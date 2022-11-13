We do not forget

Remembrance brings together so many families in a common grief. The two great wars of the last century touched most families with wounds and death. Eventually victorious against the enemies of freedom and self determination, the UK with her allies can be proud of all those who withstood the struggle.
Both my grandfathers fought in the trenches in France and Belgium as very young men. One was badly injured at Mons. They spoke little of the horrors that we have all seen through film and reconstruction. I used to think I was lucky that both my grandfathers survived. Then I realised most of our grandfathers and great grandfathers survived. Many of those who died were too young to have married and had children. My son was taken on a trip when at Reading School to be shown the short walk between the opposing trenches. He was very moved when told of the massacre in the great offensives across No Mans land by teenagers little older than he was at time of his visit.
My father left school at 16 and enrolled in the Royal Navy as soon as he could during the second world war. He sailed in the cruiser Royalist in Northern waters and in support of the Italian campaign. He described to me the fear of the U boats stalking the ship. He did meet my mother who served in the Wrens in Portsmouth when his ship put in for supplies. She told me of her time fire watching on the roof of Huntley and Palmers in Reading where she lived before joining the navy. One night of a raid she had to walk home knowing a bomb had hit her own street, only to discover it had missed her parents and her bedroom. I could understand that feeling more when I stepped out from the rubble of the Grand Hotel at Brighton after the IRA bombing. You are profoundly shocked by the impact of the senseless violence on those neighbours and friends who did die.
Today is time to remember the suffering and bravery of family members called upon to do extraordinary things owing to the times they lived in. They put with many dangers and restrictions on their lives. The vast scale of world war is difficult to grasp because it is so horrific. Recalling what we know of those close to us and to our grandparents and great grandparents is easier to understand. It is fitting that we do remember them.
26 Comments
November 13, 2022
Good Morning,
Very well said Sir John.
They faught for the common ideal of democracies, freedom of the individual, under honest democratic rules. It is therefore so sad that many of our current democratic leaders feel the need to lie, conceal and seek to remove those freedoms that were won at such great cost.
November 13, 2022
@Peter Wood +1
November 13, 2022
My parents both served throughout WW2, risked their lives on many occasions and lost close friends in the conflict. They loathed tyranny and pomposity, were skeptical of authority, and kept a close eye on politics.
I think they would be horrified at seeing the western world sleepwalking into a totalitarian future, after all the sacrifices and hardships they endured to ensure that didn’t happen on their watch.
November 13, 2022
My dear father-in-law lied about his age to join the Army during WW1. He was invalided out after severe wounds to his legs while fighting in Flanders – he was also gassed, and the only time he ever spoke about his experiences in the trenches, told us of waking up, seeing the nuns in their big white coifs and believing he gone to Heaven. His leg wounds never healed (perhaps because his work as a metallurgist in post-war life required standing much of the time) but he did his duty as a fire warden throughout WW2 in East London, and never complained or demanded sympathy for the disappointments life had thrown at him. He died in 1985, and I still miss him.
November 13, 2022
While there are still a small number of people alive who fought in the Second World War, surely the main reason for continuing with Remembrance Sunday (and why I still buy and display a poppy) is support for those who have fought (and in numerous cases died or been injured) for Britain in the subsequent conflicts – Korea, Northern Ireland, the Falklands, Afghanistan and others.
November 13, 2022
We already have Armed Forces Day in June, introduced by Gordon Brown in 2006 in imitation of the US Veterans’ Day, and intended ‘to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces’ (Wikipedia). If that is also the function of Remembrance Day, I don’t understand why we need both. Then again, if armed forces pensions are insufficient for veterans to live on decently, that should be a national scandal, not a matter to be addressed by an appeal to the public every November.
November 13, 2022
@Hat man, To be churlish in the same vein your handle should be Cynical man. To be churlish in the same vein your handle should be Cynical man
November 13, 2022
My father was at Arnhem, on the wrong side of the lines. He refused to speak about it but he vowed never to voluntarily leave the UK again, and never did. I wonder what he would think of our country now?
Humans greed for power always results in atrocities. That’s why we have (or had) democracy. Democracy is a safeguard against politicians greed for power. Unfortunately, our current crop of politicians prefers to have invincible power and are determined to get it, one way or another. The electorate are just the means to get that power and have little other value.
I sometimes think the ONLY way to save the planet is to exterminate the majority of humans and just leave the small distant tribes that live with and alongside nature.
November 13, 2022
Good morning.
What concerns me now is the future. Remembrance Day has been (The White Poppy Movement) , and probably continue to be under attack by those who wish to change this country an abandon its past. Witness the toppling and defacing of monuments.
As the the sun goe down we will remember them. But, will future generations ?
November 13, 2022
I find Remembrance Sunday a very emotional day. Listening to all the veterans, learning of the stories of others, of the love for our country and its brave souls, makes me so proud to be British.
Which is why what we are seeing in the today, where people are running the country down, is so hurtful!
November 13, 2022
Indeed both of my Grandfather’s too, one died leaving my father without his father at just 14.
Last week the BBC had Question Time with Julia Hartley Brewer as the Climate Realist against four deluded climate alarmists plus the deluded chair. This week the BBC went one better on Any Question with not a single climate realist and voice of reason on the panel. The Bias and endless propaganda on this topic is endless from the BBC. They are clearly worried as no one sensible believes a word of it.
