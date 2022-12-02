The Chief Secretary to the Treasury’s Replies to my Written Parliamentary Questions

I have confirmation that on Treasury/OBR forecasts debt interest will fall substantially by 2024-5 . They confirm the large increase in tax revenues over the forecast period that they expect. They also confirm that were the economy to grow a bit faster the deficit would fall.
All this reflects their strange definitions, including the capital item of index linking with the revenue item of interest paid. It also reflects a model which regularly exaggerates the deficit when there is bit faster growth, and understates the deficit in slowdown or recession.
It reminds us that the budget strategy revolves around increasing tax revenues to pay for rising expenditure.
The has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (92043):
Question:
To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what recent estimate he has made of the amount by which the total paid in interest on state debt will change between this year and 2024-5. (92043)
Tabled on: 21 November 2022
This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:
- To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what estimate he has made of the potential increase in tax revenue between the 2022-23 and 2027-28 financial years. (92044)
Tabled on: 21 November 2022
- To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, if he will make an estimate of the amount of extra tax revenue that would be received in financial year 2022-23 if the GDP of the UK were to remain at its present level, by comparison with the amount he expects to receive in that year according to present forecasts. (92048)
Tabled on: 21 November 2022
Answer:
John Glen:
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is the UK Government’s independent official forecaster. The OBR’s most recent forecast was published alongside the Autumn Statement on 17 November 2022.
The OBR forecast that tax receipts will increase from £1.0 trillion in 2022-23 to £1.2 trillion in 2027-28, an increase of £196 billion. Debt interest spending (net of the Asset Purchase Facility) is expected to reach £120.4bn for the financial year 2022-23 and fall by £37.9bn to £82.4bn in 2024-25.
The OBR does not regularly produce analysis of tax revenue according to varying paths of GDP. Previous OBR analysis from January 2022 suggests that raising real GDP growth to 2-3% a year over three years, from a base growth forecast of 1.6% per year for those three years, could provide a benefit to the public finances of £10-40 billion through a range of effects across tax and spending.
The answer was submitted on 29 Nov 2022 at 12:04.
T
10 Comments
December 2, 2022
Good morning.
What concerns me, is that any additional revenue will just be gobbled up by the State due to inefficiencies. This would be prevented if the government implemented real cost cutting.
But with rising prices and people having to cut back, I think this Christmas is going to be a rather austere one for many and forthcoming sales will be a key to what may lay a head. A poorly performing economy will not board well for government tax receipts.
For once I will not be praying for snow this year. We can’t afford it !
December 2, 2022
Dead right! No Christmas lights showing in the gloom of our North Cambridgeshire estate this year. But Tescos is full of people shopping.
The enormous state expenditure must be cut back soon. I suspect that there is a great deal of dead wood in various offices (our removal men confirmed this this week: they do offices for the NHS). The Post Office Union was on LBC last night explaining how faithful postmen and women were being replaced by pensionless and holiday-less and insurance-less agency people because they are cheaper.
Cut back the real workers, pay yourself a lot more Christmas bonus and have more diversity officers and agency folk. (I am a lifelong Conservative). Two years left…
December 2, 2022
I will be praying for snow to expose this ludicrous governments non energy policy.
Rolling blackouts are the only way to shake these chances up.
Technical problems in France won’t wash with the voting public.
December 2, 2022
Their raising tax strategy has no credibility as it has been well proven in the past that higher taxes encourage the higher earners to relocate to more friendly shores.
A massive impact on our financial situation would be a full frontal attack on the waste within government and at the same time get the benefit receivers back in meaningful employment.
As fast as they get our money in, it is going out faster in expenditure. You do not need a special office to tell you its totally unsustainable. Couldn’t run a whelk and winkle stall.
December 2, 2022
Albeit a low turnout, the by election result would indicate a lot of tory members will be honing up their skills to prepare for a new life outside Westminster. From their present performances the vast majority have got a fight on their hands to appear credible let alone employable.
December 2, 2022
What a tragedy it is, that the country has to be brought to the depths in which it now finds itself for some voters actually to realise what the tories are.
December 2, 2022
The OBR models are like Prof Ferguson’s models – they know that if their predictions are too pessimistic no-one will complain if things turn out better. But if they are too optimistic then they will be criticised. They are incentivised to predict bad outcomes.
December 2, 2022
If all this prediction works how come we find ourselves in our present situation?
Or did someone say in 2015 “Goody, goody. By 2022 we’ll be spending £6+million per day on hotel accommodation and Goodness knows how much on fuel subsidies.”
Maybe more time should be spent in the present on solving the govt’s self inflicted catastrophes?
December 2, 2022
As this post is basically about money it is a little bit frightening to discover through Government Web sites and Migration Watch and others that the estimated costs of dealing with the diseases being bought over by immigrants and especially the dingy invaders such as Diphtheria, Aids, TB, Hep B & C is being estimated to cost the NHS £1,290m per annum
What is more disconcerting is that a Government Select Committee in 2003 voiced it concerns about sexual health amongst immigrants.
Why does this never make the BBC news and generate questions being asked in the house. After all it is the tax payer who is funding all of this.
December 2, 2022
Maybe if they stopped giving our money to China and other wealthy countries we would have funds for where it is needed … but China! Of all places. Maybe you’ll donate billions to the slave trade next! I am sure it still happens ‘somewhere’ in the world.