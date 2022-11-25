Too many long posts again

November 25, 2022 22 Comments

I am deleting more of these without reading them.

  1. agricola
    November 25, 2022

    Then you are not worth the effort of putting thought to paper. You no doubt feel you can pile paragraph upon paragraph upon us, but when it comes to reading well constructed thought, particularly when it is necessary to tell your party where it has lost the plot, it is all too much. Our final word will come late 2024 or sooner, your choice.

    1. R.Grange
      November 25, 2022

      No, Agricola, I’m with Sir John on this one. Brevity is fine. It doesn’t take long to lay out how his party in office has wrecked the country. See a plethora of short but effective comments here over the last two months.

    2. MWB
      November 25, 2022

      +1

    3. Bloke
      November 25, 2022

      The diary belongs to the Author with authority to include or exclude.
      If you seek parity for your own entries try it with your own diary.

    4. Richard1
      November 25, 2022

      Perhaps you could start your own blog?

  2. Cheshire Girl
    November 25, 2022

    I couldn’t help but notice a few days ago in the early morning, there were 10 posts on one subject. . Six of them were from the same person. I wonder which bit of your previous message, did they not understand.
    Just saying….

    1. Christine
      November 25, 2022

      Maybe Sir John is that person. What better way of getting your real feelings in print without alerting your party bosses.

      Is Sir John really Lifelogic?

  3. Elaine
    November 25, 2022

    John your emails are not too long at all they are very informative and give people like myself some comfort in the knowledge there is still at least one real Conservative in the Party. Thank you for all you say and do to promote real Conservative values.

    1. Mickey Taking
      November 25, 2022

      the lengthy responses are his problem, feel grateful he shares his thoughts and views with us -you don’t have to agree.

    2. Peter2
      November 25, 2022

      Well said Elaine.
      Totally agree.

    3. glen cullen
      November 25, 2022

      Hear Hear – SirJ is the only MP out of 650 MPs that provides this service (blog /diary) and I applaud him for it

  4. Cuibono
    November 25, 2022

    Why not stop comments for a while?
    Or just publish a certain number a day…20…30 or so?
    This whole shebang is very stressful for everyone!
    Please don’t stop the blog…it is the only thing that has got me through since the dreadful days of May.

  5. Iain Gill
    November 25, 2022

    John,

    You’re the only MP making anything like sense at the moment, its not surprising people are keen to tell you stuff. It’s a sign of success of this site.

    Cheers

  6. jerry
    November 25, 2022

    Sir John, could you advise us on an acceptable maximum character/word count (above the comment box), what is to long?!… Don’t know if your blogs software or plugin can display a character/word count, even provide a hard input limit perhaps, might be worth checking. It might also be worth considering up/down vote tick-boxes, if available, after all even those +1 type comment has a cost on your time.

  7. Berkshire Alan
    November 25, 2022

    Your site, your rules, but perhaps it would be helpful if you could outline what you mean by too long, either in lineage or number of words.
    That, or have an automatic cut off once the required length has been reached, then we can perhaps edit ourselves accordingly.
    You are perhaps getting longer posts because your initial post covers some very wide subject matter, which often requires a detailed response, to make sense of your traders thoughts.

  8. Nottingham Lad Himself
    November 25, 2022

    Too many headlines beginning “Too Many…”

  9. Mark B
    November 25, 2022

    Good evening.

    Sir John, here are some tips.

    1) reduce each contributor to one or two post(s) per day.

    2) only allow posts that are on topic.

    3) delete posts that are from people clearly here to cause trouble. If you notice, some posters are what the internet regards as ‘flamers’. People who deliberately provoke others. I never reply to such people but I understand those that do. I have noticed that, if these flamers were moderated you would have fewer posts to read and delete.

    It is your site and I appreciate the time and money that YOU spend on it. I also appreciate that you have both a professional life and a family life. So please consider these suggestions.

    Thank you.

    1. jerry
      November 25, 2022

      @Mark B; You seem to be telling our host that he needs to decide what he wants his site to be, a place to debate issues -with brevity, or for it to become nothing more than the fan-site you appear to want, at that point he might as well save himself even more time, by turning off comments, the sites server stats will be as, if not more, informative. Be careful of what you wish for, you might just end up silencing yourself too!

  10. Dave Andrews
    November 25, 2022

    Please everyone just confine yourselves to saying something useful that John could bring into the House of Commons.
    His time is precious.

    Reply
    November 25, 2022

    No names, no links, no effing and jeffing … no problem.

    Surely a quick scan is all that’s needed for that.

    Thanks for your good work here anyway, Sir John.

  12. Narrow Shoulders
    November 25, 2022

    That is a shame as some of the longer posts are informed and informative.

    It seems to me that your biggest issue is repeated off topic postings and references to opinions in the Telegraph.

    I do not mind not being published but I do not like the thought that my efforts do not get considered Sir John.

    Still your blog.. your rules

  13. Bert Young
    November 25, 2022

    Agreed . Keep responses short and relevant . Too many are allowed .

