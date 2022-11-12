This answer fails to spell out what targeted help is offered to our struggling energy intensive businesses like steel, ceramics, glass, petrochemicals. The UK is far from competitive in these areas and becoming ever more reliant on imports.
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what steps he is taking to help support energy-intensive industries with rising energy costs. (75743)
The Government is determined to secure a competitive future for its energy intensive industries (EIIs), providing them with extensive support, including over £2 billion to help with the costs of energy and to protect jobs.
The Energy Bill Relief Scheme was announced on 21 September 2022 to provide a discount on energy bills for all eligible non-domestic customers, including businesses, whose current gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices. The scheme will initially run for 6 months covering energy use from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.
November 12, 2022
The government policy seems to be their net zero agenda. This export high energy industries and jobs increasing world CO2 out put while pretending it saves CO2. Rather like burning US wood at Drax.
High energy industries are Chemicals, Electric Car and Battery Production (, Farming, Fishing, Concrete Production, Producing and installing wind farms and connections to them, manufacturing nuclear power plants, construction materials, shipping, transport… in fact most industries that actually do things and make things as opposed to pushing pieces or papers or digital documents around or suing each other.
Perhaps why why “Britishvolt gigafactory: ‘Game changer’ car battery plant” is in such difficulties already unless our daft Government tips more money at them.
November 12, 2022
Ask the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy why various government web sites and other propaganda sites pretend (are deluded or lie) that walking and cycling produce no direct or indirect C02, that HS2 and public transport saves CO2, that EVs (emissions elsewhere cars) save CO2 (they increase it), that CO2 is some king of magic World Thermostat, that we have to lead the world in saving CO2 and others will follow, that burning wood at Drax makes any sense even in CO2 terms, that green tech and expensive unreliable energy creates net jobs (it kills and exports net jobs)… In short are they idiots or just liars?
November 12, 2022
LL, back under the Blair/Brown regime I made the mistake of thinking the department for emissions at Transport was to do with pollution. At that time diesel exhaust fumes were spewing out all over us from engines which were not modern and clean as they are now. There were huge numbers of diesel engines because the EU had ordained it thus. I couldn’t get anywhere with the Transport Department by letter so I rang them up one day and was told “emissions” didn’t mean pollution of any kind – not particulates or toxic fumes – but carbon dioxide. That was all that they were interested in. I find it as odd now as I did then.
November 12, 2022
Hunt doing the rounds of doom a tough road ahead. No need because Sunak and he keep wasting our taxes by the billion! Where is the £11.6 billion to give to other co7 tries to help climate scam coming from?
Perhaps Sunak and Hunt should consider: £11.8 billion wasted by Sunak on Furlough fraud, £8.6 billion wasted on benefit fraud! £34 billion wasted on NHS IT system, £36 billion wasted on track and test, £40 billion wasted on PPE contracts some given to mates. Johnson just gave another £560,000 yearly bill to put his mates in the House of Lords, donkey sanctuary! EU still paid billions yearly! £33 million to check goods for EU from GB to NI, our own country! Gave up fishing to EU another couple of billion. The list is endless.
Hunt ought to know he presided over the utterly wasteful NHS when it wasted this money and failed to get better procurement! Hunt was an utter failure as health secretary, was not wanted by his MPs, not wanted by the membership so why is the chief remainer chancellor?
November 12, 2022
Exactly!
November 12, 2022
Indeed London was filthy 20 years back with all the Buses and Taxies spewing out black particulates, And yet they were it seems mainly concerned about odourless, harmless, CO2 plant, tree, seaweed and crop food! CO2 that greens the planet rather well and gives us all the O2 with need to live!
November 12, 2022
JR, state aid and environment are level playing field with EU. Energy comes under environment. It is clear your party and govt are betraying Brexit. Making UK military come under EU control is beyond disgusting when we voted leave! Your govt has no mandate. The answer demonstrates your govt still actively moving jobs and industry to China when it claimed not to be so reliant on gods from hostile nations! Loki at their human rights, look at Hong Kong and why your govt invited them All here! Your party and govt are truly nuts. Just get out.
Hunt ought to be pm UK could then be a province of EU and China! Nutters running the country.
November 12, 2022
It’s traitors, not nutters.
