Dodgy figures in the Autumn Statement

The Treasury keeps changing the figures it shows and withholds. I feel when reading Budget and Financial Statement books now I am being pushed into a view or judgement they want Ministers to make and readers to accept.
Let’s take the case of debt interest. They have decided to alarm everyone about the scale of debt interest. So they add to what all would agree is debt interest, the regular cash payments to lenders, the extra repayment amount on indexed debt which is not paid until the loan is rolled over for another one on repayment. With this year’s runaway inflation it more than doubles the apparent debt interest paid. So we are told on their definition debt interest has reached £120 bn or 11% of revenue this year.
That gives them the problem that as inflation falls away so will debt interest. So they will not tell us by how much in pounds. We can see it comes down on a graph from over 11% of revenue to 6%, so by 2024-5 on their odd numbers there is a big saving. Why not show us the cash interest figures for every year which are high anyway and offer a balance sheet line to show the increased cash cost of repayment of linkers alongside the real win of repaying the majority of the debt which is not inflation linked in pounds devalued by inflation.
There is then the assertion around half the adjustments to get the deficit down will come from spending reductions and half from tax rises. To make it difficult to check this they do not this time show the path for total tax revenues. The 50/50 is based around previous budgets and forecasts which had built in substantial increases in spending.
What this revision reveals is total spending will go up £133bn by 2024-5 compared to last year and by £224 bn by 2027-8. No sign of cuts overall. Income, mainly tax, can be derived by subtracting borrowing from spending. That goes up by £200bn between this year and 2027-8.
So to us mere mortals these budget plans are for a substantial cash rise in both spending and taxes. It will also on these numbers be a real increase in both, as they forecast inflation tumbling and going negative in 2025.
November 20, 2022
Good morning,
No surprise the ‘budget cuts’ are invisible – we all told you that cuts would be fictional.
More important, we now see the first indications from the duo in Downing Street that they are taking us on the path back to the EU; well who’d have guessed it! (Hint, almost everybody contributing to this blog)
Sir, J. I hope you and the ERG manage to give the Downing St. set a clear message on this.
Given these issues, is it any wonder the PCP have lost all trust from the electorate.
November 20, 2022
+100
I saw that too!
Can they just reverse the Referendum (oh that joyous night now so sullied ) without another Referendum? Is Brexit actually protected in any way?
November 20, 2022
JR, we read the idiot waster Sunak has signed off at net stupid 27 for damage and repair reparations!! Who voted for this?
Can he not stop wasting our taxes ie £11.8 billion fraud in school boy errors not investigated, £11.6 billion give away for climate reparations, £12 billion overseas aid, £11 billion yearly EU subs for nothing, giving France and Holland £2 billion fishing waters etc.
Hunt was a waster at NHS. Billions lost on defective PPE equipment and storage, procurement, his actions stopped recruitment of doctors and nurses, now he wants to tax and waste to continue with no spending cuts!
November 20, 2022
During the pandemic, Hunt was the Chairman of the health select committee.
The deeply unimpressive Hancock was responsible for PPE procurement alongside the Chancellor, Sunak, who signed off the expenditure.
November 20, 2022
Why would he stop wasting money, Hope. He is deliberately impoverishing the UK. Democracy doesn’t protect us from this traitorous government. We can change government in 2 years time, but the damage between now and then will be horrendous. The young will be the biggest losers when they experience the consequences of an undemocratic government, be it the UK government or the EU, and they will be powerless to change anything. Absolutely powerless and without hope.
November 20, 2022
Hope it is simple
As I have said many times before, as soon as our Prime Ministers (they have all been the same over the years) go abroad, they commit us to £ millions and Billions of new spending.
The simple conclusion is that the taxpayers of this Country, and we all pay tax in some form or another, are gradually being screwed more and more, year by year, and this will continue until there is either a real push back by the population to a real policy change.
As usual the UK population will not act until it really gets out of control, and the then reaction and protests will be rapid, brutal, and quite frightening.
November 20, 2022
Bring Back Boris!
November 20, 2022
They will avoid another referendum by doing it in stages, first by impoverishing us and blaming Brexit. This has already started. Then, regardless of which party is in office, by “renegotiating the relationship”, again and again.
What a fool Farage was not to understand that “No Boris, No Brexit” meant what it said.
November 20, 2022
So recent analysis suggests that 56% of the UK people who express a view believe that it was wrong to leave the European Union as against only 32% who think that it was right, and even then the ERG only represent the extremists amongst that minority.
