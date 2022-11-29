Being in office does not mean a Minister is in power – My Article for Conservative Home

Being in office does not mean a Minister is in power. The present government has some attractive policies and ambitions, but it is finding it tough to get them adopted and implemented.
It wants inflation down as does the public but is caught up with the largely false doctrine that the Bank of England is independent. It appears boxed in by the past large mistakes of the Bank. This is a body owned by the taxpayer, whose Governor is appointed by the government and who reports to both the Chancellor and the Treasury Committee of Parliament. On its website it tells us that its dominant policy of the last 12 years, printing loads of money and buying bonds was one where it was merely acting as the agent of the Treasury. It is true that successive Chancellors from Alastair Darling to Jeremy Hunt signed off all the bond buying and selling and indemnified the Treasury against the entire predictable huge losses they will now make on these bonds they bought so badly. Unfortunately the Bank’s independence over interest rates led to them being too low for too long and an inflation five times the level set out in their target and the instructions from Parliament and government to them. . Ministers now need to get a grip on the losses and the policy moves to get inflation back to the 2% where government wanted it. The public will blame Ministers more than the Bank for the inflation and for any recession the Bank now wants to correct its past mistakes.
The government wants migration down but has just presided over a record number of new arrivals over the last year. The government looks powerless to stop the flow of illegal travellers across the channel most days. Ministers do want the numbers down. They have made that clear to their officials. They have put legislation through to toughen the rules. They have tipped more money into Home Office budgets. They have gone hoarse asking officials to speed up consideration of asylum claims, and asking legal advisers to ensure people cannot defeat a fair decision they are not an asylum seeker by frequent appeals and legal stunts. Instead of this working Ministers get briefed against and complained against for being impatient to demand a policy it appears officials do not like, and clever lawyers run rings round the current law designed to stop them. Some combination of new laws, better administration and fewer enticements to come are needed to bring a success. The PM needs to back his Home Secretary to get it done.
It wants more young people to be able to afford a home. I agree. Controlling numbers of new people coming to live here is the single most important thing the government could do to help. If every year we need to build the equivalent of a city the size of Portsmouth – or last year twice the size, a city like Liverpool – to house the new arrivals it is no wonder we are short of homes. Most of the new migrants need the lower priced homes and the social housing which young people also need. The government needs to end the cheap labour model based on granting more permits to migrants to come and take low wage jobs. This is cheap for the employer but dear for the taxpayer, who is left with the bill for top up benefits, social housing, extra public service provision and the rest.
It wants to deliver the Brexit it promised to win a decisive victory in 2019 on the slogan of getting Brexit done. To do so it needs to persevere with the Northern Ireland protocol legislation and understand the EU has no intention of reaching a negotiated settlement that is fair. Their negotiating mandate never changes and does not allow flexibility. The Unionists will not re join the Assembly all the time EU law has to apply to Northern Ireland and all the time the ECJ rules over them. We need to restore the UK internal market as the Protocol promised but as the EU prevents.
It wants to deliver the Brexit wins that come from being independent, yet so often Ministers are talked out of them . Where are the VAT cuts? Where the generous Enterprise Zones and Freeports? Where the improved or removed EU regulations to allow business to flourish? Where are the plans and finance to rebuild our fishing industry? Where the grants and encouragement to reclaim lost market share by growing more of our own food again as we did before we joined the Common Agricultural Policy? Why can’t Whitehall and Ministers review all EU law and decide what needs keeping over the next year. Each department knows the law concerned.
It wants to level up the country. The Conservative way is to spread the wealth and income more widely, helping those on lower incomes into better jobs and business opportunities. It is not based on increasing tax rates on the rich and on companies. It is about growing the pie so each person’s slice can be bigger. Conservatism at its best gets out of the way of the many who can lead their own lives and get on in the world if taxes and regulations allow them, whilst helping those in need. It means helping people develop their abilities, not concentrating on disabilities and restraints. All so often policies to do this are delayed or overwhelmed by more of the high tax high subsidy public sector led approach which has failed over so many years to make lower income places as successful as we wish.
This government does not have long to motivate the official government and quangoland to achieve the greater freedom and prosperity people voted for in 2019. It must show determination and strong friendly persuasion to get change in Whitehall before Whitehall’s resistance helps engineer a change of government.
80 Comments
November 29, 2022
Good morning.