November 12, 2022
I believe your last sentence is being quietly considered
November 12, 2022
+1
November 12, 2022
Shirley,
It is not just our military under EU control but it also means the country now under EU foreign policy!! We voted leave!
November 12, 2022
You are quite right.
CO2 is not a magic bullet.
Methane is also a problem.
Also simply stopping using coal will lead to less particulate matter in the arctic, which will lead to less heating. I’m not fully au fait with the science, but apparently coal is particularly bad on many levels, not just CO2.
I could bang on about concrete and cows, plastic of course … but you are right about it being a complex issue.
I think you can be a little negative sometimes, as substantial progress is being made on the environment.
November 12, 2022
“CO2 is not a magic bullet” – Well no, but quite magical/essential if you want trees, plants, food, seaweeds, people & animals. We actually live in a period of a relative dearth of CO2 currently.
November 12, 2022
Quite, further, as an MP, has Sir John received or by chance seen, reliable evidence of anthropological caused climate change? Given the amount of money being spent to try to limit it, there must be convincing, highly respected work done that is circulated to MPs. I’m NOT talking about press office propaganda, but work signed by qualified, reputable, appropriate scientists.
November 12, 2022
Can you not see the point, LL ?
Gross mismanagement of our economy by both parties has now led us to Credit Crunch 2 and they are trying to make out that the reason we’re getting poorer is in order to save the planet, that it is a managed and intended policy and, therefore, for our own good.
Elected politicians are part of the facade. They are a waste of money and are obsolete, nay, a danger to us.
At least Labour are what they purport to be. The Tories lie about what their intentions are and deliver Leftism on steroids instead of their promises.
The whole political system is to the 21st century what the mining industry was in the 20th and – for what it fails to deliver, ie democracy – needs cutting back to a fraction of its size.
At least if we still had a mining industry there wouldn’t be spiritual, cultural and economic wastelands north of London and there would be a gigantic political hurdle in the way of trust funded, middle-class greenies.
November 12, 2022
The Tory business policy is clearly to transfer jobs and industry abroad rigidly following and complying with EU regulations and laws. We voted leave! What part does Sunak not understand? The back stabber keeps true to form.
November 12, 2022
The government believe CO2 is very good for you. Their masking mandate ensured that people had plenty of CO2 to breath, not much oxygen, they said it was a lifesaver!
November 12, 2022
+many
Hasn’t Sunak just agreed to importing fracked US gas to U.K.?
Made a deal at that COP thing he “wasn’t going to”!
Actually greencr*papers use a lot of that bottled gas stuff ( Orf grid don’t cha know) and much (all?) of that has fracked origins!
November 12, 2022
C,
How come Sunak can announce an unfunded £11.6 billion give away for climate scam last week is okay but a £2 billion tax reduction for those who create wealth is Armageddon!
Hunt banging on again about a rough road ahead! Why? Sunak and he keeps on showering the world with our taxes. Why keep some here for… tax cuts!
Why has and do the Tory socialist think it is okay to shower our taxes on China! Etc ed
November 12, 2022
+many
John Kerry at the COP
“We have an enormous challenge before us to bring to scale new technologies and to harness the deeply capable capacity of private sector entrepreneurs in order to bring them to the table because without it, no government has enough money… we need everybody behind this“
They need money…lots of it …for the Agenda. And will lie to get it.
They want to destroy capitalism and the independent middle class.
They want to create markets where no real demand ever existed.( eg for vaccines).
And presumably they want and will demand our cooperation.
Just as they did over the Plague! That went better than they dared dream in terms of compliance.
November 12, 2022
+1
November 12, 2022
The big question is how can we get rid of this government and how quickly.
All else is the minutiae. We know the government are set on a course and will not change unless they are forced off it.
