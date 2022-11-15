A budget to beat recession? (from Conservative Home)

The Autumn Statement will be one of the most crucial budgets ever delivered. Rishi and Jeremy have in their hands the opportunity to rescue the Uk economy from poor performance and recession if they wish, or they can accept the depressing official advice and double down with austerity. Tax rises and the wrong spending cuts now will turn a downturn into a nasty and long recession. This will lead to job losses, struggling businesses and a bigger state deficit.
Their challenge should be to put forward a budget and plan for growth as Liz Truss proposed, but one with forecasts, numbers and sensible controls over spending and borrowing which in his haste Kwasi left out. This is important for the whole country, and for MPs’ constituents. It is also important for the Conservative party whose reputation for economic competence hinges on it.
Over the last fifty years we have seen Labour lose badly on two occasions and Conservatives lose twice, once badly, thanks to presiding over recessions
Edward Heath presided over the 1973-4 recession. His 1970-2 policies of competition and credit control were inflationary leading to a borrowing binge . The inflation was worsened by the energy crisis when OPEC hiked the oil price. He tightened too much in response and lost the 1974 election.
Harold Wilson lost control of the economy in 1974-5, created a recession and left office. Labour lost the next election under his successor.
John Major on official advice put us into the Exchange rate Mechanism. As I warned it took us through a very predictable violent boom/bust cycle with a five quarter recession. This led to a huge defeat in 1997 which took the Conservatives 13 years to recover from.
Gordon Brown created his own disaster, leading and encouraging the wrong official advice. He put us through a banking and credit boom, only to collapse it too fast through severe policy. The five quarter recession took the economy down by more than 6% . Labour have still not won an election in the 12 years that followed, with their reputation for economics in tatters.
It was a pity Boris did not use the advice he was offered to cut out the money creation and bond buying and tighten money policy last year to keep inflation down. We have more inflation now than we needed. Japan and China remind us with their low inflation rates it was not all caused by oil and gas prices. It was a tragedy Liz did not present a rounded and costed Growth Plan within an economic framework that would have worked as some proposed. These mistakes must not lead the new team to conclude they must impose more austerity. The prime task today is fighting recession. Inflation will come down rapidly next year thanks to the monetary stringency now being applied. The Bank itself sees inflation down to 2% in a couple of years time.
If government accepts all the OBR and Bank advice to tighten too much into a downturn it will be bad economics and worse politics. We will end up with a deeper and longer downturn than we need, and with a bigger deficit than if we had been more willing to offset some of the recessionary forces. You cannot tax your way into growth and recovery. A fractious and unhappy party is in no mood for tax rises nor for spending cuts that harm individual incomes and front line services in health, law and order and education.
Of course there is a need to rein in wasteful and less essential public spending. In recent years the purse strings have been loosened across a very wide field. The Chancellor should stop the Bank of England taking losses on bonds. There is no need to do this. This will produce an immediate saving of £11bn this year. This has always been a joint control policy where the Bank needs the Chancellor’s approval.
The Department of Work and pensions should promote more employment for the many on benefits that could do some work. Remove the 16 hours rule for working whilst on benefit, and improve mentoring and assistance into employment as we need to fill many more job vacancies from people already settled here. There is an unfinished part to Iain Duncan Smith’s excellent benefit reforms.
The government could suspend the Smart meter programme saving more than £1bn a year , as everyone who really wants a free smart meter now has one. The Treasury should stop Councils borrowing to buy up property . The Cabinet Office can impose a recruitment freeze on public sector jobs other than uniformed roles, teachers and medics . This will give more opportunities for promotion to those already working in the civil service, and assist in increasing productivity after a period of no progress. They can reduce the central London office estate to reflect more home working and transfers out of London. There should be a privatisation programme including the sale of Channel 4 , the British Business Bank and more Nat West shares to the private sector .
The Transport department should cut rail subsidies which are funding far too many near empty train services following the collapse of commuting . The Business and Energy Department should trim the energy support package. They could limit cut price energy to a normal family amount so larger users pay full price for the extra they buy . We should not accept the need to provide more overseas aid for net zero or any other purpose other than a new disaster where we want to help generously and energetically.
We also need to boost tax revenues. Often the way to increase tax revenues from capital gains, profits, transactions and incomes is to lower the rate, not raise it. Every time we lowered Income tax and Corporation tax rates revenues rose. The government should accelerate licences for North Sea oil and gas fields. Every extra barrel we produce ourselves switches substantial tax from a foreign country to ourselves as home production replaces imports. It also cuts the CO2. Government should allow the private sector to finance production of oil and gas from the large Falklands islands discovery which would also displace foreign imports and help with expenditures. It could use more of the Defra grant money to boost home food production backed by more mechanisation/glasshouses. This will boost taxable farm incomes.
