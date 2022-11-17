Remembrance Day 2022

I am grateful to the British legion and all who organised the Remembrance Day services and wreath layings.
On Remembrance Sunday I joined the British legion at Arborfield in the morning. We marched to the War memorial, where I laid a wreath and joined in the service.
In Wokingham during the afternoon I attended in the Town Hall where I and others laid wreaths before marching to St Paul’s Church for a service. I read a lesson from the Gospel according to St Matthew.
Both events were well attended. Uniformed services presented their standards.
We did remember them
1 Comment
November 17, 2022
I too attended our local parade to show we remember also those in the Merchant Navy , without those brave men we would not have had the materials to bring justice to Europe.
It must also be remembered that those who were on a ship that was sunk also lost their pay as a result of the law about signing orders.
I will always remember these heros