November 12, 2022
Totally agree. The fake conservatives need to go. Their socialist green policies are bankrupting the Country whilst exporting our manufacturing to dirty producers elsewhere (China/India etc) to import it back. BMW are moving their electric vehicle manufacturing to China from the UK as a direct result of the Tory’s lack of cheap energy, ban on fracking, coal mining, north sea exploration, blowing up our coal power stations etc. Refusing to plan or build nuclear whilst relying on wind and solar that often don’t work. Interconnectors with EU Countries who won’t negotiate finance, fishing, or the Northern Ireland protocol. The EU has announced (Wednesday) that the UK is joining their military project without any announcement by the treacherous Tory’s. They not only have no mandate, they have the exact opposite. Just go, we cant afford you or your 5.6 million on benefits you refuse to tackle. 370,000 families with three generations who have NEVER worked. £5 million a day for your illegals that you refuse to deal with or deport. 1 million immigration visas given out in a year, inviting 3 million from Hong Kong, 100’s of thousands from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, India etc. I wonder why there’s a 7 million backlog of NHS appointments in England or why we can’t find and NHS Dentists, school places and have a so called housing crisis. Answers on a postcard. The Tory’s have failed at everything. Reform must get in or we’re literally doomed.
November 12, 2022
Timaction :
I agree with you completely.
But I think our Parliament, civil service, MSM, judiciary, educational establishment, all institutions, quangos, police and even the military are now so corrupted that a new party, such as Reform, would find it impossible to govern.
We’ve already seen this happen elsewhere and perhaps this is why the CP cannot govern in the interests of their voters or the country despite an 80 seat majority?
Uncontrolled borders destroying social cohesion, overloading housing, healthcare, all institutions and infrastructure together with Net Zero destroying our access to affordable and reliable energy will crush the country and the current town flight will become country flight.
November 12, 2022
Yes. The solution is no longer political because politics has been surrendered by the political class.
November 12, 2022
Vote for the Reform UK candidate. It’s the only language the Tories understand.
November 12, 2022
The reason we are seeing financial problems is that European wealth is disappearing to China. The uncompetitive nature of the EU is the sole cause of this. European wealth has shrunk from 30% to 22% of the worlds wealth.
“From a regional standpoint, wealth is equally split three ways, between North America, Asia, and everywhere else. In just one decade, Europe’s share of household wealth dropped by eight percentage points, which is due, in part, to the economic momentum of China. A decade ago, China’s citizens were estimated to hold just 9% of the world’s wealth. That figure has now more than doubled, while median wealth in the country has skyrocketed from $3,111 to $26,752 between 2000 and 2021.” – Nick Routely.
November 12, 2022
This figure is very shocking. In 8 more years European wealth will have shrunk by half as a percentage of world wealth.
The EU is now in a position where they either rapidly return to capitalist / right wing Governments in the next political cycle or they become impoverished.
November 12, 2022
I see Sweden has cheerfully announced that its energy requirements mean it cannot comply with green ideology and it will increase its CO2 ’emissions’ by 10%. As with the Covid business, Sweden shows the way, thinking for itself what best to do, and of course it’s not the way our government is following. But then we have to remember Sweden has a right-wing government in charge, whereas we in this country don’t.
November 12, 2022
RG. That sounds marvellous, a government that is trying to look after its own population rather than blindly following a globalist agenda.
November 12, 2022
This is about UK keeping in lockstep with EU carbon emissions, nothing about what is good for our country. This is an EU Brexit reversal by the dishonest Tory party and govt right before our eyes!
November 12, 2022
But Sweden are in the EU & so cannot do much about immigration and the appalling crime wave they have. The UK could take action but our fake Tory government chooses not to and spends £150 a night on hotels for each of them. Doubtless their extended families will follow on shortly.
In the UK we have vastly high taxes that are still going up combined with generally dire and still declining public services plus the mad ware on plant and tree food too.
November 12, 2022
Doesn’t it just, Wanderer. And the outcome is that, of all the countries analysed by the OECD, Sweden has experienced the lowest cumulative excess mortality percentage 2020-June 2022. Our figure was nearly four times theirs. No lockdown, lowest excess mortality during a pandemic. There must be a lesson to be learnt there somewhere.
November 12, 2022
The Swedish government is afraid of its huge immigrant population who are armed.
November 12, 2022
With this net zero nonesense European wealth will continue to reduce, this is the plan.
The Business Extinction and Import Substitution department is actively offshoring industry to achieve net zero.
When we have no industry to manufacture armaments then the third world will walk all over us.
November 12, 2022
The wealthy are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer… this relates to individuals; but bizarrely the opposite is true of countries/blocs.
The first world countries look set to switch places with the third world countries. Sad thing is; with the first world countries it’s self inflicted. Why?
