“Why does government cost so much?”

The costs of running government have escalated whilst the crucial outputs of more and better service have not risen as we would like. I will look at why in a number of articles.
One of the reasons is the escalation of the overhead, with more and more management and administration being recruited. Two trends this century that have spurred this process are the moves to so called independent bodies to carry out what remain as government functions, and the overlay of an increasing number of additional objectives to meeting service needs from net zero targets through diversity targets to behavioural requirements. These may be desirable in themselves but can become a conflicting overload or impediment to service delivery if not well managed. Carbon reduction targets for example can conflict with the policy need to maintain national energy security and to have more contract gas and electricity at affordable prices from reliable domestic suppliers. Wanting more legal migrants to fill jobs with a more diverse workforce can lead to greater pressures on social housing and NHS services as the population grows.
The danger of the new models of government are that you can end up with three different managements all running the same bit of service. If we take the case of NHS England, the Ministers and officials in the Department of Health have a large paybill as if they were running the service, yet they are merely monitoring and supplying resource to the large management cadres of NHS England and the other national Health quangos. These in turn seek to influence or control the management teams of the NHS Hospital and GP trusts that actually run the service day to day. So there are three public sector layers of senior management. The NHS then contracts in a lot of its needs from the private sector, so taxpayers also end up paying for the management of drug companies, staffing agencies, private care and pharmacies who provide some of the service.
I have no issue with sensible buying in and contracting out for drugs, catering services, cleaning and other matters that are well established under Labour and Conservative governments and where the result is better quality and value. I do have an issue with three or four layers of management within the public sector and the contractors, increasing the costs of dealing with each other and increasing the likelihood of blurred accountability.
The idea that a quango like NHS England is an independent body free of Ministerial involvement is not even accepted by its advocates. As soon as anything goes wrong the Minister is called in and is usually blamed. The Minister is rightly held to account in Parliament for the scale of resource , the aims of the service and the success or failure in using the resource well. Rarely does Parliament summon the CEO of the quango and hold her to blame for failure to use resources well, failure to manage staff well or failure to deliver sufficient quality and quantity of care. It is so much easier for all concerned to blame the Minister and blame a lack of money, which of course suits the Opposition in Parliament . As a result we do not get the alleged advantages of independent management, but we do get plenty of extra cost from pretending some of the time that we have this independence and that it is better than the people in the department doing the job.
December 4, 2022
When the Minister is held to account why doesn’t he tell the truth and blame the CEO for mismanagement? How can this system be changed to an effective one?
December 4, 2022
No one likes to see someone through a hapless Civil Servant under a bus, so to speak. But I agree and we need a culture change.
I have said here before that a Minister should only be responsible for two things. The implementation of manifesto pledges and to protect the public purse. Not to defend a failed department.
December 4, 2022
Mark B : “No one likes to see someone through (sic) a hapless Civil Servant under a bus, so to speak.”
I disagree.
Civil Servants, quango or state employees should be sacked for laziness, negligence, incompetence, malfeasance, corruption, misbehaviour, insubordination or treachery.
But they never are.
The reason is because our Parliament uses these transgressions as excuses for the reason they are not implementing their manifesto promises.
For instance, simply by declaring the Home Office is “not fit for purpose”, gives them an excuse to not implement their manifesto promises to reduce immigration.
December 4, 2022
Root Cause Analysis
December 4, 2022
“meeting service needs from net zero targets through diversity targets”
“Wanting more legal migrants to fill jobs with a more diverse workforce”
At the end of the day it comes down to choices of what to spend taxpayers money on. I’m sure if you asked the general public if they would like a diversity manager but will have to wait 12 hours for an ambulance they wouldn’t select the diversity manager.
These targets are not what people want. We want a properly functioning NHS concentrating on the delivery of health benefits, cheap and reliable energy, an education system that develops childrens’ knowledge and minds, a police service that tackles crime, housing that puts British citizens first, less immigration.
Your party has lost sight of the fact that you serve the people and you will pay dearly at the next general election. What a waste of an 80+ seat majority, you could have done such great things.
December 4, 2022
Trouble is …the 80 seat majority was based on lies.
Had they actually done what was promised they’d be looking at power forever.
But no! The commie agenda is more important.
I bet their only obsession at the minute is that Online “Harms” Bill.
December 4, 2022
December 4, 2022
Christine:
Your points are well expressed and many agree. The crazy Govt ignores at its risk.
December 4, 2022
Lovely post Christine. Spot on.