But after being in power for over 12 years it has achieved nothing. How many PM’s ? How many Chancellors of the Exchequer ? How many Home Secretary’s ?
For Sir Keir Starmer MP to be the next PM, assuming they do not get rid of Rushi, all he has to do is keep breathing.
November 29, 2022
True, 12 wasted years.
First act of vandalism, decimating the armed forces.
Blowing up perfectly good coal fired power stations and yesterday national grid telling that there may be power cuts due to technical problems in France.
Why are we relying in France which is a hostile power.
The tories need to go the same as Canada a complete wipeout and renewal.
November 29, 2022
Achieved nothing and have done huge net harm, this despite even having a decent majority for the last three years. They & Boris got all the big things wrong. The lockdowns, test and trace, dumping Covid infected people into care homes, the net harm vaccines even for children, HS2, the duff degrees, masks, school closures, the vested interests and corruption, the money printing/inflation causing, the vast manifesto ratting tax increases, the bloated and incompetent state sector and the dire and still declining NHS…
November 29, 2022
Exactly! JR repeats his claim that it’s everyone’s fault except the Conservative government that has been in power for over TWELVE years
November 29, 2022
Yes, Parliament is supreme and we have had twelve years of Tory parliaments.
Sir John continues to protest that they’ve never had the power to do much in this time, however, that all that is wrong is someone else’s fault.
I’d say that they have done rather too much, and that millions are suffering as a result on the other hand.
November 29, 2022
@Mark B +1
November 29, 2022
20% of people in Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester are on welfare when there are record job vacancies. JR, your party and govt need to get a grip when wages are chasing welfare payments!!
Ridiculous inflation rise for welfare plans £900 lump sum!! I wonder if this is a draw to the world with free health care education and housing!
Let us “be clear” your party and govt.’s have not been serious to do anything. Hunt stated during his economy destroying budget he wants more as does extreme left wing OBR. Get rid of the OBR! Your party does not have to follow Labour.
Sunak on China. What action has he taken? Sunak still gives our taxes in aid by hundreds of millions to China after Hong Kong, Covid threats to Tawain, covid, human rights! His chancellor believes in Chinese lock down methods and his wife on China state TV!!
No one believes your party any more.
November 29, 2022
Unfortunately, today the UK has a governing party with two competing versions of Thatcherism, both of which are totally unsuitable for the current state of the economy. The cut tax Truss version and the cut tax OR cut debt Sunak version.
The UK is a very different animal today to what it was in the eighties when the UK had a current account surplus thanks to Oil and Gas bonanza in the North Sea, that was used to pay down debt, not invest. In the Eighties, the services and finance sectors made up 65% of the economy; today it is nearer 89% and investment spending has nearly halved.
An industrial plan that creates customer demand; that needs a spending government, not a debt reducing government. It needs a government strategy in which public sector investment leverages private. It needs a government deploying its available natural, human and fiat currency resources to the point of inflation. Frankly, this government needs another Heseltine but there is no sign of anyone who comes close.
November 29, 2022
An article for the laughably-titled ‘Conservative Home’ is rather like doing missionary work.
The words will probably fall on deaf ears there.
Gauke is the hero of the Lib Dem crowd who seem to lurk on that site.
November 29, 2022
“ConHome is like a weird supplement in the Guardian for peevish Metropolitan liberals who insist on voting ‘Conservative’ for some reason”
Comment on Guido Fawkes site
November 29, 2022
Sir John is still pushing the line that the Government wants to do all these things, but is stopped by Officials.
If that were the case, they’d dispense with the services of the Officials and Quangocrats who are blocking their Agenda and – if necessary – they’d change the law in order to do it.
They’ve done neither. And there’s a very good reason for that: they don’t want to.
It isn’t Governmental impotence or even incompetence. They don’t want to.
November 29, 2022
+ many Donna. I agree 100%.
November 29, 2022
+1. “By their deeds shall ye know them”.
November 29, 2022
Donna, that’s the problem. You say…. government wants to do these things but officials won’t let them…
I suspect we don’t fully realise how many of the ‘officials’ who won’t let the government do these things there are. And how many Labourites have been put in place over time because of everything being run so centralised (such as the approved list of no candidates).
UK Column had an article a year or two ago showing governments to be third down from the top of the power hierarchy, globally. Not just the UK government. It’s taken years to get to where we are.
