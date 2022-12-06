The Minister for Development and Africa’s Replies to my Written Parliamentary Questions

I will pursue these matters, as I am concerned about how much aid we give to multinational organisations to spend for us. Having a voice at the Board table in general discussion does not mean all the aid spent will be in ways and in places we would choose, and it does raise issues over accountability for such large sums of money. Given the need to control public spending better it makes little sense to trust international organisations to spend money for us.
To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, what unrestricted aid funding the Government provides to international organisations. (92049)
Tabled on: 21 November 2022
Mr Andrew Mitchell:
In 2021 £4,277 million of UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) was delivered through core contributions to multilateral organisations. This was 37.4 per cent of the total UK ODA budget.
Multilateral organisations, including the United Nations, global health and education funds, the international financial institutions and the Commonwealth are essential partners in achieving the UK’s goals. The UK uses its voice on multilateral boards to ensure decisions align with UK priorities, including how and where their funds are spent.
To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, what steps the Government takes to assess the suitability and value for money of (a) projects organised by and (b) grants from international organisations. (92050)
Tabled on: 21 November 2022
Mr Andrew Mitchell:
The suitability and value for money of international organisations receiving Official Development Assistance (ODA), including the projects they organise and grants they provide, is continually assessed through FCDO annual reviews and business cases, as set out in the Department’s Programme Operating Framework.
The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) independently scrutinises UK ODA to international organisations to assess value for money and impact, including recent ICAI reviews of tackling fraud in multilateral organisations and of the UK’s work with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM). The UK is also a member of the Multilateral Organisation Performance Assessment Network (MOPAN), which carries out regular assessments of multilateral organisations.
December 6, 2022
Good morning
So the government contracts out its responsibilities to the ICAI. The people at the top of the ICAI seem very reputable and responsible but, at what additional cost to the taxpayer ? I also note that they report directly to parliament and not to the FCO and the Foreign Secretary. Of course I could be wrong, but if not, this seems a very disjointed way of doing things.
Of course I cannot find a great deal about this organisation and what we are spending on, but I did find this :
https://icai.independent.gov.uk/reviews/future-work-plan/
If our kind host allows.
How can it be right to give aid to India, a country with nuclear weapons and a space program ? It seems to me that such an organisation is a mear fig leaf to hid the governments embarrassment.
If it had any !
December 6, 2022
In other words the ODA has no control over how almost 5 billion of overseas aid is spent and some of it could actually be damaging to the UK.
It’s time the whole scam was wound up and disaster aid only provided.
All this bogus asylum invasion should be paid for from the aid budget.
December 6, 2022
I had a mad thought last night.
What if the invasion were not as bad as the govt. and media claim.
What if the govt. is using our natural fear (much like our fear of the plague) to impose digital identity on us?
Sunak has said there is no intention of ID cards.
But that in itself is a bad sign.
December 6, 2022
I suggest, again, that taxpayers should be given an option, when submitting their tax return, to pay 0.7% of their income to the FCDO, for ‘aid’, and that those contributions should be the totality of the department’s aid budget. I wouldn’t tick the box! (I support three UK charities.)
Am I right in thinking that the government aims to spend 0.7% of GNI on ‘aid’ but doesn’t bother to count individual charitable donations against that total – nor the attendant ‘gift aid’?