“Implementing the 2019 Conservative Manifesto”

My main advice to the Prime Minister is to revisit the 2019 Manifesto and complete our delivery of it. We all signed up to it and pledged to do what it offered. There are still things to do to keep our word. Actual Manifesto pledges are in bold type.
There are 3 main headings:
- Take back control of our borders . Fewer low skilled migrants. Overall numbers will come down.
The government needs as a matter of urgency to pass legislation preventing long delays and too many appeals against decisions fairly made. It needs to expedite processing of asylum claims. It needs to end the use of hotels and reduce the pull factors encouraging illegal economic migrants.
It needs to have a less generous system of visas for legal migrants, reducing low paid migration. It should intensify improvements to welfare and work policies so many more people currently not working are in jobs and better off as a result.
We will not allow serious criminals into the country. Cut foreign nationals in prison.
Just get on with that.
2. Will not raise rates of National Insurance, Income tax, VAT. Raise National Insurance threshold. Lower energy bills.
The Manifesto pointed to great growth and prosperity from lower or restrained taxes. The government needs to re work a growth package, to include lower VAT on fuel and energy, with a better tax regime for the self employed and small business.
3. Get Brexit done. Take back control of our laws, our money, trade policy. Full control of our fishing waters. Take the whole country out as one United Kingdom. Northern Ireland to enjoy the full economic benefits of Brexit.
The government did get Brexit done but there remains issues concerning Northern Ireland and fishing.
The government needs to complete the Northern Ireland legislation to remove ECJ interference from Northern Ireland and to enforce the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol which clearly state NI is part of the UK internal market so should be free of checks on goods moving from GB to NI. There should be no enforced regulatory alignment for domestic activities in NI/GB.
The government needs to set out expansion plans for our fishing industry along with proper protections against large scale foreign industrial trawlers and undue quota for overseas vessels.
What the Manifesto did not say
It did not promise a full scale reform of social care. It said “We will seek a cross party consensus for social care reform” which still does not exist.
It did promise net zero by 2050 but did not commit to any particular milestones this Parliament.
November 30, 2022
Good Morning,
Yes, this should have been done, by the PM who wrote it, stood on it, and won a huge majority for it. He then got bored with the hard work, got pressured by foreign interests and forgot the whole lot in favour of Prosecco and parties.
Now why do you think the Dynamic Duo of Downing Street, who are not even listening to their members, will do any better?
Sorry Sir J. you are the last of the real Tories, please turn out the lights…
November 30, 2022
+1. The Tories over the last 12+ years have got almost all the big things wrong. Tax to death, borrow and waste Socialists Hunt and Mr (currency debaser) Sunak two of the worse offenders. Net zero, the lockdown the ineffective and dangerous vaccines, the censors’ charter (Online Harms Bill), zero border controls and the absurd tax level perhaps the worse things.
November 30, 2022
“None of the Above” did not appear as an option on the 2019 Election voting slip.
However, many of those who voted Conservative now see what it meant. The flaming torch changed from a beacon of light to destruction by fire. Now the scribbled out tree symbolises the damage amid waste.
November 30, 2022
I see total failure. Increased taxes on income and other taxes by not increasing indexes by stealth. Mass immigration causing crises in health, education, housing etc. Gutless approach to EU re NI and fishing whilst still paying them for…. nothing. Woke public services and surrender to all things minority ignoring conservative voters. Just what is the point of the Tory Party?
November 30, 2022
The government’s record on vaccines was initially great – but then it went off the rails, becoming worryingly authoritarian, and, inexplicably, pushing vaccination on the young and very young. I took the first two jabs, and the booster, but no more. With few risk-factors, I now fear the side-effects more than the disease.
The government, at the behest of Cummings, also flirted with Project MOONSHOT, which would have spaffed over £100 billion on testing anything with a pulse, on a willy-nilly basis. I see that Austria went the same way and has tested its citizens some 22 times each, at huge expense. That’s about three times higher than our testing-rate. Their reward? A death-rate that’s only very marginally better than our own – and ours was always over-stated, because of our politcicians confusing ‘with’ for ‘of’.
November 30, 2022
Peter Wood
The dynamic duo conjures up the picture of Del and Rodney running down the road in their Batman and Robin outfits. A good comparison in more ways then one. Between them what we have got couldn’t run a market stall never mind the country.