You are right though, one would expect they’d dispense with the services of the Officials and Quangocrats who are blocking their Agenda and – if necessary – they’d change the law in order to do it. To achieve this, those who are anti the nation state need to be removed. A mammoth task, but where’s there a will there’s a way. Clearly, as you say, barely anyone has the desire to make these changes.
November 29, 2022
This gentle wringing of hands murmuring ‘it ain’t me guv’ will not do, it simply doesn’t convince anyone.
Every chance this government will be remembered as the weakest, malign bunch of political cowards ever!
November 29, 2022
+1. How are clever lawyers or civil servants preventing the relatively simple measure of withdrawing from the UN Global Compact on Migration, which was signed against the wishes of the British people? This would at least be a declaration of intent.
November 29, 2022
Yes. It was Theresa May that signed up to the UN Migration Pact, which agrees to treat economic migrants as if they are fleeing from persecution and to assist them, so that’s what the civil servants are doing. It’s present ministers who will not revoke it, because they always follow the Rules based order and UN.
November 29, 2022
It certainly seems as if they don’t want to. Though impotence, with an 80 seat majority, or incompetence would also be damning.
It’s also a bit late in the day for a ‘Yes Minister’ defence.
Viktor Orban gets things done. No migrant problem there. No excuses.
November 29, 2022
+1
They could change civil service employment back to what it was. No, they want virtue signalling left wing crap to build on Labour policy!!
Still shovelling our taxes by the billion to Ukraine which is of no strategic interest to country. It only acts as an excuse and cover for failed energy policy and net stupid!
November 29, 2022
Precisely. Andrew Neil’s quote. Incompetence or ignorance’
Ministers want to do things but are talked out of doing them. Precisely the point made by Neill, whenever there is pushback, Ministers fold led by Sunak.
They are pathetically weak and out of their depth letting down the people that voted for them.
Nothing can or will change in the next 18 months apart from the agony/absurdity being prolonged.
November 29, 2022
Donna :
Absolutely correct.
November 29, 2022
Where is the cheap energy?
JF
(Cancel Sizewell C before it becomes a sunk cost excuse.)
November 29, 2022
As opposed to a Sunak cost excuse?
November 29, 2022
at 0750 today our “marvellous” windmills are delivering precisely 1 GW of electricity. Gas is providing 21.4 GW.
So it’s obvious: we need less gas production and more windmills.
November 29, 2022
Sizewell B is producing cheap energy. We should have built ten of them. But it doesn’t have protection from an aircraft hit and they chose a French design for C which is expensive, takes ages to build and isn’t working in China. Why can’t we adapt the original design and put a protective steel frame around it?
November 29, 2022
Where is the cheap on demand & easily stored energy – it is under our feet and under our seas. The Chinese are using loads of it to make electric cars, batteries and many of the other product we import from them while we export our industries and jobs & freeze our elderly thanks to May’s moronic net zero lunacy.
So EasyJet and Rolls-Royce (Aerospace) have tested a hydrogen powered turbo jet engine in essentially a PR stunt. We already knew this was perfectly possible but why do it? Far more expensive than aviation fuel, far more dangerous (and heavier to store especially on an aircraft) plus we have no hydrogen wells or mines anyway. Hydrogen (green or grey) is just an expensive and very inefficient battery system to store energy – far better, cheaper, more efficient and safer ways to power aircraft with more sensible, more efficient and far safer aviation fuels natural or synthetic.
November 29, 2022
We had cheap energy before net-zero using coal, gas & oil
We had controlled migration before Blaire, the ECHR, the UN Global Compact for Migration
We had a police force before the woke society took over
We had politicians before they allowed the civil service, and international organisations to dominate and set policy
We had a Christian society, a church, a faith and Christmas celebrations before our government(s) introduced policies of multi-cultural, none-offence and inclusivity
November 29, 2022
If the Government is powerless in actually ‘doing’ the things you refer to, as opposed to ‘wanting’ them, what on earth is the point of having a Government.! They should change the law, as and when required. They have done so, in some cases, before.
They should show some backbone, as the public are utterly fed up, with the excuses.
When it comes to raising taxes, they are quick off the mark.
November 29, 2022
When it comes to raising taxes, they are quick off the mark.
And this simple sentence exposes this article like ripping a duvet off a cheating partner.
November 29, 2022
100% agreed!
