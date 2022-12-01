Muddle in the middle

Sir Keir Starmer wants people to think he is standing up to the Corbyn left and this will make him ready to govern. He tells Mr Sunak he needs to stand up to his right to woo the elusive middle ground voters.
At the same time, revealing his own self serving intents to deceive, Sir Kier woos the very same so called right wing voters by pretending he now cares about excessive migration and accepts Brexit which he spent three years fighting after the decision.
The advice to Mr Sunak to ignore the views of those who want to see the Brexit wins and want the government to take control of our borders is bad advice. I do not accept there is a simple right/ left split. If there is the centre ground has been shifted massively to the left with all the Opposition parties in Parliament wanting higher taxes, more subsidies, price controls, more migrants, compliance with EU rules after departure, aggressive unilateral pursuit of net zero, Wokeish cultural attitudes and a belief that more public spending solves all ills.
What Mr Sunak needs to do to raise Conservative poll ratings from their recent extreme lows is to show he does mean business when he says he will bring down migration, end small boat crossings, lower taxes , deliver Brexit wins and restore the unity of the UK internal market. Sir Keir may need to reject the left but Mr Sunak needs to embrace millions of Conservative voters who currently think the government is not Conservative enough
51 Comments
December 1, 2022
These Opposition Parties may want this and that but, they do not have an 80 seat majority and no mandate from the electorate to have said policies. So why is the Conservative Party and government following their lead ? To answer my own question, they are not ! They are doing what they want to do. They are fully culpable and fully responsible for has, is and about to happen.
As for Labour and the Tories ? It does not matter who you vote for because you are going to get the same policies regardless. Why ? Because as we have seen, the Civil Service runs the show. So unless you are another Demonic Cummings who wants to shake up the C.S. you are not going to achieve anything. The C.S. like to EU does not like political, and by extension democratic, interference.
And when the current Chancellor says “The adults have taken back control”, what he means by ‘adults’ is the EU. It is the language they used when they took over Greece and then Italy and installed their puppets.
December 1, 2022
Mark B. Well said. The squatters in Downing St are puppets.
December 1, 2022
Fishy doesn’t want to raise the polling numbers for the tories.
He’s been pur there to make sure you lose at the next election. No bad thing in my book.
You’ve wasted 12 years and achieved nothing, not even a proper Brexit like Bozo promised.
If we’re to have socialism we may as well have the real thing. Destruction ans rebuild.
December 1, 2022
Great comment: hammer and nail in perfect alignment.
December 1, 2022
The government do not represent the electorate. They carry on with their own agenda – not the one they promised in their manifesto.
December 1, 2022
“Mr Sunak needs to embrace millions of Conservative voters who currently think the government is not Conservative enough.”
The problem for the so called Conservative party is that there are now millions of Conservative voters who don’t think the Conservative party is Conservative at all.
There are million more Conservative voters who don’t want To be embraced by Mr Sunak, They just want Mr Sunak and his government to stop their expropriation and get out of their way.
December 1, 2022
+10
December 1, 2022
Indeed.
Allister Heath today:-
“Britain is descending into chaos and the Tories are powerless to stop it
Who governs the country? Not the Conservatives, who increasingly appear to have given up completely.”
Starmer seem to think he is going to pay for things by charging VAT on school fees and abolishing Non Dom status. Both policies will cost far more than they raise and do huge economic harm, but Sunak does not even dare to point this out.
December 1, 2022
The CONs were warned that Labour would continually pick the scab of Sunak’s Non Dom “problem.”
They ignored it.
December 1, 2022
@Mark B +1
December 1, 2022
And who got rid of Dominic Cummings?
December 1, 2022
Anyway who understands the contemporary Labour party will understand it is today utterly immoral, evil and without human concern and yet the Tories are unable to exploit Labour (and the unions) recent history of barbarity.
We all suffer from the rank ignorance and moral weakness of the Tory party simply because Labour is again allowed to portray itself as something that it isn’t ie the party of humanity and compassion, allowing it back into power to inflict more damage upon us. Well, we all know that the Tories can expose Labour’s vileness and we all how they can do it but refuse to do so
I have no doubt that the Tory party’s decision to embrace Labour’s woke progressive, Maoist agenda will split the UK apart and cause irreparable damage to the certainty and solidity of our nation.
Both main parties are utterly abhorrent with an even more virulent strain in Scotland. We are utterly condemned by this Maoist insurrection
December 1, 2022
@DOM as ‘turboterrier belo those in this Government are not and they have demonstrated time time again they are not Conservatives
December 1, 2022
This government is just not Conservative full stop.