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Sir John kindly highlights one among many of the UK’s problems re constitution and legitimacy.
When during an election a prospective PM says “my government will…” then that is only binding on him/her and his/er government. However, we have had two since then, and neither have been tested by election.
So we have a very good argument here for constitutional reform.
Thank you Sir John.
November 30, 2022
As it is not even binding on the he or she who says it your argument is more flawed than usual.
November 30, 2022
They inherit the manifesto under which they submitted themselves for election. Ie they are bound by the promises of the 2019 manifesto. No constitutional reform needed.
November 30, 2022
The dynamic duo.
You must be joking, my cat is more dynamic.
Controlled decline is what they stand for ready to shoe horn us back into the EU.
I don’t believe fishy ever was a committed leaver, just a band wagon passenger.
Windmills 2gw today and Gove wants to carpet the land with thousands more.
He’s having a laugh.
November 30, 2022
Sizewell C, another white elephant of untested technology. Flammville still not on line, 10 years late.
Chinese one shut down due to cracks and corrosion.
Being built by a hostile government.
Crazy
November 30, 2022
My cat is a lovely boy called Teddy, and he is mostly static but can be very dynamic if he wants.
November 30, 2022
It Fishy and his sidekick don’t want.
They’re just Davos placemen.
November 30, 2022
Dreadful, Dastardly, Do-nothing,…. what’s your suggestions ? Just has to alliterate.
November 30, 2022
Deluded, dogmatic, dissembler, drained, delirious?
November 30, 2022
Yes, of course, in relative terms the UK will be in decline, unless you want to stop the developing world from developing? That would be very silly as it is the key to solving problems such as over population. So get over that.
The problem for the UK however, under the brexit tories, is absolute decline, and the causes of that are self evident.
November 30, 2022
@Peter Wood +1. We all should never forget those failures forged by Boris Johnson, were failures of the whole cabinet at the time – the collective responsibility. So how the hell did the Conservatives in Parliment vote for more failure?
November 30, 2022
Sunak does not care. He will carry on for two years until he loses the election. Hunt will find a well paid sinecure like Clegg or Miliband.
The Conservative Party will not remove the pair and are now resigned to defeat anyway.
November 30, 2022
Maybe the Dynamic Duo could produce a new manifesto and say why the other one is in the bin
November 30, 2022
John, do you know what Net Zero is? No you don’t. Nobody does because it’s a howling nonsense which will crash our economy. Making rich virtue signalers buy taxpayer subsidised EVs does what precisely? What about the thousands and thousands of 12 wheeler attics across Europe? Diesels. All discussion has been about ELECTRICITY GENERATION and failure. What about decarbonising aviation, shipping agriculture, construction? Futile futile futile . We emit 1% China 31% CO2. Futile futile. Now read this up John, CO2 does not control the climate. CO2 does not control the climate. Get a GWPF scientist to brief you. It’s not difficult
November 30, 2022
If only they would do that!
But there is no honour.
They are busy playing games with windmills and socialism. They have no care for us or the country.
Has any other government ever succeeded in conquering, laying waste, invading and occupying its own country?
Like this BlairCon govt. has?
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Cuibono
+1 Good post.
November 30, 2022
Thanks!
November 30, 2022
Cuibono
Well put! It certainly looks the way you describe things.
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Unfortunately there is a disconnect. Writing words in a manifesto is easy. Changing laws and implementing policies is hard.
Boris probably had the intent to see things through but got distracted with Covid and carnivals.
Rishi is appeasing the civil service and bowing to orthodox thinking.
November 30, 2022
Why should changing laws be hard? There is a >75 majority, keep it simple and the sleepy H of L can’t stop it.
November 30, 2022
Agree, it shouldn’t be hard… Yet here we are with a govt that seems incapable of action.
November 30, 2022
Changing laws should not be hard. Not with an 80 seat majority! How long did (my bete noire) the Benn Act take? Where there is a will, there is a way, or are only destructive, undemocratic and damaging laws allowed by this ‘government’?
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
This week Heaton-Harris rushed through legislation for N.Ireland to cut MPs pay to force them to cave to EU agenda! So it is possible.
November 30, 2022
I disagree, with an 80 seat majority they could’ve enacted all the manifesto pledges within the first quarter …they chose not too
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Cuibono,
‘Breathes there the man, with soul so dead,
Who never to himself hath said,
This is my own, my native land!