And since there is nothing the poor little govt. can do ( until they decide to lock us in our houses again) what WILL they do when the money for 5 * hotels finally runs out and absolutely no one believes what they say about anything? And how about when it is standing room only on this God forsaken island?
Seen Brussels? Or is all that actually going according to plan?
November 29, 2022
Tories got a majority to deliver Brexit. They failed to deliver by choice. NI protocol more to save N.Ireland and not break act of union, regain fishing waters, etc. stop EU annexing N.Ireland is more important than Ukraine!
80 seat majority and they could not deliver their own manifesto!! Why? Because they did not want to deliver manifesto! Ie Brexit, immigration and economy!!
November 29, 2022
Perhaps the UK needs a kinder version of the French Revolution: Radical change but without punishing the offenders. People would be so appreciative of the restoration of sensible govt and everyday happiness. Laughing at the stupidity of the old govt would replace any thought of revenge with deep satisfaction.
November 29, 2022
Agreed – I despair of this present administration – “In office but not in Power” indeed.
November 29, 2022
…Yes… And then there is the Global Warming idiocy. My wife turned 80 this year and it breaks my heart to see her sitting shivering in her dressing gown by a cold radiator. We are importing huge amounts of coal to burn for electricity. We import fracked oil from the USA. We have closed the steel works at Redcar.
All the marks of a really bad socialist government. And then there is the tax burden and the civil service wfh…
November 29, 2022
The Climate Change Act & Net Zero are indeed economic insanity and environmental lunacy. Evil too.
November 29, 2022
Mike – You can get heating prescribed by the NHS now.
Imagine the abuses of that ‘treatment’ by those who work the system. Who’s keeping tabs on it ?
November 29, 2022
They closed the steel works at Redcar because Corus/Tata were getting over a billion pound pay off from the ETS (emission trading scheme ), not a ton of carbon was actually saved, a bureaucratic shuffling of paper ended a chunk of our industrial base and our politicians allowed it , for they are gripped by the Net Zero Zealotry and had no wish to support our unfashionable heavy industry.
November 29, 2022
+1
Tory govt would rather give aid to China!! Good old Hunt.
November 29, 2022
You note the frustrations of reducing the number of asylum seekers coming to the UK. However of the 500,000 net arrivals last year most had permission to come. Why do we allow so many in legally? Surely a Government Minister can control that?
November 29, 2022
Yes, Ministers managed to arrange for 170,000 Ukrainians and 50,000 Afghanis to arrive fairly sharpish and all those students too, all of whom get the right to stay. Ministers also managed to close down Marston and ship the illegals into hotels when they tried.
November 29, 2022
Pete B
The immigration problem. Another example of measures being put in place that stops government ability to change…
Remember a while ago there were a lot of references in reader comments to common purpose training? These folk are now in place in many, many positions… stopping government. It’s just that since we left the EU, and expected to be be free to do what we want, that it’s become apparent just how tied government’s hands are.
November 29, 2022
Because the economy would be hit very hard if it were stopped, and the services offered by important sectors e.g. health and care would collapse without them.
They used to come largely from the European Union before your brexit, but you voted to stop that, and so you should be very happy, because in large measure you have.
This, as was patiently and repeatedly explained to you would be the result, is indeed the result.
November 29, 2022
+1
November 29, 2022
Yes, Sir John, but Parliament has failed us all, especially since the referendum on Brexit; six years of obstruction and of failure to legislate to implement the promises made to control our laws, borders, and money.
November 29, 2022
You say “the government wants brexit to be delivered “. I’m afraid that won’t be delivered because come the next election the Conservatives are out. Labour will not following up on brexit and will just end it where it is.
If Conservatives get back in sometime in the future they’ll just forget about it for the failure it has been.
November 29, 2022
It doesn’t matter how negligent, how incompetent nor how deceitful his party in government is, Sir John will remain loyal and thus assist in our betrayal. Those who oppose him know he is no threat, he can easily be ignored as we can see. This article is proof. If he himself put these matters first he would resign.
November 29, 2022
Poor Sir John caught up in the business of ‘politics’ where whatever he say’s/ does is completely ignored by everyone who matters. They are all out of step except John – it must be terribly frustrating
November 29, 2022
“It wants inflation down as does the public” perhaps so why did Sunak and the Boris Gov. cause this inflation in the first place with their currency debasement, lockdown, tax, borrow and piss down the drain policies?