You don’t give a flying one about representative government – not that you ever did – do you?
November 20, 2022
No one who can think for themselves, of course if you have to be told what to think, that is different, so those who can think for themselves, know that a common currency for 19 countries, all with very different economies, languages, cultures etc will never work without fiscal and political union. Us UK taxpayers would just be paying into a black hole that is never going to work. The evidence is there for everyone to see, 6 millions EU nationals had to come to the UK to find work and have a future, youth unemployment in Spain, Italy ,Greece higher than Syria, Ethiopia that have been at War for years.
November 20, 2022
Some people don’t give a flying one about democracy. Whether they ever did is debatable. Maybe this element of their character only surfaced when they didn’t get their own way over Brexit and are now prepared to destroy democracy and the country out of spite and as a means of allowing the minority to dictate to the majority.
Be careful what you wish for. You may be in the majority one day, but if democracy no longer applies then the politicians will have been given free rein to do whatever they like, line their own pockets, take us to war, anything, even if the majority disagree. Democracy is already under threat, and it is our ONLY safeguard against power hungry politicians.
November 20, 2022
Hindsight’s a wonderful thing – we should have kept a lot of ‘uneconomic’ pits, not demolished the gasholders, not closed half of Beeching lines, not chosen Mayors for cities, not closed grammar schools….
November 20, 2022
But how often do the pollsters ask follow-up questions such as ‘Why exactly do you think Brexit was a bad idea?’ And what’s the percentage of those who have any idea how the EU works, I wonder?
You know very well, lad, that the EU parliament has nothing to do with representative government, usually just rubber-stamping proposals made by the Commission.
It’s only when I look at what passes for ‘democracy’ in the EU that I realise, grudgingly, that perhaps our MPs aren’t such a bad lot after all. And saying that doesn’t come easily.
November 20, 2022
Going on your post NLH then we should also reverse net zero and then next year go again and then the year after than reverse it again.
Policy can not be changed on the whims of a few focus groups (although it all too often is which is why we are governed so poorly). The decision has been made. Going back in will be on punitive terms (the Euro, Schengen) and must be avoided.
November 20, 2022
Polls find what pollsters, or their paymasters, want to find. They are there to try and lead opinion, not to reflect it.
November 20, 2022
Try and imagine that for six years we had been told all day long what a good thing it was for the country to have regained its former independence.
People are busy and working and worrying about other things. The deluge of remainiac propaganda registers and they haven’t got time to check it all. They never hear the other side.
November 20, 2022
@Peter Wood +1 There was no other reason to create chaos, destroy the UK economy, take orders from outsiders than to cause a crippling capitulation and accept the rule by the unelected unaccountable EU. Everyone sees the similarity between Hunt & Sunak and the EU – the unelected, unaccountable get to dictate how your lives are running. That’s why there has never been a BREXIT
November 20, 2022
Indeed and yet there is so much bloated waste in the state sector, so much of government spending delivers no value much does positive net harm. Active damage to strangle the productive sector that it parasitically feeds off. Neil Oliver has it about right on GB news yesterday.
November 20, 2022
Thursdays budget is on a par with Millipedes Clumate Change Act for the amount of damage it will do.
Consocialist is the new party name.
November 20, 2022
Indeed, or the long pointless £trillion lockdown, May’s net zero lunacy, the fairly ineffective and rather dangerous net harm vaccines, Sunaks inflationary QE money debasing, ever joining the EU, having a state monopoly healthcare system…
November 20, 2022
Absolutely he does!!
November 20, 2022
LL, +++++, And for Neil Oliver +++++++++++++++!!!!!
November 20, 2022
So, what does JR know about the reports that senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are considering moving Britain towards a Swiss Style relationship with the EU? As reported by the Independent?
Reply It has been denied
November 20, 2022
@Lifelogic +1 and Hunt announced the expansion of the State and more mony to be thrown at it. With not an once(may be gram) of accountability or the need to demonstrate a return for the Taxpayers money
November 20, 2022
Good morning.
Here is a tern I came across recently – Price Gouging – A term used to describe the situation when a seller increases the prices of goods, services, or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair.
Do people think that the UK Tax Payer is being treated in a similar way ? I think so.
I am of the opinion that the current crop of people know that they will be out on their ear at the next election and so, are making hay while he sun shines, so to speak. They are mugging the taxpayer for every penny to line the pockets of their donors, all the while rubbing the Left (Supporters) noses in diversity by sending immigrants north to live in the constituencies. I say this because they have a history of the above. look at what happened regarding fuel prices ? The government were making a fortune on the back of the increased fuel duty and, they intend to raise it still further with no regard to the affect it will have on business, the consumer and inflation. Then we see many of the sensible suggestions by many here and that of our kind host ? Reductions or removal of VAT on energy and green products. And it goes on.