Whose heart hath ne’er within him burn’d,
As home his footsteps he hath turn’d,
From wandering on a foreign strand!
If such there breathe, go, mark him well;
For him no Minstrel raptures swell;
High though his titles, proud his name,
Boundless his wealth as wish can claim;
Despite those titles, power, and pelf,
The wretch, concentred all in self,
Living, shall forfeit fair renown,
And, doubly dying, shall go down
To the vile dust, from whence he sprung,
Unwept, unhonour’d, and unsung.’
Sir Walter Scott
November 30, 2022
Are there any cultures other than ours which are disallowed?
November 30, 2022
Sound advice from you to the prime minister. Has he given any to you perhaps, like “pipe down for we are not going to do any of that so stop reminding people of the manifesto pledges as it makes us look bad”?
(Were we not to have forty new hospitals too?)
November 30, 2022
Our kind host offered good advice to the same an when he was Chancellor. Did he take it ? Did he heck !!
November 30, 2022
New hospitals? – last I heard one started, 2 new wings on existing?
November 30, 2022
Mickey
It would be nice if you could even find a place to park. I have to take my husband as he can never find a parking space and I have to leave the hospital and park in a retail park then pick him up.
November 30, 2022
Oh we had the hospitals – Nightingale hospitals, but they were never used!
November 30, 2022
Good morning.
Every Conservative Party Manifesto since BEFORE 2010 pledged to reduce immigration. In all that time, instead of going down, it has gone up.
I suggest that in future that you should practice what you preach and just don’t bother.
November 30, 2022
Mark B
Future?
There is no future for the what we have posing as a party and government.
November 30, 2022
+ many turbo. The future cannot appear bleaker, and not just economically but Britain itself is being destroyed. Britain really was a great country, but no longer and never will be again. The damage done is irreversible and this government must take most of the blame. The brain drain is well on its way, businesses failing, jobs going abroad. How much worse can this ‘government’ get! I dare not ask! I am sure they find a way!
November 30, 2022
They also always promise lower taxes and better more efficient public services but always deliver the complete reverse of this once in office.
November 30, 2022
Ah, we heard about the low tax Cameron with cast iron promises. The balanced structural deficit promise and promise to pay down debt by 2015 was repeated under several manifestos over several years and abandoned by Hammond.
The debt was about £824 billion in 2010 and now treble led under Tories!!
November 30, 2022
Net 10 million more immigrants since 1997. Most of it on the Tory watch. Absolutely no action or speed on the boat criminals. Anything they say on this is simply…lies. We don’t trust or believe the Tory’s any more.
November 30, 2022
Boris could have been the salvation of the Tories. After years of achieving nothing but dragging out Brexit Boris could have finished it properly and been a hero. We all put a lot of faith in him and your party but have been so let down. The obsession with net zero and the war on the motorist is so damaging as is the lack of any backbone when dealing with our borders. How you lot can sit there and listen to the lies and waffle in Parliament is beyond me. Your job must be very depressing seeing first hand what these clowns have done to the country let alone the party. Still, retirement beckons so not much longer to endure it and if not retirement then decimation at the polls. The majority of us here will be sorry to see you go John.
November 30, 2022
F U S
Agreed, good post.
November 30, 2022
Shirley,
Not wishing to be unkind but JR might retain his seat. Nevertheless, his voice having about as much impact as now and over the past 12.5 years! I admire his stamina but question his self reflection by remaining loyal and not having an impact to a tin eared socialist outfit that he is in.
November 30, 2022
We can but pray that on retirement (or before) Sir John joins the Reform Party. If you look at the Reform Party’s policies, you’ll see that they reflect very much what Sir John believes and advises.
November 30, 2022
Mary M. I’ve been a supporter of Reform or the Brexit party before. Yes their policies are what you woukd expect ftom a sane Conservative government. Not extreme right wing as some call them at all. Just a good common sense party.
November 30, 2022
Even if Boris had stayed as PM he’d be following the same socialist tax and spend policies and the accelerated Net Zero target – Sunak would have still been his Chancellor remember.
November 30, 2022
Net zero – if Y2K had been a government policy the masses would have supported it. The masses supported Covid lockdowns.
