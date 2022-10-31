The anti Brexit establishment plans a big push

The government which gained a majority by uniting pro Brexit voters with Remain voters who wished to accept the referendum and go with some Brexit wins, needs to be aware that some forces that cannot accept Brexit are out to push back on policy.
- They are trying to oust the Home Secretary as they fear she will take action to stop the flow of illegal migrants across the Channel. Anti Brexit lawyers and some Home Office officials are out to prevent policies that could work, as they dislike the wish of many Brexit voters to take back control of our borders..
- They want to sell out the Unionists in Northern Ireland who are resisting the EU’s unreasonable misinterpretation of the Protocol to stop the free flow of GB to NI trade, to stop NI benefitting from any VAT cuts, and to keep NI under EU laws. They wish to block a moderate UK legislative solution to restore UK trade and taxes in NI which is necessary to reinstate the Good Friday power sharing arrangements.
- They want prevent gas exploration and development where communities want the revenue and the jobs it could bring, and where companies are willing to produce more from the North Sea, to keep the UK import dependent
- They continue to block VAT cuts on energy despite the advantage this would bring by lowering the inflation index and helping people’s personal budgets
- They wish to impose an austerity budget to deepen and lengthen the downturn and worsen the UK’s economic performance
- They want to abandon the Bill to reduce the volume of inherited laws from the EU and to establish the full supremacy of UK courts.
October 31, 2022
It seems that the PM is going back on promises.
“A new Brexit delivery unit.
Reviewing every EU law on our statute book.
Starting in my first 100 days
Let’s keep Brexit safe.”
Well where’s the unit? Is JRM being sidelined too?
October 31, 2022
What ever are these “brexit wins”?
Come on?
Well done to the voters of Brazil incidentally. The vote is more significant than the close result would indicate, given the widespread intimidation by Bolsonaro’s mob towards pro-Lula voters and the country’s endemic violence on their account.
October 31, 2022
Brazil? nuts!
October 31, 2022
You did not acknowledge the significance of the vote to leave the EU despite the establishment lining up behind remain @NLH. Why highlight a socialist winning on the other side of the world?
October 31, 2022
@NLH, The UK has never left the control of the EU, so you cant have “brexit wins” all the time you are under control of 1 Those that don’t believe in Democracy and Sovereignty the WEF 2 All the time you take your orders from a unelected unaccountable Foreign Power. Which ever way you voted the concern must now be that Governments are not working for you but their masters elsewhere
October 31, 2022
” A small number of bureaucrats in Brussels think they can create Europe but they are wrong. Europe is made of nations. Free and sovereign nations ” ( Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki )
October 31, 2022
ah, bless
October 31, 2022
NLH:
The forces SJR describes are not just anti-Conservative.
They are anti-UK.
Are you?
What do you do to support UK interests?
October 31, 2022
I don’t think that either candidate was a good choice. Much like other presidential elections in the modern world it seems voters get offered authoritarian choices with corruption never far away. Lula was sentenced to nine and a half years for that. Not an inspiring choice.
October 31, 2022
We have known this all along, how come it’s raken so long for anyone in Parliament to realise.
Soinack is a WEF plant and will follow their agenda.
October 31, 2022
Well Sir John why not name some of the Remainers, the public should know – just like Farage is known for the opposite.
October 31, 2022
“….Some forces…” JR means majority of Tory party past and present.
October 31, 2022
At least we are funding the Ukraine, following Net Zero and ignoring the floods of illegals turning up on our shores.
A country where governments cannot operate effectively also suits outside interests who want to implement massive change. Opposition is ineffective.
Meanwhile faction fighting continues. Reports of plans to unseat Sunak now.
October 31, 2022
**Sorry…since JRM has returned to backbenches he can’t be in charge of sunset clauses. So who is supposed to be?
October 31, 2022
+1 just as he went back on the triple lock and all the manifest tax promises and the net migration promises.
October 31, 2022
Going back on promises? It’s a u-turn a day and now it seems he is considering going to the Egypt jolly because Boris has said he will go. We didn’t want this globalist but the undemocratic Tories foisted him upon us even though he lost twice trying to be PM. All part of the plan. Why did they waste time, money and put the country at risk with no government to speak of while they held a sham election for leader? Roll on 2024, just to see the Tories get the pasting they so richly deserve.
