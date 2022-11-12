This is a disgraceful non answer. I asked about production licences so they respond about exploration licences. The quango they refer to reports to them and is meant to implement their policy. Ministers have made clear they do wish to see rapid progress on replacing imported LNG with more domestic gas, but clearly the Departmental drafters are not entering into the spirit of this.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (75742):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which new oil and gas fields will be issued with production licences in 2022. (75742)

Tabled on: 01 November 2022

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

Licensing is a matter for the North Sea Transition Authority which publishes all figures and statistics regarding licence awards for oil and gas exploration and development on its website.

While the 33rd UK Offshore Licensing Round officially opened in October, awards for licences under this round will not be made until next year.

The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:02.