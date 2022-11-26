Moderating

When I am busier than usual I will just delete posts with long paras of densely written material and or with links I do not recognise. I do not have time to word count or count multiple postings. It is quicker just to approve them if I can see immediately they do not make potentially false allegations about named people or institutions. I do not censor views from other political perspectives and allow plenty of criticisms of government. I do give myself the same protection as anyone else from personal abuse and the worst false allegations.
22 Comments
November 26, 2022
Appreciate that, Sir John. I find it easier to post here than at Guido Fawkes and ConHome.
November 26, 2022
I believe ConHome “stealth moderates” people whose views it doesn’t like. It seems it has posted, but then it disappears on refresh. A number of people have said this on Guido.
In my view, the current editor is a remainer, anti-Boris, pro house-building… basically, a Lib Dem. I hoppe he’s gfone soon. I haven’t read the site for years now.
November 26, 2022
Ask for (charitable/education much needed for this dire Tory party?) contributions with a donate button and delegate the moderation to someone else perhaps? Keep up your good works if possible please.
Reply. no, I need to see the comments!
November 26, 2022
Some may prefer not to see the comments.
An ignore button is a useful feature on sites.
November 26, 2022
@LL; You totally miss understand why our host runs this site!
November 26, 2022
There are some subjects/views that you do not publish and will not touch with a bargepole, e.g. ….. Islam.
Reply I do not know enough about Islam and this site does not do religion generally, also ignoring Buddhism, Hinduism, Chinese religions etc.
November 26, 2022
There are word counter sites free on the internet. I will start to use one, if you feel I need to cut further please tell me I don’t wish to burden you, I appreciate what you do for us and this Country.
November 26, 2022
Sir John
Your Blog = your rules. I, and I’m sure many other regular contributors, really appreciate the opportunity to communicate directly with a genuine Conservative MP (as well as each other).
Your blog is the Gold Standard of what is laughingly called “Representative Democracy” in the UK.
Thank you.
November 26, 2022
+ 1
November 26, 2022
Agree 100%. Is there any other Conservative MP?
November 26, 2022
Good, for when I am busier than usual (and often at other times too) I will just not read posts with long paras of densely written material (for It is rare enough that the effort is rewarded).
November 26, 2022
Your site, in a democratic morass, is a breath of fresh air.
Perhaps you could also ask people to stop posting the same diatribes over and over again.
November 26, 2022
monotribes
November 26, 2022
I am amazed that so many posts are accepted . They are often boring , too long and off topic .
November 26, 2022
Shameful that you receive abuse given your generosity in sharing your views and inviting comments. Most of us are very grateful for all your efforts on our behalf.
November 26, 2022
@MPC +1
November 26, 2022
+10
November 26, 2022
Densely written?
Well, when it comes to density, how about this – Edwin Poots, who led the DUP for a month in 2021, wrote to the UK government in July last year saying that the proposed bill would mean farmers in Northern Ireland would be subject to the same subsidy rules as the rest of the UK, which he considers unacceptable.
So, when it comes to agricultural subsidies, he absolutely does want a border down the Irish Sea.
Think of an anagram of New Stoopid, if you will.
November 26, 2022
Word count is best done by copy/paste into a word processor app such as MS Office.
The word count immediately shows in the bottom bar. It’s easy via:
Ctrl + A (select all text in the post you’re measuring)
Ctrl + C (copy it to clipboard)
Ctrl + V (paste it into the Word app)
Read the no of words at the bottom, make decision.
Or… get better software that provides a hard llimit built-in.
November 26, 2022
Verbosity or lack of it are not a measure of quality. Most large organisations in the Uk now cut themselves off from communication by leaving it to their mindless computers. It leaves the market open to anyone with a brain.
November 26, 2022
Quite right, too. Like the rest of us, you have a life to lead – and you are very generous in how you lead it for the benefit of the nation.
November 26, 2022
The only value to you as a politician is the receipt of comment that indicates what the electorate thinks of current government policy and actions. Dependent on the complexity of the subject, the length of the response may vary, as does your submission. Your stated policy of forget the quality but feel the width will not be found very enlightening.
If this diary becomes the home of one liners and sycophants then what is its value as a thermometer of thinking in the run up to 2024.
Reply No danger of that. Just don’t overdo it, especially on very busy days