We need a counter narrative against carbon driven climate change to reverse this complete wate of money. China’s and India’s scientists have the same data we have and are not ruching to change.
Why? – politics. they don’t need forced subversion as they already have it.
November 30, 2022
Roy
Either Covid or his new marriage seems to have changed his thinking, certainly he has never been the same since with the old drive and vision, (although often blurred) now gone.
Agreed John, they should at least tackle those 3 problems you outline, but afraid it is now too little too late.
November 30, 2022
I watched, Taking Pints with NF and he had John Bolton as a guest. Even he saw that what had been not been done with regards to BREXIT as a lost opportunity.
But given just how bad those in office are, is it no wonder they cling so tightly to Mother EU.
November 30, 2022
Indeed. Sir John is just one of a few good men. They don’t allow conservatives near the levers of power. Ask Truss. We need Reform.
November 30, 2022
Nobody with a brain ‘put their faith in Boris’. He was Hobson’s choice. We expected to be let down. Nevertheless being let down (on Brexit) remains better than the alternative. What we never envisaged was Boris set free of parliamentary control to wage war on Russia and close down the private sector economy for 2 years and the energy industry for good!
November 30, 2022
What you sow, so you reap. Oppositions do not win elections, governing parties lose them (in our case gives it away)
The sheer rank stupidity of the leaders their cabinets and the vast majority of members following them knows no bounds. With all you highlight, we do not deserve to be in office. What history will make of these last twelve years I dread to think.
The party has been infiltrated and destroyed itself from within, it is unrecognisable to what many have supported and believed in for all their days.
November 30, 2022
Implementing the 2019 Conservative Manifesto
This years must have fictional bedtime story book the 2019 conservative manifesto, at all good low end book shops, sorry Sir John but your party is becoming a joke you’ve had the biggest majority in Parliament for decades and you have done next to nothing with it, as for your border control that’s just a joke, all it needed was to turn the dinghies/boats straight back to France but no you had to have the illegals in OUR country for some reason , I think I can safely say your party along with all the other illegal luvvies party you are finished at the next General Election
November 30, 2022
It is not so much immigration as loss of country. There is NO integration. We just have parts of our country becoming a copy of other countries, including their laws being applied by UK judges. Our society, our culture and our traditions are slowly being eliminated. Britain is lost.
November 30, 2022
I have seen police brutality in the UK towards lockdown protests. I have seen the UK Government implement draconian laws in the UK following the Chinese model.
Today I police brutality in China towards lockdown protests. Today I see the Chinese Government implement draconian laws.
The UK Government are deeply lock stepped with the Chinese Government. The only difference is that we are the consumers and they are the producers.
November 30, 2022
Unforgivable. For Parliament to pass and ‘enabling act’ for Boris to act as Caesar will NEVER be forgiven, especially as the Covid scam and vax-damaged grow in numbers and can mo longer be hidden. That’s why the ‘elites’ and people who claim to be ‘the science’ are asking for an amnesty.
November 30, 2022
I read that one of the companys charged with housing migrants is ringing round holiday home/second home/
and people who rent out flats.
November 30, 2022
Phil.
I’m not surprised to hear it.
I have just donated to Crisis and the Salvation Army, to try and help those who are living on the streets.
On Monday, over 400 migrants crossed the Channel. Nothing is being done – and nothing will be done.
We should be helping our own homeless, but it seems that they are bottom of the list. The public are getting restless about this, especially the taxpayer, who is having to foot the bill.
November 30, 2022
884 yesterday
November 30, 2022
When are they deporting them as quick as they arrive? Tents on a remote Scottish island, not hotels. Where are the English human rights considered. The right for health services diluted daily under the Torys. Get to the back of the queue English tax payers. Ex servicemen homeless. Illegal boat people 4* Hotels. Torys are toast.
November 30, 2022
Phil. Yes you are right. Better get yourself a camper van. There’ll be nowhere to stay on vacation in the UK soon. One thought. I wonder if these private houses they are looking to rent out to migrants and in particular Albanian gang members will find their homes the centre of criminal activities?
November 30, 2022
P y B
Indeed, utter madness, they will search and pay to house illegals at a huge cost to the taxpayer (and profit for themselves) but for those who have paid into the system for years, little or no support, you are on your own, at your own cost !
Shameful, quite shameful.
