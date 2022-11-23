More money for Wokingham health and social services

The government has allocated an additional £334,658 to Wokingham and £417,415 to West Berkshire Councils to help with the social care costs of people being discharged from hospital. The Berkshire West, Oxford and Buckinghamshire Integrated Care Board will receive £7.7 million to facilitate the timely release of patients from hospital.

This is part of a concerted government drive to free more hospital beds to allow prompter treatment for those on the waiting list. Some patients are having to stay in hospital for longer after their treatment owing to difficulties in providing the social support for them to be discharged safely.

I have been making this case with other MPs to do more to cut waiting lists and waiting times and to ensure safe care for people after their operations.