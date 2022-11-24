Lets grow more food

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps her Department is taking to encourage more domestic food growth to help reduce the level of importation of food and the consequent impact on the environment. (83505)
Tabled on: 09 November 2022
Answer:
Mark Spencer:
The UK has a highly resilient food supply chain. We produce 61% of all the food we need, 74% of food which we can grow or rear in the UK for all or part of the year, and these figures have changed little over the last 20 years.
The Government Food Strategy, which was published in June of this year, sets out what we will do to create a more prosperous agri-food sector that delivers healthier, more sustainable and affordable food. The Food Strategy includes a commitment to broadly maintain the level of food that we produce domestically and boost production in sectors where there are the biggest opportunities. As part of this commitment, we are providing support to farmers to help improve productivity. This includes investing over £270 million in innovation by 2029 to support agricultural productivity. In addition, the £48m Farming Innovation Fund is supporting more than 43,000 farmers by providing grants which will also improve productivity.
Our high degree of food security is built on supply from diverse sources; strong domestic production as well as imports through stable trade routes. Recognising the global impact of food production, at COP26 the UK COP Presidency launched the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use. This declaration included the Policy Action Agenda for the Transition to Sustainable Agriculture which raised visibility of and mobilised action for transformation in agriculture, land use and food systems. Action in these areas is essential to ensuring sustainable food production for a growing population, whilst building resilience for farmers and a just transition to reduce emissions and reverse harmful impacts on biodiversity.
The answer was submitted on 21 Nov 2022 at 17:07.
Comment. This is too little and lacks the energy and determinaiton needed to drive up our home market share to nearer the levels we enjoyed prior to joining the CAP in the 1970s. I will press harder to get the grant money spent on food production, not wilding.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps she is taking to incentivise people to increase fruit and vegetable growing capacity by (a) using modern techniques to extend growing seasons and (b) regulating water and fertiliser use. (83506)
Tabled on: 09 November 2022
Answer:
Mark Spencer:
The Government recognises the important role of high-tech growing technologies in ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of fresh produce for much of the year. Innovation, such as the development of new plant varieties and growing systems, have already allowed growers to extend the growing seasons of a variety of crops, for example strawberries.
Our plan to support the horticulture sector was outlined in the Government Food Strategy, launched on 13th June this year. The strategy will aim to increase domestic production through the adoption of a range of growing models, such as controlled environment horticulture systems. A controlled environment can offer environmental benefits, including efficient water use and a reduction in the use of agrochemicals.
In November last year, Defra launched round one of the Farming Investment Fund, committing over £98 million worth of funding for farmers and growers to invest in farm equipment, as well as technology and infrastructure to improve productivity, growth and resilience. As part of the fund there are numerous strands which would benefit fruit and vegetable growers specifically, including a £25 million ‘Improving Farm Productivity’ theme and a £30 million ‘Adding Value’ theme. Both of which provide grant support for higher value, more complex project investments which deliver transformative improvements to farmer’s and grower’s businesses.
Having sufficient water is of vital importance for ensuring optimal yield, growth and quality of our crops. As part of the Farming Investment Fund, Defra launched the £10 million Water Management grant scheme which provides grant funding support for the construction of on-farm reservoirs and the adoption of best practice irrigation application equipment to help ensure farmers have access to water when they need it most. This will build on-farm water resilience, so helping to ensure farmers will have access to the water they need to produce adequate fruit and vegetable yields.
We are also looking at a potential future offer for the Producer Organisation Fruit and Vegetables Aid Scheme. We are currently exploring the best way to support the sector once the Scheme ends in 2025.
The answer was submitted on 21 Nov 2022 at 17:03.
Comment This is more helpful but the small sums suggest it lacks ambition over scale
November 24, 2022
Indeed let’s grow more food. Indeed let’s, for which we need cheap reliable on demand energy for fertilisers, fuel for tractors etc & transport warming greenhouses, feed stocks, drying, freezing, processing… So first ditch net zero, cut the vast pointless red tape and make employing people easier. So the opposite of the Sunak agenda.
