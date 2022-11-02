My Intervention in the Ministerial Statement on National Security

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): What urgent action will the Government take so that we grow more of our own food, produce more of our own oil and gas, and refill our depleted reservoirs? Having more domestic supply of the basics is now fundamental to national security, given the obvious threats from Russia and others.
Tom Tugendhat MP, Minister of State for Security: I will not comment on the details of the taskforce, but I think I can safely say that that is a little beyond even what I was hoping for. I will not go into details, except to say that my right hon. Friend is absolutely right: the reality is that supply chains in our country and around the world have changed as covid has influenced different issues, and sadly the nature of the decoupling that some states have sought to pursue has changed the way in which we must consider our own security.
7 Comments
November 2, 2022
Let me guess …. Remainer Tugendhat would like us to cosy up to the EU even more than we already are. We’re not allowed to have national energy or food security.
November 2, 2022
If, as has been reported, Vladimir Putin has pancreatic cancer, I believe his actions could become more extreme. The survival rate from this cancer is less than ten per cent. He will feel he has nothing to lose by raising the stakes, even the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Your concerns are well founded, JR.
November 2, 2022
Exactly right JR but we are ruled by idiotic priests of the climate alarmist religion. More interested in tackling an imaginary problem for 100 years time rather than the many real problems here & now – border control, energy prices, the NHS, the Sunak & Net Zero caused inflation, the economy, the vast state waste, the education system, the plastic and misdirected police, the absurdly high taxes, the vast over regulation of everything, the lack of houses… much easier to “solve” a non existent distant problem for politicians.
November 2, 2022
Reliable & on demand energy is vital for national security as is control of our borders.
November 2, 2022
So the deluded socialist Sunak is now going to go to the COP27 bean fest. By private jet with many other one assumes.
He too now thinks it is easier to “tackle” an imaginary non problem to wrongly claim to save people and the World in 100 years time rather than address the many real problems here & now. Many of which were caused by his tax, borrow, lock down, the ineffective and dangerous vaccines, the endless waste and money printing/inflation lunacy and this net zero/climate alarmist, and so called “renewables”.
November 2, 2022
Very clear and pertinent question, the most important question at the moment, and one which every bit of government should be dealing with.
Very odd answer. But then it was a vain and vacuous performance generally.
November 2, 2022
As usual, a non-answer, so we can safely assume the government has no plans to make us self sufficient in anything. A population explosion via immigration also exacerbates this problem and makes us even more reliant on imports, potentially from hostile nations.