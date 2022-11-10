Just control our borders

Yesterday I joined a call with the Head of Border Force to discuss the extensive use of hotel accommodation and the large numbers of asylum seekers and economic migrants crossing the Channel. I raised various issues in this call and with Ministers :
My constituents want to see some sense of urgency to transform this totally unacceptable situation.
Unacceptable to taxpayers having to pay £7m a day for hotel bills
Unacceptable to genuine asylum seekers caught in a long queue unable to get their case resolved so they can live and work here
Unacceptable that we allow tens of thousands of people at our expense to stay here not working because we do not get around to making decisions on their cases
Unacceptable that we do not change the law to prevent clever lawyers helping economic migrants pursue false asylum and trafficking cases for too long and with too many appeals
Unacceptable to burden our hotels with people who should either be helped to find appropriate accommodation here or sent back to where they came from. We need the hotels for their intended purposes.
- When are we going to legislate to close the loopholes?
- When are we going to determine claims for people coming from a range of other countries in a timely way, especially those coming from safe countries like Albania?
- When are we going to do more to safeguard our communities from any criminal element that may be trying to use asylum cover to come here to commit crimes?
- When are we going to arrest more of the people traffickers? Why is it so difficult to trade them given the open way they advertise their services? Can’t we follow the money?
17 Comments
November 10, 2022
Good morning.
Laws created by politicians no less.
As they say, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Why is it that no other country in Europe has the same problems ? They are not putting them in 4 and 5 Star hotels, so why are we ?
Next time you turn up to work at the HoC maybe you should ask ALL your colleagues ? Because it is they that support ALL the legislation that allows this.
November 10, 2022
Last night on the Mark Steyne show on GBNews he did a segment on the hotel at Heathrow with 4000 asylum seekers who have been there for months.
What a complete embarrassment fo the whole of Westminster and its occupants. The problem goes back years and not one leader of any party has tried to stop it. Kippers all of them two faced and gutless as is our media and press. One station has taken this on whilst the rest ignore it and the taxpayers get hammered. Disgusting.
November 10, 2022
Indeed and he also highlighted the current high excess deaths issue again. So what is causing these? Vaccines, NHS failures, ambulance delays… when are they NHS going come clean and the SMS and the government going to discuss this. Circa 250 people a day with a large proportion under 50. So what is going on one would usually expect lower rates after a pandemic.
November 10, 2022
No wonder there is cynicism when the Government says there is a cost of living crisis, when it seems we can afford all of this, and it is lumbered on the taxpayer.
Frankly, I am surprised that there is not a mass non payment of taxes. If some Government doesn’t get a grip, I fear there will be trouble, and soon.
I am like many others, and resent a lifetimes hard work, going to pay for all and sundry to come here, and enjoy the benefits that we have paid for, and then being lectured by Politicians that it is our ‘moral responsibility’!
November 10, 2022
Forget Climate Change and all the other pseudo concerns that take up the days at Westminster.
Call an emergency session where all attend get in there get locked in and don’t come out until it is sorted. All the treaties and laws removed and a proper solution based upon the fact that anybody trying to enter the country without a passport will not allowed to stay under any circumstances. Those assisting these illegal immigrants no matter what their position will be prosecuted. When you add up everything about the true cost of all this debacle taking everything into account not just hotel bills, legal aid , prison costs for law breakers and everything else the leaders of all our political parties should resign and never be allowed back into politics such is the level of their combined incompetence.
They have chosen for years to ignore the situation. Forget about their Human Rights what about ours? We the people are the ones paying for this total debacle.
November 10, 2022
Thank you for your efforts although it is astonishing that what you had to say needed to be said to Ministers and the Border Force.
Thank you also for sparing us information about any replies from them for we have had our fill of intentions, commitments, pledges and the like that result in nothing but a worsening situation.
Why do not Ministers just admit they are incapable and raise taxes to build more hotels?
November 10, 2022
It’s no good to try and claim concern now when your government has encouraged illegal immigration for years now. The Conservative party has been in power for a long time and all the problems we are now suffering can be laid directly at your feet. Massive invasion of migrants, huge inflation, the covid scam and subsequent injection of millions with what is now, by government’s own statistics, the most lethal vaccine ever conceived, cost of living disaster, rule by the WEF, the ridiculous green agenda, errosion of liberty and I could go on. The country is in a slow motion collapse and I think it will get far worse because of this government’s policies.