Any amelioration of the downturn will be revenue rich. The UK figures are very sensitive to the growth rate. As we saw last year, a bit higher growth rate gave us a central government borrowing requirement £120bn below the budget OBR forecast. Let’s have that budget for growth . It would help unite the party, it would help restore our economy and would cheer people up. It would be good economics and even better politics. It would also be quite a surprise.
116 Comments
November 15, 2022
Indeed rather more than 13 years to recover from the ERM as Cameron threw the first election with his Cast Iron Treaty ratting and other large errors – lumbering us with Clegg and the LibDim dopes and the fixed term parliament act. Has it really recovered even now?
I see Stanley Johnson let slip that he is happy for and plans exist it seems for some people to be banned from flying anywhere at all, so deluded is he over the plant food religion, not his family or King Charles’s one assumes.
November 15, 2022
It isn’t a budget that people like Simon need.
A British cheesemaker has sold his business to a larger rival to regain access to customers in the European Union after Brexit left him with an estimated £600,000 black hole in lost EU sales.
Simon Spurrell, who made headlines when he highlighted prohibitive export costs after the UK’s exit from the single market, will remain managing director of the Macclesfield-based Cheshire Cheese Company and retains a stake in the business
Snap out of it for pity’s sake.
November 15, 2022
Snap out of what NLH?
What exactly do you want to happen?
The trade and cooperation agreement was supposed to be a free trade deal? What stopped your cheese manufacturer from exporting himself instead of selling up, he said the volumes of cheese were made up by the local market increasing. I think the department of trade needs to tell us why this £600,000 worth of export business to the EU was impossible for him to do. Just how much cheese are we importing from the EU, if they are stopping our exports then we need to reciprocate and our trade department need to pull their fingers out. Yet another department being accused of falling down without answering this, come on Kemi give us the facts.
November 15, 2022
LL,
Lib dumbs increased tax threshold producing tax cuts, not Tories.
JR’s blog is spot on but will not even be considered. After blaming Truss so much there is no chance they will need JR’s advice. None. Let us see if the Tory MPs vote for the Sunak and Hunt deep recession plan. Also touted benefit claimants to get inflation rise!! Come all ye immigrants it does not pay to work in UK, certainly not on any low paid job. Socialist Tories for you.
Shapps more interested in keeping EU standard confirmation on goods than changing to UK one promised by the end of this year. They are not getting rid of EU red tape or laws either as promised. Another remainer coup to keep UK aligned to EU.
Quietly put out the cost of HS2 is higher than any benefit! That should be Shapps focus to save taxpayer money by cancelling the next leg! What it demonstrates is that the Sunak and Hunt would rather put up taxes for a wasteful EU vanity project so trains can go fast from EU to UK major cities!
November 15, 2022
Sunak and Hunt especially have talked up a recession. The economy has stalled since the half-term in October, I wonder how much less was spent by the public sector after the half-term break than in the four weeks before; it’s almost as though they switched the economy off.
November 15, 2022
I cannot see this article on ‘Conservative Home’( a name that should be challenged under the Trades Description Act).
However, they do let the cat out of the bag with the covering words of the diary :-
‘Hunts mission is not to strike a balance between not spooking the markets and not intensifying the recession. It’s not to spook the markets. Period.’
Not spooking the markets being code for slavishly following the demands of the globalists.
November 15, 2022
I would like to institute a ban on some named families ‘flying back. I’m prepared to pay for one way tickets.
November 15, 2022
+1
He called it “The National Plan”.
Wonder if he was meant to let that out?
Of course the rich will be buying carbon credits!
November 15, 2022
Good morning.
I am inclined to disagree. The Conservative Party, as some of us understand it to be, has never recovered. It just morphed into New, Blue Labour.
We have as the First Lord of the Treasury a man who is soley responsible for both the massive inflation and the highest taxes in 70 years. We also have a man who thinks that locking people up in their homes and stopping them from working and trashing the economy is a good idea, all for the sake of controlling a virus with a low death rate.
If I was a betting man I’d put my money of more of the same rather than growth.
Due to the then Chancellor’s policies some £20bn was lost in fraud.
One other positive our kind host forgot to mention, was the amendments to Stamp Duty (Holiday) which resulted in much higher sales.
As our kind host has alluded – Less is more.
November 15, 2022
+1
November 15, 2022
+++1 Mark.
The Tories cannot claim to be low tax as Cameron andmOsborne lied when tax is at a 75 year high and will increase further after this budget.
Sunak said he would serve with integrity and implement 2019 manifesto. He now puts up tax. He is a liar and acting without integrity he claimed. He Blair’s Truss when he knows it was his decisions and action that caused inflation. He claimed we know we could trust him with the economy! He is beyond help a liar and lacks total self reflection!
November 15, 2022
Sunak has already ratted serially on the manifesto tax promises and the triple lock. Perhaps like Cameron he is a “low tax at heart Conservative” but in never in any of his actions.
November 15, 2022
Excellent observations Mark B.
