Why is the Bank of England so far out of line on bond losses?

Four of the big five Central Banks have undertaken money creation and bond buying – the US Fed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. The Peoples Bank of China thought it a bad idea. Three of them are sitting on huge losses on the value of their bond portfolios – US, ECB, UK. The same three are also losing money daily on the gap between the income the bonds earn and the cost of commercial bank reserves placed with them now they have raised interest rates. The capital losses on the bonds are much bigger than the running losses on the interest charges.
There is no need to accelerate and worsen the large losses by taking them early through market sales of the bonds. The Bank of Japan with the largest bond portfolio relative to the size of the economy has kept rates at zero so does not have the same problems. It intends to keep rates at zero to avoid these issues. It can still afford to do so as it did not balloon the money supply in the way the other three did causing excessive inflation, though Japanese inflation has reached an unusually high but probably temporary level of 3.7% recently. China has inflation at 2.1% showing that a large energy importer did not need to have inflation , because they had a money target for their Bank and kept it under good control.
All three Central banks with losses are sitting on negative capital were they to take the losses. This has led to a divergence in approach. The US Fed has ploughed on with aggressive rate rises and with sales of the bonds into a falling market, taking large loses as a result. The US Treasury refuses to reimburse the Fed for the losses and says it does not matter if the realised bond losses exceed the capital of the Bank, as they will quite soon. They rightly argue a central Bank cannot go bust, as it can always create money to pay its bills. The US Fed will account for the losses in a special way to allow the Central Bank to carry on as if nothing has happened. In contrast the ECB , alarmed by potential losses and the adverse impact of selling bonds into a falling market refuses to sell bonds at a loss. Meanwhile the ECB itself is telling the member states Central Banks that “own” the ECB they will be responsible for 80% of the losses made on repayment of bonds by governments as they fall due. The member states central banks will come to their own view of whether to ask for capital grants from their governments or whether to adopt the US approach of just leaving the losses within the accounts of the Central Bank.
Only the UK is burdening the Treasury and taxpayers with totally unacceptable losses for no good reason. Money policy does not need sales of bonds. They will run off at a slower pace and with lower overall losses if just held to repayment. There is no need to recapitalise the Bank from tax revenues as this happens. You can follow the Fed. This has always been a policy controlled by the Treasury, with the Bank stating clearly on its website that it carries out the bond buying – and therefore selling – for the Treasury as agent. It has always needed Chancellor sign off.
November 26, 2022
Sir John, you complain about the wrong thing; the QE carried out was ALWAYS going to result in inflation and then losses on the purchase price of the bonds as interest rates increase. The Treasury and BoE knew this, so the question is WHY did they do QE then, and now WHY are they so keen to be a further burden in the tax payer?
This is an example of why your contributors are coming to the conclusion that your Party is either grossly incompetent or wilfully damaging the country for other purposes such as a reason to return to the EU, as floated by the Chancellor.
November 26, 2022
Just like when Gordon Brown sold all our gold at the bottom of the market, the price of having your man at the top does not come cheap.
November 26, 2022
It’s the deep state undermining the government.
It’s just another step in the march to rejoin the EU and part of the great reset.
We are being bankrupted by the BoE and the green blob and no one especially fishy and his sidekick will do anything about it.
The party of sound money. Don’t make me laugh.
November 26, 2022
Incompetent, or deliberate? My money is on deliberate. I don’t know why the UK is being deliberately sacrificed in this way, but the reckoning will come at the next GE, if we can last that long. Will be still be allowed a FAIR election? I even have doubts about that. Deceit and fraud seems to be top of the agenda these days.
Small business are going out of business, bigger business is going abroad, the brain drain has started, there will be many deaths this winter, due to lack of heating and other essentials now priced out of reach, and the free essentials such as doctors, dentists and NHS are scarce resources for the masses, but the illegals will get priority medical care and be kept warm and well fed for at our expense. Not that they appreciate it.
This government needs to go, NOW, not in 2 years. We don’t want the Labour either, which will be much the same, LibDems are anything but democratic and the Greens really are loony and would have us all living in caves with grass and insects to eat, if we were lucky. Your party has drifted so far to the left that people are now calling Labour and the CONS, the Uniparty. We need Reform, in a BIG way!