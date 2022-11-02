The elite does not like debate or challenge

Recent history shows it is very difficult for Prime Ministers and Ministers to challenge the internationalist orthodoxy even in a relatively strong and well based democracy like the UK.
I do not buy into silly conspiracy theories that the world is run by a couple of billionaires who enforce their views on world governments. I do observe that there is a very powerful consensus pumped out by most western governments, by leading international bodies, and by many academics and professionals.This consensus can make dreadful mistakes, as it has in economics with the recession machine of the Exchange Rate mechanism ,then the boom/bust of the banking crash and now the rough ride from excessive money printing and inflation to recession again.
Many experts, professionals and officials genuinely believe the consensus they help form. Others have to go along with it if they want to get a job or if they wish to be in the rooms where the conversations take place that shape these things. It is very difficult getting a university science post if you challenge aspects of the global warming story. It is difficult influencing economic policy if you point out Central banks often get it wrong. It is very difficult in the UK to become a government Minister if you consistently advocated leaving the EU. It is very difficult being Home Secretary if you want to stop illegal migration.
The elites interplay with conventional media to constantly reinforce their spin lines. Forecasts and opinions by international bodies and conforming governments are treated as facts. Alternative views and forecasts are ignored or traduced. It leads the populist majorities that form to become more disillusioned with the media as well as with governments. It leads more to then prefer bizarre conspiracy theories.
How many times were we told inflation would stay at 2% however much money they printed? How often were we told when inflation was setting in it would be temporary? Why were those of us who wanted to stop the money printing in 2021 not allowed airtime to put the alternative view?
Most governments pursued lockdown in response to covid, trying to prevent an alternative policy. Most governments claim to want to rush to net zero, though many miss targets or refuse to work to targets applying to them. They usually want to increase the power and revenues of the states they lead.
The elite does not like debate or challenge is so very true.
In most cases they have the money to influence organisations especially those that educate the people of tomorrow.
The banks, investors, pension funds are totally driving the EV programme by their support and investment in setting up the new industries required for the process to succeed.
The NZ project fear reinforces all the claims of world the end of the world as we know it. The new woke order attempts to change thinking on problems that do not really exist in the majority of the peoples world.
The format of television advertising is now a classic example of the new wokeness religion.
International organisation exercise more and more control on the world countries and their leaders, it has been done by the drip feed process for years.
In reality our leaders control precious little in the grand scheme of things.
Political parties have not changed to accept the massive advances made in technology and the sciences in the type of candidates that are needed to bring about the real changes we so desperately need.
Very well argued. The bit that I don’t follow in Sir J’s piece is termed ‘consensus’. Who makes these consensus’, and who manages their distribution to make them turn into policy? This is where we, the people, start to look at ‘alternative explanations’ to answer the question, ‘which idiot decided that was a good idea?’ Since so much of government activity seems to be devoid of common sense at best, and more often seeming to do deliberate harm.
The most glaring example being Quantitative Easing, or, more accurately, creating money to pacify the peasants and then suffer inflation. IT was KNOWN this would happen because it’s been done before; WHY did you do it?
The PCP – Not fit for purpose.
Indeed, which is reason enough to revere and rejoice at Brexit for Cameron’s dreadful misstep at allowing both debate and challenge resulted of course in the elites receiving a tremendous knock.
The danger now is support for extremists, whose rough edges and repulsive core in normal times we would revile, looks to be appropriate since otherwise prospects for change are, typically, too weak to give hope.
Aren’t the imprecise terms like “elite” yet another way of viewing reality in terms of “us” and “them”?
Agreed F57. People are angry, VERY angry and also frustrated with the governments failures, and continued failures (or deliberate sabotage of the country). When you continually kick people in the teeth and make their lives so much worse, and never listen to what THEY want (or don’t want), then what are they to do? Anger, extremism and violence is the expected result. Democracy will not survive the current government agenda! We, the people, will have to take it back. We hope to do it democratically, but if that option is removed … then politicians invite the alternatives!
Lobbies have always wielded power in politics. It is not recent but public perception of their influence is definitely on the increase.
For a current MP it is obviously very difficult to go into detail on realpolitik behind the scenes. The same applies if you are doing business in The City. Others do not have such constraints.
I don’t think these people are in the grip of ‘silly conspiracy theories’ either. So they can make their own minds up from what they see and hear.
As your title says the elite do not like to be challenged or debated.
So they don’t like ‘diversity’ of opinion, but push ‘diversity’ of all manner of other things onto us mere mortals that may not and often is not to our liking.
One of the perks of the elites I suppose.
You don’t need a degree in political science to see that’s there evil at play. All that we have seen since the delivery of Covid has been a planned war against the nation State and the freedom of the person.
John may not like conspiracy theories but I and no doubt others can now name at least 5 ‘conspiracy theories’ that have become FACTS in recent times
The Great Reset is happening, it isn’t finished yet and it’s taking no prisoners.
I take hope in the fact that this movement will overplay their hand (imposition of programmable cash) and will trigger a populist (the SILENT majority) response of an epoch changing kind
Thankfully Elon Musk is trying to change this. However I expect he will be challenged by Government lawfare and MSM propaganda.
