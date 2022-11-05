The Bank is responsible for the inflation mess

According to the government and all the political parties the Bank is independent and responsible for keeping inflation to 2%. Inflation is currently at 10%.
The constitution of course makes the Governor of the Bank report to both the Chancellor and to Parliament. Chancellors have private review meetings with the Bank and Parliament summons the Governor to be questioned by the Treasury Committee. Presumably these contacts are designed to influence and criticise the Bank, otherwise they are a waste of time.
The structure recognised the Bank might follow bad policies which could lead to too much inflation. If that happens the Bank has to send a public letter to the Chancellor and Parliament explaining why and setting out how they will handle the problem. The Chancellor then sends back a public letter commenting on the Bank’s approach. The exchange of public letters allows for private exchanges to agree a common line. The Treasury Committee Chair could institute a review of the Bank failure.
On September 22 2021 the Governor wrote the first of a long series of letters reporting faster inflation. He reported inflation above 3%, forecast a further rise to 4%, said it would be temporary and proposed doing nothing about it. The Chancellor, Mr Sunak wrote back agreeing to inaction. Neither letter writer referred to the excessive money printing and ultra low rates that some of us thought likely to trigger inflation. They preferred to blame companies and markets for the price rises.
The Bank was clearly wrong and did not listen to those of us who said don’t carry on printing money and buying bonds. The Chancellor could have insisted on a change of policy in private or sent a more critical and tougher letter in public. The Treasury Committee could have woken up and led a public enquiry into the Bank’s policy failure.Is 10% inflation the nearest an independent Bank can get to a 2% target?
Another day, another attempt by John Redwood to blame anyone but the party that’s been running this country the last 12 years for the mess we are in
Reply All political parties say the Bank is independent and responsible for keeping inflation at 2%. I did want the government to intervene to stop the money printing but was always told by left and right the Bank had to decide, not politicians.
All this shows is that the current sham no longer works. It is time we started to roll back the Blair ‘Reforms’ and made the Chancellor solely responsible for all the economic leavers of the country. It worked for Lord Howe and Lord Lawson.
The then Chancellor and now PM has shown to be nothing but a puppet. Even in front of the lectern he is as wooden as Pinocchio resplendent with a big nose.
PM Rishi Sunak – A man who comes with strings completely attached 😉
Sorry Sir J, totally disingenuous.
Your point on money printing, what was it’s purpose; so your Government could go out and spend money it didn’t have and didn’t want to raise in taxes!
Your government is a profligate waste od space without the ability or knowledge to run a fish-n-chip shop, let alone a nation as talented as ours.
It’s simple the government has to take responsibility. By leaving Andrew Bailey in charge they giving the signaling they’re backing him.
Inflation will not fall if we Don’t match America’s interest rate increase.
And your shoddy government is now looking to hit prudent savers, many pensioners having saved to support their meagre pensions, one of the worst in Europe. And in other news your tax raids will make this country uncompetitive so, less tax to take and in a vicious downward spiral.
In the meantime, the guilty in the BOE and the Treasury sail along as if nothings happened, no sanctions, vast salaries, inflation proofed pensions, future honours still in tact.
Truly a dung heap.
You say it was the banks ideas, but the government agreed with it, so they were complicit, weren’t they? Both working hard and in tandem to bring the country down and put it in a worse position instead of helping the people who keep the country going, ie. the taxpayers. They are just cash cows for your endless virtue signalling. (You know my feeling about the huge cost of non-refugee freeloaders who are costing us a huge unnecessary expense and will be do so for many years, even if not one more arrival is ‘rescued’).
Sadly, it is what we come to expect from the people who make these decisions but the electorate are powerless until the next GE and as these decision makers are doing as Parliament and the PTB appear to want, ie. ruining the UK both financially and socially, destroying our families and communities, and destroying our love for country by turning it into a multicultural hell hole where few ethnics integrate and instead dominate cities one by one and shape it into the place they came from and many apply their own laws and ‘traditions’ which conflict with ours. Britain is already unrecognisable in many places. I think you will find that non-Brits are not as tolerant and compassionate as Brits and this will come to the fore in future years as different ethnics start to compete for power over the UK. One religion has a head start and has already acquired much power in the UK.
There is no incentive for the PTB to get rid of any of the undemocratic and pliable politicians or party because they are so wiling to play into their hands (for what purpose though?), to the detriment of the everyone else, and these are the very people who should NEVER be in Parliament at all. Not if we have a democracy. Do we still have one, or have the non-democrats taken total control? It does appear so.
Shirley, isn’t the cost of asylum seekers and all their related costs coming out of the foreign aid budget, I read it was and they were complaining about that. Isn’t spending the foreign aid budget in the UK better than spending the foreign aid budget elsewhere, at least the money slops around in the UK economy.
The concentration now needs to come on the immigration department and we need to hire in specialists from abroad because our civil servants can’t do their job and their unions campaign against removal so they don’t want to change either.
Sunak has printed more money than any Chancelor in history. The Conservatives have spent 12 years of running twin deficits, the national debt has now risen to 100% of GDP. It may be convenient to blame the BOE but the repeated devaluations of sterling mean that any of our exporting businesses can – and have – been snapped up by American buy-out funds, our factories closed and the production moved to Chicago etc.
Gold has been bought by those wishing to preserve their wealth for thousands of years. Due to the strength of the US dollar, gold is currently on sale
So today nothing about the US inflation at 8+% or in the EU at 10%. Interesting.
Reply Nor about China and Japan with inflation at 3%. The ECB and Fed made the same mistakes as the Bank of England
It is clear that the actions of the Governor have been woefully inadequate, to say the least. In an earlier age his resignation would have been automatic. As should the Chancellor’s have been for presiding over such a debacle.
Don’t forget the evils of inflation induced by net-zero – I see the BBC reporting that the government policy of decarbonising UK public buildings is estimated to cost £25-30bn
How did China and Japan keep their inflation at 3%? China is still have close downs now with millions stopped from working.