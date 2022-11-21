Stop wasting money

The Autumn Statement put up spending and taxes. It should be amended by cutting out needless and wasteful spending.

We do not need a government ad campaign to tell us turning down the thermostat would cut our energy use. People are not stupid.

What we do need is a government sector that turns the lights and heating off when it is not using its buildings. We need them to cut the number of buildings they use now there is so much Home working.

We do not need them to increase overseas aid by signing up to new COP 27 funds and pledges.

We do need them to control our borders to stop illegal migrants. The hotel bills are large and wrong

They should pause the expensive smart meter programme.

They should cut the massive costs of HS2

They should stop the planned £11 bn of losses on bond sales the Bank should not be making

They should get on with improved policies to get people off benefits and into work. No need for another review.

They should accelerate the NHS manpower plan which should recruit more medical staff to replace Agency temps, and cut overheads