December 4, 2022
Cut backed based on the most senior managers delivering the same front line services.
So simply say. Your budget is being cut by 20% but you must not cut front line services. Managers must be fired and the remaining managers will need to reorganise. You have one month to give HR a list of organisations, functions and people who will be made redundant and to give a list of new reporting lines. If you cannot cut by 20% you will be made redundant and I will find somebody in you team to take over and complete the work.
December 4, 2022
Implementing what you say still needs a degree of management competence, not a degree in political theory.
December 4, 2022
This is what happens when you get the wrong people with their own ideas how they see things getting control of support facilities in big organisations.
It was only yesterday that I was told about my local NHS Trust encouraging retired people back to work for them.
Went on line and nearly every position being advertised was support roles or managers for non medical departments. It is not just quangos who need draining from the swamp.
December 4, 2022
Jav.
Your point is correct I agree. However, the good ol’ CS knows this tune, and all that happens is Joe Bloggs gets redundanced, then re-hired as a consultant on contract the next day, directly or indirectly, at at least the same cost. So he gets a redundance package and a new income. Happy Days!
I would ask Sir J to stand up in the HoC and ask the Government to tell us which of the manifesto promises Government think have been fulfilled, and which are going to be completed by 2024, so that he can go to his constituents and tell them which promises have been kept.
December 4, 2022
Re your first paragraph Peter. This is what happens in local councils too.
December 4, 2022
Good morning.
Why does the State cost so much ? Because it is the State and has no competitor. It alone can tax, borrow and print money with near impunity. It alone can create laws and command vast powers.
As had been said – Power corrupts and, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
December 4, 2022
Why does government cost so much and deliver so little of value? Because they can get away with it. Only the politicians have any interest in delivering any value to the public so as to win elections, but they totally fail to even try to do this. Instead they fight bogus religious wars like net zero, waste billions on worthless degrees, build HS2, run an appalling health care systems and piss money away all over the place like HS2, the lock downs, open door immigration, the net harm vaccines even for the young. Incompetence, vested interests or corruption take your pick – a mix of all three in reality.
December 4, 2022
Basically the engineers, medics, scientist and others have made huge advances in manufacturing efficiency, medical treatments, agriculture… but the politicians have largely trashed these huge gains through over regulation, restrictive planning, the net zero religion and vast government tax, borrow, print and piss down the drain policies. They have stolen the cream earned by others and left the watery whey or gruel at best for others.
As an example “In 1800, it took over five hour’s work to generate one hour of light. Today, an hour of light costs 0.00027 hours, or about one second’s, work.” About a time 20,000 gain in efficiency. In computing and transistors the gains are even more.
See the excellent Matt Ridley on this topic.
December 4, 2022
The Arctic’s ice coverage has actually grow over the last 10 years. Modern ice extent is “among the largest of the last 10,000 years”. The largest GIC extent of the Holocene has been seen in the last millennium. This is said to suggest that any reduction in GICs in the last few centuries “is but a partial return to a former period of much greater warmth”. See full reports on the Daily Sceptic sight and weekly Sceptic Podcasts. Still why let facts get in the way of this CO2 religion?
December 4, 2022
Once the On-Line Safety bill becomes law the only facts you will be able to see will be the facts the government allows you to see. We are becoming more like a communist state every day.
December 4, 2022
Agreed, Mark B. This government especially is building it’s empire, with OUR money, and it intends to control every single aspect of our lives and they will not be pleasant lives. FGS I wish they would go and live with their equally childish and controlling pals in the EU. Both our politicians and the EU are determined to punish us for our democratic decision. Who knew a majority vote would bring out such evil intent among the very people paid to care for us and our country? Such childish spite! The future has nothing to offer with this government.
December 4, 2022
And in order to do those things it can lie, propagandise, change and corrupt the law, shut the voters out of major decisions and steal from us!
And this govt has always disgustingly twined on about FAIRNESS!
Having said that…ultimately, we are the many…
December 4, 2022
Cuibono, yes, we are the many… spectators. Millions still watch state media. Not so many showed their faces when it came to opposing lockdowns and vaccine mandates.
December 4, 2022
What competitors are there to the water company where you live?
People are rightly more worried about their food and energy bills anyway, and your brexit has seriously increased the former for us all.
December 4, 2022
The number one rule of improving anything in the public sector.
Decision made to focus on a given area.
Employ an expert to investigate the situation.
Give him and his project a title.