November 12, 2022
The poorer customers will always look for cheap, not reliable and quality – plays into the stranglehold China has been developing for years, free capitalism running riot plus stealing intellectual copyright.
The green agenda while cutting Europe’s legs off at the knees almost ignore’s China’s mining, gas, coal burning industrial revolution.
November 12, 2022
Yes, the lunatics in Government have (and are) exporting wealth-producing industries and are importing wealth-destroying 3rd world migrants.
All part of the UN’s levelling-down Agenda 2030 programme.
November 12, 2022
Donna :
Correct.
The Industrial Revolution has now been available to all countries in the world for the last 100 to 200 years.
So there should be no such entity as an underdeveloped or developing nation, only failed states, whose failure is wholly down to the innate characteristics and cultures of its inhabitants.
November 12, 2022
Yep, sophisticated, peaceful, prosperous Rhodesia as opposed to Zimbabwe whose base rate is currently 200%. All the gifts thrown back in our face with demands for ‘reperations’.
November 12, 2022
This is all somewhat like those Corn Laws that caused so much trouble!
Rigging the market in favour of greencr*p….
Except that at least we DID grow corn albeit uber expensive.
We don’t actually make any viable alternatives to coal, gas and oil.
Shows how much universal suffrage has helped…not.
November 12, 2022
Don’t worry! I’m sure Russia will supply us with Uranium for nuclear plants – or maybe not ….
November 12, 2022
And “steps” were there none!
Is even JR’s patience running out yet?
November 12, 2022
Good morning – yet again 🙂
The reason why energy prices are so high is because we failed to plan a head. Using nuclear as a base load and gas and coal as both back up and top up during peak demands would make more sense. But construction of nuclear takes at least a decade and requires cross party support for such projects. Governments of the past have failed to realise this and therefore only plan for the short term and for immediate political gain / virtue signalling, hence why we have gone down the so called renewables dead end.
We need grown up politicians who can think both out of the box and long term, and not rely on others bith at home and abroad (inter-connectors) to solve their immediate problems.
November 12, 2022
Absolutely, Mark B. A complete lack of foresight by successive governments and inability to plan ahead to secure the UK’s future energy needs. Net zero, and lack of any energy at all, appears to be acceptable and possibly even the target for this government. No cheap reliable energy = no businesses = no jobs = no taxes! What could possible go wrong?
November 12, 2022
Shirley. No meat, no dairy, no slurry but factories breeding insects. What could possibly go wrong?
November 12, 2022
Mark B
As has been said many times on this site. All bought about by incompetence, driven by ignorance and reinforced by arrogance by our so called politicians most who are totally lost in the zone of trying to operate outside and above the level of their competence. Too arrogant to admit they have got it totally wrong.
This is what we have to live and suffer with.
November 12, 2022
Brilliant comment.
November 12, 2022
Oh, they did plan ahead. But their plan isn’t the one you want.
They planned to make us energy interdependent. They planned to export high-energy intensive industries. And they planned to destroy our coal/gas/oil energy security.
Their plan is going just the way they intended.
Energy supply is being used to deliver the UN’s Agenda 2030.
November 12, 2022
Just as food and water can be too.
November 12, 2022
Donna
Great Post. It is what it is and always was, about control. These faceless people are accountable to no one.
November 12, 2022
It is!
A ridiculous agenda since so few countries have signed up to it. Set to fail & cause untold damage to the most civilised countries around the world. Wake up people – we’re walking towards a cliff edge!
November 12, 2022
And it’s going to get worse. Existing nuclear plants are die to be shutdown. Hinckley may not work and building another of the same at Sizewell will probably bankrupt EDF.
November 12, 2022
Mark B :
The lack of nuclear energy, the only low carbon energy which is affordable and reliable, is in itself proof that CAGW caused by CO2 is a scam.
The real reason for Net Zero is to destroy the West and bring poverty and this compliance.
November 12, 2022
+1
November 12, 2022
Industry was about material improvement.
War was about liberty.
Two centuries of elite-driven toil and slaughter in appalling conditions…
Screwed up and chucked away by a few mad men.
November 12, 2022
Cuibono. A very poignant post.
November 12, 2022
Cuibono
Hear, hear!
