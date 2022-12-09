I have been alerted that Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in some post codes in the constituency.

Constituency Wokingham Trigger period 7/12/2022 to 13/12/2022 Postcode districts affected in your constituency* RG1, RG2, RG30, RG40, RG41, RG45, RG5, RG6, RG7 Met Office weather station(s) triggered Odiham

Cold Weather Payments are made to recipients of selected benefits. To trigger the payments, the average temperature at a specified weather station must be recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below for seven consecutive days. The DWP provides further information for claimants here:

https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment/eligibility

The alert was triggered on 7/12/2022 for the period 7/12/2022 to 13/12/2022.

£25 will be paid to eligible residents within Wokingham constituency living in the postcode district(s) listed above.