition fuel whilst renewable electricity was expanded and technologies developed to store it for times when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.
It will be interesting to see what solutions they propose to tackle this difficulty.
October 29, 2022
Good morning.
Once sincerely hopes that this is not the case of the blind leading the blind. We really need to put an end to this merry-go-round we have been witnessing these last six years.
As an aside I looked at the population (Statista website) of both the UK and Egypt since 1920. Human’s being the alleged cause of all this CO2 I thought this to be quite relevant.
The population of the UK in 1920 was getting on for over 43 million. In Egypt it was just 13 million. In 2020 the population of the UK is now estimated (although I think it to be much higher) to be over 67 million of which, an increasing amount of that is due to immigration. Egypt’s population today stands at around 102 million.
I would therefore argue that, due to increasing populations and their consumer demands, I am of the opinion that these country should do more to cut their CO2 emissions than us.
Just a thought.
October 29, 2022
Shhhhsh! Don’t mention population!
They might try to reduce it in some draconian way!
October 29, 2022
There’s that statistic bandied about (I paraphrase), that the average westerner uses the same amount of energy per year as a whole boatload of third world residents.
Clearly there’s sound environmental reason to keep the boats away from our shores…or for us all to emigrate to the third world…or to simply impoverish ourselves here. Ah, silly me, we’re doing that already!
October 29, 2022
Indeed, where ever you look the population rises in developing countries have been extraordinary. They were banging on about the effects of climate change on Madagascar, but of course failed to mention their population has risen from 4 million in 1950 to 29 million now, and stripped 90% of the forest cover from the land. Afghanistan 7 million to 40 million over the same time period , increasing their population by 10 million in last 10 years, but their drought problem was because of climate change. And Pakistan 41 to 236 million, but their Monsoon problems, you’ve guess it, down to climate change. The reason the likes of the BBC never ever mention their burgeoning populations and the impact that is having on their lands is because they haven’t figured out a way to blame their population explosion on us, so all their problems are down to climate change, which means they are trying to suggest we have a moral duty to take ‘climate change refugees’.
October 29, 2022
Ah, good points Mark B, but people in the third world on average use far less energy than we do here in the West.
So to reduce CO2 outputs we should either (a) not let them come here, (b) all emigrate over there, or (c) impoverish ourselves to third world standards. We’re not doing (a) or (b)…
Ps. Apologies if a similar comment pops up – having trouble with the technology today.
October 29, 2022
It would indeed be far better if these conferences to urge us all to travel less and to burn less fuel were more often conducted on line to set an example on the issue of jet travel and to make their own contribution to reducing CO2 .
Better still just do not go at all they are pointless indeed they are very net harmful as:-
1. There is no climate emergency caused by CO2 which is vital plant, crop, tree and seaweed food.
1. Even if CO2 were a serious climate problem mo real world co-operation with happen anyway – China, India, South America, Russia, Africa… so what the UK does is irrelevant.
3. The solutions being pushed wind, solar, EVs, walking, cycling, public transport…do not really save any significant CO2 anyway when fully accounted for. They usually just export the jobs and the CO2 too. EVs for example actually increase C02 very significantly compared to keeping your old car. This even if you can charge them on spare low carbon electricity (which we do not have anyway). At COP26 the appalling hypocrites charged them with diesel generators shipped up to Glasgow on diesel trucks!
4. The money wasted on net zero could be spent on things that are sensible in saving lives and protecting the environment.
5. The best solution is almost certainly to use the fossil fuels we have for the next hundred years of so and develop better nuclear, nuclear fusion and synthetic fuels to replace them long term.
October 29, 2022
Agree with this! And most green ideas are actually harmful to the environment. How is covering vast swathes of the countryside with solar farms environmentally friendly? How is destroying farm animals, whose poop keeps the soil rich and fertile, environmentally friendly? To list but two items! But that’s what the greenies are doing! As we’ve said before, this political exercise is nothing to do with saving the climate or environment! It’s a scam!
October 29, 2022
Meanwhile, yesterday I received an amusing little truc, a solar panel with light bulb, all the way from China! And it works!