October 31, 2022
When Sir John refers to “The anti Brexit establishment” and says “some forces that cannot accept Brexit are out to push back on policy” he is, of course, referring to RISHI SUNAK HIMSELF.
It is Sunak that is refusing to allow Braverman to leave the ECHR – an ESSNTIAL prerequisite to stopping the illegal migrants;
It is Sunak who refuses to trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol;
It is Sunak who has reversed Truss’s return to fracking;
It is Sunak who pushed JRM out and is reversing the abolition of retained EU laws;
And it is Sunak who is forcing through tax increases that will increse the recession.
The ENEMY of Brexit, of Britain, of the British economy, of energy security and independence and of the Britaish people is SUNAK himself.
October 31, 2022
Obviously not really knowing anything regarding how to proceed, I would suggest that Brexiteers need to plan a HUGE push back.
Stop bowing down to leftists/globalists.
This is really existential now.
October 31, 2022
Since when were leftists globalists? I remember the Seattle Riots, the Genoa Riots both massive anti-globalist both left led.
Have you been reading Elsworth Tooey’s newspaper columns?
That said, JR made the point that left vs right is a false dialectic in current politics.
October 31, 2022
So you know precisely who is planning a push back?
Well pray do tell.
October 31, 2022
gyges:
Labels rarely define groups precisely as all group members straddle a mixture of interests. Conservative and Labour oppose each other yet most intend good via different routes. It is those who intend and do bad things that a sharper label should define. Sensible nations label them as CRIMINAL in cells.
October 31, 2022
Globalist where once referred to as capitalists led by multinational companies …now its more akin to communist world government led by the UN and the left political elite
They just hijack or change their names whenever it convenient (eg global warming to climate change)
October 31, 2022
Those on the left are the biggest supporters of anything that can hurt the status quo. As they have become so loud in their protests, whether supporting woke craziness or just wanting to loot, their actions meld nicely with globalists ambitions. They make great bedfellows.
October 31, 2022
The first thing JR and chums need to do is oust Sunak. I believe he did a deal with the devils to become PM.
October 31, 2022
Oh I see now…it is LEFTISTS pushing for right wingers to be purged from the cabinet.
So much for Tory “unity”.
Great…just great. Not.
October 31, 2022
Good morning.
Utter rubbish !
Items 1 – 5 have nothing to do with BREXIT.
Non-EU nationals could always be removed from the UK, it is simply the government’s lazy callousness and incompetence that has allowed this crisis to fester until GBN started to report on it.
The government negotiated and signed the NI Protocol.
The government has created legislation that stops gas exploration.
The government could cut VAT at any time.
If the government wishes to impose austerity upon us then so be it. Its life expediency will be similar to that of a WWII Kamikaze pilot, moment before impact with the next GE.
And as for those laws ? So what if they do ? It is not as if any of them will benefit from it one way or another (see above)
I am tired of hearing it was / is someone elses fault. Your party and the Establishment have drunk the WEF Cool-Aid. All we can do is await the inevitable, and final outcome.
October 31, 2022
This government (and the other main parties too) want to destroy patriotism and change the country into something the Brits hate. That way the patriots won’t defend the country when the politicians sell us to the EU (or any other organisation), because we will be past caring about our country. I must admit it is working. I am beginning to hate what our country has become, thanks to our politicians. Double standards apply everywhere you look, and the majority Brits ALWAYS receive the harshest treatment, be it housing, NHS, dentistry, justice … everything! Minorities rule OK. This government cares more for the illegal immigrants (and minorities) than the tax paying law abiding decent citizens.
October 31, 2022
Shirley,
Mass immigration=cultural destruction of nation states. That has been Tory policy for 12 years while lying to get elected. It was a choice. It was and has been encouraged.
ECHR needs to be scrapped to get back control, Tory party do not want to scrap it. Braverman stated she did. If UK scraps ECHR as part of the EU sell out agreement it would end the EU sell out agreement within 12 days.
As Tory govt spent billions for such an eventuality it should be prepared.
October 31, 2022
Oh, Shirley, who hurt you? Not a word of what you wrote bears any relationship to reality but you believe it anyway. Have you been reading that nasty Daily Mail or listening to Nigel Farage?
October 31, 2022
First class comment.
I’m tired of hearing too.
