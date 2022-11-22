Fill the reservoirs now

I post beneath two Q and As on filling reservoirs now from high running rivers and the need for investment in extrac capacity. they are slowly moving to tackle the water shortage.
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps she is taking to increase reservoir and water storage capacity. (83504)
Tabled on: 09 November 2022
Rebecca Pow:
The Government recognises the need to improve the resilience of our water supplies and is committed to a twin track approach to improving water resilience. This involves investing in new supply infrastructure and action to reduce water company leaks and improve water efficiency.
The National Framework for Water Resources, published in March 2020, sets out the strategic water needs for England to 2050 and beyond. The Framework sets out how we will reduce demand, halve leakage rates, develop new water supply infrastructure, move water to where itis needed, increase drought resilience of water supplies, and reduce the need for drought measures.
Water companies are using the £469 million made available by Ofwat in the current Price Review period (2019-2024) to progress the infrastructure required. Before the end of this year, water companies will publish their statutory draft Water Resources Management Plans for consultation, that will set out how they will improve drought resilience and secure water supplies in the long term.
The Government also supports the agricultural sector with its Farming Transformation Fund grants for the construction of new reservoirs.
The answer was submitted on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:53.
November 22, 2022
Keep making this vital point Sir John; and keep going after those £11 billion . The man at the Despatch Box looks really rattled each time you do.
Meanwhile, someone else has tumbled to what happened in the coup d’etat:
https://thecritic.co.uk/issues/december-january-2023/how-the-bank-broke-the-government/
November 22, 2022
Sir John would have better spent his energies a few decades ago at Q&A asking what steps would be taken to stop the then-to-be private water companies from shutting down spare capacity and profiteering by charging waste companies to fill in reservoirs and then selling the land for building purposes. The same goes for gas storage.
How is he going to blame that on the BoE and the OBR?
November 22, 2022
I heard that about the B of E via Sceptics Daily. But thanks for the link, which I hadn’t read before.
Do the likes of B of E think people don’t know what’s going on? I expect so, because we’re all ‘too stupid’!
November 22, 2022
Good morning.
For a country surrounded by water and having good rainfall through most of the year, I am surprised that we have even to consider such measures. But then again, when you have so many more (and increasing) mouths to feed I guess that this is going to happen.
Why are we subsidizing private, and some cases foreign owned, industry to do what is effectively their jobs ?
Someone else, other than the British, who we wish to give our money away.
November 22, 2022
71% of UK water companies are foreign owned. No doubt profits made here are used to subsidise water costs in their owners country.
November 22, 2022
What a suprise! Shell is to review their investment in this country following the smash and grab raid. It wouldn’t make any difference to them if they were to leave.
November 22, 2022
How does one reduce demand for anything whilst shoehorning into the country literally thousand of new people?
Presumably, at some point in the rather unpleasant Victorian era the authorities bossily took over our water supplies. Now they have betrayed ( they are very good at that) the trust put in them to fulfil their implicit promise….to keep us supplied.
Ministers could stand outside Westminster in the VERY frequent rain catching the water in their NHS pots and pans?
November 22, 2022
What do people think about the telephone switch to “Digital Voice”? Is it an unnecessary expense to an inferior system as when we lost analogue television, or is it going to be an improvement as BT say?
November 22, 2022
Since every business you call now has long waits until you even get through you need a reliable line that will not drop as so many mobile calls do. I suspect sound quality, longer delays (latency) in the transmission and dropped calls will all be worse. But cheaper for them to provide. Even many 999 calls are not answered promptly now.
November 22, 2022
From The Guardian August 15th 2022
“Even some Conservative MPs are saying that the money water company bosses make is “unacceptable”. Former environment minister Rebecca Pow, who had water in her remit, said that the regulator should be taking stricter action and giving companies hefty fines.
She told the Guardian: “These salaries are unacceptable if they can’t with a clear conscience provide clean, plentiful and sustainable water.”
November 22, 2022
Yes do but don’t fill them too much or will have illegals in dinghy’s coming across in them😡
November 22, 2022
Please excuse my pessimism, but how do they reduce demand when they are increasing the population by millions? Is water to be rationed, along with energy? I assume all those extra people are paying water rates (or the taxpayer is, on their behalf). Do the (mostly foreign owned) water companies use the extra money to fix leaks and create more supplies, or just pocket the extra profits?
November 22, 2022
+1
Air next!
They virtually did that with their disgusting masks.
November 22, 2022
The Government could make water meters mandatory. This would reduce demand.
There are many ways to reduce usage. Our household collects rainwater and recycles bath water for use in our garden.
November 22, 2022
I pondered that phrase, ‘reduce demand’! How can that happen?
More likely they’ll charge more and more to stop us using water for washing ourselves and cleaning cars.
November 22, 2022
“The Government recognises the need to improve the resilience of our water supplies and is committed to a twin track approach to improving water resilience.”
“Resilience” rather than capacity I note so banning hosepipes and charging more I assume. I also note that the net zero agenda and UK energy policy seems to be designed to damage energy supply “resilience” and vastly increase the costs of UK energy. It has worked very well in doing this and Rishi is continuing with it. Without market rigging and taxes coal can be about 7p a KWH and electricity about 16p even at todays energy prices. But they prefer many UK industries and jobs to leave the UK it seems.
November 22, 2022
Recognising the need for something and actually doing it are very different things, as we have learned over the past 12 completely ineffectual years of “Conservative” Government.
But give the lady some credit: she did actually attempt to answer the question, which makes a pleasant change.
Meanwhile, Jenrick’s lips were moving yesterday. So it looks like the WetCONs, installed in Government by the Bank of England, really do want to write the Conservative Party’s Epitaph.
November 22, 2022
When the water companies are contemplating desalination plants, perhaps that £469m won’t go very far.