Under a tenner, post included. ( Luckily I did not come unstuck with “Brexit” Customs extra charges!).
So..plus ça change etc.
October 29, 2022
All those mining villages destroyed. Lives wrecked.
Was Mrs T combatting commies/unions or doing the EU’s bidding?
Anyway, it all = no coal.
Which is downright wicked!
October 29, 2022
The childish and deluded Alok Sharma today from the Guardian.
The UK’s windfall tax on oil and gas profits must be changed to raise billions more and to stop companies using loopholes to invest in further fossil fuel extraction, the outgoing president of global climate talks has said. “These are excessive profits, and they have to be treated in the appropriate way when it comes to taxation,” said Alok Sharma, the president of the Cop26 UN climate summit. “We ought to be going further and seeing what more can be done in terms of raising additional finance [from the profits]. So far, at least, the level of money raised is obviously not significant.”
Far more people in the UK die from the cold Alok. Sunak should scrap net zero especially as Sunak has promised to resign if he does.
The deluded and rather unpleasant Dame Angela Eagle on Any Question is again promising to scrap the Non Dom tax status and use the money raised to pay for various daft socialism. Will someone explain to the dope that doing so will raise far less tax not more. We have the Non Dom regime so wealthy people from overseas are not deterred from living in the UK or leaving the UK. Ireland sensibly have this too and many other countries have other systems to achieve this. Why should a wealthy person have to pay £X millions in tax to live in the UK then 40% of assets on death? When so many preferable choices are available many have working health systems, control their borders and have far lower crime rates too.
October 29, 2022
“Why should a wealthy person have to pay £X millions in tax to live in the UK then 40% of assets on death?”
Indeed.
So why should people like Mrs Sunak who +live here but don’t+ enjoy a competitive advantage over indigenous folk in their ability to purchase property or compete with us in businesses?
Rather like our incoming boat-borne friends, non-doms should if anything go to the back of the queue for benefits (including levels of tax paid) here. Or at least make it a level playing field with us who always had to pay out of 40%+NI+CGT income and gains. .
October 29, 2022
Google “Sunak pledges to ‘rewire’ global finance system for net zero” on youtube to see what a deluded dope this man was on this topic last November.
Of course if you deter investments in fossil fuels you get very high energy prices and very vulnerable & unreliable energy systems. Well done Sunak as that is what we now have. Let us hope winter is mild and does not kill too many pensioner this winter.
October 29, 2022
Lifelogic
A classic three posts on the trot.
October 29, 2022
Yes…but he’s bloody good isn’t he?
October 29, 2022
Wait for it – any minute now we will be asked to save the NHS
October 29, 2022
Never mind, our Alok will be there worshipping the Green goddess, answering another question and bursting into tears when Xi isn’t. enthusiastic. Climate Charlie may zoom in to push his military style campaign for hypothermia.
October 29, 2022
I tend to think the Tories have been fooled in thinking (perhaps by the deluded BBC) there are votes in “net zero” from their polling. They are wrong, obviously if you ast people “do you want a better environment for your children, or do you want to save the world from a new hell fire?” they tend to say oh yes. If you say do you want expensive and intermittent energy, all your jobs off-shored, the economy destroyed and to have to spend £100K-£200K per home on insulation, heat pumps, smart meters, a new electrical grid, millions of wind farms and electric cars (non of which work very well, save significant CO2 or are very practical) they say get lost you daft idiot or something similar. Anyway the green loons will never vote Tory however net zero they pretend to be.
Similarly if you ask people if they would like to pay more tax for this or that good cause many say yes. But then if you ask them for a cheque for £500 payable to HMRC they are rather less keen.
Still some good news Sunak has ditched his moronic £10 fine for missed NHS appointments. This when you can hardly get an appointment. A far better plan would be £25 to have an appointment (for all who can afford to pay). Had he introduced it it would probably have cost the NHS £20 for each £10 collected in admin!
October 29, 2022
Meanwhile whilst we freeze to death sitting on 309 years of our own fuel, a halo burns bright over Westminster.
