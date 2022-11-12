This answer fails to spell out what targeted help is offered to our struggling energy intensive businesses like steel, ceramics, glass, petrochemicals. The UK is far from competitive in these areas and becoming ever more reliant on imports.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (75743):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what steps he is taking to help support energy-intensive industries with rising energy costs. (75743)

Tabled on: 01 November 2022

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

The Government is determined to secure a competitive future for its energy intensive industries (EIIs), providing them with extensive support, including over £2 billion to help with the costs of energy and to protect jobs.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme was announced on 21 September 2022 to provide a discount on energy bills for all eligible non-domestic customers, including businesses, whose current gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices. The scheme will initially run for 6 months covering energy use from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:02.