December 1, 2022
‘search and ye shall find’, except we searched to no avail.
December 1, 2022
Sunak doesn’t care about the UK or your party. He is a globalist who works for a higher order and is only interested in lining his own family’s pocket.
What a mess you politicians have got the country into. Nobody voted for mass immigration and the net zero nonsense that you have imposed upon us. Parliament should be ashamed of itself.
December 1, 2022
Christine, I wonder when you last met the Prime Minister or his wife? What did they say to you that gave you that impression?
December 1, 2022
How could she possibly meet the Prime Minister? He admitted years ago that he didn’t know any working class people and you only have to watch him: he’s in his comfort zone when he’s hob-nobbing with Macron, Trudeau, Zalensky …. and his other WEF buddies …. and has zero interpersonal skills when it comes to Joe Public.
December 1, 2022
Mike: Do actions not speak louder than words? Why would she need to speak to him when we can all SEE what he does?
December 1, 2022
Yes, the evidence is mounting in this regard, ref. photos of young prime Ministers having a good time with someone who wants to give the World a ‘Reset’ and wants to ‘construct the World of tomorrow’ with the right people in charge. If enough powerful people buy into this plan, then we’re in for a world of hurt first. Is that what’s being done now?
December 1, 2022
@Peter Wood +1
December 1, 2022
Christine +1
December 1, 2022
This is surely correct.
December 1, 2022
Quite honestly John your party is no different to Labour anyway so who’s going to notice? It’s doing everything possible to see the UK fail and everything is blamed on Brexit. Brexit isn’t working because certain people…….we know who they are…… don’t want it to work and so there is a colloraboration with the EU to make it fail. Your government has continued down the route of self destruction with its failure to tackle illegal immigration and continuing with net zero putting the security of this country at risk. A failure too to ensure those that can work do work. Together with your split party and the unions bringing everyone out on strike you will send the country into oblivion. You have wasted a majority government and all Starmer has to do is keep breathing.
December 1, 2022
F U S
Some hard truths displayed this morning. How much longer we can remain in the state we find ourselves is in the laps I fear of other people who under the present set up have little hope of changing anything.
December 1, 2022
FUS Couldn’t agree more.
December 1, 2022
F U S
Agreed, but thanks for continuing to try your best John, it is appreciated by many out here in what appears to be a growing UK wasteland of incompetence of management.
December 1, 2022
+10
December 1, 2022
The party has to face the fact that to a very large number of voters the country is totally in the hands of two men who were rejected by their members but thanks to circumstances are now in full control. It sends out all the wrong signals both home and abroad.
These people have not got a clue,they are reading the wrong scripts, listening to bad advice as all the while around them the country and its people suffer.
December 1, 2022
And this mismanagement is brought to us by (my latest effort) : The dire, dystopia designing duo of Downing Street.
Gallows humour…
December 1, 2022
Sir Keir is a lawyer. He represents the blob. He is paid for by the Unions, nowadays the Civil Service, the Post Office, railway workers of all stripes. To the left of his very divided party, are people like Owen Jones. The Just Stop Oil are there too. And Jeremy Corbyn and his ex chancellor. Mermaids and the Tavistock. And possibly (though denied) the SNP.
You can tell a man by his friends…
In no way will I vote for them – any of them.
December 1, 2022
But Sunak and Hunt are almost as bad.
December 1, 2022
“wanting higher taxes, more subsidies, price controls, more migrants, compliance with EU rules after departure, aggressive unilateral pursuit of net zero, Wokeish cultural attitudes and a belief that more public spending solves all ills.”
That’s precisely what Sunak, Hunt and well over half of the LibCON MPs on the green benches behind them want as well. Sir John seems to be acknowledging that we have a Westminster Uni-Party and no effective democracy in the UK.
What we actually need is a genuine conservative party and real LEADERS: not a Blu-Green-Socialist hybrid which believes in nothing and is headed up by two unelected and unpopular technocratic globalists.
December 1, 2022
Left/Right? Where is the right. Whenever anyone says anything out of line they are labelled far right. The only ideas and policies remaining are of the left.
The Parliamentary Conservative party may as well not exist, and they do not represent the majority of the electorate. At the current rate of population replacement policy, it is only a matter of time before that too, changes. Is this what they are all working towards?
December 1, 2022
@BOF +1 The Conservative Party for ‘real’ is an isolated kept out of the way little pocket seemingly for the most part in what is called the ‘red wall’ all of which get to loose their seats come the election.