He employs people he knows and trust (tail gunners) to plan and implement his changes and protect his back.
They in turn bring in their TGs
They in turn request more TGs as the administration of the unit increases.
Within in a year or less they then have created the situation of an “essential” department doing the job of what basically was forseen as a 1-3 person project.
The emperor’s new clothes syndrome is still alive and running.
December 4, 2022
The middle class welfare state, providing layers of well-paid management positions, looks afters its own. But decent pay for nurses, so as to encourage staff retention, is apparently a problem.
We do indeed know where the priorities are.
December 4, 2022
This model is endemic across the Government.
We had county-regional based Police Organisations (they’re not a force and don’t provide a service) who weren’t performing well and were failing to deliver policing. So what’s the solution?
a) The Sec of State instruct the Police Chiefs to drop the virtue-signalling and focus on real crime with the threat that any who failed to do as instructed and improve their organisation’s performance would lose their jobs
b) Create Police and Crime Commissioners, with bureaucratic fiefdoms, to monitor their local police organisation but not give them any power to sack under-performing Chief Constables or actually DO anything
Well it’s obvious …. more “Public Servants,” bureaucracy and a pretence that something was being done was the solution.
The same with devolution: The English, with no Parliament of their own and therefore second class citizens in the UK, don’t want Regional Mayors. On the one occasion they were given a Referendum (Northumberland) they voted against it. But City/Regional Mayors are being imposed across the country with no democratic consent. Cornwall/Devon are now to get one. More bureaucracy; more “public servants” and more blurring of the lines of accountability.
We are massively over-governed …. and that’s just how the Civil Service and politicians like it.
December 4, 2022
I agree Donna, The London mayor in particular should go! The current one has nearly killed off the city and I mean all aspects of it!
December 4, 2022
(gloomily) Donna, we’re getting regional government too. More snouts in the trough.
December 4, 2022
This morning’s excellent article has already prompted some useful suggestions.
First and foremost, sack every diversity manager in the public sector and all who work for them. They contribute nothing, interfere in the efficient running of any service and bring woke politics into every aspect of the public sector. That of course is their purpose, but we never voted for this. Like the unworkable and unaffordable NZ (also not voted for), a huge drain on tax payers money.
December 4, 2022
Who can do the sacking? I don’t think MPs are able to sack the civil servants. JR?
And as for Net Zero, because it was in the small print in the back page of the manifesto, I’ve heard the argument, we did all vote for it! Well I don’t know about anyone else, but at that time I was preoccupied with getting out of the EU! Which is exactly why, I should imagine, it was sneaked in. (Insert expletive of choice)
December 4, 2022
Whatever happened to the sensible but old fashioned idea, of simply employing the best person for the job in question ?
Would anyone willingly take second, third, fourth best, and pay them the same, if their own money was at stake. Likewise with products and services, would you be willing to go out and purchase the worst house, car, just to satisfy someone else’s agenda ?
No of course not. So why does Government think it is all a good idea to do exactly that, and employ more people to make sure it happens, and then even more people to enforce it !
December 4, 2022
With the dumbing down of education, the best person for the job just doesn’t exist. Don’t expect to find someone with discipline when discipline is frowned upon.
When I try to recruit an electronic engineering graduate, I find they don’t understand basic circuit theory. But then, the University is bound to pass them because if they fail undergraduates, they lose staff. I expect it’s the same all across education.
December 4, 2022
Give Ministers the right to hire and fire. Their ’employees’ will have the same protections as any other employee, and can sue if they consider it unfair dismissal. Then the Minister would truly be responsible for any incompetent employees, no matter how high ranking they may be!
If they employ an incompetent ‘pal’ then the Minister quite rightly takes the blame. If a previous Minister deliberately or accidentally hired an incompetent and unwilling employee, then the new Minister can rid themselves of the burden.
December 4, 2022
Sir John , this is all down to the raise of the “Management” culture over the past four decades. The Manager was a very rare person forty or so years ago. The role was there but covered by someone skilled in a particular discipline but could also organise – people, processes and materials to get the job done.
The modern thinking is we can’t waste skilled people managing.
The result – fewer skilled people making more reports to Management to keep the Management Culture going and expanding but not really focused on getting the job done.
One can see this culture alive and well in Government. You don’t need to have MP’s with a real world skill and experience there in.
Bring back the foreman, sorry foreperson.
December 4, 2022
Was this another American import?