November 12, 2022
+1
November 12, 2022
Charles Moore today:- The migrant crisis is an invasion – and neither party has shown the will to end it
It would be difficult for anyone who believes in laws and borders not to resent these illegal Channel crossings
He is surely right. Is there anything that this twelve years of Tory government have got right apart from Boris keeping Corbyn out? the energy policy, immigration, the damaging lockdown, the currency printing and ster,ing debasement, the economy, HS2, Test and Trace, Education (and all the worthless degrees and student debt), the appalling NHS that fail millions of patients and NHS workers too, the size of the state, tax levels and complexity, over regulation, law and order… alas the only realistic alternative of Labour/SNP is even worse.
Still good to know that “Met terror chief wears ‘hot flush vest’ to understand the menopause: Yard boss who tried to feel ‘authentic symptoms’ at work is accused of woke stunt” that really should deter the crime and terrorism!
November 12, 2022
Nothing to do with the subject yet again. Your usual list plus no solutions. I guess easier to churn this out daily than actually doing something that will make a difference.
November 12, 2022
There are plenty of solutions, but this fake the face Consocialst Party MPs do not want to take them and the only realistic Lab/SNP alternative is even worse still. Cancel HS2, scrap Net ZERO, kill he worthless degrees, get real competition to the NHS and health care, deter crime and illegal migration, stop blocking the roads, stop subsidising EVs…
I missed off the Vaccination Programme which the Tories champion endlessly as one of the Boris/NHS great successes. Figures alas suggest this too did far more harm than good especially for younger people under about 65. When it all comes out it is I suspect highly likely that far more quality years or life were lost than had we never had any Covid vaccines. Vaccines even coerced on the nation (and even children) by government “experts” and many pliant dopes on MSM who are often deleting their tweets. Yasmin Alibhai-Brown even wanted to force the un-vaxed to wear badges.
November 12, 2022
In short, the solution is far less government – lower taxes, deregulation, cheap reliable energy, scrap net zero, release business to do business &get out of the way.
November 12, 2022
Reported that the EU have passed a motion condemning use of the terminology ‘Great Replacement’ in the media. It seems that demographic change due to immigration is an invention of ‘far-right racists’.
November 12, 2022
Just seen ( MyLondon) that thousands of Albanians were / are out on the street today in central London, flags flying (attended by many police) & protesting about Suella’s stance and more terminology. Nice day today so let’s see by tomorrow how many more were assisted across the Channel. Needles ready. Thousands passing through Manston are now to be vaccinated against diptheria, as cases rise. (Sky)
November 12, 2022
LL : “Still good to know that “Met terror chief wears ‘hot flush vest’ to understand the menopause: Yard boss who tried to feel ‘authentic symptoms’ at work is accused of woke stunt” that really should deter the crime and terrorism!”
This is communism.
November 12, 2022
Corbyn is a genuine Brexiteer. Boris ……
November 12, 2022
Yesterday in Brussels, the EU Commission was jubilant.
“I am happy to announce that the United Kingdom will join us on a Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) project on military mobility.”
Is this true Sir John? If yes, then it is another betrayal of Brexit. How far your party has sunk in going against the wishes of the British people.
November 12, 2022
The announcement comes just a few days after the MoD announced its disposal plan for its youngish fleet of C-130Js.
November 12, 2022
Well, JR did suggest on 31 October that the remainers in parliament were going to have a push at reversing policy with regards to Brexit. Seems to be happening!
November 12, 2022
If you consider the Government’s abject “failures” to maintain independent energy security; food security; border security over the past 25 years as part of a long-term plan to deliver Globalist Government, it all becomes clear.
The next target for Global Government is the WHO which is using the Covid Pandemic to seize control of global public health policy. And that, too, has been planned for a very long time.
They haven’t failed. They are doing what they intended to do. National democracies are being hollowed out and made irrelevant. You can vote, but whichever Government is elected will only be allowed to pursue policies which are in accordance with the Globalist Agenda being pushed by the UN and WEF.
November 12, 2022
Donna :
Absolutely correct.
As they say, if voting made any difference they wouldn’t allow it.
November 12, 2022
+1 Christine. This is the ultimate betrayal, hannding over control of our armed forces to a foreign power.