In fact it’s downright insulting to expect us to keep believing the same old rhetoric and the same old promises of ding something about it all.
October 31, 2022
Agreed.
October 31, 2022
Sensible estimates conclude that about 2.4 million of the 17.4 million Leave voters have now died.
October 31, 2022
So just get Starmer to put rejoining the EU and joining the Euro in his next election manifesto. Should be a massive vote winner according to you.
October 31, 2022
Died of what? Frustration? Hypothermia? Malnourishment? Various undetected cancers became terminal? Covid/pneumonia? or even the will to live in this mad world / country?
October 31, 2022
Presumably no remainers have died NHL
Estimates you agree with are “sensible”
Hilarious.
October 31, 2022
Vastly more of the Remain voters in 1972 have also died. So we best cancel the result of that Referendum as well. Which means we left the EEC in 1973.
October 31, 2022
Sensible estimates conclude that 4 million of the 16 million Remain voters have matured into realists.
October 31, 2022
In your bizarre world I presume that Remainers are immortal.
October 31, 2022
As have, no doubt, a similar number of remain voters. So what is your point?
October 31, 2022
Most of those who voted for Atlee’s Govt are dead too, so maybe people should leave the NHS.
October 31, 2022
Nice one
October 31, 2022
There are a few of us still hanging on NLH 🙂
October 31, 2022
Therefore approx 2.4 million Remainiacs will also have snuffed it ……………………..
October 31, 2022
At least Starmer is on message ?
“There are some who say we don’t need to make Brexit work – we need to reverse it.
I couldn’t disagree more.”
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work-2/
October 31, 2022
Not only could non-EU nationals be removed, but it was always permitted to remove EU nationals in certain circumstances as well. For example, the following is official advice to Irish citizens:
“Your right to stay in an EU, EEA country or Switzerland for up to 90 days could be cancelled if you become an unreasonable burden on the social assistance system of the member state.”
The fact that it wasn’t done is the reason you already identified – the UK government’s incompetence.
October 31, 2022
We’ve been saying this for a while. You’d think, in a democracy, that it wouldn’t be possible, but yet Parliament allowed the Benn Act which was a direct attack on the prospects of the UK. I knew then that PM’s were majority undemocratic and disrespectful of the electorate and to many, actually treasonous. Why didn’t a ‘Gina Miller’ type of person stand up and sue the government ‘to protect democracy’? Likewise when so many PM’s (mostly Tories) ignored democracy to push us further into the EU.
Democracy is DEAD in the UK. Politicians want to grab ALL the power for themselves. They will want us to pay extra money to the EU to do the work that THEY are paid to do and the EU won’t put the UK first, as our MP’s are SUPPOSED to do, but don’t. This is what the EU have taught them! Being an MP is easy money when you don’t give the electorate a choice, or a voice, and can set your own rules and agenda.
The future looks bleak, very bleak!
October 31, 2022
+ plus.
A thin veneer of democracy delivered by a ‘spivocracy’ as someone so rightly coined it.
October 31, 2022
Indeed.
I note that some politicians and the the BBC have started to call the invasion (by thousands of economic migrants each week) the “small boats problem”. No one has a problem with inanimate “small boats” the problem is the invasion by vast number of illegal migrants and the government’s failure to deter & even encouraging ever more of them.
This selective use of highly deceptive language is clearly deliberate. It there some Quango that decides on these political language distortions? Rather like the pushing of the bonkers idea that “globalism” is anti-semitic.
October 31, 2022
+1 Every single word you have written, Shirley M, sums up my own point of view. Our MPs don’t give a toss about us. They are behaving like a bunch of spivs. I have zero respect for any of them now.
October 31, 2022
dystopia rules!
October 31, 2022
Shirley M +1
October 31, 2022
At the time that Gina Miller went to court over Brexit I was annoyed. I thought she was trying to scupper it. She’s been on GB News a couple of times recently. She explained that she wanted it to be done legally. She expects fairness and is utterly logical in her approach to life and politics. I’ll say it quietly, but I was quite impressed by what she said and how she came over. She has a political party (I know nothing about it) and I suspect would be a formidable force to be reckoned with.
October 31, 2022
Ex Home Secretary HoL committee Oct 2021
“We simply do not have the infrastructure or the accommodation”
And now hotel costs have gone up by £1 BILLION and there are rumours of govt. expecting to put refugees into second homes, old people’s residential homes and hotels in use for holiday makers ( although I think that already happens).