One day the people will speak and it won’t be pleasant.
October 29, 2022
Agree.
“The Great Stink” around Wefminster could have had nothing on the shenanigans of the last few years!
Bring back the sewage…it was preferable!
October 29, 2022
As noted in The Sunday Times of S Africa 23/10/22:
the hydro-carbons minister of Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Lima, said at a recent oil conference in Senegal “we have been hearing that by 2030, developed nations will no longer need our oil and gas. The question is, what are we going to do if we can no longer sell to Europe, America or Asia?”. There are huge projects in Africa being planned for excavating, transporting and utilising oil and gas locally and for export – deny the continent those developments and the poverty and serious unrest/increasing violence will simply increase.
Then no doubt the NetZero fanatics will start bleating about the need to increase Foreign Aid …..
October 29, 2022
I still sense within this a tacit assumption that there is actually a need for any country to reduce CO2 emissions. Step away from the fantasy world of the climate modellers with their toys about as useful as Neil Ferguson’s COVID death modelling and look at the real data – real-world measured global surface temperatures – and it is obvious that there is no correlation between man-made CO2 emissions and those temperatures. None of those modeller’s toys have explained how we have experienced the Mediaeval Warm Period followed by the Little Ice Age and subsequent warming, all with similar levels of global CO2.
October 29, 2022
October 29, 2022
China, India, Germany and others have made it perfectly clear to the world that coal is for them the primary fuel for maintain their industrial output and the time scales for ending its use are very fluid. They will carry on no matter what effect that has on the rest of the world.
Even when all these tens of thousands of turbines and solar units are in place there will still need to have fossil fuel backup. Not only for when the wind doesn’t blow but for also when it blows too hard. It is very doubtful these country will blow up their range of new power stations and rely on gas for standby back up. What a load of stuff and nonsense this really all is.
Not one of these other countries like us have an environmental plan for the safe disposal of all this so called technology which only lasts if your lucky for 15 – 20 years
We choose to want to lead the world in renewables as it what we do and ourcountry pays the price
October 29, 2022
China if the news reports are correct are edging much closer to Nuclear Fusion if and when they do crack it they will in power generation terms lead the world.
What price will the environment pay when all these landmarks to man’s stupidity have to be removed , who is going to pay and at what cost.
Instead of being railroaded into renewables we should have invested the money in Nuclear Fusion (NF)
History will show we became another victim of a project fear sold to us by the greens and STW sect. Will all our politicians who drove all this crusade stand up and be counted and admit they all urinating before they got their flies open and underwear off?
October 29, 2022
Yes, a very poor example set ! it shows they do not really believe Climate Change either.
Its only manipulation and thankfully they are failing!
October 29, 2022
At least “do as I say not as I do” King Charles is not be going!
October 29, 2022
I said here a while ago… Chinese scientists believe there to be a period of global cooling due in the mid 2000’s (around 2060)!
Basically, what we are seeing is the west choosing to destroy itself, and China, India etc will replace us as first world nations! Klaus Swhaab et al may believe they have ‘made the future’, but I’m not convinced. Destroyed it more like, for the west anyway.
October 29, 2022
October 29, 2022
COP 27 will highlight the emerging new world order, the real one, not Bill Gates’s biosecurity horror show that Keir Starmer seems interested in implementing if he gets into power. In the real world out there, Russia, China and India plus other countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will carry on doing what they like to develop their economies and preserve their national security, regardless of the Net Zero climate obsession gripping imbecilic Western politicians. We will lose, they will gain. I’d like to think the PM’s refusal to attend COP 27 is a good sign, but I look at the fact that climate alarmist Skidmore is still there influencing policy, and that tells me everything I need to know about what the government’s plans are.
October 29, 2022
We now see the terrible consequences of war on the environment, and yet another reason as to why nuclear power exposes humanity to highly unpredictable but very grave dangers.
Therefore the towering success of the European Union in having removed virtually all risk of that among its members, and in turn its enormous environmental benefits also becomes ever clearer.