November 29, 2022
Your post today reads like a manifesto for an alternative government, Sir John. I’d back it, but would my vote or those of any number of like-minded voters connect with getting the actions you set out? What would the Conservatives do if they stayed in office? Why would they not do the same as they’ve done for the last 12 years, pursue agendas different from those their supporters say they want? More government intervention, higher government expenditure and taxes, promotion of UN globalist policies such as increased migration, destabilising military adventurism, the list goes on. As long as your party in government remains dominated by the likes of Gove, Hunt and Wallace, who clearly support these globalist policies, I see no prospect of the change of course it will need to stay in office beyond 2024.
November 29, 2022
Why are Andrew Bailey, and the treasury officials, still in their jobs? Why are most of the incompetent senior civil servants still in their jobs? What on earth do you expect when the people you choose to make these huge decisions are either incompetent, or have no interest in the well being of the UK and its people? In fact the opposite appears to be the intention of the UK government, and the indigenous are at the very bottom of their priorities. The rest of the world and its people takes priority and will they appreciate it? Will they hell. They’ll just hold out their hands for more while we freeze and/or starve but maybe someone in government will have a nice lucrative job waiting for them when they get kicked out.
This government has to go, and it should go NOW! I still find it hard to believe that a government could be SO bad and so damaging to its own country. This is far, far, worse than incompetence.
Nothing personal, Sir John. When I say ‘you’ I mean your ‘government’ (if it can be classed as such).
November 29, 2022
“It wants more young people to be able to afford a home. I agree. Controlling numbers of new people coming to live here is the single most important thing the government could do to help”
That is not true. The single most important thing is to build more houses but you and your NIMBY chums want to prevent that by making it subject to local approval which we all know will never be given.
November 29, 2022
What an awful litany of failure – 80 seat majority.
I don’t think “it wants” to do any of the above and is certainly responsible for the current state of affairs. There is a complete inability to control the narrative and move on with the plans “it wants” to pursue. The Truss – Kwarteng budget being the latest failure.
Time for change!
November 29, 2022
So when are the Government going to get a grip on all of these failures and make so called better policies work.
For goodness sake they cannot even do the simple stuff and instruct direct employees to come into the office and work, but still pay them the London weighting allowance.
Face facts John, our Governments have been absolutely useless and clueless for years.
November 29, 2022
No disagreement with this article – wholehearted approval, in fact.
Cut the number of MPs and Ministers and cut their pay, pensions and perks.
The democratic industry is clearly as redundant as the mining industry was in the ’80s.
A Tory Government with an 80 seat majority is no use what … so… ever.
“Who runs Britain ?” Well it clearly isn’t the voters.
November 29, 2022
Ministers don’t seem to have a problem implementing hated policies and increasing our taxes to the highest levels ever.
This country is broken and I firmly put the blame on politicians over the last 30 years.
It’s pathetic trying to blame civil servants.
November 29, 2022
When all but a small proportion of the population is not eligible, why is legal aid available to migrants who have made made no contribution? This does not happen in other countries.
November 29, 2022
I do not accept that this bunch of ministers, or their recent predecessors, want to get these things done. They didn’t seem to have any problem in curtailing our liberty and freedom during the last three years. If they really wanted them done they would take action and not just make facile sound bites. They need to remember that actions speak louder than words, as they will discover at the next elextion when your party will be annihilated.
November 29, 2022
Excellent article, Sir John, but it could have been shorter. It could have simply said we have a government of incompetents! From David Cameron onwards, we have had a succession of weak PMs.
It is summed up in the saying; If we employ people weaker than ourselves, we will become a government of pygmies, if we employ people stronger than ourselves, we will become a government of giants!
The fact that no PM has wanted you in government for the last 12 years sums it up. You should have stood for the leadership as a conservative & you may have won! Now perhaps you should be talking to Reform since the party you joined & represented for many years is no longer conservative.
November 29, 2022
It is not credible that the government with all its resources and capabilities is unable to stop illegal immigration. I do not agree that the government is powerless. The fact is there is not the will. As Donna says above ‘it does not want to’. Which poses the question, why ?
November 29, 2022
O/T but I saw that the government was getting a good kicking, on the subject of the Apprenticeship Levy, in the Commons yesterday. A U-turn here would be welcome. Too often, this Conservative government remains attached to policies that are just not working.
November 29, 2022
Sir John
‘Being in office does not mean a Minister is in power.’ I disagree with you on this, it is the refusal of Government and for that matter Parliament to accept they are the UK’s Power and providers of its checks and balances that is the problem.