I think that the PM promised to sort all this out but he is too busy deciding whether To go to the COP meeting, having said he would not!
Like he won’t go?
October 31, 2022
Ex Home Sec Patel?
She got her Indian Migration Compact a long held wish I believe for a ‘living bridge’.
Anything else seemed of less priority.
According to Migration Watch she’s said the crossings would be a rare occurrence by spring. Then spring turned to summer, turned to winter turned to spring again. Still, she didn’t specify which spring. Why say that one minute, then the next all the woe is me my hands are tied nonsense.
It’s all just playing to the gallery and feed the public the usual waffle.
Likewise Johnson on camera saying ‘if you come here illegally you will be sent back’ or words to that effect.
Dishonesty seems to be the lifeblood of our system
October 31, 2022
Yes, her.
They now seem to be bamboozling us with notions of “illegal migrants”.
As far as I can see …under what we have signed up to…they are all legal since we are obliged to take ANYONE arriving and claiming to need asylum. Some are already have refugee status and those who do not must be received, housed etc and then have their claim assessed.
Currently 76% of applications are approved.
Citizenship follows.
So the govt. tells us a load of bs.
October 31, 2022
We need to be out of ECHR to gain control of our borders. Full stop.
October 31, 2022
I now understand how and why fascists parties gain membership …its when the so called mainstream parties no longer protect its own citizens or country
October 31, 2022
No doubt Labour party leaders and some Tory MPs will be in some way involved
October 31, 2022
I’d suggest 80+% of the House of Commons and 99% of the House of Lords
October 31, 2022
They only want to enact the laws they like and not the laws that the people voted for or want
October 31, 2022
And no doubt Brussels, Washington and the WEF
October 31, 2022
I simply cannot believe what I’m reading.
These points have been written as if they are something that will be a new strategy by those who really run the country.
None of this is news, we’ve seen it in action from day one.
What we haven’t seen is any action taken to put a stop to it.
Your party in government could have at least, as I’ve said many times, do something about the BBC and its part in all this.
Am I then to believe absolutely nothing can be done with these people, and they are at liberty to thwart the democratic wishes of the people and continue with this mess which is helping ruin the country?
Braverman has to go as she is a ‘threat’ to national security!!!
These people aren’t??
What about all those turning up illegally that we know nothing about?
What a perfect opportunity for someone with a grudge to use this illegal debacle to their advantage… and if I’ve thought of it you can bet on Putin having thought of it, for a perfect little terrorist war on the ever so humble and welcoming British shores.
October 31, 2022
@Michelle +1, The enemy within has always been this Government, Parliament and the Establishment.
Its a criminal offence to enter the UK illegally. So let all Criminals go free, why one rule for the indigenous and onother for foriegn criminals?
October 31, 2022
+ 100
October 31, 2022
NB. Personally I am pro Brexit:
Britain, with all its opt-outs, didn’t fit well in the EU, and the EU has already moved on.
But:
– Sovereignty? Britain recently couldn’t take back control from the markets, a costly experience.
– Economically, Brexit is always about the future: while the UK GDP will soon suffer 4%, the Brexit opportunity of the trade deal with Australia promises a GDP gain of 0.08% in 2035!
– Don’t forget that the DUP campaigned for a long time against the Good Friday Agreement – see Wikipedia. Would the DUP mind if the Good Friday Agreement were harmed?
– Outside the EU, it is still possible to have a customs union and become part of the single market. Pragmatism could win over ideology.
October 31, 2022
Strange that independent countries who trade the most with the EU don’t belong to a customs union nor are members of the single market Peter.
October 31, 2022
Italy doesn’t fit well in the EU either, with its ballistic national debt, well above the Maastricht rules.
So why hasn’t it been kicked out, or at least heavily fined for treaty violation?
October 31, 2022
Italy doesn’t get kicked out: instead it suffers repeated regime change at the hands of the EU and financial system, as we have just done.
October 31, 2022
@Peter VAN LEEUWEN
‘Sovereignty? Britain recently couldn’t take back control from the markets, a costly experience’ – That was 100% of the WEF Establishment briefing against the UK. Those that now Control our Cabinet do not at any time want competition it is about creating a comfort blanket/protectionist racket for the 1000 dominant Companies that have signed up to the ‘Great Reset’, with minister and Parliment coalescing – they attend the meetings They now have a compliant Government in the UK
October 31, 2022
UK Column had a chart on their website some time ago, showing the world’s hierarchy. Governments were third down the pile. Ian B – it would seem you are spot on in your assertions.