November 15, 2022
@Mark B + agreed
November 15, 2022
Concise and very accurate
November 15, 2022
It was nearly 25 years between outright Conservatives victories. Relying on the Lib Dems is hardly a victory. And had Cameron not promised the longed for in/out referendum, they would not have won even then.
This is an existential crisis for the Conservatives, lead by a man expressly rejected. It is a high farce that today he will accuse President Putin with over 80% approval ratings and many election victories, and indeed internationally scrutinized referenda victories in the war-torn ex-Ukrainian regions that he has saved, behind him.
I warn you Tory MPs, this ‘tory’ does not speak for me!
November 15, 2022
Simon Heffer the other day had a sensible article:- “For Hunt and Sunak, raising taxes is the coward’s way out. The Tory way to cut debt is to strip out the bloated public sector and use the savings to incentivise growth instead of suffocating it”
Indeed, except that raising tax rates is not a “way out” at all. From the current hugely overtaxed position it will raise less and throttle the tax base going forwards too. Scrapping NonDom status and seems likely would be a disaster for tax receipts and the economy.
He also says:- “The public sector, despite more than 12 years of Conservative-led government, is packed with people who are fundamentally pointless. The NHS blows £40 million a year on diversity officers. They infest local government, in which serving the people who work for it seems more important than serving those who pay for it. There are 326 diversity officers in Whitehall alone.”
Indeed, but if only they were merely pointless Simon, many in the state sector actively do massive net harm on top of their direct costs.
November 15, 2022
Yes LL, you are correct about net harm. Calling them ‘officers’ also gives the impression of authoritarianism giving the impression of a totalitarian state.
November 15, 2022
LL, I
think you miss the point a little. This is the Socialist Tory way to destroy our culture and way of life through the public sector indoctrination so it becomes the norm not to challenge anything related to gender, sexuality, race etc. Harman brought in the Equality Act, it was nothing of the sort it was to stop challenge and free speech on such issues. Tories built on it not changed it. Same for Red Ed’s net stupid climate scam. I also think you will find Tories have out spent Corbyn!!
November 15, 2022
@Lifelogic +1 – yes they are cowards looking for the quite life by obeying those we never and cant vote for, forgetting to serve the people and the Nation
November 15, 2022
Indeed, LL
Our council tax is rising by a large margin despite an ever increasing number of householders and despite cuts in services.
We are a nation which is a Public Sector Pension Scheme with a dwindling economy attached.
November 15, 2022
NLA. Yes. Look at all the new housing estates. The council does nothing on them and is responsible for no upkeep. Residents have to arrange their own maintenance. They still pay council tax though. Where is all this extra money going?
November 15, 2022
Any so called good reputation we may have or think we had has been totally destroyed, by the incompetence of our leaders, cabinets and the standard of the majority of the elected members.
An 80+ majority just wasted.
Too weak leadership to finally eradicate the biggest concerns of the electorate. Immigration, energy, employment, benefit systems, forcing climate change and Net Zero fear policies upon us without open and proper debate basically controlled by others.
History will prove just how terrible the destruction of the party and the country was and the price the population paid for it.
November 15, 2022
+1 and with almost certainly even worse to come from Starmer/SNP in 2024.
November 15, 2022
Oh well, as Klaus Schwab knows, you first have to hit rock bottom in order to build back better.
That’s why we got Maggie in 1979: we’d hit rock bottom under Red-Labour and Blu-Labour.
The Blu-Labour NutJobs who have wrecked our economy need destroying, so that something better can be created. Which ever “wins” the next General Election we are going to hit rock bottom because they effectively have the same policies.
November 15, 2022
Total self destruction. All Tory party had to do was deliver a proper Brexit which is why they were given 80 seat majority. Utterly failed without any good reason or explanation. Gave away N.Ireland to EU, gave away fishing waters to EU, border down Irish Sea and check goods at our expense from GB to NI after claimed no checks or border. Liar. Net stupid by Johnson destroyed any remaining doubt.
November 15, 2022
+1
November 15, 2022
+ many, Turbo. If only politicians/political parties were honest when they are touting for votes instead of telling deliberate lies and obtaining their votes by fraud. An honest Parliament would do something to eradicate such fraud, but the majority are in the same club. Self and party first, country last (although I wonder if the country gets ANY consideration, these days)!
November 15, 2022
+1 tt.
November 15, 2022
Very well put. Mr Redwood hopes that Sunak will suddenly change his spots and go Conservative but it surely won’t happen. Yesterday’s announcement of a renewed migration ‘pact’ with France is another example of managing expectations down and of continuing largely as is. Suella Braverman is now another identikit Sunakian cabinet member.
November 15, 2022
MPC. Same as Pretty Useless then. Loads of talk and no action. A complete let down.
November 15, 2022
Well now the French are getting so much more they won’t mind the boats that our border force have to rescue going straight back to the French coast will they after they have failed on their deal until it reduces as they realise its not going to work this winter.