November 24, 2022
Allister Heath today is surely right. Labour/SNP/LibDims and then perhaps PR is a dire prospect even relative to Globalist, Tax to death, fan of China, net zero Sunak and Hunt.
The Tories now face an electoral meltdown even worse than 1997
The economic, ideological, demographic and cyclical forces are all lining up behind a Labour landslide
Also in the Telegraph:- Covid lab leak theory shut down by experts.
Sir Patrick Vallance was one of scientists behind paper that removed mention of biosecurity issues in Wuhan
Seems it was overwhelmingly likely it was a lab leak to me. Also that the vaccines have almost certainly done net harm this especially to the young. Sadly Boris and his government & their “experts” got nearly all the big things very wrong indeed.
November 24, 2022
It is worrying that, as Sir John says, so little is being invested in this. Millions, while we spend billions on encouraging illegal immigration. Meanwhile, the Minister says nothing about the land being lost to other things or what HMG is going to do about it. Another question for Sir John, perhaps?
November 24, 2022
+1
November 24, 2022
+100
However, no immigration is illegal in the eyes of the establishment parties and their various media propaganda outlets.
To ‘build back better’ for the globalists purposes, you first have to dismantle what was there before.
A settled population going back centuries is more likely to put up obstacles, so you dismantle it bit by bit.
November 24, 2022
Also encourage investment in the UK rather than discourage it, again the complete opposite of the Sunak/Hunt agenda.
November 24, 2022
People also will need to get to work at these farms so in rural areas they will mainly need affordable petrol or diesel cars or motor bikes. Again not the Sunak agenda.
November 24, 2022
It takes ~ three calories of energy to produce one calorie of food energy on average and that doesn’t even include the energy expended to process the food, transport it to our supper tables or cook/prepare it. But meat, egg & fish production can be up to 50 calories for each calorie actually eaten. Food production is extremely dependent on cheap reliable energy.
November 24, 2022
Meanwhile as excess deaths run at circs 200+ every day. Amanda Pritchard, the head of NHS England, says menopausal women working in the health service will be allowed to work from home. What wonderful priorities she has & how do you do nursing, cleaning, scans, procedures or operations from home?
Mrs Pritchard is a modern history graduate who has worked in the NHS all her career. So she should know a lot about how not to run things efficiently. The NHS now has even more money, and far more medical staff & yet it is performing fewer operations and procedures and the huge waiting list are still climbing (people who can no longer care for husbands as they cannot get their knee or hip ops for example). Simon Stevens another PPE chap (now in the Lords I think) who served under the dreadful Jeremy Hunt (also PPE) was rather dire too.
It seems Ms. Prichard with her history degree is paid circa £250k yet junior doctors after 6 years unpaid medical training costing them about £150k plus loss of earning get £29k. Which is not enough to even live on when you consider interest on their student debts etc. so 25% leave in the first year. Doubtless Prichard will be off to the Lords soon too.
November 24, 2022
+100
November 24, 2022
LL, Mrs P and co aren’t doing the sisterhood much good: when one adds up the years of periods, pregnancy, childrearing, and menopause, one comes to an understanding of why women weren’t expected to work in the past, though many did. The sisterhood has spent decades trying to pretend women are the same as men – can drink as much, be as tough, be as ambitious, work as long hours, etc. Now the sexual revolution has taken place, it is a different story. Never mind, the few remaining men will cover for the absentees, as they do at doctors’ surgeries.
When Mrs P was interrogated by Mark Francois in a Select Committee, she giggled when he asked her who was in charge, and couldn’t actually say.
November 24, 2022
So the Government are to spend £25 million on telling people how to save energy. Simple wear thermals and more jumpers, heat only one room, switch things off, use LED lights for your often used lights at least, electric blankets, insulate people rather than houses. Lots of adds for expensive 100% efficient electric heaters ceramic and similar (but all electric heaters, old or new, are pretty much 100% efficient) so do not waste your money. It is space heating & water heating that uses most energy, bathe less perhaps. Led lighting and most other things are cheap to run. Use washing machines on colder settings.