October 31, 2022
An unhelpful and misleading comment. The DUP campaigned against it during the consultation period and while it was being negotiated but supported it after ratification. One could easily question the motives of promoters of the agreement but that would be equally unhelpful.
October 31, 2022
@ None of the Above: Maybe I read the Wikipedia wrongly but at the 1999 ratification of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement it says: ” The British–Irish Agreement came into force on 2 December 1999. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was the only major political group in Northern Ireland to oppose the Good Friday Agreement. ”
Power-sharing including the DUP only took off in 2007, even though the DUP may have had good reasons (suspicions) for delaying.
October 31, 2022
Before we try ‘Pragmatism’ could we try a real brexit, the one the people and not the politicians wanted …the leave all EU institutions, organisations and laws brexit – I haven’t seen that brexit yet
October 31, 2022
@ Dave Andrews :
– The Maastricht treaty requirements were relaxed when the pandemic made it difficult for most countries.
– There is no mechanism for “kicking out”, nor for enforced membership. Members are free to leave, as Britain’s departure showed.
October 31, 2022
@ glen Cullen: What makes you so sure that “the people” wanted ” to leave all EU institutions, organisations and laws Brexit ” ?
In 2016 I was more interested in Brexit and that was not my impression of what people wanted.
October 31, 2022
Ps. Ps. A clearly held view by the Late Noble Lord Trimble, Nobel peace prize winner was that amending the Protocol wouldn’t compromise the GFA and he should know.
Your seductive reasonableness masks the actualitee.
October 31, 2022
@ Nigl : I suppose that would very much depend on what kind of amendment. I read that the EU would be willing to compromise on the type of protocol implementation and that there is a “landing zone” possible in the negotiations.
October 31, 2022
The markets control the UK? Of course, that is what happens when you live above your means on other people’s money. By the way, most of the National Debt was incurred when we were members, so I don’t see that EU membership was a great success either after 40 odd years, we were and are poorer than ever. So is most of the EU come to that.
October 31, 2022
Peter, inside the CU and SM sounds like a Norway solution, where they call it ‘all pay and no say’. Thanks!
I see that your government is determined to destroy the agricultural sector in the Netherlands, one of the most successful in the world. You must be proud.
October 31, 2022
Of course the DUP campaigned against the Belfast Agreement. Most sensible people who read it did. It was a craven capitulation to an enemy which had been roundly defeated and comprehensively infiltrated. But having been passed, the DUP would be mad to allow only those clauses which favour the republicans to be adhered to, and not the ones which uphold Unionism.
October 31, 2022
PVW , I have responded to you before saying that I consider the EU to be a defunct bureaucracy . The extreme differences between its member countries – culturally , economically , politically , geographically – and others , make it impossible to weld together with a common purpose to make it work . Its central committee are driven by ill-conceived priorities that cannot make sense at a local country level ; the sooner it finally disintegrates the better for Europe . I withdrew my businesses from it in the early 70s due to ill-conceived interference and transferred my activities elsewhere where they were both welcomed and profitable .
October 31, 2022
The problem is you can replace “They” with “Sunak” in your post with no real problem.
For example George Osborne is all over the media at present having met Hunt prior to his recent statement. Looks like austerity is back.
October 31, 2022
‘The government which gained a majority by uniting pro Brexit voters with Remain voters who wished to accept the referendum and go with some Brexit wins, needs to be aware that some forces that cannot accept Brexit are out to push back on policy.’
Yes, and they sit among you on Conservative benches. They combine with those of similar views across the house and the Lords and work with the globalists.
They appear willing to leave no stone unturned to achieve their aims, regardless of harm to the UK.
A complete clear out is needed.
October 31, 2022
Well. You all voted for Sunak and this is what you get. We knew it, so that’s why Truss got the nod.
Yet again you will be loyal despite him breaking the words he said to get this job and that what you have set out is diametrically opposed to what you believe in.
Paper tigers.
October 31, 2022
I think the time has come for you to name and shame these people to give them an opportunity to come out or defend themselves. Or would it be too embarrassing to include those in your party?