The result of this is that extremist populist parties of left or right gain hold, as in Italy and Brazil for example. If the next Labour government need to buy LibDem support and introduce PR it will happen here too – for example a Corbynite party would get big support, as would a Faragist party. PR would actually mean the squeezing out of the LiBDems as there is no need for protest votes with PR, and the splitting of both Labour and Conservative parties. I’m coming round to the idea.
Not quite, because that makes it sound like the ‘academics and professionals’ are honest decent people when in fact they are destroying our world.
If all of these ‘academics and professionals’ are so clever, why do they want to impose dogma and socialist garbage on the world. THEY are not clever, just devious and they have their own goals in mind.
There are certainly guiding hands in all of this, but yes, it is the ‘academics and professionals’ and corrupted international bodies that push the new world order on the rest of us through national governments that are now so weak they cannot fight back or help their own people.
None of this coming ‘Great Reset’ happened by accident, and yes, it may have dragged a lot of weak minds with it, but the overall intention was originated by those with power and money who wanted to change the world for their benefit.
And most governments play-down just how little of the CO2 in our air has been put there by man. Anyways, OT, I’m beginning to think that Sunak is going to be soft on Communist China. He lacks bravery.
Is anyone listening to this excellent appraisal?
It goes right down to the bottom too. Climate change activists do not listen. My grandchildren, in their early twenties, do not listen: they KNOW.
On the other hand, it has always been so. I can remember my Dad being very sure that divorce was completely beyond the pale.
The WEF, the Billionaires, the … it’s all an excuse by MPs to scapegoat someone else to avoid the finger being pointed at them. Brexit is a good example, where when finally allowed a direct say, the public removed one of MP’s excuses. Every hear any MP say, we can’t do that because of the EU? Exactly
On the Mistakes? Well its not. It’s deliberate policy. It’s also why John you refuse to say how much off books pension debts you have run up.
Publish the pension debts are you legally must under IFRS, which is what the WGA state they use.
1. People can see the change year on year
2. People can work out their share
3. People can see the before and after when you cut pensions, and see the losses
4. People can see their losses
and above all
People can point the finger at the people responsible.
Of course this later one, is the reason why the debts are hidden
I am hopeful that the conspiracy theorists are not correct Sir John but how do you suppose the powerful consensus develops if not espoused by those with influence who would benefit.
“Everyone else is to blame for the UK’s woes but not us Brexiters” – the same old story from J Redwood
Media magnates, space exporers, vastly wealthy billionaires, kleptocrat dictators, military juntas and the like have always wished to mould global government policy to favour their interests. You cannot deny that the Bilderberg conferences, financial gatherings such as that at Davos, 5 year communist party conferences, G20 meetings etc offer opportunities for these people to infuence the course of global events.
Ever since the JFK assasination, large sections of the pubic have not believed what they are being told by the global establishment. Cover-ups, government denials of obvious facts and outright lies are the origin of many conspiracy theories.
Indeed the government/BBC/MSM “group think” is very damaging indeed and nearly always very wrong and often driven by vested intererst. Other examples the EURO, Net Zero, the climate change act, HS2, the soft loan for millions of expensive & largely pointless degrees, the free at the point of use communist NHS (that fails millions), the abolition of seletrive schools, the lack of fair competition in schools (between state and private). So if you want to go to a private school (rather than a “free” state one) you have to pay three times over. Thus good school are chosen payment but by catchment areas and house prices.
I wish we were in France. A few burning tyre road blocks might help concentrate the minds. And in other news our ruling masters contempt for us continues with the spin that extra money for the NHS will be dependent on reform.
We know it’s rubbish yet they continue to churn it out. We were told this last time and nothing happened.
On the size of their budget, efficient change management would have saved the sum they are seeking. Obviously it has to go in now yet any changes will take so long they will be forgotten about.
This government is lying or stupid or both.
The cost of net zero is now becoming clear. The Telegraph leader today. It was always clear to any honest scientist or engineer that the pointless war on CO2 would cost billion and achieve nothing. Indeed it has done huge net harm. The climate change act that nearly every single MP voted for with no sensible cost benefit analysis (not JR) was in 2009. I was obviously mad even years before this date.
John Pettigrew, the CEO of the National Grid, spelt them out in an interview with the BBC. For the UK to hit government renewable targets by 2030, there will need to be a 400 per cent increase in offshore wind power.
Plus a vast investment in additional cabling and pylons be-spoiling the countryside, plus huge investment in back up systems is needed to transfer the electricity to where it is needed at the right times.
‘ It is very difficult in the UK to become a government Minister if you consistently advocated leaving the EU. It is very difficult being Home Secretary if you want to stop illegal migration.’
So why should this be the case? Your Conservative MPs held 80 seat majority and chose Johnson who proclaimed he would get Leave done! Getting it done was like daily visits to a dentist for a single extraction without pain killing injections. Such was the resistance to carrying out the Vote decided in June 2016 that any step to reduce the chance of it happening or delaying was taken by all manner of parts of the Establishment and Conservative MPs.
How can consecutive manifestos claim to control immigration, yet do almost nothing to make it harder or exert new controls.? The observer is convinced all the time your party has ruled it has welcomed the small invasion of immigrants – legal or otherwise!
Government achieved by deception and fraud.