The Private Sector and the humble Taxpayer does not exist to furnish the Public Sector and its hangers on with champagne and caviar, while we are expected to make do with bread and water.
November 20, 2022
Businesses will indeed charge what they can get away with, not to do so would often be bad business you go bust or get taken over. So long as markets have fair competition they will not be able to charge too much for very long. They have to do this really in order to survive for long. Often they end up operating at a loss so they often need good times to offset the bad. But of course many markets are government rigged and do not have fair competition. Banking, electricity, gas, petrol, diesel, transport, education, water, housing…a few examples.
The government too has no competition so can charge very high taxes while delivering little of any real quality or value for most people.
November 20, 2022
LL do you mean subsidised Public transport? Logistical transport is one of the most competitive industries in the UK.
The lack of competition element in the health sector is what is strangling us.
November 20, 2022
Yes, there is clearly hugely unfair competition between over-taxed road transport and over subsidised (and largely uk taxed) rail, buses, trams…
November 20, 2022
largely un-taxed not uk.
Also hugely unfair competition in housing social housing to private provision, heath-care where you have to pay even if you do not use the NHS, same with the BBC, schools…
November 20, 2022
This government is hell bent on the destruction of the UK, and they are succeeding. Attempts to change it from the inside will be as successful as we were changing the EU from the inside. Pure fantasy and wishful thinking. This government needs to to be put down, as we would a dangerous dog.
For whose benefit is this government destroying the UK?
November 20, 2022
EU and globalists. World govt. Hunt telephoned French pro EU Le Gard at IMF so he could say IMF says budget taxes fair and balanced! Another little helper.
Budget, EU regs and laws still in place with mass immigration continuing, according to Hunt, to demonstrate no benefits of Brexit.
UK could be low tax, low reg and red tape to provide a competitor in the world. Hunt does not want that threat to the EU.
JR and chums better oppose the budget. Far worse than Trusses suggestion. Who ousted her and who appointed pro China anti Brexit Hunt?
November 20, 2022
Spot on.
November 20, 2022
+100
Great reset includes banishing the Liblabcon.
November 20, 2022
The right question, Shirley. But Sunak helpfully made it easy for you to answer it last week, in one of the press photos where you see him with his G20 chums in those fetching red Balinese shirts. Look at the bald gentleman on Sunak’s left.
November 20, 2022
price gouging – rip-off pricing.
November 20, 2022
Almost right: they are clobbering taxpayers and worsening the recession now in the hope things pick up fairly quickly and they can make some token tax cuts before the next GE to bribe voters with their own money.
They genuinely don’t realise how loathed they are and think it’s all about a giving a few quid in tax cuts which won’t make a scrap of difference to the vast majority.
November 20, 2022
@Mark B +1. Thats why competition in the Energy market is not permitted. Ofgem, doesn’t protect the consumer they protect the supplier.
November 20, 2022
“Jeremy Hunt has taken a wrecking ball to the British economy.
His Autumn Statement will end up worsening the recession and damaging the public finances.”
Patrick Minford is surely correct today in the Sunday Telegraph as is Simon Heffer:-
“Defund woke universities to defeat the new totalitarians
Something must be done to protect rigour and freedom in higher education”
About 75% of UK degrees are largely pointless and certainly worth far less than the £50k and three years loss of income they cost anyway.
November 20, 2022
+1
but they create brainwashing from 4-21 yrs on climate scam, cultural Marxism, critical race theory etc. hence dopey Cambridge student crying on M25 over pass! It breaks the public resistance at their expense!
4 year old children being brainwashed to accept trans, gender swapping, homosexuality! Parents Not allowed to withdraw children. Extreme Horror show in Wales at the moment. Totally not age appropriate. Disgusting Marxist Tories for you. Teachers suspended or sacked if they disagree. Still Hunt has Michael Barber, 8 year Blaire advisor, back in education!
November 20, 2022
Indeed, this is the modus operandi of most/all religions. Indoctrinate the children while they are still too young to resist and to think for themselves. Evolution makes children trust parents (if they ignore instructions like do no swim in that dangerous river… some die out). Most never get to the point of thinking for themselves about 100% of the BBC it seems. I assume the Cambridge Grad was reading English and Drama – no tears though?