Some free energy advice for this deluded government and their mad energy department. Ditch net zero, stop blowing up coal fired power stations, get fracking, drilling, mining, stop the absurd burning of imported trees at Drax and use import coal instead, stop subsidies for “renewables” stop discouraging investment in fossil fuel production, stop lying on your web sites that travel by walking and cycling produce no CO2 direct or indirect it is complete B/S as is the claim that EV cars save CO2 over keeping you old ICU car!
November 24, 2022
And anyone with respiratory health issues – the NHS will pay their heating bills to ensure they stay warm. The Telegraph, earlier in the week!
November 24, 2022
Farmers will plant and grow what gives them their best return whether it be domestic feed, animal feed, trees,wind turbines or solar panels.
The real impact on the environment with the 1000s of turbine bases, the effect on natural water courses, the impact on wildlife, the vast areas of land required to supply a servicing infrastructure.
Impact on rivers from chicken farm production and waste, the run off from vast areas planted for trees from leaves and pine needles.
All the things that these eco loons never want to discuss.
November 24, 2022
Many MoD training camps and bases all started of life as agricultural land.
Those that clearly have no use for housing in the medium future be demolished and converted back to farming land be it livestock , grazing or agricultural use.
The ownership remains with the government that if circumstances change they have full control of change of use and any profit forthcoming from sale to the private sector. That way the tenants grow what is deemed to be critical to the nations demands.
November 24, 2022
Good morning.
This means getting rid of certain pesticides, herbicides and carbon levels of the soil. It will lead to reduced yields, higher costs and more imports.
What a paltry sum of money. Do they know how much it costs to buy, run and maintain such equipment ?
So they are encouraged to dig a big hole in the middle of their land, thereby reducing the amount of land for crops. Yeah, like that is going to work. And as for irrigation ?All I can say is, go and watch Harry’s Farm (YT) for one season to understand that such ideas can never work. He relies on a thing called the ‘weather’ to water his crops.
Sir John. Seriously. If you want to understand what a farmers life is like, I suggest you watch his YouTube Channel and / or speak to real farmers and not desk jockey’s in London.
November 24, 2022
Can we believe this answer? So much rich farm land has been taken for housing, roads, solar, wind farms, biofuels, rewilding, farmers bribed to retire, etc. Add in the massive increase in population and I find myself wondering how they managed this miraculous achievement.
Incidentally, do we actually get to catch more fish since we left the EU or are the EU still getting the lions share? I know Boris kept giving more and more licences away.
I need more than words to believe anything this government says. I need proof!
November 24, 2022
Sir John.
I think the first thing all the cabinet and civil service heads of department should be instructed to do upon wakening is to read your diary entry for ideas and to get a feel for how the people feel and what their perception is.
They are obviously doing something wrong when polls coming out on the Preston programme suggest the what we have got for a government is not coming the mustard. Never mind the UN,WEF, NZ and others, throw out all these non mandated Conservative decisions, actions and start listening to the people or face a complete wipeout andannihilation romance they have resigned themselves to die in the
bunker with their leader.
November 24, 2022
You want government subsidies and intervention ? Why ? Subsidising UK food production just so it can compete with cheaper food imports (for example facilitated by the Australia FTA) is a socialist position, surprised to see you taking it.
November 24, 2022
Looking at the first reply.
“Transition to Sustainable Agriculture…… for transformation in agriculture, land use and food systems. …… to ensuring sustainable food production for a growing population, whilst building resilience for farmers and a just transition to reduce emissions and reverse harmful impacts on biodiversity.”
Exactly what does this all actually mean?? We know there is talk of eating insects, what else have they got up their collective sleeves? This reply doesn’t inspire confidence in letting farmers get on with the job they do best! Sounds like a potential poking in of government noses.