October 31, 2022
I watched the speech of the present Home Secretary to the recent conference on TV and found it a model of assertiveness and clarity: she articulated the needs of the British people, especially regarding the control of illegal immigration; she didn’t have all the answers, as she acknowledged, but she appeared to have a very strong will to succeed, and I feel sure that if she fails it will not be for want of trying.
To “oust” the Home Secretary would be an own-goal for Britain. Anyway, she has been punished enough and fully deserves a second chance.
October 31, 2022
So you sow so you reap.
The people who run this party need to get their A’s into gear.
Whatever happened with getting people committed to the Brexit cause?
Too many are not, add to the mix all those with their own secret agenda’s and the end result is what we have
a government with a big majority and unfit for purpose.
To compound the problem it is the same for all the other parties. Time to open the sludge valves.
October 31, 2022
Well colour me shocked. No-one could possibly have foreseen this …. and certainly not the useless idiots in the Not-a-Conservative-Party.
Of course, the big problem is that many of these anti-Brexit Establishment figures are found in Westminster: in the House of Frauds and House of Commons. One of them is even found in The Treasury.
I guess the Not-a-Conservative-Party really does have a death-wish.
October 31, 2022
1. We had a solution to the boats when we were in the EU – cooperation with France under EU law. Brexit means we are now on our own and have no solutions.
2. The only people who sold out the Unionists in Northern Ireland are the Tory MPs (including you) who voted in the oven ready deal to keep NI under EU laws.
3. Nothing to do with Brexit.
4. Nothing to do with Brexit.
5. Nothing to do with Brexit.
6. Nonsense. Brexit established the full supremacy of UK courts. If you want to show us some Brexit “wins”, get on with it. No one is stopping you
October 31, 2022
I hope Rishi remembers in detail his meeting with the ERG and their announcement immediately afterwards that the NI bill would go through and be enacted.
Also to follow on from Lz Truss and get rid of all the red tape caused by incorporating EU law into UK law. A stupid mistake.
A guest on GB News said they had learnt that the civil servants were say they have too much work to do it. Who the hell do they think they are? They need to go back to basics and do what they are told.
The anti-Brexit lot are a nasty bunch of quislings and they will wreck this country if allowed to continue. unchecked
October 31, 2022
The enemy within has always been the Government and Parliament.
To many things have been contrived to make the UK citizen compliant and manipulate the return of the unelected and unaccountable.
October 31, 2022
The only answer to this treachery is to identify those working against what was the will of the British people. NAME AND SHAME
We should then encourage those found to explain exactly how they will not benefit personally from us sinking back to become another EU vassal state.
There has been too much power used by vested interests that has gone against what is decent and right over the last 5 years or more from within Parliament – Time to stop the shenaninigans and at least allow the new PM to do something and show his hand.
October 31, 2022
The biggest threat to the UK is its Government it calls itself Conservative but it is anything but. I hate the idea of Labour and their ways, but it now becomes the only choice to clear out the terrorist within Government.
My dilemma Sir John is that you are my MP, you are on mine and every other ‘Conservatives’ wave length. Here in Wokingham it looks like we need to sacrifice even you to what would be the Not So Liberal Democrats just to cause a clear out at the top of this WEF Government. Although hand on heart I like many will just abstain.
October 31, 2022
I don’t want Labour either, but if the country decides that is what will happen, at least it will be by popular vote, not by jerrymmandering the system as the Tories have lately taken to doing.
October 31, 2022
If only it was truly Labour, but they care more about the idle on welfare than people who actually work.
October 31, 2022
Care to name names?
October 31, 2022
Item 4 – VAT cuts on energy – is particularly noteworthy. Mr Sunak could have introduced some at least a year ago in the face of the growing energy emergency, acknowledging the windfall tax element of the increased VAT take in the first place. He chose not to to so. Might we cynically conclude that his primary motivation was to avoid making Boris Johnson popular again, at a time when he was already plotting to overthrow him?
October 31, 2022
@David Cooper – This is blocked by the EU Commission under the NI Protocol, The UK Government would have to accept that NI is no longer part of the UK for it to happen. Laws, rules and regulations are being applied without any democratic rights afforded to UK Citizens.
October 31, 2022
Some good news on windfall profits tax. Shell reported they didn’t pay any.