November 20, 2022
the madness of teachers being sacked for refusing little Jimmy being called Jasmine instead, or Stephanie being called Steve.
November 20, 2022
LL your university pointless degree point could be quickly clarified by our universities. Each course should have a graduate review of salaries and job types five years after graduation, ten years, twenty years and thirty years. What number of the graduates on each course have paid down their student loan on targeted measures. Also taking into account masters degrees and retaking other degrees because the first one was pointless.
The cost of taking the degree was loss on National Minimum Wage at least for three years, the extra costs taken on by university accommodation, so how much extra are these people earning to make that worthwhile. All those people who say degrees are more than just financial, tell that to the graduates that can’t buy their own homes now and regret wasting their time. They should have been better informed before going into that subject so that they could make an informed choice. Some of the jobs in the public sector don’t actually need a degree either, they do it to push up salary levels and are often not in the administration/accounting subjects they should have taken.
November 20, 2022
@ Lifelogic Using taxpayers money to fund WOKE, Diversity, so-called Inclusion etc. i.e. Personal Political causes instead of it intended purpose producing the best-the-best should stop immediately.
The Taxpayer is paying for education not indoctrination.
November 20, 2022
All this tells us is that everything about this government is dishonest. From the fake manifesto, to their claims of reducing immigration, to their imposition of a rejected PM. Undemocratic too. Please don’t try to tell me that civil servants are running the show. If they are, it is because your government allows it!
Your party and government are frauds and fail in their duty to work in the interests of the UK and its people. They fail very badly. So badly, it can hardly be anything but deliberate destruction of our economy, our society and our culture.
November 20, 2022
The extent of this lying government would be admired by communist dictatorships.
November 20, 2022
Sunak wants to serve with integrity. He was giving away more hundreds of millions of our taxes to corrupt Ukraine yesterday! He thinks the public will support it!
Tories are striving to make every working person poor, hungry and cold. Not Russia Sunak and Hunt’s taxing wasteful spending economics.
Pay for,everything with cash or they will do a Trudeau and seize our bank accounts next!
November 20, 2022
And this after the clown puppet in Kiev had brought us close to World War III on Wednesday, by his demand for NATO to punish Russia for a missile strike that turned out to have been by… a Ukrainian missile. Zelensky must feel he can say and do absolutely whatever he likes, and he will still get the money, our money.
November 20, 2022
On what basis can Richy give Ukraine £50m? Where is the mandate? Was this cleared in advance with his Cabinet?
November 20, 2022
@Mickey Taking It is a communist Dictatorship
November 20, 2022
@Shirley M +1, their refusal to serve, is their refusal to let the UK become a Democracy. Its looking very much like we need a revolution, to install for the People a working sovereign Democracy. The doctrines practice d by the parties now in Parliament daily fight the very nature of serving the people and defending democracy.
In the Msm it was pointed out that Ministers have taken on the role of serving their departments but never the People that elected them.
November 20, 2022
Somebody somewhere is extracting the urine. How are these people who I am sure are not paid peanuts supposed to instill confidence and steady markets when operating like this.
Is it incompetence or fear that is behind these figures ànd predictions?
November 20, 2022
Turbo
Worry not, Sir Kier has now realised he may just have a sniff of power in a couple of years time.
It has taken him a long time, but is he at last starting to get his ducks in line with the latest promise of reorganising the Lords, an institution that has been so politically manipulated over the years by all Parties, that it has become an expensive and useless talking shop for protest.
He also now has a shadow Chancellor who seems to be getting a grasp on what is going on.
He still has no real policies of course, or indeed answers to may of the problems we have, but the Conservatives now have someone half sensible they will have to beat at the next election, who is not Corbyn.
Labour will not win it, the Conservatives will simply lose it, but unfortunately I do not think that will do us any good either !
November 20, 2022
@turboterrier +1 And how many times do they have to be wrong by every metric before it is realised they are having a laugh
November 20, 2022
Sir John, you are right to call out these dodgy figures and need to make your voice heard. I expect there is an ulterior motive behind all this and my guess is it’s about rejoining the EU and following the WEF plan of levelling down/building back better. You have exposed the traitors within, what are you going to do about it?
November 20, 2022
Christine
The reality is SJR can do nothing from the position he is in. He has very little real support because he is a PITA to many as he with his experience and knowledge is on another level.
The only people that can change this broken system we have to endure is us the people. Either through the ballot box or on the streets. It is what it is.
November 20, 2022
Yes he can. He make sure all Tory MPs do not vote it through and start a process to get rid of Hunt and Sunak.
