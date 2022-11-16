Length and number of posts November 16, 2022 3 Comments I am getting too many long posts. I will simply delete some when the site is overburdened. November 16, 2022 3 Comments
Then stop posing complex problems. If you want one line responses ask one line questions. You may have noticed, todays problems are not trivial. Is it that you wish to preach at length to us for reactions like Yeah Man, so you can feel you have done your bit.
Good luck with that Sir John.
We have been here before. Long posts get split into multiple smaller ones and there is little change.
And too many repetitive posts? Some posters say the same thing over and over and over again. Day in, day out. Regardless of the subject of the day.