November 15, 2022
@turboterrier +1, it is beginning to look there is a need for a full blown revolution to remove complacency from Parliament and rediscover a full blown democracy. Although not completely relevant today but maybe to be an MP and a Leader of the country these individuals should add their signature to the Magna Carter. To think it was conceived in the UK and is followed by the free democracies of the World yet trashed in the UK by the Establishment and their puppets the Political Class
November 15, 2022
The Tory’s are toast. Left wing tax, spend, mass immigration, woke lying party.
November 15, 2022
So comedian Joe Lycett is to shred £10,000 of his own cash over some Beckham protest.
Well this will reduce the Sunak caused inflation a tiny bit I suppose, but given that we have had nearly one £Trillion of QE over the last 13 years it will not go far. But then the government will probably just print even more to replace this £10,000 and more. Then, in effect, he will just be paying £10k of extra voluntary tax. This for Sunak & Hunt to doubtless waste again.
Just a couple more days until we see how much Hunt will increase taxes to “attempt” to pay for the vast incompetence and government waste of Sunak, Boris, Hunt, Handcock et al. Test and trace, HS2, the ineffective and dangerous vaccines, the appallingly wasteful NHS, the net zero religion, the vast renewables & EV subsidies, the subsidies for the expensive energy caused by the net zero religion) the unused temp. hospitals, the illegal migrant’s hotel bills, the misdirected plastic woke police, the “loans” for millions of pointless degrees, the idiotic and very long lockdowns, the Covid loan fraud, eat out to help out, the hundreds of millions of Danegeld for the French, the vaccine compensation bills, the hundreds of diversity and climate change officers, the committee for climate change & their insanity…
November 15, 2022
Plus Sunak gave away another unfunded £11.6 billion last week to countries around the world of climate scam! No mention of cutting overseas aid, another £12 billion, no cutting our taxes to corrupt Ukraine! Sunak frittering away more than the whole of the EU!
November 15, 2022
Still, I get the impression that ‘Rasheed Sanook’ is less interested in propping up Ukraine than his predecessors. That might save us a few billions, if we’re lucky. And to quote Biden again, the Russians have pulled out of ‘Fallujah’, so the war should be over soon anyway.
November 15, 2022
I see that private sector pay has risen by 5.7% and public sector somewhat less. I wonder how much extra income tax this will bring into treasury coffers this financial year and whether the OBR has taken this into account in its model.
November 15, 2022
Lifelogic, you were on here daily calling for more ventilators, and more vaccines for men faster than women (all those saying hold on, we don’t want this vaccine were completely pilloried and treated like they were going to kill people), more test and trace, and more PPE.
Go back and read your messages from April 2020! Teachers wanted daily tests, hospital workers wanted daily tests, and everyone was jumping up and down for more free tests; they all have to be processed, often the people doing those tests had been thrown out of work with no furlough, I know two small shop owners who did the testing to pay their mortgages, there were plenty of people in their queues.
November 15, 2022
If they do not even cancel HS2 and Net Zero we will know that tax borrow and piss down the drain is to continue but then I suppose we know this already.
November 15, 2022
They won’t cancel Net Zero – that’s the new religion. Too many vested interests in that! Plus that’s what being used to transition to dystopia!
November 15, 2022
+many
I reckon that HS2 is the result of a long time commitment…some barmy “Core Network” thing WITH some EU funding apparently! (If true).
That isn’t splashed across the headlines is it?
I also think that Net Zero. for which we have the pleasure of paying. is the result of capitalists wringing the last drop of profit out of the system. Now they want to make money out of data or somesuch nonsense. (We are units of data?). Create markets where none existed.
4th Industrial Revolution. With each Revolution they take more away from us.
November 15, 2022
Both fishy and until want us back in the SM and CU so they will destroy the economy so they can rejoin as it will be our salvation. 1969 all over again.
Your toast at the next election and that will be sooner rather than later.
November 15, 2022
If we didn’t know it before coming across this site, we certainly know it now. Boy, don’t you ever have a day off? You must wake up at 5.00 am reciting the same old stuff and sit all day pounding your keyboard. Take a day off – go run your ‘businesses’.
November 15, 2022
JR tweeted yesterday I believe, that this government is going to spend 27% more than was spent in 2018/9. £38,000 per family in the U.K.
Frankly both Rodney and I were reeling.
Imagine if each family instead had half that as extra income and invested and spent it within our own communities?
But no. Sunak strutting like a bantam at the G20 wants to lambast The Commodities Superpower of the World! A man would could not even get his own party to elect him shouting that the much elected Russian President is a Dictator! And in our name! Read the Chinese readout of the meeting between China and the USA rather than the American one which inexplicably leaves out the most critical bit.
November 15, 2022
That’s why taxes go up, Lynn. No surprise there. Any more than there should be when we read that the governmnet is spending £45mn of our money per week on hotel accommodation for migrants. Three or four years ago the figure was only a fraction of that. The extra money to pay for our ‘guests’ has to be found from somewhere, after all.