I said previously Hunt, May and all other remain cohorts should have been banished from the party for treachery. In years gone by they would have hung for their traitorous behaviour. The view was get rid of Johnson get rid of Brexit. Heseltine quite clear.
November 20, 2022
Im beginning to think you are right Hope, then if Hunt needs all the Labour MPs votes to get it through it confirms for the Country it is a socialist budget.
November 20, 2022
She IS RIGHT!
100% totally.
We are in such deep sh*t!
The country has been stolen.
November 20, 2022
Agreed. All the anti-democratic Remainers should have been excised from the Parliamentary Party.
November 20, 2022
+ many Donna. The Benn Act should never have been allowed either and neither should many other acts and treaties that May and others signed. All this proves that the majority of our politicians are dishonest undemocratic traitors to the country, but because the traitors outnumber the patriots in Parliament they are allowed to destroy our country from within.
November 20, 2022
He will and can do nothing, he will spout hot air, which is mostly good advice to ministers that is not heeded and hasn’t for a long time now. He should join Reform like most of his ex followers and voters will or already have. The Tories are finished. Never thought I would say that. I have voted Tory all my life. There is now no alternative than something completely new.
November 20, 2022
I second that BW. There is no point at all in voting for any of the 3 main parties.
November 20, 2022
Where is the powerful band of pro Brexit tories to fight our corner?
What have they been doing all this time?
(Except for JR who has really pulled his weight with TV interviews etc)
Where are they now?
Too busy virtue signalling with “menopause suits” and the like?
I suppose though…they are up against a terrifying enemy…as we have maybe seen?
November 20, 2022
The Conservative Party, all the other political parties and the senior civil servants have taken a left turn and marched off to la-la land.
They are destabilising the country because the entire voting population knows it and are looking around for alternatives.
November 20, 2022
Dodgy is as dodgy does!
Manipulation and obfuscation are plain to see.
I wish they’d go and play their transparent, wearisome games elsewhere.
Like Mars, for example.
November 20, 2022
If the BoE does its job then inflation shouldn’t go negative in 2025 . Their target is 2%.
November 20, 2022
Bailey should be sacked, he failed over and over again and in his previous role for pension oversight at FCA. Bring BOE back under govt control. Get rid of socialist OBR and ONS. Change crown servants back to their previous employment status.
November 20, 2022
Hope where did you read that Hunt had hired Hewitt?
November 20, 2022
Not sure if Hope read this but it was here… TOTALLY beggaring belief. Oh JR …surely not! WE HAVE A LABOUR GOVT. WITHOUT AN ELECTION!!
The Telegraph
“Tories turn to Blair’s Labour in hope of reforming NHS and education
Jeremy Hunt hires two senior Labour figures, including former health secretary Patricia Hewitt, to advise the government on fiscal matters”
By
Laura Donnelly,
HEALTH EDITOR and
Louisa Clarence-Smith,
EDUCATION EDITOR
17 November 2022 • 9:00pm
November 20, 2022
I found it here, I missed it on the day it was in the paper. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/17/hunt-brings-in-blairite-heavyweights-to-aid-public-sector-reform
Coffey was the one Truss appointment into Health that I was pleased with, Hunt wasn’t up to the NHS job when he did it, and since when did the Chancellor get to appoint NHS advisors? I didn’t know who was even heading up the NHS now? I checked its Barclay (so Hunt gets to appoint Barclays advisors).
How long is this 80 majority Tory government going to put up with this?
November 20, 2022
“….. I am being pushed into a view or judgement they want Ministers to make and readers to accept.”
That’s exactly what was done with the Covid data! Once it was clear that the vaccine didn’t stop us catching Covid, they stopped publishing the relevant data that would highlight it.
This is really disgusting behaviour! It’s utterly dishonest and deceitful. If ever there was any doubt that there is an agenda going on….?
November 20, 2022
The so called ‘liberal left’ (OBR is Socialist) have been in government and have been the continuous government since 1997. That means the State is elevated above all else and its power can never be challenged without consequences. That spells danger for individual freedom, speech and democracy and the private realm
We desperately need a libertarian POTUS to undermine the West’s move towards digital totalitarian, surveillance culture
November 20, 2022
+many
I can smell the leather of the jackboots!
Actually, I have feared this since childhood ( reading Orwell etc I expect) and was told I had an overactive imagination…
And now it’s happening!
November 20, 2022
“We desperately need a libertarian POTUS…”
Step forward Ron DeSantis!