Who exactly suggests these idea’s John., because this is not solving the problem at all. It is actually making the situation worse, as more and more illegals hear and see that housing and benefits are really being provided, so the pull factor is even greater.
November 30, 2022
What did they expect? We do not have enough housing for our own people, never mind uninvited guests! Still, we know who will get priority, and it won’t be the Brits! Money no object for the freeloaders but the Brits can go cold and hungry while coughing up for the freeloaders.
November 30, 2022
Power tends to corrupt and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely. The Conservatives have been in government far too long now and it is time for a change.
The Labour Party represents the blob, the green mania, and lawyers (who have a big role in migration and extraditing), also they are very woke. So no luck there.
Nigel Farage and Richard Tice are hovering… You have two years…
November 30, 2022
But it will not be change, just a case of Buggins Turn.
November 30, 2022
I think the ship has left port and any amount of loud-hailing will not fetch it back.
November 30, 2022
So where is the difference with the Labour Party? The present Government are in total thrall to the Blob. If you vote for either major party, or the Lib-Dems, you will basically get the same thing.
November 30, 2022
Mike Stallard
Totally agree Mike but unless there is a complete major, bordering on rebuilding overhaul of the parliamentary system and all it controls it will just be the case of same meat different gravy.
The standard, quality and experience of the vast majority of politicians leaves a hell of a lot to be desired.
November 30, 2022
Net Zero. By 2050 or any other arbitrary date is unachievable, unaffordable and undesirable, CO2 is a minor trace gas but essential to life on earth.
Well done Sir John on pointing out the bald facts on the useless, expensive, subsidy eating renewables in Parliament yesterday. Pity there are so few in that place to understand those simple and self evident facts.
May I suggest also pointing out the wholesale slaughter of millions of birds and bats by these pointless eyesores? A very good study has been done in Germany to expose the sheer scale of the slaughter.
November 30, 2022
In Spain and other countries some species of birds of prey are already being virtually made extinct. That was the case in 2012. In Scotland jobs were advertised for people to pick up dead carcasses. Where are Extinction Rebellion?
November 30, 2022
BOF
It is well covered up in Scotland. The farmers just lift the buzzard carcases and destroy them. In an obscure way it is helping to protect their lambs and any game birds that maybe on their land.
But the bats are a different matter.
The environmentalists greens and power companies never talk about it.
Double standards all of it.
November 30, 2022
Spot On
November 30, 2022
Cheers Sir John
Your 3 points will have all of us behind you.
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
@Bob Dixon +1
November 30, 2022
This government should be Conservative.
Let people keep more of their own money – do not give away so much of taxpayers’ money and do not collect so much of it.
Leaving the EU – scrap the level playing field.
Immigration – no recourse to any public funds (including provided health and schools) for five years.
Law and order – prison works.
Sex – there are only two sexes – gender is a construct of sex not society.
Diversity – we are already a diverse nation, we do not need to spend any money on people to promote this issue
November 30, 2022
For the conservative party in governmant 3000 Ave Marias and stop preying to false socialist gods.
November 30, 2022
In 2019 the CONs had a popular Prime Minister and an 80 seat majority to deliver these Manifesto “promises.”
Three years later they have an unpopular Prime Minister (who no-one voted for – not even Tory MPs) and a potential majority of around 75 who are split into opposing factions: the LibCONs v the Conservatives.
Following the BoE/Treasury coup d’etat, the Globalist LibCONs are back in charge and they DON’T WANT to deliver the “promises” on:
1. Immigration
2. Taxes
3. Brexit / Northern Ireland
(as set out in Sir John’s blog).
But they DO want to deliver Net Zero …. Which is precisely why that is all they’re doing.
And it’s also why they will be reduced to a rump in the next Parliament – courtesy of Nigel and Richard Tice.
November 30, 2022
But how does allowing 1000,000 every year into the Country help with their net stupid? The 7 million awaiting NHS treatments in England? The housing crisis? The school places in the south east? Community cohesion? English peoples culture and heritage? The congestion everywhere impacting everyone?
November 30, 2022
Whatever that ‘social care consensus’ becomes, it shouldn’t be a system that pushes our seniors into very, very expensive care homes, with the tax-payer picking up the bill. The presumption should be that social care is delivered in the senior’s home wherever possible.