November 15, 2022
Lynn, yet the Guardian regularly tell us (courtesy of the IFS and JRF) that ‘real term’ spending on schools is e.g. £1000 per head per pupil, councils are down, the NHS are down, social care etc. has gone down.
So just what has gone up and by what ‘real term’ spending %.
November 15, 2022
“The Transport department should cut rail subsidies which are funding far too many near empty train services following the collapse of commuting” I caught a train Newbury to Paddington recently (mid afternoon) it was 12 carriages long yet only five people got off at Paddington. The Government still claim trains are more CO2 efficient than cars (plus you sill have the car/taxi/bus for the end journeys). Not almost empty ones for sure.
November 15, 2022
+1
I should think that during the recent great plague the govt. spent more money dissuading people from using trains and even paying them not to than has ever been spent keeping the system going.
November 15, 2022
Just how many paying passengers did the whole train service carry in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020?
November 15, 2022
LL, reported Treasury and FCO only have about 40% and 50% staff at work. After the catastrophic Afghanistan debacle a leader would have them back at work or be sacked.
November 15, 2022
LL,
7 out of 9 comments today.
Is this a record?
November 15, 2022
Peter
No one is forcing you to read them, I enjoy LL’s comments as I suspect many others do
The only posts that I can remember you making are criticising LL
Get a life!
November 15, 2022
There are too many trains at Paddington, full stop.
One can be on time on a train to London and wait five, to ten minutes outside the station while a myriad of empty trains pass in and out sharing too few platforms.
Clearly the projected figures for passenger travel which begat such volumes of rail traffic are out of date.
November 15, 2022
I see busses every day – just one person on board and he being paid! Wasted money, wasted asset.
November 15, 2022
06:40 and seven out of nine “replies” are supposedly from Lifelogic. Something doesn’t smell right on the site.
November 15, 2022
acorn,
To make it worse Lifelogic has cut back on his bingo words and phrases. No ‘PPE’, no ‘drains’, no ‘greencrap’ etc. So I don’t even get the consolation of racking up a high score anymore.
November 15, 2022
acorn
Don’t you start!
November 15, 2022
SORRY I just woke up early today.
November 15, 2022
I know exactly who should pay to get us out of this manufactured mess.
And it ain’t the taxpayer and his dog!
Was the Truss fiasco a set up to “prove” that this uber austerity is necessary?
November 15, 2022
Prof Patrick Minford, writing in the Express, agrees with you. He’s run the figures in his department and the leaked proposed tax rises and BoE actions will run the economy into the ground. Richard and the Hunt must either be daft or working for someone else.
November 15, 2022
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1695887/jeremy-hunt-thursday-budget-rishi-sunak-fallacies-patrick-minford
November 15, 2022
Or are Sunak & Hunt just a true reflection of the new ideology of the parliamentary tory party (blue labour)
November 15, 2022
Sir John, your Party no longer has a reputation for economic competence. It doesn’t have a reputation for competence at all.
12 years: no conservative policies implemented whatsoever, and we might as well have a Corbyn/McDonnel Government.
The inexperienced City-Boy and his sidekick Hunt are WEF-supporting Globalists. They aren’t in the business of doing what’s right for the British people. They do what is right for the UN, WEF, EU and other assorted Supra-National Organisations.
The Bank of England WANTS a recession to get inflation down. The WEF wants to destroy economies in order to Build Back Better. So that’s what we’re going to get.
Use cash everyone: if you don’t, you will get Digital Currency and a Social Credit Control System.
November 15, 2022
+1
November 15, 2022
They will go for austerity and lose at the next election. The Conservatives are likely to lose anyway , but it is more likely after the budget.
This is an example of this crazy country.
I got a letter from the tax man chasing me for £3. He’s going to send another letter with my new tax code . Its cost more to write and send letters out just to collect my £3. By the way Amazon paid no tax on profits in 2021.
November 15, 2022
In 2021, the total revenues of Amazon’s activities in the UK were £23.19 billion (2020: £20.63 billion)
November 15, 2022
Amazon paid no tax? Really?
No
Employers’ NI, Class 1A insurance
UK VAT,
UK statutory sick pay and sick absence holiday pay,
UK business rates,
Fuel taxes, road taxes,
No UK insurances and insurance taxes
The world needs to come together and agree on turnover in each country has to be considered that countries turnover and corporation tax paid accordingly, the only offsets from R&D and investment in that Country the same as any UK business. Why not?
November 15, 2022
Labour were ousted and to date remain ousted because of mass immigration, which likely figured more than their handling of economy, if not then most certainly equal to it. It was the prime reason behind the historical red wall fall, which of course Cons. have wasted.
I see we are now paying more protection money to France (for that is what it looks like to me, one big racket) to stop the boats.