October 29, 2022
I read yesterday that German chemical industrialists are moving their production to – China! The energy costs are the driver for this surprising move.
October 29, 2022
Towering success….hilariously wrong NHL
As of August 2022 there were 133 nuclear reactors in Europe.
The EU generates about one quarter of its electricity from nuclear power.
PS
Germany stupidly removed its nuclear power plants and is facing an energy crisis where it is now returning to coal (and dirty lignite coal as well).
October 29, 2022
Apologies – off topic but the Beeb is bleating today that half of our overseas aid budget is being spent on UK asylum seakers.
I fail to see the problem. Perfectly valid accounting and if there were fewer economic migrants there would be more money to send abroad.
October 29, 2022
Then all those wealthy BBC executives and ‘celebrities’ should stick their hands in their pockets and make up the shortfall. The general public on average wage, have no more to give. They have a license fee to pay to keep these people in their lavish life styles.
October 29, 2022
The more you spend on them the more will arrive. They will all call home to their mates “cover over now you get a warm hotel room, bike, pizza and £x per week to spend, free medical car, free lawyers…”! Plus they will never send you home!
October 29, 2022
It was rather funny to hear the BBC in full moral outrage because we are spending money on refugees here, only for them to have to admit it fully conforms to the definitions of Aid spending.
October 29, 2022
The way to deal with China and others who are reluctant to reduce C02 might be to apply taffifs. They are benefiting from the use of cheap coal etc whilst everyone is reducing emissions at a cost.
Personally I don’t think the world will do enough to save it in time.
October 29, 2022
Read the other comments and see what a small minority agree with you.
October 29, 2022
The PM will still toe the Net Zero line. He just sees no benefit in drawing attention to the huge cost by turning up at the conference.
Johnson would have gone because he likes the limelight. He would see it as another holiday and a chance to network and promote his own interests.
October 29, 2022
COP involves about 40,000 delegates. Many people seated in large rooms need monitors to see them close up. Why do so many need to travel to distant rooms merely to contact them on screen when they can do that from their own beds at home? Going to COP is like going nuts!
October 29, 2022
CON27 would be a better title for this scam.
October 29, 2022
Yes.
I read that in Westphalia they are tearing down windmills in order to mine more dirty brown coal.
Excessive mirth.
Open up ALL the mines.
Why starve at a laden table??
October 29, 2022
And bringing back into use three lignite coal fired power stations.
They will be running out of glue as the Eco nuts will be sticking themselves down on roads everywhere.
October 29, 2022
I’m sure the “elite” will enjoy their 27th Carry On Preaching jamboree in Egypt.
What will it achieve? An awful lot of the hot air they claim they want to cut – and precious little else since China, India etc won’t wreck their economies.
I’m in my early 60s and the climate now is the same as it has been throughout my lifetime. In the UK we get an occasional hot summer and we get an occasional very cold winter, but most of the time it’s mild and fairly wet.
It’s a scam and increasing numbers of people recognise that it’s a scam. It’s a means by which the UN can force western nations to “level down” by trashing their own economies and transferring vast sums of money to the usual countries who have even worse governments than ours and which continually have their hands out for “free money.”
I’m glad Truss told our WEF-supporting King that he couldn’t go. And I very much doubt that Sunak is staying away because he’s busy here: it’s far more likely to be a recognition that it would infuriate a great many voters (particularly in the Red Wall).
October 29, 2022
Why do we have this obsession with emitting Co2? It is a gas that is essential to life, hugely increases plant growth and does not affect climate (in fact lags behind temperature).
Who benefits? The ruling elite. More taxes, more subsidies for green energy that doesn’t work, more sales of EV’s that not only don’t work but are actively dangerous, more control over the population who get less resources while the elite get more.
And all for what? Allegedly a couple of degrees warmer in a world that for most of it’s history was much warmer than it is now.
What a society we live in- fools led by criminals.
October 29, 2022
I see the terms Net Zero and Covid Zero and I see the term Year Zero and all the horrors of this most destructive and inhumane political ideology that views human beings as an inconvenience to be dealt with in whatever way the State decides. What is zero? It’s a place I don’t want to go
October 29, 2022
Zero = nothing.