November 20, 2022
Delighted to read this morning the government plans a Swiss style deal with the EU. At last the hard line Brexiters are being sidelined!
November 20, 2022
So is democracy being sidelined. If you think democracy will be restored if we rejoin the EU then you are living in la-la land. Do you like being dictated to, and having no voice as to the future of your country? If the EU said we are going to take half of your savings you would be at their mercy (and they have form on this). If so, I pity you. I certainly do not admire you, or any of the undemocratic traitors in Parliament.
November 20, 2022
You hate the EU, but even now you have no clue what it is or how it operates. The EU dictates nothing. It decides according to the wishes of its member states, and with approval by elected politicians in the European Parliament. It is a place for useful co-operation. We had a great deeal, but now we are on our own and can’t solve problems that never used to exist before Brexit – look at the dinghies
November 20, 2022
The DEMOS in the member states have no say over EU policy. In their national elections they (like the UK) are given a choice between approved pro-EU Governments. If they dare rebel (Greece, Italy) their democratic choice is over-ridden.
There is nothing democratic about the EU. It is Governance by the Elite, for the Elite.
November 20, 2022
The EU was set up to be expressly not only undemocratic, but actively anti-democratic. In their view, democracy leads to Hitler-type leaders, so they are determined to squash it in favour of sonething they deem ‘better’. You appear to agree with them.
November 20, 2022
*something
November 20, 2022
It would be better put as the final betrayal of a majority 17 million plus of the electorate who voted for just the opposite. An electorate who have been drip fed a multi faceted series of excuses and delaying tactics to deny our clean departure from the EU for the past six years. The current Commons is pro EU, the Reform Party is the only home for those 17 million plus votes.
November 20, 2022
We need not fear!
Apparently our leaders are “considering” a Swiss style set up with the EU …to boost trade.
They are just itching to undermine our greatest democratic decision and them democratically elected leaders too….
Oh, wait….
November 20, 2022
The Swiss hate it but the EU reject any proposals from the Swiss. I guess we would hate it too.
November 20, 2022
+1
We certainly would!
November 20, 2022
Four years of Remainer insurrection , two years of Covid, one year of Ukraine war , and they claim Brexit isn’t working and needs to be undone . It has been clear for a while the deep state/Remainer blob, what ever you call it, has been at work preparing to undo Brexit , you see it in how the Brussel Broadcasting Corp presents the arguments. First they claim we are all Brexiteers now, so negating the need to include a Brexiteer voice, then with all Remainer panels, including Brexit deranged ones like Simon Sharma on them, they blame all the ills of Covid and the war on Brexit, without interruption or correction coming the BBC presenter, and certainly no putting our problems in context of what is happening on the Continent. No the problems we face are presented as unique to us and that is all down to Brexit.
The establishment’s defeatism and decadence took us into the EEC 50 years ago, they had no ambition for our country then, and Brexit hasn’t changed that . We see it in the way they squander the opportunities Brexit has given us , and how they work to get us back to what they are familiar with and content with….. i.e managing our decline. Sucess is a scary thing for the Civil Service Blob, it means you have gone out and done something different to the consensus.
November 20, 2022
In essence taxation is what the government spends. The government spends far too much. The government spends far too much because it is far too big and bloated. It needs to be radically cut down to size. What is needed is an immediate block on recruitment and a continuing across the board percentage reduction in the annual budgets of every public sector department.
November 20, 2022
Wanted Urgently: A political party NOT committed to tax, spend and Waste.
November 20, 2022
Better still, a patriotic party that puts the UK and its people first. Wouldn’t that be a novel experience?
November 20, 2022
I can hear a restless Churchill turning over in his grave.
November 20, 2022
We have such a party. It is called REFORM UK so vote accordingly.
November 20, 2022
The Treasury/BoE are deliberately catastrophising just like they did before the EU Referendum and for the same reason. They want us back in the EU.
Lo and behold Remainer Hunt, who no-one has voted to run the country, has announced that we must have a closer trading relationship with the EU and they are pushing for a Swiss-style “deal” where all our trade is controlled by the EU and a great deal else, but technically they’re not in the EU and no doubt they will claim that this “solves” the NI Protocol.
So we are witnessing the ultimate betrayal by the Establishment and the Treacherous CON Party.
Sir John, if you and your Brexit-supporting colleagues don’t resign the Tory whip and switch to the Reform Party you will be helping to facilitate the treachery.
November 20, 2022
Donna. If they don’t resign and call this out for what it is then they don’t deserve any respect from their constituents or any Brexit supporter.