How about action not words?
November 10, 2022
If other countries in the EU can close their land borders then why can’t we control ours? Italy is refusing to take any more men. We are going to have a serious gender problem here soon. I see a village or small town is taking the government to court because they are sick and tired of having to take too many immigrants in and using hotels that are meant for tourists. I hope they are successful but all it will mean is that other areas will get more. I wonder how our NHS….those we clapped for… will manage with all these extra people coming in and nurses striking? The country is falling apart John and all we hear is talk. Entering a country without a passport is a CRIMINAL offence. They should not be given the time of day. And for God’s sake can someone start getting tough with these eco loons who are seriously interfering and disrupting people’s lives? Several were eventually taken down from gantry yesterday yet only something like 4 arrests were made??? Throw the book at them. Better still secure them to the gantry with 10 days supply of water and leave them there. Justice in this country is a joke.
November 10, 2022
When indeed, 12 years of “Conservative” Government? We have to deter the migrants from crossing, just as we have to actively deter the road blocking nutters with severe & deterrent punishment not aid and assist them as the police surely did. Had the police and criminal justice system done this at the outset them we would surely not have had the injured policeman yesterday and the vast damage to our economy.
November 10, 2022
Asylum seekers cross the Channel because it is the position of the UK government that a claim for asylum can only be made once a person is on UK soil. Change this to introduce safe and legal routes to claim asylum while in another country (for example, by being able to lodge a claim at any UK embassy or consulate) and the need and incentive for asylum seekers to cross the Channel goes away.
The UK government could do this, but they choose not to.
November 10, 2022
If the government needs to find money for nurses then an easy way is to sack alot of unecessary management. We never used to nee diversity managers at over a £100k a year so why now? The money saved would give nurses a decent pay rise although I do think asking for 17% is a joke. I get the impression the unions want to bring the Tories down. They are doing a good job of that themselves with their inaction over things that are important to the electorate. We seem to be ignored more and more.
November 10, 2022
The UK is slowly being dismantled right before our very eyes. The weapons of Globalist war are there for all to see. It seems to be an unstoppable force with its proponents embedded deep with the British body politic while some are external to the UK operating in full view and without concern nor shame
A once decent nation being deliberately turned into the proverbial dumping ground
November 10, 2022
A bonfire of EU laws is easily achieved
Jacob Rees-Mogg
So when is it to be actually delivered? Deregulation is a win, win for the public and for tax revenues. Over regulation is a huge tax and burden that does not even generate tax revenue, quite the reverse. A parasitic job creation system.
November 10, 2022
What is our new PM doing at COP27 in Egypt? He has done nothing to protect our planet!
1. He continued the Conservative ban on onshore wind.
2. In the leadership election, he backed banning solar farms across much of the UK.
3. He refused to restore the home insulation programme funding that the government cut in 2012 – leaving millions in fuel poverty.
4. He backed a massive expansion of North Sea oil and gas, giving £bns in new tax breaks, while refusing similar tax breaks for renewables.
5. His home secretary is passing even more authoritarian anti-protest legislation through parliament, targeting climate protestors and imposing punitive and draconian 10-year prison sentences.
6. He changed the remit of the Bank of England to include a DUTY to promote more UK bank lending to oil and gas corporations, despite banks like Barclays & HSBC being among the world’s largest funders of fossil fuel corporations.
7. He banned King Charles – a globally respected climate protector – from attending Cop27; despite him being also head of the Commonwealth, many of whose nations are suffering from devastating climate-exacerbated extreme weather crises.
8. He kicked the climate change minister out of the cabinet.
What a message Sunak brings to the many oil dictatorships assembled in Egypt!
November 10, 2022
You seem upset. Imagine how upset we are. The first action needed is to remove all financial support (food, accommodation, pocket-money) from those arriving irregularly.
November 10, 2022
When is your government going to stop bringing 50000 a year over?
When is the RNLI goi g to stop asking for money from us so they can keep helping?
November 10, 2022
Unacceptable that we end up granting asylum in far higher percentage of cases than most other countries.
Unacceptable that we do not arrest overstayers on work, tourist and student visas.
Unacceptable that many who would not be allowed into the country at a British airport are flying into Dublin, crossing the land border, ferry to mainland UK, make their way to the south east of England… And stay long term.
Unacceptable that our country has become a joke.