Alex Forsyth Chaired the programme with actress Adjoa Andoh, the chair of Natwest Sir Howard Davies, the chair of the Committee on Climate Change Lord Deben and the Chair of the Committee on Fuel Poverty Caroline Flint. Does any on them have any science beyond GCSE level, I rather doubt it. When listening to Lord Debden’s (Gummer) idiotic views on almost everything I think does this many actually believe the endless drivel he come out with or is he just lying? Deluded green crap, expensive intermittent energy pushing socialists the lot of them.
They all got very excited about insulation, have they looked at the costs, practicalities and payback periods for insulating old houses often it makes little or no sense at all beyond a certain level in the mild UK. Debden said almost nothing that was true and then even said “it is important we tell the truth”. He even thinks pushing for ever more renewables will make energy cheaper! They all seems to think EV cars save CO2 they do not keeping you old car is nearly always better for CO2 and far cheaper too. Especially as it seem they are now go to start road taxing EV cars.
November 13, 2022
Solar farm owner Toucan Energy enters administration amid Thurrock scandal
THe authority lent total of £655m over four years to owner of 53 solar parks across Britain. How much is that that has been lost per household in Thurrock perhaps £8000 or so?
Well done the Tory controlled Thurrock council. Can they not just take the bins away and fix the potholes?
November 13, 2022
I think that we are some way from knowing whether to blame Conservative or Labour councillors. But national government should be on the alert for those councils not sticking to the knitting – and that outs the Conservative government in the frame.
November 13, 2022
More insanity from Telford Council with a pavement that generates electricity from pavement walkers how much did they waste on this insanity. Doubtless it costs tens of thousands and generates £5 of electricity PA or similar. Energy that comes for the food the walkers eat great plan Telford council how about the bins and the potholes. It will also make the walking less efficient more like walking on sand as it takes the energy from the walkers.
Read the full article via Shropshire Live at: https://www.shropshirelive.com/news/2022/11/11/telfords-new-pavement-harnesses-energy-from-footsteps-to-charge-mobile-phones/
November 13, 2022
+many
A lot of sanity and integrity genes were probably lost in two World Wars.
I should think that pavement needs an ‘Elf ‘n Safety warning.
November 13, 2022
Well..there’s a lot of dosh in them there green hills with windmills…
About £1,750 PER HOUR apparently!
November 13, 2022
Amen to that!
November 13, 2022
We saw it all again very recently.
People believe…and do as they are told.
November 13, 2022
From
Anthem for Doomed Youth
BY WILFRED OWEN
What passing-bells for these who die as cattle?
— Only the monstrous anger of the guns.
Only the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle
Can patter out their hasty orisons.
No mockeries now for them; no prayers nor bells;
Nor any voice of mourning save the choirs,—
The shrill, demented choirs of wailing shells;
And bugles calling for them from sad shires.
November 13, 2022
I noticed there were men who never spoke of the war. They were prisoners or had a bad time in other ways. Then there were those who spoke confidently about it: they had a good war.
The white poppy is being pushed in schools again, with the weaselly excuse that red poppies “glorify war”. In fact they are trying to destroy the unity that comes over the nation at remembrance tide.
Poppies remind us all that war has terrible consequences and is not to be rushed into. They do not glorify war. They are a moving remembrance of those who died.
November 13, 2022
Shirley M
Your second paragraph just about sums it all up. When all the veterans march today they must wonder why the hell they bothered.
November 13, 2022
War is exceedingly tragic for those who are sent to fight.
But it serves the purpose of those who demand the sacrifice.
A marvellous opportunity to reset the agenda (!).
Aristocracy wiped out.
Excuse to tax to the hilt.
Assets up for grabs.
Fear and disorientation delivers power.
And MONEY…don’t forget MONEY…and loads more benefits.
And not a single thought for the ruined life of poor credulous John Bull.
November 13, 2022
Whoops!
I forgot…population reduction…v. Important!
November 13, 2022
The red poppies need to act as more than just a reminder of the sacrificies and terrible results of a cruel war — In our time, now, we should reflect on where we have have come, to and from, the values we now put forward, and we should ask ourselves “COULD WE HAVE DONE IT?”
With woke socialism eroding our minds the answer is that most likely we would have capitulated to the inevitable – surrendered our soul for a false belief that we might be free and safe.
November 13, 2022
I will remember in my own way this year.
I cannot bring myself to watch the official ceremony at the Cenotaph because I have no respect whatsoever for the main participants.
They are deliberately wrecking the country and the democracy the WW1 and WW2 generations fought and died to preserve.
November 13, 2022
Albanian invasion forces concentrated in London yesterday, I see. The veterans in my family weren’t fighting for that future.
On this day, I spare I thought for my mother’s uncle. A regular, he was lucky enough to be drafted off HMS HOOD before WW2. But unlucky enough to be drafted onto the destroyer ESK, which was mined in the ‘Texel Disaster’. He was one of the many ‘killed in action’.
Today, I’ll expect those party leaders – few of whom bothered to give their country a few years’ service after school – to reflect on the obligations they place on others, to commit our forces to action only after the most careful consideration, and to ensure that our armed forces are maintained well. But I fear that they won’t.