November 30, 2022
By their relations! That’s how our family still operates and how the whole country used to.
November 30, 2022
Point 1. Total failure with no idea how to, or indeed will, to follow the manifesto pledge.
Point 2. As usual manifesto says one thing, Gov. does the opposite.
Point 3. Unachievable with a Gov. packed to the rafters with Remainiacs, EU-philes and Rejoiners.
November 30, 2022
Quite right Sir John! That is what we voted for.
Why does your party constantly ignore your advice? It is inevitable that the Tories will lose the next election and may well be wiped out.
November 30, 2022
Not just wiped out. Totally destroyed for good. No comeback.
November 30, 2022
In the context of failure to implement manifesto pledges, all the more inexplicable when in possession of an 80 seat majority, Enoch Powell’s words from 1974 in his resignation letter ring as true as ever: “It is unworthy of British politics, and dangerous to Parliament itself, for a government to try to steal success by telling the public one thing during an election and doing the opposite afterwards.” Even allowing for some need to take contrary financial measures in consequence of the misguided reaction to the pandemic, there is no excuse for failing to take back control of our borders or to get Brexit done. If there was now to be a concerted switch of allegiance in the Commons from the Conservatives to Reform, and a set of by-elections for public backing, this would be entirely understandable and indeed welcome.
November 30, 2022
Well Said
November 30, 2022
This government has failed to carry out all 3 of the pledges you mention. In fact they have in most cases done the opposite. The Conservative Party is finished. The whole of parliament is useless. The people of the UK have been betrayed by those who purport to represent them.
November 30, 2022
From the bystander’s point of view EVERYTHING in that manifesto is on slow-time. In last summer’s campaign we had all the promises but since Rishi became PM very little has happened and all those promises are on the back burner just ‘ticking over’ so he can’t be accused of doing nothing.
He and the Leader of the House have control over the parliamentary timetable and I would hope also the speed in which each minister addresses his tasks ahead and from where I’m sitting, everything is being delayed and we lurch from crisis to crisis.
What a useless bunch we have in the cabinet!!!!!
November 30, 2022
Sir John
“Implementing the 2019 Conservative Manifesto”
As we have seen in recent days and weeks the contribution to your excellent ‘Dairy’ entry is the same. The UK doesn’t have a Government it has a left wing obedient servant of those that waste TaxPayers money.
No economy, no future, No Conservative government no future.
I don’t like the word liars, but when those that say one thing so as to get the TaxPayer to fund them and then do something else – what else can they be?
November 30, 2022
On the matter of immigration, I think we need to clarify who is an immigrant and who is not an immigrant.
And I don’t mean in the “originally we were all immigrants” sense, or rather nonsense, but in the sense of whether somebody is going to stay here indefinitely, and in many cases apply for UK citizenship.
Somebody who is visiting the country for a few months is a visitor, not an immigrant, and somebody who comes here for seasonal farm work should be classed as a seasonal farm worker, not an immigrant, and likewise foreign students should not be included as immigrants until they have stayed for a significant period beyond the end of their courses and applied for long term residency.
In general people from abroad coming and going need not concern us, unless they forget the second part.
November 30, 2022
Sir John
Expect the excuses, the smoke screen of deflection
After 12 years the Conservatives have failed to make us safe and secure. They have failed to ensure a vibrant resilient economy.
None of the Duties above of Government and for that matter Parliament have been fore filled.
The UK’s energy situation is 100% the result of Government policy and not outside forces. The dire Economy is due 100% to Government neglect. The so-called Cost of Living crisis is 100% to be owned by this Government. Those invading the UK by criminal means are 100% the result of this Government inactions. This Government cant pass the blame to anyone other than themselves, even the failure in taxpayer funded departments are down to Government.
The Government is 100% in charge and directing what can and cant be achieved in the UK, we gave them that permission they failed.
November 30, 2022
‘Jacob Rees-Mogg said rebellions by Tory MPs against the Government are “ill-advised” and ultimately could cost them their seats at the next general election. ‘
‘The former business secretary said he was “concerned” some of his colleagues are rebelling on issues which should be the “routine business of government”.’
The rebellion is the Government, they have already cost the majority of real Conservatives in ‘Red Wall’ constituencies their seats ….
November 30, 2022
Why are we granting 53% of Albanian asylum claims but the majority of other countries grant zero? It’s no wonder they are clamouring to get here from France.