November 20, 2022
Yet Chancellor Hunt relies totally on these OBR forecasts as if they are gospel? There is no reflection whatsoever from the Prime Minister or the Chancellor on the true causes of our debt? This is astonishing as well as deceptive. This dreadful budget is far from a Conservative budget, this administration has a rude awakening come election day.
November 20, 2022
Michael, have we passively got to wait two years? Really, what are all these 80 seat majority tories going to do just sit and take their money, line up another job ready for 2024 and ignore the platform they were hired on.
You never hear of the OBR talking about the money we are saving not being in the EU since Jan 2021. The millions not transferred for tax on prostitution and drugs that the UK doesn’t tax alone, over the past two years, the 80% vat transfer on ROW imports we used to sent to the EU, the % of UK vat we now get to keep, the £40bn black hole the EU has admitted to in their accounts (I have provided links in the past). If the trade and co-operation agreement Boris struck with the EU isn’t to the UKs benefit at all as Remain people claim, then what is the point of it over WTO trading? We’ve only just stopped paying in from September 2022 and now there is the big rush to get us back paying in. The only benefit from this Recession that Sunak and Hunt brought on since October is it will help the balance of payments as people can’t afford to buy imports. They’ve put the chokehold on too much.
November 20, 2022
I read your blog John because I trust you. I don’t always agree with you, but I appreciate your consistency and the information you give to us, freely and openly. I wish I had a better understanding of economics at this level and I try to get to grips with the information that you give us. Some of it starts to seep through. I certainly feel better informed now than I was four years ago and I’m learning more as I go along and sadly it scares me and I wish I was more like my Mother who doesn’t even watch the news and couldn’t tell you to save her life who the current Prime Minister is or Chancellor! Her only concern is can she pay her bills each month.
As Hefner pointed out to me yesterday, sometimes me having extra knowledge and not being able to do anything about it is pointless. But at least I’m not walking blindfold into the future. I hope my little raft will float. Hunt is killing off small enterprise, not next year, not in two years right now. Hopefully some decent journalist who can understand high level economics will start to explain these OBR ‘experts’ figures so we don’t end up with another set of ‘Ferguson Stats’ (which were so scary to him he carried on seeing his squeeze during lockdown).
November 20, 2022
Same is true of the climate figures, the crime figures etc
We live in a world of fantasy where nothing works anymore
November 20, 2022
Those who deceive do so to conceal bad intent, whether in use of figures or other actions.
In response, very many former Conservative voters who see bad leadership claim they will ‘never’ vote for the party again.
‘Never’ might exaggerate, but enough will oppose to remove power from the bad to restore better.
November 20, 2022
The proposed Swiss style deal if it ever happened would account for very little as the people in Brussels are determined that cherry picking will not be allowed, and as I suspect that is what we are after? Furthermore if we are honest with ourselves the real reason we want a Swiss style deal is to allow for UK financials and banking to operate in the EU just like it used to? But that’s not going to happen either- so then time to call a halt to this speculation and kite flying – a much better idea would be to just rejoin the SM and CU, for our economy’s sake, and be done with it.
November 20, 2022
In which case, we may as well let the UK slide into oblivion. If our politicians do not succeed in impoverishing us, then the EU will. No other country with which we have any sort of trust or trade deal would ever trust us again. It would be suicidal for our country, but we are being pushed into suicidal oblivion by our own traitorous government anyway.
November 20, 2022
Why do you want to rejoin the CU ? Switzerland isn’t in it.
November 20, 2022
The big problem is that the markets slavishly believe these forecasts and a UK government of any complexion has no choice other than to make policy based on them, as Liz Truss found out to her cost.
As I said here yesterday, we are no longer able to set policy we believe is in the best interest of the country.
All Sunak and Hunt can do is play along and hope that the black hole is found to be a gross over-exaggeration as our host and many of us believe it is.
Cosying up to the EU is going to achieve nothing. European politicians will see it as weakness and, as Switzerland has found out, Brussels is only interested in total capitulation. Even if, as with Britain, the balance of trade is overwhelmingly in favour of the EU. A Cameron-style humiliation awaits any Prime Minister who tries.
November 20, 2022
@Chris S,
It is about time our elected representatives stood up to those the rest of us didn’t vote for and cant hold to account. The Government just as easy as Osborne created the OBR can get rid. The Government as quick as Brown created the BofE can get rid. Everything was working with the interest of the Country until these 2 individuals were allowed to let their egos get the better of them.
