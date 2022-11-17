My Speech at the Opposition Day Motion on Britain’s Industrial Future

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): I congratulate the Minister on a lively and informative speech. It was great to have a positive vision for the future from him. He rightly reminded us that many of the exciting new technologies and opportunities available to modern industry and business are being grasped by both the private sector and the Government working together. I congratulate him and his Department on that work. However, I urge him and the Department to greater efforts in the range of more traditional industries that are still very much industries of the future. We have a choice. If we make the right decisions on taxes, regulations, support frameworks and orders, we can produce more such things at home. If we make the wrong decisions, we will end up importing too many of them.
I start with energy. The Minister’s Department has a crucial role in organising our energy and the transition that it wants as well as ensuring that we have enough of the traditional energy forms when they are crucial to heating our homes and turning our factories. In this period of transition, we can do more to extract more of our own oil and gas. That is greener than importing it, because, in burning gas that comes down a pipe from the North sea, far less carbon dioxide is generated than if the gas were extracted somewhere else, transformed into liquid form and transported—at least half the CO2 is saved that would otherwise be generated. More importantly, that is a safer supply. Even more importantly, if we are still to have high taxes on it, we will collect those taxes. At the moment, the more we import, the more dead money goes out of our country to pay somebody else’s taxes, doubly burdening our industry with the extra cost of what are sometimes extreme market prices to secure the supply—when there is not a long-term contract—and extra transport costs that must be put into the equation for effective delivery.
I urge the new ministerial team to take up from where the old team were moving to and understand that there are quite a lot of good proven reserves out there now. Production licences could be granted in a timely way, and we could have more of our own import substitution and more secure supplies for the future. It is possible to work with the industry on existing fields so that maintenance schedules can be kept to a minimum and output can be maximised, particularly over a difficult winter. We all know that if anything goes wrong with the UK and European gas supply over the winter, it will be our industry that gets caught first; industry is very reliant on plentiful gas supplies for much of its important processes.
We must be careful about carbon accounting. I think a lot of us feel that it does not make a lot of sense to say that the heavy gas-using industries and other fossil fuel-using industries in the United Kingdom, such as cement, glass, ceramics, steel and so on, will be penalised because they are generating carbon dioxide in their process, only to substitute imports of those same products that will certainly produce more CO2, not only because of the long-distance transport, but quite often from the processes as well, as this country has often gone a bit further in more efficient processes than some import substitutes. So that, too, is an area that we need to look at very carefully.
On the car industry, I would like to expand a little on the intervention. Again, a difficult transition is under way and it can only go at the pace that the customers are willing to let it go. At the moment, as we have been hearing, a relatively small minority of the cars built in this country are full electric cars—something to do with price and range, and people getting used to the idea of the electric vehicle—and so during the transitional period we again have a choice: either we produce the diesel and petrol cars that people still want to buy, or somebody else does that and we end up importing them. Again, I do not think that that is a good course. I would not want to be ahead of some of the other leading car producers in the world in definitely ruling out producing vehicles that still sell well, when we have put a lot of investment collectively into developing more fuel-efficient vehicles, which have much less coming out of the tailgate.
My final brief point builds on one that the Minister eloquently made in certain contexts. We can do a lot more, as the Government are trying to do, with sensible purchasing of our own products. Of course, we do not want to buy products that are less good quality or too expensive. There has to be competition within the UK market to reassure the Government they are getting value, but just as we have always done with things like warships, so we can do for more essential products. We should give the home base the best chance and, if necessary, help people come in as major investors with their factories in order to do so.
November 17, 2022
All this ‘transition’, none of it has come from the market and the consumer, it has, as recently admitted by Stanley Johnson, come from the UN. It is the UN, paid for and influenced by China, that is driving these policies.
And in this case, who owns most of the lithium reserves that power the batteries for EV’s ? Who builds all the wind turbines and solar panels ? Who benefits from countries such as ours where our own MP’s deny us the use of our won fossil fuels, make energy more expensive and so force industry once here to go ‘there’ ?
Answer the above and you know that President Trump was right to call them out.
And they are not just out to eat our lunch !
November 17, 2022
Agreed, but why are we transitioning to all electric cars at all? A difficult and pointless transition with current technology.
They cost far more, are heavier, need far more raw materials, are range limited, slow to charge, have short lived, expensive and very environmentally damaging batteries, wear tyres out more quickly, damage the roads more (as heavier) and produce far more CO2 than just keeping your old car running longer. The only valid justification seems to be to reduce pollution in cities but this can be done far better with hybrids that only need a battery of about 10% of the capacity wasting far less (90% less) energy, mining and rare elements to produce. Or just use what are now very clean small petrol cars.
This increased CO2 claim is true, even if they are charged entirely on low carbon electricity. But they clearly will not be as we do not have any spare low carbon electricity. Even renewable are not that low carbon in reality.
Clearly burning wood (young coal) at Drax is moronic too in cost and CO2 terms. Almost all businesses and jobs need cheap, reliable on demand energy so ditch net zero now. Green hydrogen is rather a daft, energy wasteful and expensive energy storage system too.
November 17, 2022
The cost of buying in is not always the cheapest option when you take into account of the tax payments and jobs we have lost and the knock on effect on the bigger economy of suppliers and support chains.
November 17, 2022
Grant Shapps has five O levels and an HND in business and finance from Manchester Poly. Is he really the best that Sunak could find to be the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy? True rather few MPs have much understanding of science, energy, economics, logic or business – but surely far better could be found for this post.