November 12, 2022
In Europe, only the French have a reasonable military; the rest are useless (although the Poles are historically reliable allies of the UK). Basically, the UK has been signed up to take a subordinate role as well as being the only other major provider of military security in Europe.
Utterly disgraceful move by the Remainer Establishment.
November 12, 2022
Christine: Jubilant …. How much is that going to cost us then. Facts4eu 11/Nov article ( which you have maybe seen already since I gather there was little mentioned elsewhere ) summarises the “conditions” for third party participation – taken from the EU Council Legislative Decision dated 20/10/20
November 12, 2022
It won’t have escaped your notice that yet again you have not been given a detailed answer to your pertinent question but the normal litany of platitudes. This government and Parliament is worthless. Time for a new right of centre party. What few principled MPs remain should abandon this moribund Consevative party which will be annihilated at the next election (if we are allowed to have one).
November 12, 2022
What needs to happen is for the local Conservative Associations to select their chosen parliamentary candidate, rather than Conservative Campaign Headquarters who must be the cause of the inept Conservative MPs.
I can’t believe the local party is stuffed full of PPE graduates.
November 12, 2022
I’ve written this many times. Keep CCHQ out of the selection process.
November 12, 2022
Exactly DA.
November 12, 2022
Wonderful to hear you own words come back to you. I have been banging on about this for a decade. Until the people choose who sits in Parliament, it’s not a democracy. Heath again. He introduced the party list.
November 12, 2022
Yes, launch yet another party to replace the Tory Party and the other parties which were created for that purpose which dim-witted Tories refused to support because they believed that would let Labour in. The Tory party is owned by its backers who naturally support the globalist agenda which it espouses. Move against their agenda and the money dries up. Only a change in the electoral system from FPTP would change the choice of bad or worse.
November 12, 2022
Thanks for trying JR, but I am afraid we are being governed by people that are fools, and who think all of these non answers will be believed.
Do they actually believe themselves the answers they are being given by their so called advisors.
No wonder we are in a perilous state economically and financially, no wonder Politicians are now being regarded as bullies, probably borne out of frustration at getting non answers to almost everything.
What is the point of employing so many snowflakes who appear useless at their jobs.
Time for a huge clear out methinks !
November 12, 2022
No, we are being governed by people who think we are fools – and they may have a point
November 12, 2022
Correct. The ENGLISH electorate are fools, the most stupid in the world to keep on voting for Lib/Lab/Con. Those in Scotalnd might have a chance if they vote for independence.
November 12, 2022
MWB
I Agree, but what is the alternative at the moment, it certainly is not the Greens, and there is no other Party even trying given the electoral system we have.
I vote for my constituency representative, and at the moment that is JR, and I am more than happy with that, the problem is the baggage he is surrounded by in the form of other members of his party.
November 12, 2022
Berkshire Alan
Time for a huge clear out methinks !
That time has been coming for decades and we are still waiting.
November 12, 2022
Three disgusting answers and the man clearly does not have the interests of this country at heart. Another MP going through the male menopause and exercising very poor judgement.
November 12, 2022
Have things changed discernibly in that Department since the departureof Mr Rees Mogg? If so, is it because it is being run by the civil servants?
The malicious gossip about Mr Raab reminds one of those anonymous attacks on him at the Foreign Office, on Boris at the FO, on Mrs Patel from the FO, and on Mrs Braverman and Mrs Patel at the Home Office. It didn’t happen to Mrs May in six long years at the HO, presumably because she did as she was told.
November 12, 2022
I remember a Home Affairs Select Committee hearing in which a female Home Office official told the Committee that open borders were “easier to manage”. Easier for them, not the rest of us.
November 12, 2022
Helping energy-intensive industries with rising energy costs would involve REDUCING energy costs.
Borrowing to loan the increased cost does not reduce those costs but accepts the increase and forces us end-using customers to pay it plus interest in a following tax bill.
A more efficient new source would reduce costs. Idleness on that increases.
November 12, 2022
These three answers make it very clear that this Government is not bothering to do its job and it is very difficult to see how anyone, particularly someone with Conservative views and priinciples, can have any confidence in it.