Why do we give visas to family members of students when other countries don’t?
Why did we allow over half a million visas to be issued over the last 12 months if you promised to reduce immigration?
Why after decades of highlighting the issue are we still giving foreign aid to China?
We are now being told we should pay a driveway block paving tax because house building is causing flooding.
We didn’t vote for net stupid and politician’s to virtue signal on the world stage giving away our hard earned money to corrupt countries.
When will your party stop the lies and start protecting this country for future generations?
It’s too late we have no confidence in your government and neither should you. Make a stand whilst you still have a platform.
November 30, 2022
“enjoy the full economic benefits of Brexit.”
Yesterday it was being reported that 40% of UK products that used to be exported to the EU no longer are as a consequence of the trade barriers erected by the Brexit deal. Is reducing UK exports like that an “economic benefit”?
November 30, 2022
I always believed the “We buy more from them than they do us” argument to be spurious. We were never going to retaliate as this would have led to empty shelves.
November 30, 2022
The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee – Andrew Bailey effectively says Kwasi Kwarteng failed to get his permission before introducing the ‘mini budget’
‘the mini budget’ forced a cash crisis at pension funds that forced the Bank to step in by purchasing gilts. This was ‘covering my back’ by Bailey, the LDI panic was predicted by him when he headed up the FCA. He ignored the situation then and has dumped his failure on the TaxPayer.
This Government has failed to be the Boss, the CEO/MD of the UK, that is its sole function, but as suggested here it takes orders directly from the unelected unaccountable that work for the Government. They have chosen to ignore their (the Governments) real boss – the share holders the electorate.
November 30, 2022
Sadly, we believed in these people but got shafted. And yet they still continue to make idiotic decisions when reality stares them in the face.
November 30, 2022
Did the manifesto mention funding a war against a superpower? Van der Leyen announced in her video statement that ‘more than 100,000 Ukrainian military have now been killed’ (that section was then removed an hour later, of course copies exist and are going viral on the net).
November 30, 2022
There is irony out there, a genuine business meeting this morning with clients on the so-called recession. The common thread for those in a healthy position “We are making so much more money now on the same turnover, we should have made the changes we were forced into years ago”
Conclusion prices wont be falling any time soon. Why should they – profit causes a future
November 30, 2022
@ian B – adding to the picture, value sales were +10.0% up in August 2022 compared to the same month in 2021. But volume sales were down -4.2% with +14.8% price inflation driving growth. Profits/Value was up +29.9% than pre pandamic 2019 August.
All the above relates to companies in the Building Supply Industry
November 30, 2022
There is nothing more symbolic of a failure to govern than the state of our borders.
Even the BBC are now focusing on it (they tried to hide it before) because they know that a latent backlash against migrants does not exist in the UK, that the British will take it out in the polling booth instead and that it will cost your party nearly every seat at the next general election.
I don’t care anymore.
PS, Benefit fraud at £8bn… should a Tory govt be dealing with that before raiding pensions ???
November 30, 2022
non of which have been achieved that is why we are where we are and people are leaving in great numbers to brexit parties
November 30, 2022
Sir John is right . The Government should stick to its promises .
November 30, 2022
Political parties are akin to religions, in that their followers have to have total faith in them for it all to work.
Even though governing parties have broken promise after promise and made life a lot worse off for the majority, it seems that most are all too willing to forgive and forget, for a peaceful life — Most people have no interest in the details of what is going on in Westminster. They simply cannot believe their own government would turn on them!
There has to be a point where that faith is stretched to the limit, and it has been for a great many who can see through the shenainnigans of HMG, but while the masses are kept distracted by climate change, the world cup, covid and the latest fad being pushed by state sponsored media, we will see no revolt, nor the revolution or return to normality we all fervently seek.
November 30, 2022
“We do not believe in untrammelled free markets. We reject the cult of selfish individualism. We abhor social division, injustice, unfairness and inequality. We see rigid dogma and ideology not just as needless but as dangerous.”
That was said only four Tory, PMs back in 2017. Now we have it in spades; Trump – Farage populist style !
November 30, 2022
The manifesto also pledged to maintain the triple lock on pensions, then you abandoned it as soon as it became inconvenient. Yes, it’s been reinstated this year but the precedent has been set.