I remember a TV programme called The Royal. It was a hospital based drama. That showed the gradual arrival of ‘time and motion’ managers, who frankly just got in the way of the medical staff, by frequently stopping them to ask questions and record their answers. X 5000 now!
December 4, 2022
I have lost count of the number of occasions when I have been told that the person I need to speak to at my local surgery/health authority/hospital or whatever NHS dept is ‘not in today’. Too many work part time; the prize example being the staff member offering to bring an issue to the attention of her manager who worked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.
Yes, really.
December 4, 2022
Govt is incompetent, sloppy and prefers to tolerate waste worsening instead of making sensible changes.
December 4, 2022
I’ll try again. A report I read shows that almost 500 hotels are in exclusive use for our ‘uninvited guests’. Obviously, hotels are used because there is no other accommodation that provides the necessary high level of comfort. We have NO spare housing. Our ‘guests’ are still arriving approx. 500 per day. Where will you put them? Seriously! Where will you put them?
December 4, 2022
This extract from a speech to Parliament in November 1995 by the late Tony Benn, in which he spoke about a fictitious boat race between the NHS and a Japanese crew, might help provide an answer. He said: “Both sides tried hard to do well, but the Japanese won by a mile. The NHS was very discouraged and set up a consultancy. The consultancy came to the conclusion that the Japanese had eight people rowing and one steering, whereas the NHS had eight people steering and one rowing. The NHS appointed people to look at the problem and decided to reorganise the structure of the team so that there were three steering managers, three assistant steering managers and a director of steering services, and an incentive was offered to the rower to row harder. When the NHS lost a second race, it laid off the rower for poor performance and sold the boat. It gave the money it got from selling the boat to provide higher than average pay awards for the director of steering services.”
December 4, 2022
The question should be “why does government cost so much” and achieve so little …………….
December 4, 2022
Because nobody in government or in either houses in Parliament thinks to pause and ask what government should essentially be doing and what it most certainly should not be doing. Nor does any organisation within government control the degree of spending in following the pro-active policies they decide are essential. Within the myriad elements of government there are in effect empires being built to reflect the illusory self importance they endow themselves with. Government is the greatest drag on productivity this country is designed to endure. The sheer enormity of it demands that elements of the private sector are in existence merely to feed it. For example tax lawyers and accountants just to try to make sense of, and to protect private sector productive elements from the avericous insanity of politicians and their falsely named civil service. Government is an enormous Ponsi scheme of waste. The Reform Party need to articulate a programme to strip out the essential and consign government and the waste they create to the margins. In my book the British need to re-learn self reliance and government need to get out of their lives, so making it possible.
December 4, 2022
Government by it’s nature attracts people that want power over others. They do everything they can to acquire as much power as possible. This continually enlarges government from a janitor role providing basic services into a massive squid strangling the life from the country- a stage we are now at.
Everything a government does is done badly and could be managed vastly better by private means. The best thing would be for it to disappear and all the leeching bureaucrats and politicos to find real work- which would make their lives much harder since most are unfit for any productive role.
December 4, 2022
Why do we still have to listen to that discredited IDS again this morning on Sophie Ridge – he’s an expert on China now it seems – a few years ago he was an expert on Germany and Mrs Merkel and that the german car workers would be knocking down her door – and see where all of that got us.
December 4, 2022
Sir John thank you for the explanation. I had no idea. No wonder things are so bad….
December 4, 2022
Sir John, when I was a county councillor we fought against the attempt to place another layer of government above the already overloaded parish, Borough, County structure. This was spun by central government as being devolution. It was no such thing.
Give counties control. Fewer councillors, fewer officials would save money. Alas, I see Norfolk and Suffolk are getting ‘devolution’. I wonder how much that is going to cost?
JF
December 4, 2022
It could all be stopped if like the major world class companies and organisations, introduce a new culture change programme to change the ethos of parliament which impacts on everything to keep pace with the changing world and its markets. It works but can be quite a painful, mercenary programme of change as personnel who only work one way (their way) cannot accept the changes for the better good of the party or country
BWTF why bother with any of that its not my money so why bother to change? I will still get my pension.
December 4, 2022
How about saving a bit of money BY NOT MONITORING OUR URINE WITH MICROCHIPS IN OUR BATHROOMS? ( I’ll go behind the shed before they get their mitts on my data!)
The latest berserk rot from our Health Minister. Never mind his party is trailing horribly in the polls!
We all know at whose behest this would be done…we are no longer units of labour…we are units of DATA!