“Nothing will come of nothing” ( Lear, Shakespeare)
And indeed for their NZ they have given us NOTHING.
They have taken away ALL our coping methods and tools.
They even wanted to take the Sun!
October 29, 2022
The Government have overreached on (1) green energy, (2) QE, borrowing and taxes, (3) outsourcing manufacturing and (4) migration demographics.
We have seen an energy crises caused by woke green policies. Now a predicted gilts crisis caused by a Government addiction to borrowing and triggered by lower taxation. If China invades Taiwan and we impose sanctions we will see a supply crisis caused by outsourcing manufacturing.
All three (energy, interest and supply) crises have different causes but all ratchet up inflation and will cause a serious cost of living crisis. If livelihoods are threatened we will then see a demographic crisis.
October 29, 2022
A conference on finding out what is causing the 200 (14%) excess deaths a day (currently in the UK) and similar in other countries would make far more sense. Is seems the vaccines are the most likely cause so how long with this excess continue? Can anything much be done other than stopping them now certainly for the young?
Heart issues in up to 1 in 27 according to a recent Swiss study. Why is MSM not demanding action.
But politicians like non issues and long terms issue like Climate Alarmism. If it is never a problem they can then claim to have solved it with the £billions they taxed off us and wasted or stole from us.
October 29, 2022
Don’t be put off by your detractors who object to your accurate and important listings of real priorities which our government should consider and address.
October 29, 2022
Our first PM to put the interests of the UK first rather than appearing Good on the global stage which all these COPX events are. Just a COP out and a box ticking exercise for the great and the good to show they are doing something about climate change. Chopping down Rain forests to feed an ever-growing world population is not addressed. The Climate is warming, is it just the increasing level of CO2 only due to burning fossil fuel? It won’t last for ever, so we do need to find alternative fuels.
The war between Ukraine and Russia has had a major impact on the raise in CO2, and death rates if that is considered important by COP. The West (America) is happy to blow up a pipeline and release menthane gas as if we did not have enough cows doing it to feed the ever-growing population.
So perhaps the PM could spend some time trying to stop the war in the interests of Climate change not spending £billions on arms to keep it going
A Nuclear winter will really change the climate fast, like tomorrow rather than in a decade or so.
October 29, 2022
I don’t believe the issue over CO2 is that important, compared with the far bigger problems of pollution and habitat destruction.
We can’t directly influence what goes on in other countries, although we could turn off imports from destructive countries.
When it comes to doing our bit, eliminating immigration is the best thing we can do. More people mean habitat destruction to make way for housing, and the sewers already unable to cope with the current load will be relieved of the additional effluent.
October 29, 2022
Very prescient I think.
Beware of wasting hard earned cash
On worthless junk of tin and plastic
We must stop buying Chinese trash
Economy sinks, lest measures drastic
Ray Lucero Saturday, December 15, 2007
October 29, 2022
I broadly agree with Sir John’s comments relating to COP27 however would LL and his ilk stop going on about CO2. This gas is essential to life – the impact of human activity on the behaviour of the atmosphere is the issue. Many of the causes are related to the growth in world population and our life styles. As individuals we can adapt and endeavour to persuade others to change but we should focus on the root causes and potential solutions. Going on about CO2 is irrelevant and demonstrates an ignorance of the issues.
October 29, 2022
Maybe the State can assert control over every person’s economic life? That’s surely the best method to stop people buying petrol, meat, milk, bread, electricity or gas? Or maybe UBI which is Labour’s method to impose Socialist control?
I know John’s new party leader is an advocate of digital control using CBDC’s which in effect means Stasiesque intervention in every one of our purchasing decisions when the State implements controls over our bank transactions
I’m a big fan of democracy and freedom. If people choose to vote for politicians and parties that propose such a future in which intellectual, economic and social free-will is simply abolished then they’ll have to suffer the consequences of their ignorance, naivety and stupidity
beware the politician who proposes you can have something for nothing, they have intent, sinister intent