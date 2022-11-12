Our high energy using industries are suffering badly. Carbon taxation by whatever name is especially high in the UK and the government has so far refused to lower it. I will continue to urge them to complete their review and respond more urgently to the cost crisis hitting these important businesses.

To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, if he will review the impact of the carbon tax on high energy usage industries in the UK. (75744)

Tabled on: 01 November 2022

Graham Stuart:

There is not an explicit carbon tax on high energy use industry. The UK Government and Devolved Administrations operate a carbon pricing scheme, the UK Emissions Trading Scheme. A consultation on developing this Scheme, including a review of the free allocation of carbon allowances within the scheme to support energy intensive industries (EIIs) was launched earlier this year. The Government and Devolved Administrations will respond to that consultation in due course. The Government is committed to securing a competitive future for its EIIs, providing them with extensive support, including over £2 billion to help with the costs of energy and to protect jobs.

The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:02.