Why is that good news? Because it means they invested at least 4 times as much as they would have paid in enhancing production and new projects like Cambo and Jackdaw. Still small beer, because their UK operations are a small shadow of what they used to be. But at least the right direction.
October 31, 2022
Some forces= globalists, common purpose, open society, WEF members including big corporations, banks and finance houses, civil service, and 2/3 of Blight Blue blobbys.
October 31, 2022
The prime minister baton has now been passed to the last runner in the race. He will bring home the globalist prize of a subjugated UK.
There is only one way of beating these people and that’s getting behind Nigel Farage and the Reform party. He has been the most influential politician in my lifetime. Brexit supporting MPs need to be brave and switch to Reform. As he’s said he can’t do this on his own. There’s no point staying with the Conservative party as they are now a lost cause.
Without a new party both Brexit and the country are lost.
October 31, 2022
The most depressing aspect of all this, is how much of it is coming from within the Conservative parliamentary party. It begins to look as if the inly hope is a formal split, and if that brings in Labour for a bit, so what? It could not be much worse than what we have at the moment.
October 31, 2022
@William Long – the greater majority of the Conservative Party as it is with Parliment and the Establishment/Civil Service are anti-Brexit and voted against it. Now they have dug their heels in and would prefere the demise of the UK economy than accept responsibility to Govern for the benefit of all(What the taxpayer pays them for) – great pay, benefits and an easy life is the order of the day
October 31, 2022
If it is civil servants who are getting in the way of Brexit reforms sack them or just as good, promote them sideways to a DSS office in Wick, or if punisment is considered appropriate, Liverpool.
Incestuous lawyers who feed on Brexit and its consequences should fund their activities other than through legal aid. Consider it a contribution to our balance of payments defecit.
October 31, 2022
Perhaps you woud care to enlighten us as to why Liverpool or Wick are punishments.
Where do you live, or are you not UK resident ?
October 31, 2022
I cannot express my disgust strongly enough. All the available hotels are full of ‘uninvited guests’. Now the government (via Serco and other organisations) is offering FIVE YEAR leases on properties to house these immigrants. Your party really knows how to kick taxpayers in the teeth, especially when these law breakers get better treatment than the legal and law abiding people who pay for it all. FIVE year leases!!!!!!! The governments intentions couldn’t be clearer. What next? Displace legal citizens from their homes, or force us to take them in as lodgers? It wouldn’t surprise me!
I hope you party loses power and NEVER gains power again. You really are in the wrong party, Sir John. I think you are a decent and patriotic person but you support a party that is anything but decent, patriotic or democratic. It is pure scum, out to destroy the country!
October 31, 2022
1. Repeal our membership of Council of Europe – ECHRs
2. Repeal the EU Northern Ireland Protocol
3. Repeal UN policy of Net-Zero
4. Repeal the EU Trade & Cooperation Agreement
5. Repeal any WEF agreements & targets
6. Produce a new manifesto
October 31, 2022
Glen 👍🏻👍🏻
October 31, 2022
Yes Glen, irs time to stop faffing about and kick back at out ENEMIES in the eu , particularly France.
Start by cancelling holidays in EU countries, dint give your money to those who hate you!
October 31, 2022
I detect a confrontational approach from Sir John which regular blog watchers will know has simmered but is now being expressed. Thank you, Sir John, and I hope you can work with all your political soulmates, of whatever label, to address the failings to deliver true democracy.
October 31, 2022
+1
October 31, 2022
On the Suella Braverman situation, you have to ask who is it in the Civil Service that is leaking confidential information to the MsM. Then ask why is the Taxpayer still paying their wages?
Clearly politicly motivated actions
October 31, 2022
She had the audacity to say openly that she wanted to something about illegal immigration, something the left and the civil service cannot accept. Since Blair/Brown they have wanted open borders and to ‘rub our noses in diversity’ as Blair said, to change the demographic of this nation, presumably for some kind of electoral advantage. Trouble is brewing on the immigration front and the government will get a huge blowback soon for not doing their job.
October 31, 2022
Why do you assume it is someone in the civil service? It is MPs who appear to be the leakiest vessels, including Braverman herself.
October 31, 2022
Eu intransigence will continue. Invoke Art.16 and order Assembly elections now.
No more prevaricating, please!!!!!
