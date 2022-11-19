A Minister in office is not always in power

The events of recent weeks have shown that it is possible to be a Minister in office unable to see through changes of policy or enforcement of laws in ways the public and Ministers wish.
At the Home Office successive Ministers have made clear their wish to end people trafficking across the Channel. There has been a change of the law, yet still lawyers and legal processes conspire to delay final decisions on cases. People can claim to have been trafficked yet we do not seem able to return to their home from whence they were trafficked. People claim they are asylum seekers yet they have come immediately from the safe country of France, and often came from another safe country before France. Two Home Secretaries have now been briefed against and complained about by civil servants. The Ministers have doubtless become frustrated at the lack of help to design a law which works or to enforce a law which was said to work. The idea is meant to be Ministers set out the aims of policy and provide the resources, whilst officials get on with implementing it in the best way.
At the Treasury Ministers are told they need to follow Bank and OBR orthodoxy. There has been a notable lack of self criticism or curiosity as to how the UK has an 11% inflation rate when Ministers have endorsed a constant target of 2% inflation and left the Bank free to set interest rates, interfere in bond markets and oversee the overall banking system to bring this about. Nor has there been much public exploration of why successive OBR forecasts have been tens of billions out in recent years, and how this can lead Ministers to accept wrong judgements based on bad data. Treasury Ministers need to be more sceptical of the advice they are getting as so far it has landed us with an unwelcome inflation and may soon land us in an unwanted recession.
Indeed. We also have the courts resisting very many sensible policies and interpreting the law, in often absurd and very damaging ways. The creation of the supreme court and the incorporation of the ECHR into UK law have done much damage. Yet more things to blame on the dreadful Tony Blair/Gordon Brown era.
Peter Hitchens on Talk Radio drew my attention to the excellent Policy Exchange Pamphlet Judging the Public Interest The rule of law vs. the rule of courts,
Richard Ekins and Christopher Forsyth.
This always a problem when a new head of a department takes over. They want to implement change but the long timed served members of staff resist against it as changes can expose their own weaknesses.
Weekly team briefs can help smooth the way but where the long timed served staff who always think they have seen it all before they can and do implement passive resistance. This can be address at the yearly Performace Review but if change is not forthcoming then it has to be a parting of the ways. In monolithic organisations there is much to be gained by operating 3 year employment contracts across the board..
Change the law. You have had the ability since 2019, thanks to an 80 seat majority, or do your CONS colleagues want mass immigration? The only thing I ever hear from CONS is that immigrants increase GDP. They may do, overall, but it is false economy as they cost far more than they contribute. It’s just a form of cheating, isn’t it, to try and make yourselves look good on the GDP front, but overall it is very damaging to the UK, in more ways than one, but what do the CONS care? Homeless, no NHS availability, crowded towns and roads, no school places, no NHS dentists, water and sewage not coping, etc. etc. etc. This is the result and people are VERY angry about it!
If ministers had the will to stop illegal immigration they would have done so long before this.
This has been going on for many, many years but now it’s the fault of the civil service? Passing the buck when you are in office does not work anymore. If people do not obey instructions then get rid of them. If they accuse you of wrongful sacking then stand up for yourselves and fight back. Grow a spine in short.
Everyone has to accept that the world has moved on and Jobs for Life are very few and far in-between.
Efficiency, eradicating waste, external and internal customer performance, identifying new practices and processes should be the foundation of any company ,department or section. This can be easily underpinned by setting real meaningful targets and by the payment of a yearly bonus. It gives the opportunity to import in new ideas and encourages continual improvement through changes in personnel.
Leaner, meaner, working smarter not harder becomes second nature.