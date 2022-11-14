The answer referred to is far from helpful. I will be joining with other MPs to promote an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill to abolish these targets

To ask the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, what assessment he has made of the adequacy of top down national housing targets. (75747)

Tabled on: 01 November 2022

Lucy Frazer:

I refer my Rt. Hon. Friend to the answer to Question UIN 74588, answered on the 8th November 2022.

The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:32.