November 12, 2022
Glib answers to precise questions simply indicate a lack of control ; “passing the buck” is another whim . The Government must show it is capable of managing all aspects of industry and the economy in a positive-decisive way . If any sort of management falls short of this they must be sacked and replaced by someone else who can do the job effectively . Words do not replace deeds .
November 12, 2022
“A solar energy company has gone into administration after racking up more than half a billion pounds in debt to a local authority in Essex. Toucan Energy Holdings 1 Ltd., which owns 53 solar farms across the country and was run by the financier Liam Kavanagh, had borrowed £655 million ($773 million) over four years from Thurrock Council to fuel its expansion.”
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/11/12/solar-energy-firm-collapses-owing-655-million-to-british-taxpayers/
Perhaps Sir John could ask Graham Stuart (Minister) about this example of “cheap, reliable, renewable energy.” Don’t forget, this Company will have already been heavily subsidised by British consumers through the “green energy levies”; the borrowed money would be in addition.
November 12, 2022
Makes one wonder if Whitehall should be placing councils under tighter supervision.
November 12, 2022
‘The Government is determined to secure a competitive future for its energy intensive industries (EIIs), providing them with extensive support’……….
Codswallup! Not this government, nor the last, nor the one before that (I lose track!) ever showed the slightest interest in supporting those industries. Instead they have bowed before the great god of green ideology. Now they have no idea why it does not work.
When every available spare patch of land is covered with wind turbines and solar panels (made in China), it will still not work because it is intermittent. By then, expect to see young Brits heading for rich countries to earn money to send home to their impoverished families while the abundant resources under the sea and in the ground lie untouched.
November 12, 2022
I think you are writing to the wrong person on this matter, you should try the king, founder of the WEF and meets with PM most of the time every month or some times more and has direct contact with departments on these matters.
November 12, 2022
Reply from Graham Stuart that can’t be published.
Bugger all mate, why dig a hole in Whitehaven when you can ship the dirty stuff from almost anywhere else in the World. The only reason we subject our businesses to Global gas prices is so we can pay out subsidies and look good and claim to be pro business. Not using our own gas and oil gives the eco mob less to protest about.
We do the same to pensioners. Keep the pension below subsistence level but give out a myriad of benefits to make government look good. It is just make work for civil servants. Pay OAPs at German levels and let the ones with decent levels of private pension run into the lower tax brackets sooner. Close all those DHSS offices and cut the size of the civil service. Do everything possible to end the dependency culture here in the UK.
November 12, 2022
Agricola
Agreed, cut all the complicated crap, subsidies, and a plethora of means tested benefits, raise the State Pensions to a sensible level, and reduce the overheads of a money go round system of taking with one hand to give away with the other, often to the same people,
November 12, 2022
What is point of arguing about the effects of high energy prices when they are a product of the Climate Change Act and the US government’s war against Russia? Repeal the Climate Change Act and remove us from NATO so that we can formulate economic policies in our own interests not those of the UN and US global agendas.
November 12, 2022
I am heartened to read the comments here. Anyone who has more than two brain cells to rub together knows that there is a catastrophe coming down the tracks.
What is Sunak doing…wasting OUR money on pointless green virtue signalling and allegedly sending winter clothes to the Ukraine!!
To say these people are taking the Mickey (insert own word to replace ‘mickey’) is the understatement of the decade.
November 12, 2022
++++1
November 12, 2022
So you’ll be asking the question again then?
You need to start standing up in the House and giving these ministers absolute hell. NO more Mr Nice Guy – lay into them, show the country that some people in your party actually call out skulduggery, even if it’s in their own party.
Although, your party is really a separate group of people on the right who are only tolerated in the Conservative Party to avoid splitting their vote. Please see them for what they are – Liberal/socialist infiltrators, “your party” is no longer yours, it’s theirs.
Reform UK with Farage seems the only hope.
November 12, 2022
@JR
“The UK is far from competitive in these areas and becoming ever more reliant on imports.”
Welcome to Agenda 2030 The Great Reset.
November 12, 2022
Off Topic :
Sir John, Would you please ask the Secretary of State for Health how many NHS hospital patients do not have an NHS number.
November 12, 2022
Government seems now *not* to see its role any more as the traditional one, that of defending the country and making it more prosperous.
It has abandoned that in favour of enthusiastically punishing its people for imaginary wrongdoing.