The Establishment the Civil Service, the Treasury, the Bank of England and the Office of Budget Responsibility are all constructs of the UK’s elected Government. These entities are funded by the TaxPayer and work on behalf of the TaxPayer, Government and Parliament are then paid to ensure they work exclusively for the benefit of the UK and produce the results the UK needs.
There is no ‘get out’ the elected Parliament and the Government are the de-facto in every sense the Boss, CEO, MD working with direct instructions of the UK Shareholders(The Citizens/The TaxPayer). If the Government, our MP’s and yes even yourself Sir John disagree then you have no place in a Democratic Parliament.
November 29, 2022
‘Controlling numbers of new people coming to live here is the single most important thing the government could do to help [bring about affordable homes].’
Allowing house prices to crash significantly would be more beneficial as it would not only put them within reach of those not yet on the property ladder but it would lower the stamp-duty tax of buying, creating more transactions in the market and make it easier for the workforce to relocate. This is achieved by interest rates returning to long-term norms which would have the additional benefit of killing zombie companies, freeing the capital and assets they hold to be more productive elsewhere, raising GDP.
Now, no Government is going to prefer to do this so how can a rate rise back to 6% that’s here to stay ever come about? What ill fate has to befall the Government so it has no choice?
November 29, 2022
‘The government looks powerless to stop the flow of illegal travellers’. No it isn’t powerless, the Government are the Law Makers of the Sovereign Democratic UK no one else. They could have repealed, or changed the Laws causing the problem months if not years ago. It is Government that has chosen not to.
November 29, 2022
You ask the questions that many of us are constantly asking.
Like your Gov. you have no answers.
November 29, 2022
The systematic briefing against any minister making a serious challenge to blob policy is particularly pernicious. We saw it with Priti Patel then Suella Braverman and now Dominic Raab. Had some minister had the sense and courage to lead a charge against the preposterous HS2 vanity project it would presumably have happened to him / her.
So let’s have this enquiry into mr raab, but let it be a fair enquiry where he hears the allegations and who made them (such as putting a tomato back into a pret a manger bag in a reportedly intimidating fashion). If he is found not to be guilty of ‘bullying’ can we please then have an enquiry into whether there have been coordinated attempts to undermine ministers from within the civil service. Of course should there be people who have done this they must be dismissed for cause.
November 29, 2022
Sir John
Even you must have noticed and taken note of the frustrations from your contributors here and similar views expressed elsewhere.
The Democratic Independent Sovereign UK, ‘isn’t’ because it doesn’t have a Government. Every day things slide due to inaction, sound bites yes(Levelling Up how stupid is that) actual decision making Government No.
There can be no blame attributed elsewhere. Energy is all at the Governments door 12 years of action with the Conservatives, then add in Labour. Inflation is all at the Governments door, they failed to provide the facilities for a secure resilient economy. Even the Ukraine isn’t an excuse, a proper Government would have been ahead of that game as well – the World is unpredictable. To much virtual signalling by Government and all it controls.
It is an endless list. Do we need the TaxPayer to be funding a Parliament or a Government when they perpetually refuse to do the very things they are paid for?
November 29, 2022
Brilliant article John. Why aren’t you Prime Minister or Chancellor? We need more Conservative MP’s like you or the Conservative Party will be wiped out in the next election.
November 29, 2022
Reading this John one has to ask why have a government at all? Basically what you’re telling us is that every issue that’s important to us won’t get done due to snivelling civil servants who want it their way and a government that’s weak. So why do we vote? There is such a thing as sacking people that don’t deliver. Give them a P45.
November 29, 2022
I get it that the blob wishes to obstruct Ministers from pursuing their policies , but that is no excuse for Ministers allowing them to succeed , the blob is only succeeding because Ministers are unwilling to will the means to achieve their aims.
The invasion on our Southern coast is such an example, here Ministers are unwilling to do the necessary to stop it. They lock us all down for Covid but they can’t stop boats invading our shores, which is farcical, it is not a matter of can’t it is a matter of won’t, they won’t change the laws that facilitate this invasion , and the blob knows it, so we are treated on this merry dance of chaos.
November 29, 2022
Given that the EU will not agree a Northern Ireland Protocol that is fair, what should we do?
