Stop wasting money

The Autumn Statement put up spending and taxes. It should be amended by cutting out needless and wasteful spending.
We do not need a government ad campaign to tell us turning down the thermostat would cut our energy use. People are not stupid.
What we do need is a government sector that turns the lights and heating off when it is not using its buildings. We need them to cut the number of buildings they use now there is so much Home working.
We do not need them to increase overseas aid by signing up to new COP 27 funds and pledges.
We do need them to control our borders to stop illegal migrants. The hotel bills are large and wrong
They should pause the expensive smart meter programme.
They should cut the massive costs of HS2
They should stop the planned £11 bn of losses on bond sales the Bank should not be making
They should get on with improved policies to get people off benefits and into work. No need for another review.
They should accelerate the NHS manpower plan which should recruit more medical staff to replace Agency temps, and cut overheads
9 Comments
November 21, 2022
Good morning.
Sorry Sir John, but that boat has sailed.
In hindsight, it would have been cheaper to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.
It is all about who controls the purse strings. The State has grown so large that effectively it sees the UK and its people as chattel, to be used and abused, bought (with the peoples own money) and sold to appease higher authorities.
We are seeing an age of international gangsterism. A global cartel. It uses countries as mere cash cows. The money is syphoned off via pointless projects like HS2 or through scams such as Climate Change or reparations.
The solution is simple. We can only break our chains by breaking the grip our jailers have over us. We have to face the fact that, for one of our jailers, they have to be destroyed. Hard I know, but it is the only way. Destroy them one by one.
November 21, 2022
Good Morning,
Well said, these ARE Conservative principles.
Here’s an idea, why not write a blog with three columns, first headed Conservative Principles, and then write underneath 10 major Principles. Second column headed – Rishi Sunak, third column headed – Jeremy Hunt. Under the second and third columns, place a ‘tick’ against each of the Conservative Principles if you think Mr Sunak and/or Mr Hunt has, in fact, acted in accordance with.
November 21, 2022
From Hunt’s “budget” speech:-
The furlough scheme, the vaccine rollout, and the response of the NHS did our country proud – but they all have to be paid for. (no they were all huge mistake on balance if you look at the stats and vast social, health and economic damage).
The lasting impact on supply chains has made goods more expensive and fueled inflation. (Perhaps, but the main cause was Sunak’s idiotic money printing, borrowing, paying people to do nothing and his intentional currency debasement).
This has been worsened by a Made in Russia energy crisis.
(Well coal is cheapest source of electricity and easily stored too and bulk prices have hardly risen at all. The Net Zero religion is the real and main cause.)
Putin’s war in Ukraine has caused wholesale gas and electricity prices to rise to eight times their historic average. It has not helped on gas prices by Net Zero (and vast government market rigging) is the main cause. They were rising significantly already.
Sunak’s old interview with Andrew Neil on Channel 4 showed that Sunak is rather smooth at arguing black is white and white is black. But surely very few will be fooled. His voice, delivery and duff message reminded me me of Tony Blair. Hunt too was rather smooth at apologising for his and other various scandals & disasters at the NHS. His budget is a complete disaster and will not work.
November 21, 2022
Why not abolish the devolved governments. It has been a spectacular failure causing nothing but division in the U.K. and the cost to the tax payer of the extra layer of government, advisors, expenses, pension must be enormous.
November 21, 2022
+1 Blair was a disaster in almost every single thing he did over his ten was it(?) years continued by disaster sell the gold, no boom and bust Brown.
November 21, 2022
Totally agree with everything you write. How many staff does DVLA employ? I reckon that A maximum of 10 would be enough.
November 21, 2022
Indeed the endless waste and expenditure (and red tape) that actually does so much actual net harm. Net zero, HS2, the lockdowns (to late now) the soft loans for pointless degrees, the absurd fiscal complexity, the over regulation or almost everything, the over restrictive planning…
We have more doctors and nurses in the NHS but they are doing fewer operations and procedures so why is this exactly?
November 21, 2022
Sir, John:
Your suggestions are all good, but I note that Rishi Sunak pledged another 50 million, when he visited Ukraine.
Was that really necessary, after we have already given so much help.
On the subject of closing buildings:
My Son works for the Dept. of Work & Pensions. They are closing their office at Stratford, London, and the one at Hackney, and moving them all to another office (an old building) at Ilford(Gants Hill) on December 2nd. Apparently the Government owns this building, whereas the one at Stratford, and possibly the one at Hackney, were leased .
November 21, 2022
Stop wasting money
Stop oversea aid
Stop giving illegals migrants and human rights lawyers money
“Simples” it not rocket science