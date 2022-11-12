Our high energy using industries are suffering badly. Carbon taxation by whatever name is especially high in the UK and the government has so far refused to lower it. I will continue to urge them to complete their review and respond more urgently to the cost crisis hitting these important businesses.
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, if he will review the impact of the carbon tax on high energy usage industries in the UK. (75744)
Tabled on: 01 November 2022
Graham Stuart:
There is not an explicit carbon tax on high energy use industry. The UK Government and Devolved Administrations operate a carbon pricing scheme, the UK Emissions Trading Scheme. A consultation on developing this Scheme, including a review of the free allocation of carbon allowances within the scheme to support energy intensive industries (EIIs) was launched earlier this year. The Government and Devolved Administrations will respond to that consultation in due course. The Government is committed to securing a competitive future for its EIIs, providing them with extensive support, including over £2 billion to help with the costs of energy and to protect jobs.
The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:02.
November 12, 2022
Pardon me for saying, but wouldn’t it be far simpler not to policies deliberately designed to make energy more expensive in the first place ?
Correct – Our government needs to remove the burden of these extra net-zero taxes ….the Emmission Trading Scheme (tax) is a con
“Answer:
Graham Stuart:
There is not an explicit carbon tax on high energy use industry.”
No, they are clobbering every aspect of industry in the UK with their moronic Net Zero policies and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.
It isn’t just high energy use industry which can’t afford it, no part of our economy can, particularly retailers on the High Street. I am lucky enough to live in a small town which still has a decent proportion of independent shops. They are closing one-by-one – driven out of business due, in no small part, to the economy-wrecking policies of the Nut Jobs in Government.
Yes and look at the hospitality industry. Pubs shutting down everywhere. The only hotels that will be staying open are those with illegal immigrants paid for ironically by us. We won’t be able to afford a hotel but we can afford to put illegal immigrants up in them. They must be laughing their heads off when they watch the news and see how angry we all are. They have nice warm rooms and are fed. I bet the poorer in society would love to swap places.
The UK Emissions Trading Scheme is a con, a con perpetrated by the EU Emissions Trading Scheme and following the instructions of the UN Emissions trading, as set out in Article 17 of the Kyoto Protocol – https://unfccc.int/process/the-kyoto-protocol/mechanisms/emissions-trading
Paying a body or government to continue business is a bribe and planting a virtual tree somewhere in the Amazon basin is a con
‘will respond in due course’
Don’t hold your breath.
It is your party, and the leader of your party and our PM, which is pursuing a policy of ZERO, the effect of which will be to impoverish us and destroy our country. Your criticism of them is welcome and correct but as long as you retain your obsessive parry loyalty it is just ‘armchair’ opposition and can be ignored.
The collapse of more manufacturing, which they do not seem to wish to prevent here, will help Sunak and the other global Socialists in government to achieve ZERO, and they will enter the world hall of fame and riches. We, the ordinary people will find heat and food in short supply with much else, and they will expect us to do as we are ordered.
Agree – and price of petrol at £1.66p per litre compared with last year £1.44p and pre covid £1.12p