December 1, 2022
BOF – Indeed. Sir John is lumped in with that lone nutter who taped fireworks to a bottle of petrol at an asylum centre.
December 1, 2022
Basically, what you are saying, is that political parties promise something they have no intention of delivering, but do it to win votes. Why criticise another for doing as your party does? Hypocritical, isn’t it!
December 1, 2022
@Shirley M +1
December 1, 2022
Sorry, Sir John, but the people Sunak listens to are not you and other Conservative MPs, least of all those few who espouse traditional conservatism. They are up on the level of his fellow G20 leaders and their paymasters. We got the measure of Sunak early on, when he initially said he would not attend COP27 because of pressing matters to sort out at home in this country, but then his lead was tugged and he fell into line with the globalist agenda.
December 1, 2022
“What Mr Sunak needs to do to raise Conservative poll ratings from their recent extreme lows is to show he does mean business when he says he will bring down migration, end small boat crossings, lower taxes , deliver Brexit wins and restore the unity of the UK internal market.”
The benefit of the doubt is a precious commodity in politics. One problem here, in the context of a PM talking tough but acting feebly, is whether he ever had any of that commodity in the first place, let alone whether he squandered whatever he had.
If we may wander into the Jungle Book for a moment, Sir John’s list of “bear necessities” is far from ideally entrusted to an individual whose sole mantra is “trust in me”.
December 1, 2022
We live in an elective dictatorship with all parties in Parliament merely different ever so slightly different shades of socialism. All are committed to tax, spend and WASTE. We need another party, now, to represent the people.
December 1, 2022
My analogy is a 3-legged stool, with the Establishment forming the seat. The Lib Lab CON legs are very slightly different lengths so it wobbles a bit (and that’s what they loudly argue over to pretend we’re offered a choice) but it is extremely stable and won’t collapse…….until one of the legs is broken and then it can’t stand. We have to break one of the legs.
December 1, 2022
I’ve come to the conclusion that they do indeed intend to destroy the UK. The signs are clear, but nobody really wants to believe it. Why would someone destroy their own country? It takes someone of that cruel nature to deliberately impoverish legal citizens while giving thousands of uninvited guests (criminal ones at that) luxury accommodation and all the benefits currently unavailable to legal citizens.
I suspect they want to destroy the UK and make us a vassal state of the EU (NOT a member) as a final warning to the other EU members. Will they make it worthwhile to the people who are trashing our country? It’s been done before, hasn’t it, and we know how the EU ‘buys’ loyalty with other people money! Unfortunately, we have more traitors in Parliament than patriots, as the Benn Act amply demonstrated.
December 1, 2022
Think bigger. Most EU states are doing the same thing to their indigenous peoples, and some are more advanced in the process than us. The idea is to destroy nation states in order to remove coherent opposition to global technocracy.
December 1, 2022
I found out yesterday that as a result of the 2007 crash statisticians started using “extreme value” distribution curves to add black swan event predictions into their computer models.
The problem with these predictive computer models is they are not based on gaussian normal distribution (bell curves) but on “extreme value distributions”, which is where the author can plug in any probability they like into the tail of a probability “curve” to come up with any extreme conclusion they wish for.
December 1, 2022
What brexit wins? I don’t see any – am now looking at the horizon and still don’t see any
December 1, 2022
Mainly because our Establishment have deliberately stayed as aligned to the EU as possible, including giving away our fishing grounds to the French and accepting the detachment of N Ireland.
December 1, 2022
If every party’s policies are “middle” then the only choice voters get is which colour rosette they prefer.
December 1, 2022
There are lots of things that Sunak ccould do to win back voters, at zero-cost. Here’s one: acknowledge the threat to democracy posed by the leader of the WEF, and state that the British government will not be attending future Davos jamborees.
December 1, 2022
Sir John. Your party (Gov) is doomed to wipe-out at the next General election. You are one of a very few who may hold on. If not, you will be missed.
Sadly, that means the Labour party will become the new Gov. I’m confident they will be capable of matching the disaster your Gov. has managed for the last twelve years.
A new party, a new way of thinking, a new direction is required. It won’t win the next GE, but perhaps will gain some seats to influence. Or perhaps I’m just so despondent I’m clutching at straws………….
December 1, 2022
No one in the UK is asked to look in the Mirror and ask that reflection to take charge and be responsible. As Kennedy (That left wing part of the free world) said ‘ask not what you Country will do for you but what will you do for it.’
We now have MP’s that wont even take charge of their selves or the responsibilities they have been handed