When they decide to come back for more will be anyone’s guess. Still doing the sensible thing and the thing that will certainly work must not be attempted for fear of upsetting all the usual groups who now clearly run everything.
So a sticking plaster approach which is going to cost us all a lot more in the long run. So much for financial prudence.
So, tax away Sunak & Hunt at the moment we are captive and held to ransom. However, I will warn, I don’t think I’ve ever known a time when so many, including those who are usually Apolitical, have just about had enough of being milked for others benefit, and the never ending stream of invitations to others to come and gradually inch us out.
November 15, 2022
Daily Mail today..
Recordings of apparent collaboration between French navy and our very own Border Farce!
And all the while m. le président and our Home Sec signing very flowery looking scrolls in a very showy manner. Trying to look convincing?
What a load of utter twaddle and bunkum!
November 15, 2022
*sorry…not the pres but the French Home Sec equivalent!
November 15, 2022
Sir John, your penultimate paragraph, re. energy and food sources is the height of good sense, responsibility, and care for the country. Which is why I would lay good money on us getting none of your suggestions!
This governments ‘help’ for our country is always downwards! Other nationalities and countries need our money and our help more (or so it appears).
November 15, 2022
But Sunak and Hunt will still borrow to give away to foreigners. In unrelated news, Hampshire and Kent county councils have warned of their extreme budgetary pressures.
November 15, 2022
Sir John, you say ‘a fractious and unhappy party is in no mood for tax rises nor for spending cuts’. I’d like to believe you’re right, but let’s first see what your parliamentary colleagues do on Thursday. I take there will be a vote on the budget as there was last month on Truss’s mini-budget.
November 15, 2022
Stanley Johnson, on TalkTV let the cat out of the bag: The UN plan is for the world’s nations to divvy-up “the carbon budget.” Carbon production will then be divvied-up across economic sectors in each country. And, if some of us are told “you can’t get on a plane, that’s OK” ……. according to Stanley Johnson. Mr Johnson says that is THE NATIONAL PLAN.
The National Plan is to stop you from flying. (It won’t stop the “Elite” of course).
Perhaps Sir John could tell us when this National Plan was put to the British people in a General Election and where we can find it on the Government’s website, since it couldn’t possibly be a secret, deliberately kept from the British people.
Looks like “the conspiracy theorists” are going to be proven right …… again.
November 15, 2022
What happens when a Government bankrupt it’s citizens by making them pay more tax than can afford?
All this extra money every month we are paying. Where does the Government think it will come from? Do they think citizens can borrow money to pay for their bills like they do?
November 15, 2022
When taxes are 1/10 of the economy it’s ok. But as soon as they approach 5/10 of the economy all the balance slips into recession and it becomes more and more difficult to get out the hole. The only way out the hole is to create ever greater growth rates. At some point the downward trend requires unattainable growth rates to reach escape velocity. Taxes have created a fiscal black hole from which the economy cannot escape.
November 15, 2022
Robinhood was created to counter the taxes of Sheriff of Nottingham
We need a champion to counter the taxes of Sunak of Richmond
November 15, 2022
They should look at middle-class debt and credit cards before they thwack them so hard they decide a lower-paid job actually gives their families more for less responsibility and hours. I know people calculating this at the moment.
November 15, 2022
All that you have set out is absolutely right Sir John, but I have little confidence in Jeremy Hunt understanding it. Rishi fell under the spell of the Treasury but has been showing signs of understanding the bigger picture now that he has the top job.
We had by far the best Chancellor in place during the last few weeks of Boris’s premiership, Nadim Zahawi, a numbers man to his fingertips. It was a Truss mistake to replace him, and he would have presented the ‘growth’ budget so that everyone would have understood it and accepted it.
That is water under the bridge, and I am not looking forward to Thursday.
November 15, 2022
Ten years ago Europe had 30% of the worlds wealth. Today it has dropped to 22%. That drop of 8% of the worlds wealth is matched by China growing by 9% of the worlds wealth to 18% total.
So what happens when Europe allows 27% of its wealth in the past decade to flue to China and the bond markets look at your Government asking to borrow a 10 year bond.
The bond markets take one look at the bond issue and think the tax payers can’t afford that and push the interest rate up to cover the risk.
November 15, 2022
Budgets to beat recessions require money to be released.
That can be in the form of tax cuts or spending but increasing taxes while cutting spending will not avoid a recession.
This budget will deepen the oncoming recession as “the markets” have deemed us a poor risk and need to be pandered to. Therefore the cut will all be political. Increase in living wage of 10% – who else is getting a 10% pay rise apart from striking public sector workers and benefit recipients and pensioners. The middle will once again suffer as the differential – the reason they strive – is removed.
Top rate taxpayers will find ways of reducing their earnings except those on the margins who need the money to pay for the lifestyles they have rightfully curated with their earnings. The rest of us will wither on the vine.
