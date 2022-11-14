The answer referred to is far from helpful. I will be joining with other MPs to promote an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill to abolish these targets
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (75747):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, what assessment he has made of the adequacy of top down national housing targets. (75747)
Tabled on: 01 November 2022
Answer:
Lucy Frazer:
I refer my Rt. Hon. Friend to the answer to Question UIN 74588, answered on the 8th November 2022.
The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:32.
5 Comments
November 14, 2022
Good morning.
When one reads the Ministers answer to question 74588 I can see that there there is much use of the word ‘we’.
The government may want many things, but is it realistic ? Not everyone can afford to own their own home, and some may not need or want to. The government should allow people, and thereby the market, to decide what is best. What the government can do is to stop fiddling in the market with a goal to achieve an outcome they desire.
‘We’ doesn’t mean ‘me’.
November 14, 2022
Re the answer to question 74588:
They claim they must build where people want to live.
Presumably they mean they must provide housing for the millions of people from the 3rd world and Albania who want to live here. Because the British birthrate is below replacement level and the increase in our population is due entirely to immigration.
And they have no intention of stopping that ….. legal or illegal.
November 14, 2022
Why does a country need a ‘replacement’ level? The world is overpopulated but the PTB want more workers and more consumers. Wouldn’t it be better for EVERY country to reduce its population? I thought those were the intentions when the government made it ‘attractive’ for both parents to work.
November 14, 2022
To expect the Tories to be serious about Levelling Up is akin to waiting for the Plymouth Brethren to open a string of pubs.
November 14, 2022
If you don’t have top down targets then not enough new homes will be built to meet demand. The past several decades demonstrates that fact. All of these questions are just furthering the NIMBY agenda – you and your constituents don’t want big new housing developments in Wokingham and the people who would benefit from those new houses don’t get a say.