Hunt is construting by manipulation the return to EU total rule, hense the reason for not permitting Democracy and an Elected Parliment to be the UK’s Governing body.
November 20, 2022
Sunak made unfunded spending commitments at COP27 and the markets looked the other way. The market reaction to Truss was only a problem because various DB pension schemes had been allowed to use risky derivatives by the FCA under Andrew Bailey necessitating a bail out. The markets even liked Hunt’s Budget which contained no spending cuts at all.
November 20, 2022
If even you do not understand the figures, Sir John, this is a good enough reason to vote down the budget.
November 20, 2022
Mr Hunt has now exposed himself as the anti-capitalist Socialist he clearly is: he describes interest and dividends as ‘Un-earned income’. He therefor cannot view the capital that is at risk to earn both, as the property of its owner, but that of the State. Presumably Sunak shares this view or why does he allow Hunt to remain in office?
November 20, 2022
And now for some good news – – Labour will remove the House of Lords.
A small first step for the next Government.
November 20, 2022
Would it be possible to rework these figures excluding intra-government debt (ie debt held by the Bank of England)?
November 20, 2022
This lesson is for those that don’t believe in the magic money tree. Have a look at two versions of the Consolidated Fund account that cover four years.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/consolidated-fund-account-2019-to-2020 And
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1112369/E02795572_HC_667_Web_Accessible.pdf
Notice on page 3 of both document “Less Deficit funding from the NLF”. The NLF (National Loans Fund) doesn’t get paid back in any of the four years. That’s why its called the magic money tree. It will never run out of fiat Pounds Stirling.
Now look at document page 19 in both document. Notice “Deficit met from the National Loans Fund” and “Payments to the National Loans Fund for net interest payments”.
There is no mention in either document of the DMO issued Gilt securities, the “national debt”, financing this government primary consolidating Current Account.
November 20, 2022
Everyone that isn’t in this Government knows they(Sunak & Hunt) have just recked the UK economy for a generation. They have sacrificed the UK People as a result of taking instructions from the unelected unaccountable. They give the appearance of working for an alternative power to those they were elected to serve.
Between them they have a myriad of excuses but no understanding of what they are saying or doing.
November 20, 2022
“[we are being] pushed into a view or judgement they want Ministers to make and readers to accept.”
Hasn’t that always the case?! No Chancellor or Treasury since WW2 (and probably before) has ever told us the truth, if they had their party would have been finished, and the smoke and mirrors were far worse before the OBR was created – hence why some politicos hate it.
November 20, 2022
There are lots of ways to promote growth: low corporation tax and business rates, Freeports, enterprise zones, trade deals, planning reform etc. but which is the only one Hunt has briefed the papers that he is aiming for ? “Closer ties with the EU” via bespoke single market membership. No surprise.
November 20, 2022
Try to take on board the scenario that established UK financial institutions are less than committed to the interests of UK people or their finances. These institutions sing from their own hymn sheets written by socialist globalist interests. As I said earlier they need putting firmly back in their box.
My judgement will be based on what you, the ERG and any of your colleagues with half a brain are prepared to do to end this nonsense. When you have spoken to your constituency chairman and members, read the published coherent opinion, heard your retired doyens on GBNews, come back to us in print with plan A. Decide where your loyalty lies, people, country, or party.
November 20, 2022
What would be nice to see, is the Autumn Budget Statement being put before Parliament for approval. As it is the ways theses things are done are reckless in the extreme in trashing democracy. You could reason there is no point in Parliament or MP’s
Democracy may not be perfect(that’s why this Government chooses to ignore it), but it is a damn site safer than all the alternatives.
November 20, 2022
@Ian B, One of the attributes of Democracy is transparency.
The Autumn Budget Statement is a change of direction that has cost applied on the taxpayer, we need to know who of our elected representatives are in support of the new attrition
November 20, 2022
During Covid there was a £300 bn black hole in the finances which was plugged by printing money.
Why was that OK but a £55 bn black hole caused market carnage?
The Conservative Party MPs who would not support their leader did this.
Hunt has in reality deferred a load of tax rises and supposed cost savings, the budget changed little until the election. The difference is that the large majority support this leader and not the last one.
The OBR / Treasury smoke and mirrors changes little in the markets, confidence drives markets.
November 20, 2022
Smoke and Mirrors
November 20, 2022
Politicians generally stand or fall on on the success or failure of their policies.
Civil servants generally carry on regardless, irrespective of this success or failure.
Is this a good thing ?
November 20, 2022