The Truss and Kwarteng budget was a breath of fresh air. Shame that the Conservative Party could not support it.
November 15, 2022
Mr. Redwood, why is the government about to do the opposite of what you suggest?
November 15, 2022
Thats easy – because the parlimentary tories are in fact ‘blue labour’ controlled by the EU & UN
Why else would they be anti-growth and anti-low taxes
November 15, 2022
It must be great seeing things always from the back benches, knowing all the moves, the movers and the shakers, having all the jargon and giving advice like it was confetti but never to be in the firing line. Wow I am long retired now but wish that in my day I could have had a job like that. Wow!
November 15, 2022
I’m sure JR would like nothing more than to replace Mr Hunt, James, if invited to implement his plan.
November 15, 2022
Good analysis and common sense advice as usual.
Almost certain that the exact opposite to actually happen.
Great….
November 15, 2022
No mention of HS2, the cost of parliament revamp, the cost of decarbonisation of public buildings, the cost of migration, reducing the subsidies to the renewable sector, taxing EVs, stopping funds we send to the EU & foreign aid etc
No …this Autumn Statement will be about higher taxes and lower growth – new labour in all but name
November 15, 2022
Honest to God its time for the government to resign and end these death by a thousand cuts policies.
It has been reported that on Armistice Day radio traffic between French Naval vessels and our Border Force aranginging for the dingies they were escorting in their waters would be available for transfer when BF boats are ready to receive them.
Everything about this government is contaminated with lies and dodgy decisions. The classic example is who actually appointed Hunt to Chancellor?
The deck has played out and its time to walk away from the table. The party have gambled on all the wrong hands and have lost everything, especially trust and respect. ITS OVER….
November 15, 2022
Waste of time.
This country is now under the full control of globalists and Blairist institutions.
A red wall landslide has revealed that the Tory Party and particularly, its right wing is a total and utter irrelevance. Worse than useless, a cover for a putsch giving older people the impression that the same characters are still around and nothing has changed.
The only things we should be discussing now are:
– why we need a political ‘industry’ anymore
– a review of political ‘industry’ perks, pensions, pay and conditions of service, seeing as the private sector has been *modernised* and defined benefit/index linked pensions have been abolished.
November 15, 2022
Sadly there is no chance of any of this coming to pass. We have already seen that Sunak is in total thrall to the Brown directed OBR loving Treasury, and Hunt has not shown any sign of disagreeing with him, indeed he was chosen by Truss for being known to have these leanings. Is it too much to hope, that you, and those who think along the same lines as you, will speak, and what is more, vote accordingly? The Country really does need to know that there is a sensible and considered alternative to Tax and Austerity.
November 15, 2022
Sir John, it is hard to see why the government does not follow your advice, unless it is not what the Globalists want.
Even net CO2 reduction is put aside when it supports a reason to be a more independent self-governing Nation.
November 15, 2022
An increasing number of people in parliament and in the population seem to favour acting in opposition to that which is in our nation’s well being. Self-harm is an unhealthy way of living.
November 15, 2022
There are some very sensible ideas here Sir John – unfortunately, I don’t expect to see any on them on Thursday.
November 15, 2022
Not mentioned much but this is a disgrace, unemployment is now 1.2 million, its especially significant when top businesses, the public sector and politicians proclaim that we need more immigration
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peoplenotinwork/unemployment
November 15, 2022
All sounds sensible John, but sadly given the past record of the two people who are now in charge, it is unlikely to happen.
They will continue to blame all of the problems on Truss’s 6 weeks, forgetting that Sunak had 2 years in control of the Countries finances, and in total the Conservatives have had 12 years.
Afraid we are in this mess due to having a useless Prime Minister for much of that time, first Cameron, then May.
Good grief even spreadsheet Philip Hammond has been made to look good by comparison, such is the mess we are all now in.
It would seem anyone with any self belief, drive, a strong work ethic, and ambition will likely to be hammered once again.
November 15, 2022
I hear that the PM pledged/gave away £16.3 bn at the Cop summit.
What on EARTH are the tories playing at?
November 15, 2022
Yup
Every time they go abroad they give away more tax payers money.
Been happening for years, with all Prime Ministers no matter what Party, they think it makes them look good !!!!
They say we are in trouble because of £32 Billion, looks like our trouble has just increased by another 50%
Taxpayers to be robbed yet again for their grandstanding on a big stage
People who really care give up their own time and money, not someone else’s. !
November 15, 2022
That would be a non-stop service? However you need to remember the 12 coach set would be required for a totally different route going west. It is not always what you think.
November 15, 2022
From the MsM
The French stock market is now worth $2.823 trillion (£2.386 trillion), narrowly edging out the UK at $2.821 trillion (£2.384 trillion). Bank of England policymaker, blamed Brexit for the loss.
