Remembrance Day 2022

November 17, 2022 1 Comment

I am grateful to the British legion and all who organised the Remembrance Day services and wreath layings.

On Remembrance Sunday I joined the British legion at Arborfield in the morning. We marched to the War memorial, where I laid a wreath and joined in the service.

In Wokingham during the afternoon I attended in the Town Hall where I and others laid wreaths before marching to St Paul’s Church for a service. I read a lesson from the Gospel according to St Matthew.

Both events were well attended. Uniformed services presented their standards.

We did remember them

November 17, 2022 1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. MFD
    November 17, 2022

    I too attended our local parade to show we remember also those in the Merchant Navy , without those brave men we would not have had the materials to bring justice to Europe.
    It must also be remembered that those who were on a ship that was sunk also lost their pay as a result of the law about signing orders.

    I will always remember these heros

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.