October 31, 2022
How much noise would it make if we ‘Proscribed’ ‘Extinction Rebellion’ and ‘Just Stop Oil’,
we could then seize their assets and sanction all the organisations that fund them.
What a wheeze.
October 31, 2022
NotA – it is a good thing that the Brexit voters are not like ER and JSO to get their way. Can you imagine what the police would do if they sat in roads or spray painted buildings or went around shouting at people with megaphones?
Let’s put it this way they would be locked up faster than you can say ‘you’re nicked’
October 31, 2022
I seem to remember miners who did something similar were handled in a different way.
I remember a drunk man being jailed for a sewerage water discharge.
Lawfare is being used. It is not being applied evenly to all its citizens, even when the same law. This excludes the special laws for the little helpers.
October 31, 2022
I think there are many in Sir John’s party that must be included in “some forces that cannot accept Brexit”.
October 31, 2022
Enough, That is clearly the point of his post.
October 31, 2022
Dear Sir John
I despair! Why vote anymore? It really dies seem that no matter what vote wins, the Opposition will undo it. What answers do you propose?
October 31, 2022
…and they don’t want us to have a comptetitive corporation tax regime
October 31, 2022
…and they want to ditch the investment zones because they won’t comply to eu environmental standards.
Basically, anything that threatens the eu – and our future membership of it – is being ditched
October 31, 2022
Well we never got a true and full Brexit anyway and it was obvious that some scheming anti democratic mps would always try and overturn the vote of the people. Can anyone tell me when NLH ever supports anything in the UK or anything sensible?
Your party risks total animation if they take us back in John. At least it will GBNEWS an opportunity to highlight what is wrong with our politicsl parties now and Farage will love it. Good on him. We certainly won’t hear much detail from the BBC.
October 31, 2022
Apologies. That should be annihilation.
October 31, 2022
Name some names.
You’ve got an 80 seat majority, so why can’t you get some changes through and into law ?
October 31, 2022
It’s not as though we ever got Brexit. JR was correct when he said in the House on D1 that we needed to leave immediately and negotiate from a position of strength. Instead, we landed up with a Withdrawal Surrender Document drawn up by Sabine Weyand, a German Civil Servant.
The question is what to do now. Each time there is a glimmer of hope, it is snatched from us. Where is the Britain of my youth, the days before Maastricht? In those days it could be called Great, but now … I know that despair doesn’t help, but one feels so helpless. We know the problem. Please will SOMEONE give us a realistic solution? JR4PM is the only one I can think of, but it ain’t realistic in the present climate.
October 31, 2022
Conservative MP Roger Gale, is quoted by the MsM suggesting that Criminals need to be treated better than those taxpayers unwillingly subsidising them.
October 31, 2022
He goes on to demonstrate his lack of understanding, its these people that have deliberately put themselves in that position – no one else. Its simple, as foreigners don’t break UK Law
October 31, 2022
O/T but I have just done my end-of-month personal accounts. Now that I have done the energy efficiency measures that Liz Truss didn’t want to encourage others to do (for fear of nanny-statism), and have begun to receive government energy bill support, and have enjoyed a warm autumn (on the south coast), my NET energy bill is some £10/month LESS than it was a year ago – and I will bring it down further next month. Deduction? That the government is giving MORE than enough support for domestic consumers. (Support that will be paid for by taxing citizens and by borrowing.) I’ll now go back to watching BBC Parliament where MP after MP is complaining about the ‘cost of living crisis’.
October 31, 2022
Yes Sir John you are quite right in what you say in today’s Diary but please be aware that it is not just the Anti Brexit Establishment we need to fear.
Please see the comment I have only just made, to yesterday’s Diary.
There are in fact, global organisations working towards establishing World Government.
Please READ MY COMMENT to yesterday’s diary.
How can the Home Secretary hope to solve the illegal cross channel immigrant crisis while we are signed up to the Marrakesh Global Migration Compact?
October 31, 2022
Is Boris attending the UN COP27 in an official capacity representing either the Tory backbenches, the membership of the House of Commons, his own constituent members or as a private citizen. Has his visit to the UN COP27 been sanctioned by the government and is it at the taxpayer expense …can MPs go anywhere in the world at the taxpayers expense attending whatever conferences they like with or without justification ? I believe the UN COP27, as an organisation, to be anti-brexit