No, the loss is due to inept Government that spends more time trashing the UK than the Bank of England does. Taking orders from the OBR that haven’t yet got out of the playpen and got anything right, you would think that getting constantly wrong they would like childeren learn from their mistakes. You would also think if Government could grasp their purpose and job it would lead them to get rid of constant failures and them their selves learn the value of the taxpayers earnings.
“Its the economy Stupid” – no economy equals no tax revenue.
November 15, 2022
An excellent article by John Redwood here.
The place where I would diverge a bit is that I think the budget should aim to start a systemic shift from public spending, now swollen at £38,000 per household each year (whereby government spends people’e money inefficiently on what government wants) to private spending(where people spend more of their money on what they themselves actually want) by cutting inessential or the most inefficient public spending and lowering taxes.
As for the likely (leaked by the Chancellor himself) strategy of the Budget, a government would struggle to get away with it just upon coming to power when they could blame their predecessors but after 12 years in power the only thing ordinary people would blame for such misery is the governing party itself.
Just as Conservative M.P.s reversed Truss’ mini-budget(when actually they should just have amended it with some reductions in public spending) and deposed Truss they should now tell Sunak they will reverse his rumoured budget (this time with every justification) by deposing Sunak well before the British people do so.
November 15, 2022
Genuinely hilarious. You want to make the same mistakes Truss made, but to explain them a bit slower, like a redfaced Brit talking to a waiter in a bar on the Costa del Sol. You really don’t do reality, do you
November 15, 2022
“It would also be quite a surprise. “. Agreed, rather we will have the Sunak Slump.
November 15, 2022
The penny has dropped that the cupboard is bare for many now as witnessed here down on the ground e.g. fewer crowds in shops and diy large stores, some deserted roads in rural areas, much discounting of large ticket items less passengers on transport and poor car sales. Many good time businesses and chains are going to the wall. Even hotels desperately turning into dingy destinations instead of bona fide normal clientele and guests.
Jet setting Sunak and his fellow travellers in the metropolitan bubble don’t understand this as Liz Truss certainly did and now we await his fairy tale economy that will be his legacy sans money trees and the golden geese laying economic eggs generating the wealth.
Anything provided “free, as in free beer” is open to abuse such as NHS and Public Services. Nothing is free but costs taxpayers and is now impoveRishing us Rishi!
November 15, 2022
The present is not always transparent to the past although international affairs are still rocking the boat . What really matters is having the right skills in place at the right time . Johnson and Truss were huge mistakes and stability has to be restored . This country has to regain its prestige .
November 15, 2022
Agreed, Sir John, thrice over.
At this rate Sunak and Hunt are going to lead the Conservative Party to electoral oblivion. I hope those that engineered this take-over are pleased with themselves. Far from being ‘Grown Ups’ they have acted like 1st year economic students who have read a well out of date Economics text-book from the 1920s.
November 15, 2022
Got everything right except stop spending on illegal immigrants
November 15, 2022
Wonderful – spot on!
We wisher you were Chancellor …..
November 15, 2022
‘Remove the 16 hours rule for working whilst on benefit’ – this only applies to job seekers allowance (JSA). Call me old fashioned, but if you’re working 16+ hours per week you’re not unemployed and shouldn’t get JSA.
There is no 16 hours rule for thise on UC. The issue here is the taper which is still set at a ridiculous 55% – actively discouraging people from working harder. At a time when we have >1m vacancies and labour shortages everywhere, this is not a good outcome.
Also mad is the pensions lifetime allowance and its interaction withth annual allowance. This is causing skilled surgeons and senior consultants to retire early or reduce their hours. Again, not a good outcome when you have a waiting list of >7m and growing.
November 15, 2022
Sunak and Hunt will be locking in Tory electoral annihilation with the Autumn Statement.
November 15, 2022
It’s the market’s that run this country not the government.
November 15, 2022
Having read Sir John’s diary for a number of years, it is a pity Tory leaders did not do so and appoint him Chancellor. If he had been in that position the country would not be in the financial mess it is in now.
I can’t see the Conservatives winning the next election with its present economic policies.
November 15, 2022
Mass immigration = destroy the nation state.
= easier to put globalist policies in place!
November 15, 2022
Hope the Government take heed of your advice.
But why has the PM committed £16 billion for COP? Madness given that is over a quarter the way to finding the £60 billion black hole we are supposed to be filling. I bitterly resent virtue-signalling politicians putting their hands in my pockets in order to polish their credentials on the world stage.
November 15, 2022
Sunak is the first (former employee of ed) Goldman Sachs PM and Hunt is a fully paid-up globalist. So we will have what they believe in: punitive ever-higher taxes, a much bigger state, more eco lunacy, more top-down authoritarian control, WEF pet projects implemented and what the public wants ignored, the multinational corporations in charge calling the shots. Your suggestions will not happen, sadly.
November 15, 2022
at some point a Conservative MP has got to resign the party and point out the government is nothing like a Conservative government ?
there is going to be electoral wipeout
the country is in serious trouble