December 4, 2022
Think also of those within such an organisation who are dedicated, broadly speaking, to getting on with their jobs in a productive and useful manner, but find their time wasted via requirements to fill in diversity questionnaires, attend net zero awareness courses and endure needless rounds of agenda driven appraisal and revalidation. Frequently they will find that they can only speak out at their peril, and that the lesser evil is to close their eyes and think of the pension.
The bureaucrats’ mindset is, of course, symbolised via “You don’t understand. Were it not for all these wretched sick people making such a nuisance of themselves, we’d have a perfect NHS.”
To coin a phrase, we need to drain the swamp. Where is the modern day man from Dyno-Rod to be found?
December 4, 2022
The progressive and Moaist left control all areas of the State including public spending and the Tories are mere passengers. That process started in 1997 ie politicisation of our country and its people, and John’s party have signed up to it because they no longer have the energy and will to fight it
December 4, 2022
The clear debacle which is presently called a government who have totally ignored the total power of a 80+ seat majority which they could have used to bring in radical changes for the betterment of the country which they were elected to do is a clear indication about how poor the quality of our elected representatives really are.
Parliament as is operating today falls into the category of “Not fit for purpose”. All parties are encapsulated within this category.
Parliament needs to reinvent itself and go back to looking after what they were elected for. Very few members are worthy of the position they hold and the trust of their constituents.
December 4, 2022
“Why does government cost so much?”
The lack of adequate controls and accountabilty.
December 4, 2022
Have a look at Annex 1,2 and 3 of WGA. There are about 1250 entities spending money from the public purse.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/whole-of-government-accounts-2019-20
Somewhere in the annals of Westminster, there are bits of legislation that caused these entities, directly or indirectly, to exist.
December 4, 2022
There are far too many people in the public sector. Far too many of them focus on process rather than results. We don’t have “government of the people by the people for the people”. We have government of the people by the bureaucracy for the bureaucracy.
December 4, 2022
If there are conflicting objectives and targets which cause different departments and/or teams to pull in different direction, then that is the fault of those at the top who are setting them. Unfortunately, too many of those at the top don’t like to “have their baby called ugly” and will force things through irrespective of how workable and deliverable their ideas are. Politicians are as guilty of this as anyone.
This is as true in the private sector. I have worked for companies in the past where senior management come up with new ideas on how things should be organised, those of us on the ground look at it, know it won’t work, and provide that feedback, and senior management go ahead anyway because they think they know best. The typical consequence was business revenue falling off a cliff, demotivation of those of us at the sharp end of senior management’s failure and, after some period of time, senior management making more changes, this time in line with the feedback us grunts gave them in the first place (and, surprise surprise, business revenues bounced back).
Responsibility for these conflicting objectives and targets lies with those at the top setting them. In the case of the public sector. this government and the Cabinet.
December 4, 2022
“Why does government cost so much?”
Firstly expanding the size of the state expands their control over everything and everyone, until we become an authoritarian state.
Secondly high spending on pointless and impossible projects such as Net Zero will destroy our economy and energy and military security.
BTW, climate action is number 13 on the UN’s list of “Sustainable Development Goals” :
https://sdgs.un.org/
December 4, 2022
Good morning Sir Jon
Why does government cost so much?
Simple, we have no Government. There is no one capable to step up to manage and direct the UK. As often said it is Government that is managed by the unelected and unaccountable.
It is lazy, inept, neglect and just plain stupid naivety of Government to take (in this case you could say steal) taxpayers money then throw it around without any accountability. Government has to wake up, MP’s have to wake up they are all employed by the taxpayer to administer the spend of our money, they are the sole responsible party on ensuring value for money. Governments in the UK don’t have money of their own, and when they do take it from us they prove unreliable and ill equipped for purpose..
December 4, 2022
Why does government cost so much? Reading the contributions here shows that everyone, thats everyone knows the problem. There is no management in Government, they are a token body just like the QUANGO’s they have no purpose and have no function. Or in plain English they are a waste of money
December 4, 2022
“These [targets] may be desirable in themselves…”
The additional targets are positively harmful: they detract from what the bureaucrats are really there for and allow officials to deceive themselves that they are delivering against a balanced scorecard of objectives. All the additional targets are manna from heaven to the bureaucratic mindset.
Re Quangos, Nigel Lawson recalls in his autobiography how he foresaw the problems of their accountability when they were first mooted in the 1980s. Lawson was dead against them.