The triple lock is unsustainable in the long term, as anybody with the grasp of arithmetic of an average 10 year old would be able to tell you*. But that’s a different matter. The point is you politicians made a promise and maintained your reputation for breaking them.
* If you increase the pension two years out of three by more than the average wage, eventually pensions will catch up with wages, then overtake them. The triple lock has to end some time, it can’t be open ended. Surely there are people in Parliament who understand basic arithmetic.
By the way, I’m a pensioner and benefit from the triple lock.
November 30, 2022
Hello Sir John,
What can I say? You are right but are you getting fed up with the comments? We nearly all agree with you but are frustrated by our powerlessness to do anything. Stupidity is the main requirement for office in this government. Take the Online Safety Bill, a load of waffle & totally unnecessary. All that is needed is to declare the online companies are publishers, which makes them responsible for the content & they can then be sued under libel laws. That would force them to clean up their act, force them to know who is posting any comments, and keep the internet free for most comment. Victims of cancel culture could sue both the company & the individual which would sort that out as well. But as in everything, the government will always reject the simple way.
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
The 2019 Manifesto promised to implement the oven-ready Withdrawal Agreement yet even now the government is pushing ahead with the illegal Bill that would break the Northern Ireland Protocol which was at the heart of that Agreementg. I presume you will be arguing against the government’s failure to follow that manifesto commitment
November 30, 2022
“The government needs to re work a growth package, to include lower VAT on fuel and energy,”
Sir John, this, while welcome, is insufficient. We don’t need fiddling with taxes or subsidies, we need more despatchable energy production, gas or oil, onshore or offshore, but please note the word ‘despatchable’. This week we’ve seen the UK’s limited coal generation drafted in. Even the Open Cycle Gas Turbines (wasteful and a license to print money) were needed to keep the lights. Wind production fell to below 1GW.
“It did promise net zero by 2050 but did not commit to any particular milestones this Parliament.”
Net Zero by 2050 might be possible with minimum pain. Only gas can keep the Grid working which means either importing LNG – hugely expensive and with a large carbon footprint — or upping home production of shale gas. North and Irish sea fracked gas could help. On shore fracking is an obvious route which will be forced on us if we have a hard winter. UK sourced and built SMRs will take over by 2033.
We are close to blackouts.
JF
November 30, 2022
As Remainers oft did say to Brexiteers that “You didn’t know what you were voting for”….
The 2019 Tory Manifesto now looks like a ruse to get us to all vote for Boris and Brexit related polices – then abandoned them almost immediately and continue with their consocialist/EU/globalist agenda.
The band the WHO, their anthem song, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, comes to mind, you are the lone voice in the wilderness that now ensues. Folk are really really angry (fair dinkum) and won’t put up with it.
November 30, 2022
That was of course not an answer, but a cynically sneering brush-off – and Shapps is not smart enough to think that one up all by himself – not only not answering the question, but managing to damn the nuclear project as well because of alleged problems in the French nuclear fleet.
The old adage needs reframing. It’s not that ‘whoever you vote for, the government always gets in’ – it’s: ‘Whoever you vote for, the civil service gets in’.
November 30, 2022
I completely support these initiatives and it’s a great disappointment they have not been dealt with before! This speaks volumes about the lack of direction, determination and leadership within government? Net Zero troubles me greatly. The Ukraine war has exposed our flawed energy policy with its ludicrous reliance on wind, solar and biomass. Shipping LNG from Norway, America and Qatar makes no sense and adds more costs on energy bills. We need our own gas, oil and coal and we need RR Small Modular Nuclear Reactors urgently, it’s pointless having more on shore wind turbines.
November 30, 2022
I understand that the prison service is telephoning hotels looking for accommodation for its overcrowded prisons
And when did it come racist to enquire where someone was from because while travelling in the USA and Australia I’m constantly asked ‘where I’m from’
Our once great nation is falling apart
November 30, 2022
Mr. Redwood,
I have you in great esteem. For this reason, I ask you for your opinion about weakening of ring fencing in the banking sector. I see a risk in this move by our PM, but also great opportunities.
I thank you in advance for your answer
November 30, 2022
There’s something wrong when this government provides 3 and 4 star hotel accommodation to illegal immigrants and doesn’t provide hotel accommodation to out own homeless.