November 29, 2022
Sir John
Time for a big reality check. What has and will continue to happen is because countless governments have still not grasped the nettles in the way that they and the civil, public services operate.
The whole swamp needs draining in the two houses and all governmental departments. Aĺl of it has been infiltrated and taken over by woke beliefs and people are too scared to rebel against it. We are operating a 19th century structure and nothing will change.
November 29, 2022
No! It must sack civil servants who don’t do as they are told. It’s very simple. One verbal warning, one written warning, then dismissal. Then employ people who will do as they are told.
It’s quite bizarre. Because the Tory Party won’t do what is necessary to get its policies implemented, we are going to get a Labour government. Don’t your lot get it? They are in a suicide mission. The civil servants will still have a job after the next election. You won’t.
November 29, 2022
Scrolling down the article, paragraph by paragraph, as your tone became more pointed, I’d actually thought you where going to announce your ‘crossing the floor’
A great article today that’s supported by many on this diary and ignored by the government and the Tory parliamentary party …you have a 70 seat majority for gods sake
November 29, 2022
The nationalised NHS model was doomed from the very start
Vernon Bogdanor in the Telegraph Today.
Sure was, and “free” at the point of use a disaster too as then you have to ration it by delays.
As Bogdanor sensible puts it “If demand for health care is nearly unlimited and cannot be rationed by price, it must be rationed in some other way. The NHS rations through shortages – of staff – and waiting lists. Additional rationing is achieved by those who “do not want to bother the doctor”, often at cost to their health, while large numbers go private, so creating the two-tier health system Bevan hoped to avoid”
Yet no government since has dared to sort this Labour created mess/disaster out.
November 29, 2022
If they are not in power and able to do the job they should insist on being given the powers or they should resign. Priti Patel should have done this and so should Braverman.
November 29, 2022
Sir John,
No mention of the CAGW/Net Zero CO2 policy designed to destroy our economy and then social cohesion through the forced transition from cheap, abundant, reliable, high energy density fossil fuels and nuclear to expensive, meagre, unreliable low energy density renewables coupled with impractical heat pumps and evs?
All to save our 1% contribution to global CO2 emissions, not that CO2 is the main cause of global temperature fluctuations anyway.
As I write wind is providing 0.61GW from an installed capacity of 27GW and solar 0.38GW.
The meme that renewable energy is nine times cheaper than fossil fuels is complete nonsense, even if you are willing to accept intermittency.
China has seen recently some social disruption as a result of its net zero Covid policy but this will pale into insignificance compared to our eventual social upheaval caused by the continuation of our Parliament’s net zero CO2 policy.
The question is, who is driving us to this disaster, if it is not our Government Ministers?
November 29, 2022
PS :
Yesterday the National Grid ESO issued the second Capacity Market Notice (“CMN”) of the winter, again on a day with low wind output.
Would someone who knows Boreas Johnson please ask him to increase the amount of wind.
1000 years after the King Cnut/tide story, we still have people who believe they can control the weather and prevent climate change.
November 29, 2022
You ask so many “whys” and “wheres” but in all of these policy areas, the solution is in your Ministerial colleagues’ gift. They’re not listening to you or their electorates. They seem to be slaves to the Sir Humphrey types who actually run the country how THEY want to not how the electorate determined they should. It’s so disheartening, depressing and it’s game over I’m afraid. Civil Servants are effectively on a go slow (there never was a go fast) to eke out their time to the inevitable Labour Government they feel they’ll identify with better.
November 29, 2022
“Being in office does not mean a Minister is in power.”
So why are they in office?
As Bill Shankly said, “If he’s not influencing the game, what’s he doing on the pitch?”
The current majority of Ministers, indeed the current majority of the CPP, don’t care who is in power as a change of Government would bring the same policies of CAGW/Net Zero, high immigration, high taxation and high wasteful spending.
November 29, 2022
I wonder how many others are begining to feel a huge ‘indifference’ (doesn’t really describe the sensation) to many of these issues Sir John? I can’t do anything to influence these matters and it doesn’t seem that the political classes share any of my concerns, be that the economy, migration or energy security. So what is the point in knashing my teeth and fretting over it? My gas/electricity direct debit will double again in January, having more than doubled over the past year. Why? Because no one had the good sense to ensure a practical, long term energy soluttion for the UK, prefering to posture at COP instead. Frankly, I’ve given up on the Conservatives Sir John. Unfortunately, I think you are whistling in the wilderness.